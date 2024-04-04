Summers are here and if you are still looking for an AC for your room then you reached the right page today. Here we have curated a list of the best 1 ton AC to buy for your home without being heavy on the wallet or the electricity bill. These split ACs are perfect for small rooms with sufficient cooling and also energy efficient. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Choosing the best 1-ton split AC for your home is crucial and a 1 ton AC is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It offers efficient cooling without consuming excessive energy. In this guide, we present the top options that excel in cooling performance, energy efficiency, and eco-friendliness.

When selecting a split AC, consider factors such as energy efficiency ratings, cooling capacity and additional features like dehumidification and air purification. Energy-efficient ACs not only keep your home cool but also help reduce electricity bills and minimize environmental impact. Our list includes models renowned for their advanced technology, durability and user-friendly features. Whether you prioritize energy savings, eco-friendliness or smart features, there's a 1-ton split AC on this list to suit your needs.

1. LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG's 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers the best cooling while being affordable and energy efficient. This AC comes with a dual inverter compressor for efficient and faster cooling. Being a 1-ton AC, it is perfect for a small home while not increasing the electricity bill. It features AI integration for smart and remote operations. The HD filter keeps the air free from viruses and dust so you can breathe cleaner and healthy air. You get one year of comprehensive warranty for your peace of mind.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Brand: LG

Capacity: 1 Tons

CoolingPower: 3.47 Kilowatts

SpecialFeature: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Anti Bacterial Filter, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling

ProductDimensions: 18.9D x 83.7W x 30.8H Centimeters

EnergyRating: 4 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling May be expensive for some budgets Energy-efficient

2. Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms with its inverter compressor and 4-in-1 Convertible feature. With a copper condenser coil, it offers better cooling and requires low maintenance. This AC also features 6th Sense technology, a dust filter, and stabilizer-free operation. The gas leak indicator prevents low gas issues and the R32 refrigerant is environmentally friendly. With a 3-star energy rating and a 5-year extended warranty on the compressor, this AC ensures reliable and energy-efficient cooling for your home.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 3.6 Kilowatts

Special Feature: 6th Sense, 4 in 1 Convertible

Product Dimensions: 21.1D x 84.5W x 26.9H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.98, Electricity Consumption 700.18

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with Intellisense inverter Users found leakage in the indoor unit 4-in-1 Convertible for different cooling needs The noise level might be higher

3. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd Inverter Split AC is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. And with its 5 in 1 convertible feature, it can adapt to various cooling needs. This makes it a versatile and energy-efficient option. The AC comes with a range of features including an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter, golden fin evaporator coils and stabilizer-free operation. It comes with a hidden LED display that adds to its sleek design. The AC uses the R32 refrigerant making it environmentally friendly. With a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor, it offers long-lasting performance and peace of mind.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: LLOYD

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling Power: 3.55 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 20.5 x 87 x 30 Centimeters

Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 in 1 Convertible feature for energy efficiency No smart features like WiFi connectivity Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Air Filter for clean air

4. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers efficient cooling for small rooms with its 7 in 1 Convertible Mode and True AI Mode. You can control this AC using its smartphone app and if you own an Alexa or Google Home, you can control it via voice commands. The PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean air, while the copper condenser coil provides better cooling and requires low maintenance. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC is energy efficient and comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable choice for a comfortable living space.

Specifications of Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 11765 British Thermal Units

Special Feature: 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, works with Alexa and OK Google

Product Dimensions: 20.4D x 87W x 29H Centimeters

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive on Product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 7 in 1 Convertible Mode with True AI Mode Higher cost than non-smart ACs Smart AC with Wi-Fi and voice control

5. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for small rooms, offering efficient cooling with its patented inverter Swing compressor. The Dew Clean Technology ensures healthy air quality, which makes it the perfect choice for your home. With a 3-star energy efficiency rating, It helps save money on electricity bills. The copper condenser coil provides better cooling and requires low maintenance. You get a one-year comprehensive warranty on the unit and 10 years on the compressor for long-lasting usage.

Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling Power: 12000 British Thermal Units

Special Features: High Ambient Operation up to 52°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter

Product Dimensions: 22.9 Depth x 80 Width x 29.8 Height Centimeters

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Patented inverter Swing compressor Suitable for small rooms only Dew Clean Technology No display on the indoor unit to show the current temperature

6. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible technology and inverter compressor. It boasts the I-Sense technology for automatic mode switch providing a comfortable cooling during the day. The use of R32 refrigerant makes it a safer option for the environment as well. The AC is suitable for small rooms with a cooling capacity ranging from 40 to 100 percent It operates silently and includes an anti-dust filter for cleaner air. With a 3-star energy rating, it consumes way less electricity annually, saving you money as well. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, a 5-year extended warranty on the PCB and a 10-year extended warranty on the compressor.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand:Godrej

Capacity:1 Tons

Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions:21D x 84.9W x 28.9H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 3-star

Special Feature: 5-in-1 convertible technology with inverter compressor, I Sense Technology, copper condense

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 convertible technology The outdoor unit can be noisy Annual energy consumption is lower Users found leakage

7. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with its variable speed compressor and 4-in-1 adjustable mode. This AC is suitable for all sizes of rooms, with a cooling power of 1.12 Kilowatts. Its copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and low maintenance. The AC features anti-dust and anti-corrosive coatings for a long-lasting experience. It comes with an LED display and a range of other convenient functions. It operates within a wide voltage range, making it suitable for areas with fluctuating power supply. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC is environmentally friendly by using comparatively less energy.

