The best 1.5 ton window AC ensures efficient cooling, energy savings, and durability. With features like inverter technology and air purification, these models provide reliable performance, making them ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Modern window ACs also come with features like turbo cooling, eco mode, and humidity control, enhancing comfort. Selecting the right model depends on room size, usage patterns, and budget. This guide highlights the top 1.5 ton window ACs, helping buyers compare key features, benefits, and overall value to find the most suitable option for their cooling needs.

This Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a top contender for the best 1.5 ton window AC. It features a 100% copper condenser for efficient cooling, durability, and low maintenance. The turbo mode ensures rapid cooling, even in high ambient temperatures. With energy efficiency, an anti-rust coating, and an anti-freeze thermostat, this AC offers long-term performance. The LED display, self-diagnosis, and sleep mode enhance convenience, while stabilizer-free operation ensures hassle-free use in voltage fluctuations.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 1.53 kW Dimensions 74.5D x 66W x 43H cm Voltage 230 volts Reasons to buy 100% copper condenser for better cooling and durability Anti-rust coating enhances longevity Reasons to avoid Slightly noisy at 56 dB

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the cooling and price but mention noise and remote concerns. Functionality, installation, and service receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC if you want reliable cooling, durability, and essential features like turbo mode, sleep mode, and an LED display.

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Window AC is designed for efficient cooling with its variable-speed inverter compressor. It offers 4-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing you to adjust settings based on your needs. The 4-way air swing ensures even air distribution, while the Ocean Black Protection enhances durability by preventing rust and corrosion. With a smart diagnosis system, HD filter, and stabilizer-free operation, this AC is packed with convenience and efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 4.7 kW Dimensions 77.9D x 66W x 45H cm Voltage 230 volts Reasons to buy Ocean Black Protection for durability 4-in-1 convertible cooling for flexibility Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality, low noise, and efficiency but have mixed views on cooling, value, and installation ease.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC for its inverter technology, convertible cooling, and long-lasting performance, making it ideal for efficient and customisable cooling.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a solid option for keeping your medium-sized room cool without breaking the bank, thanks to its non-inverter compressor. Built to last, it comes with 100% copper coils that have a corrosion-resistant Blue Fin coating. Plus, it’s got handy features like self-diagnosis, an LED display, and effective dehumidification. With a cooling capacity of 4.8 kW, it can handle temperatures up to 48°C with ease.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 4.8 kW Dimensions 66D x 71W x 43H cm Voltage 230 volts Reasons to buy Self-diagnosis and auto-restart features Strong dehumidification for humid conditions Reasons to avoid Slightly higher energy consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooling, value, and efficiency but have mixed opinions on noise, remote control, and build quality.

Why choose this product?

Pick this AC for its budget-friendly pricing, efficient cooling, and durability with Blue Fin coating, making it a reliable choice for long-term use.

If you're looking for a powerful cooling solution, check out the Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC. It’s designed to handle extreme heat, even up to 52°C, while keeping energy use low thanks to its smart inverter technology. The 100% copper condenser is coated to resist corrosion, which means it’s built to last. It also has a high-density dust filter for better air quality and a 2-way air directional control to optimize airflow. With handy features like Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, and Auto Restart, this AC makes staying comfortable a breeze.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 5.7 kW Dimensions 70D x 66W x 43H cm Voltage 230 volts Reasons to buy Inverter compressor for better cooling and energy savings Anti-corrosion coating for long-lasting durability Reasons to avoid Higher upfront cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the cooling, design, and value but have mixed views on build quality, noise, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Select this AC for its superior cooling efficiency, durability, and energy savings, making it an excellent investment for long-term use.

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC delivers powerful cooling with its high-efficiency rotary compressor and 100% copper condenser. The AC comes with Turbo Cool for quick cooling, Sleep Mode for energy-efficient operation at night, and a self-diagnosis feature for easy troubleshooting. The hydrophilic blue fins enhance durability, while dust filters improve air quality. Its stabiliser-free operation and auto restart with memory function add convenience, making it a great choice for a hassle-free cooling experience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 4900 British Thermal Units Dimensions 66D x 66W x 43H cm Voltage 230 volts Reasons to buy Copper condenser for better cooling and longevity Sleep Mode for energy savings Reasons to avoid No inverter technology

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the airflow and value but report issues with noise, performance, remote control, and turbo feature reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC if you want reliable cooling, long-lasting durability, and energy-efficient features at an affordable price.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC features a copper condenser for better durability and cooling performance. The PM 0.1 filter ensures clean air by removing fine dust particles, while Eco and Powerful Modes allow you to optimise energy consumption or boost cooling instantly. With stabiliser-free operation and a low-noise design, this AC offers both convenience and comfort. Its R32 refrigerant is environmentally friendly, reducing its impact on the ozone layer.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 4900 British Thermal Units Dimensions 66D x 66W x 43H cm Voltage 230 volts Reasons to buy 5-star energy efficiency for lower electricity bills PM 0.1 filter for cleaner, healthier air Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive compared to non-inverter models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise Panasonic’s cooling and value but have mixed opinions on noise and build quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC if you want an energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling solution with advanced filtration and powerful performance.

