Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best 10000 mAh power banks in India: Top 6 high capacity options with fast charging to consider

Best 10000 mAh power banks in India: Top 6 high capacity options with fast charging to consider

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best 10000 mAh power bank? Check out our list of the top 6 power banks in India, featuring fast charging, multiple ports, and sleek designs.

Compact 10000mAh power bank delivers reliable, fast charging on-the-go.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable power bank is essential. Whether you're traveling, working, or simply on the go, a 10000 mAh power bank can keep your devices charged and ready to go. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 6 best 10000 mAh power banks in India. From fast charging to multiple ports, sleek designs to affordable options, we've covered it all. Read on to find the perfect power bank for your needs.

The Xiaomi 10000mAh Power Bank is a reliable and compact option for on-the-go charging. With two-way fast charging and support for various devices, it's a versatile choice. The power bank also features multiple ports and a sleek design.

Specifications

battery_type
Lithium Polymer
charging_speed
18W fast charging
output_ports
Dual USB-A ports
weight
250g

Reasons to buy

Fast charging support

Sleek and compact design

Reasons to avoid

May not support all devices

Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android and Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc

Also read: Best power banks for laptops: Keep you powered on the go with top 7 high capacity picks

The POCKET 10000mAh Power Bank is a triple charging powerhouse, delivering fast charging with multiple ports. It's designed for efficiency and convenience, making it a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications

battery_type
Lithium-ion
charging_speed
22.5W fast charging
output_ports
Triple charging ports
weight
300g

Reasons to buy

Triple charging support

High-speed charging

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier

Click Here to Buy

MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)

Also read: Best 20000mAh Power Banks: Check out these top 8 picks from popular brands to keep your devices charged on the go

The Ambrane 10000mAh Power Bank is a stylish and efficient option with a high-quality build. It features a digital display and multiple protections for safe and reliable charging.

Specifications

battery_type
Lithium Polymer
charging_speed
15W fast charging
output_ports
Dual USB-A ports
weight
270g

Reasons to buy

Stylish design

Digital display for battery percentage

Reasons to avoid

Slightly slower charging

Click Here to Buy

Ambrane 10000mAh Slim & Compact Powerbank, 22.5W Fast Charging, USB & Type C Output, Power Delivery, Quick Charge for iPhone, Android & Other Devices, Made in India + Type C Cable (Stylo 10, Black)

Also read: Best power banks for fast charging with high capacity

The Portronics Luxcell 10000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity charger with a power button and LED indicators for easy use. It offers reliable charging with multiple protections.

Specifications

battery_type
Lithium-ion
charging_speed
18W fast charging
output_ports
Dual USB-A ports
weight
290g

Reasons to buy

Power button for convenience

LED indicators for battery status

Reasons to avoid

May take longer to charge

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Luxcell B 10K 10000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank, Ultra Slim Power Bank with Mach USB-A Output, Type C PD Output, Type C Input, Wake Up Button(Dark Blue)

Also read: Best wireless power banks: Top 10 fast charging options to keep your device charged on the go

The Kratos 10000mAh Power Bank is a reliable and compatible option, featuring fast charging and compatibility with various devices. Its compact design makes it easy to carry anywhere.

Specifications

battery_type
Lithium Polymer
charging_speed
20W fast charging
output_ports
Dual USB-A ports
weight
260g

Reasons to buy

Wide device compatibility

Compact and portable design

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier than others

Click Here to Buy

Kratos Legend Core Power Bank 10000mah, 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank with Type C & Dual USB Output, Ultra Slim Powerbank, Compatible for iPhone,Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Redmi (USB C & USB A Input)

Also read: Best Duracell power banks in India 2025: Top 6 picks for reliable and fast charging, anytime, anywhere

The ZEBRONICS MB10000S15 Power Bank is a reliable and efficient choice with multiple protections for safe charging. It features a digital display and a sleek design for on-the-go use.

Specifications

battery_type
Lithium-ion
charging_speed
15W fast charging
output_ports
Dual USB-A ports
weight
280g

Reasons to buy

Digital display for battery status

Sleek and compact design

Reasons to avoid

Slightly slower charging

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS MB10000S15 Power Bank, 10000 mAh, Rapid Charge, 22.5W Output, Dual USB Output, PD 3.0 Type C, Built in Protections, Percentage Indicator, Made in India

Best 10000 mah power bank features comparison

10000 mAh power bankBattery TypeCharging SpeedOutput PortsWeight
Xiaomi 10000mAh Power BankLithium Polymer18W fast chargingDual USB-A ports250g
POCKET 10000mAh Power BankLithium-ion22.5W fast chargingTriple charging ports300g
Ambrane 10000mAh Power BankLithium Polymer15W fast chargingDual USB-A ports270g
Portronics Luxcell 10000mAh Power BankLithium-ion18W fast chargingDual USB-A ports290g
Kratos 10000mAh Power BankLithium Polymer20W fast chargingDual USB-A ports260g
ZEBRONICS MB10000S15 Power BankLithium-ion15W fast chargingDual USB-A ports280g

FAQs

Question : What is the charging speed of these power banks?

Ans : The charging speed varies from 15W to 22.5W, offering fast and efficient charging for your devices.

Question : Do these power banks support multiple devices?

Ans : Yes, all the power banks mentioned in the list support multiple devices with their dual USB-A ports.

Question : Are these power banks lightweight and portable?

Ans : Yes, the power banks are designed to be compact and lightweight, making them easy to carry on the go.

Question : Do these power banks have any safety features?

Ans : Yes, all the power banks come with multiple protections for safe and reliable charging.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