Specifications of Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Voltas

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 1.12 Kilowatts

Special Features: Remote Controlled, Dust Filter

Product Dimensions: 21D x 80W x 26.5H Centimeters

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Variable speed compressor Some users found performance issues 4-in-1 adjustable mode

8. Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC provides efficient cooling with its variable tonnage technology and Convertible 4-in-1 feature. It is best suited for small-sized rooms and comes with Turbo and Dry Modes for fast cooling when needed. The AC is energy efficient with a 3-star rating and features a durable copper condenser. It features Rust-O-Shield Blue technology which ensures a long-lasting experience. Its special features include PM2.5 air filters, 4 fan speed modes, a smart diagnosis system and a comfort sleep mode. The AC comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor, 1 year on the PCB and 1 year on the product.

Specifications of Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Cruise

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 3.45 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 24D x 78.1W x 55.7H Centimeters

Special Feature: 7-in-1 with PM2.5 Air Filters, Hi Grooved Copper Condenser, 4 Fan Speed Modes, Smart Diagnosis System, Magic LED Display, Large LCD Remote

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 1 Year on PCB, 1 Year on Product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Expensive for some budgets Energy efficient

9. Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with a 5-star energy rating, suitable for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on the heat load, saving energy. The AC features a copper condenser coil for better cooling and low maintenance. With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, a 5-year warranty on the PCB and a 1-year warranty on the product, it ensures durability. Additionally, it comes with multi-sensors, convertible 5-in-1 cooling, smart readiness, and blue fins for enhanced performance and convenience.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 1 Ton

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor

Product Dimensions: 19.3 Depth x 84.5 Width x 30 Height Centimeters

Warranty: 10 years on inverter compressor, 5 years on PCB, 1 year on product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with inverter compressor Higher initial cost Energy-efficient with 5-star rating

10. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

The Hitachi Fixed Speed Split AC offers efficient cooling with its 1.0 ton capacity, suitable for rooms up to 120 sq.ft. It features a non-inverter compressor, ensuring low noise levels and affordability compared to inverter models. The AC comes with a 5-year warranty on the compressor and a 1-year comprehensive warranty. With a copper condenser coil, it provides better cooling and requires low maintenance. Additional features include long air throw, odour-free air, My Mode, ambience light, and a bigger indoor unit. This AC is energy efficient with a 3-star rating and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant.

Specifications of Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

Brand: Hitachi

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 12000 British Thermal Units

Special Features: Long air throw, Odour-free air, My Mode, Ambience Light, Bigger IDU

Product Dimensions: 22.2D x 78W x 28H Centimeters

Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Non-inverter compressor 5-year compressor warranty Higher initial cost

Top 3 features

Product Name Capacity Energy Rating Features LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 4 Star Dual Inverter Compressor, AI Integration Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter 1 Ton 3 Star 6th Sense Technology, 4-in-1 Convertible Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral Filter Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart AC 1 Ton 3 Star 7-in-1 Convertible, True AI Mode Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star Patented Inverter Swing Compressor Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Technology Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star Variable Speed Compressor, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star Variable Tonnage Technology, Convertible 4-in-1 Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Compressor, Convertible 5-in-1 Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Compressor, Long Air Throw

Best overall product The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall choice due to its exceptional cooling performance, energy efficiency, and smart features. It features a dual inverter compressor for efficient cooling and energy savings, making it perfect for small homes. The AI integration allows for smart and remote operations, enhancing convenience. Additionally, the HD filter ensures clean and healthy air by removing viruses and dust particles. With a 4-star energy rating, this AC provides powerful cooling while being energy efficient. Overall, the LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers a perfect blend of performance, features, and value.

Best value for money The Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance and innovative features. It features a 4-in-1 Convertible mode, allowing it to adapt to various cooling needs, ensuring efficient operation. The copper condenser coil provides better cooling and requires low maintenance, adding to its value. With a 3-star energy rating and a 5-year extended warranty on the compressor, this AC ensures reliable and energy-efficient cooling for your home at an affordable price point.

How to find the best 1 ton split AC? To find the best 1 ton split AC, consider several key factors. First, assess the size of your room, as this will determine the cooling capacity needed. A 1 ton AC is generally suitable for rooms between 120 to 140 square feet. Next, look for energy-efficient models with a high star rating, such as 4 or 5 stars, to save on electricity costs. Inverter technology is also crucial, as it provides more efficient and quieter operation compared to non-inverter models. Consider additional features like air filters, dehumidifiers, and smart functions based on your preferences and needs. It's also essential to choose a reputable brand with reliable after-sales service and a good warranty to ensure long-term satisfaction with your purchase.

FAQs Question : What is the ideal room size for a 1 ton split AC? Ans : 1 ton split AC is suitable for rooms ranging from 120 to 140 square feet. Question : How much electricity does a 1 ton split AC consume? Ans : The electricity consumption of a 1 ton split AC varies based on the model and usage, but it typically ranges from 700 to 900 watts per hour. Question : Is an inverter AC better than a non-inverter AC? Ans : Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient and provide better cooling performance compared to non-inverter ACs. Question : What is the difference between a 3-star and a 5-star rated AC? Ans : The star rating indicates the energy efficiency of the AC. A 5-star rated AC is more energy-efficient and consumes less electricity than a 3-star rated AC. Question : How often should I service my 1 ton split AC? Ans : It is recommended to service your 1 ton split AC at least once a year to ensure optimal performance and efficiency.