Equipped with a copper condenser, this AC ensures durability and requires minimal maintenance. The unit operates efficiently even at 43°C, making it ideal for Indian summers. It features multiple modes, including Auto, Cool, Dry, and Fan, providing flexibility for different weather conditions. The LCD remote control, auto fan speed adjustment, and filter light reminder enhance convenience. Additionally, the green refrigerant and 5-star energy rating make it an eco-friendly and cost-effective option.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 4.9 kW Dimensions 75.5D x 66W x 43H cm Voltage 230 volts Reasons to buy Low-noise operation for a peaceful environment Copper condenser for better durability Reasons to avoid Slightly larger size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the AC’s quiet operation and efficiency but have mixed opinions on display, cooling, and installation.

Why choose this product?

Select this AC if you need reliable cooling with energy-efficient performance, advanced features, and long-term durability.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is perfect for efficiently cooling medium-sized rooms. Its 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosive blue fin coating ensures durability and rust resistance. Enjoy rapid cooling with Turbo Mode, breathe cleaner air with the dust filter and hydrophilic blue fin evaporator, and customize your comfort with multiple cooling modes. The eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and features like self-diagnosis and anti-freeze protection offer peace of mind.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 4.95 kW Dimensions 66D x 66W x 43H cm Voltage 230 volts Reasons to buy Anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating to prevent rust Turbo Mode for quick cooling Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means higher energy consumption compared to 5-star models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC offers good cooling for the price but have mixed opinions on quality, functionality, and noise level.

Why choose this product?

Pick this AC if you want a reliable and durable cooling solution with enhanced protection against rust and corrosion, along with fast cooling features.

What size room is suitable for a 1.5-ton window AC? A 1.5-ton window AC is ideal for rooms between 111-150 sq. ft. However, factors like room insulation, sunlight exposure, and ceiling height can impact cooling efficiency. If your room is larger, consider a higher capacity AC or better insulation to enhance cooling performance.

Can a window AC work without a stabiliser? Many modern window ACs come with stabiliser-free operation, functioning within a voltage range of 145V-280V. However, if you experience frequent voltage fluctuations, a stabiliser is recommended to protect the compressor and other electrical components from damage.

How can I improve the efficiency of my window AC? To improve efficiency, clean the filters regularly, ensure proper installation with no air leaks, and use features like Eco Mode or Sleep Mode. Keeping curtains closed during the day and ensuring good insulation also helps maintain cooling efficiency and reduce power consumption.

Factors to consider before buying the best 1.5 ton window AC Cooling capacity : Ensure the AC's 1.5-ton capacity is suitable for your room size (typically 111-150 sq. ft) for effective cooling.

: Ensure the AC's 1.5-ton capacity is suitable for your room size (typically 111-150 sq. ft) for effective cooling. Energy efficiency : A higher BEE star rating (4 or 5 stars) reduces electricity consumption, saving money in the long run. Check the ISEER value for efficiency.

: A higher BEE star rating (4 or 5 stars) reduces electricity consumption, saving money in the long run. Check the ISEER value for efficiency. Compressor type : Inverter compressors adjust speed based on cooling needs, offering better efficiency and lower power consumption compared to fixed-speed compressors.

: Inverter compressors adjust speed based on cooling needs, offering better efficiency and lower power consumption compared to fixed-speed compressors. Condenser : Copper coils offer better cooling, faster heat transfer, and require less maintenance compared to aluminium coils.

: Copper coils offer better cooling, faster heat transfer, and require less maintenance compared to aluminium coils. Purification : Look for ACs with dust filters, PM 0.1 filters, or anti-bacterial filters for cleaner and healthier air.

: Look for ACs with dust filters, PM 0.1 filters, or anti-bacterial filters for cleaner and healthier air. Features : Features like Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, Dry Mode, and Auto Restart enhance convenience and comfort.

: Features like Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, Dry Mode, and Auto Restart enhance convenience and comfort. Noise levels : A quieter AC (below 55 dB) ensures a more comfortable environment, especially for bedrooms and offices.

: A quieter AC (below 55 dB) ensures a more comfortable environment, especially for bedrooms and offices. Durability: ACs with anti-corrosive blue fin coating or hydrophilic fins resist rust and improve longevity. Top 3 features of best 1.5 ton window AC

Best 1.5 ton window AC Noise Level Cooling Power Special Features Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC 56 dB 1.53 kW Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 44 dB 4.7 kW Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Filter Light Reminder Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac 52 dB 4.8 kW Self Diagnosis Function; 100% Copper, Corrosion Resistance Coating, LED Display Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC 56 dB 5.7 kW Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Air Purification Filter Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 56 dB 4900 British Thermal Units Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC 53 dB 17230 British Thermal Units Copper Condenser, PM 0.1 Filter, Eco Mode, Powerful Mode HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC 50 dB 4.9 kW Filter Light Reminder, Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC 54 dB 4.95 kW Copper condenser with anticorrosive blue fins ,Hydrophilic blue fin evaporator

FAQs Question : Is a window AC better than a split AC? Ans : Window ACs are easier to install and cost-effective, while split ACs offer quieter operation and better aesthetics. Question : Does a window AC need a stabiliser? Ans : Many modern window ACs have stabiliser-free operation, but for areas with frequent voltage fluctuations, a stabiliser is recommended. Question : How often should I clean my window AC filter? Ans : Cleaning the filter every 15-20 days ensures efficient cooling and improves air quality. Question : What is the lifespan of a window AC? Ans : A well-maintained window AC can last 10-15 years. Regular servicing extends its durability.