In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable power bank is essential. Whether you're traveling, working, or simply on the go, a 10000 mAh power bank can keep your devices charged and ready to go. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 6 best 10000 mAh power banks in India. From fast charging to multiple ports, sleek designs to affordable options, we've covered it all. Read on to find the perfect power bank for your needs.
The Xiaomi 10000mAh Power Bank is a reliable and compact option for on-the-go charging. With two-way fast charging and support for various devices, it's a versatile choice. The power bank also features multiple ports and a sleek design.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast charging support
Sleek and compact design
Reasons to avoid
May not support all devices
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android and Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc
Also read: Best power banks for laptops: Keep you powered on the go with top 7 high capacity picks
The POCKET 10000mAh Power Bank is a triple charging powerhouse, delivering fast charging with multiple ports. It's designed for efficiency and convenience, making it a great choice for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Triple charging support
High-speed charging
Reasons to avoid
Slightly heavier
MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)
Also read: Best 20000mAh Power Banks: Check out these top 8 picks from popular brands to keep your devices charged on the go
The Ambrane 10000mAh Power Bank is a stylish and efficient option with a high-quality build. It features a digital display and multiple protections for safe and reliable charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish design
Digital display for battery percentage
Reasons to avoid
Slightly slower charging
Ambrane 10000mAh Slim & Compact Powerbank, 22.5W Fast Charging, USB & Type C Output, Power Delivery, Quick Charge for iPhone, Android & Other Devices, Made in India + Type C Cable (Stylo 10, Black)
Also read: Best power banks for fast charging with high capacity
The Portronics Luxcell 10000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity charger with a power button and LED indicators for easy use. It offers reliable charging with multiple protections.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Power button for convenience
LED indicators for battery status
Reasons to avoid
May take longer to charge
Portronics Luxcell B 10K 10000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank, Ultra Slim Power Bank with Mach USB-A Output, Type C PD Output, Type C Input, Wake Up Button(Dark Blue)
Also read: Best wireless power banks: Top 10 fast charging options to keep your device charged on the go
The Kratos 10000mAh Power Bank is a reliable and compatible option, featuring fast charging and compatibility with various devices. Its compact design makes it easy to carry anywhere.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide device compatibility
Compact and portable design
Reasons to avoid
Slightly heavier than others
Kratos Legend Core Power Bank 10000mah, 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank with Type C & Dual USB Output, Ultra Slim Powerbank, Compatible for iPhone,Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Redmi (USB C & USB A Input)
Also read: Best Duracell power banks in India 2025: Top 6 picks for reliable and fast charging, anytime, anywhere
The ZEBRONICS MB10000S15 Power Bank is a reliable and efficient choice with multiple protections for safe charging. It features a digital display and a sleek design for on-the-go use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Digital display for battery status
Sleek and compact design
Reasons to avoid
Slightly slower charging
ZEBRONICS MB10000S15 Power Bank, 10000 mAh, Rapid Charge, 22.5W Output, Dual USB Output, PD 3.0 Type C, Built in Protections, Percentage Indicator, Made in India
Best 10000 mah power bank features comparison
|10000 mAh power bank
|Battery Type
|Charging Speed
|Output Ports
|Weight
|Xiaomi 10000mAh Power Bank
|Lithium Polymer
|18W fast charging
|Dual USB-A ports
|250g
|POCKET 10000mAh Power Bank
|Lithium-ion
|22.5W fast charging
|Triple charging ports
|300g
|Ambrane 10000mAh Power Bank
|Lithium Polymer
|15W fast charging
|Dual USB-A ports
|270g
|Portronics Luxcell 10000mAh Power Bank
|Lithium-ion
|18W fast charging
|Dual USB-A ports
|290g
|Kratos 10000mAh Power Bank
|Lithium Polymer
|20W fast charging
|Dual USB-A ports
|260g
|ZEBRONICS MB10000S15 Power Bank
|Lithium-ion
|15W fast charging
|Dual USB-A ports
|280g
FAQs
Question : What is the charging speed of these power banks?
Ans : The charging speed varies from 15W to 22.5W, offering fast and efficient charging for your devices.
Question : Do these power banks support multiple devices?
Ans : Yes, all the power banks mentioned in the list support multiple devices with their dual USB-A ports.
Question : Are these power banks lightweight and portable?
Ans : Yes, the power banks are designed to be compact and lightweight, making them easy to carry on the go.
Question : Do these power banks have any safety features?
Ans : Yes, all the power banks come with multiple protections for safe and reliable charging.
