Best 2-in-1 laptops with touchscreen display for the convenience of a tablet and versatility of a laptop

2-in-1 laptops are no longer niche gadgets, they’ve quickly become mainstream picks for users seeking flexibility, portability, and performance in one sleek device. With remote work, hybrid classrooms, and creative digital workflows on the rise, the demand for laptops that can seamlessly transform into tablets is growing faster than ever.
These machines combine touchscreen functionality with the power of a traditional laptop, giving users the freedom to sketch, swipe, type, or present—all on the same device. But not all hybrids are made equal. From hinge durability to stylus support, several factors matter when choosing the right one.
In this guide, we break down the most-asked questions about 2-in-1 laptops, the key features to consider before buying, and why this form factor could be the smartest tech upgrade you make.
The HP Pavilion x360 stands out among the best 2-in-1 laptops for users who want versatility without compromising performance. Backed by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, this touchscreen laptop delivers reliable speed for multitasking, presentations, and casual creativity. With 16GB RAM, a massive 1TB SSD, and a responsive FHD touch display, it’s well-suited for professionals, students, and daily users. The convertible design makes it easy to switch between laptop and tablet modes, offering both practicality and value.
1TB SSD ensures faster load times and ample storage
360° hinge adds flexibility for presentations and note-taking
250-nit display might feel dim in bright daylight
No dedicated graphics may limit intensive editing or gaming
HP Pavilion x360, Intel Core i5 13th Gen-1335U Laptop (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD), Touchscreen 2-in-1, IPS, 14"/35.6cm,FHD, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Rose Gold, 1.41Kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, ek1009TU
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it's good value with solid build. Reviews on battery life are mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines storage, performance, and touchscreen flexibility at a solid mid-range price point.
The Dell Inspiron 7430 is a strong contender among the best 2 in 1 laptops for everyday users who want touchscreen flexibility and productivity features without splurging. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 chip, 8GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, this Dell laptop is reliable for students, professionals, and content consumers.
It features a full HD+ 14-inch touchscreen, fingerprint login, and backlit keyboard. Priced reasonably, this device balances work and entertainment with its compact, convertible design.
1TB SSD offers generous storage at this price point
Comes with MS Office 2021 and 15-month McAfee subscription
Only 8GB RAM may limit heavier multitasking
No stylus included despite being a touchscreen laptop
Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U/8GB/1TB SSD/14.0" (35.56cm) FHD+,16:10 Aspect Ratio/Backlit KB+FPR/Win 11+MSO'21/15 Months McAfee/Platinum Silver/Thin & Light-1.58kg
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the quality and classic build. Functionality and touchscreen get mixed feedback. Some report fan, mouse pad, and pen issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers touchscreen versatility, ample storage, and everyday performance under a budget.
The HP Pavilion with Intel Core Ultra 7-155U is one of the best 2 in 1 laptops alternatives for users seeking performance in a full-sized traditional form. It features a 16-inch WUXGA anti-glare display, 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB SSD, offering fast load times and solid multitasking capabilities. Its built-in Intel graphics handle casual creative tasks and video playback well. With a 1080p IR camera, long battery life, and modern security tools, this HP laptop is ideal for hybrid work, streaming, and general productivity.
Large display with good brightness and color balance
Strong battery backup with fast charging
Slightly heavy at 1.77 kg
No dedicated graphics for advanced gaming or editing
HP Pavilion, Intel Core Ultra 7-155U, 10-12 Tops (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) IPS, WUXGA, Anti-Glare, 16"/40.6cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.77Kg, af0028TU, Intel Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera AI Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it’s good for office work and looks nice. A few expressed camera, fingerprint sensor disappointment. Performance, battery, and value get mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it blends performance, screen space, and daily productivity at a well-justified price.
The HP 15 with Intel Core Ultra 5-125H is a powerful pick in the best 2 in 1 laptops alternative space for users needing serious storage and performance. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, it easily handles daily multitasking, work calls, or light creative tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare screen is comfortable for long hours, and the 1080p webcam is a plus for video calls. Backed by Intel Arc graphics, it’s a smart buy for students and professionals alike.
Generous 1TB SSD for heavy file storage
Strong multi-core CPU performance
Battery backup could be better
Display colour coverage is limited
HP 15, Intel Ultra 5 125H, 12 TOPS (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1255TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/shutter, AI powered Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the fast processor and value for money. However, battery life is poor, one user says it lasts under 3 hours.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers speed, storage, and everyday usability without stretching your budget too far.
Lenovo’s Smartchoice IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 blends everyday versatility with responsive performance, making it a strong contender in the best 2 in 1 laptops category. Featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking and productivity apps with ease.
The 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with TUV low blue light makes long hours manageable. With support for a stylus and 360° flexibility, this touchscreen laptop is ideal for students, remote workers, and casual creators.
Responsive touchscreen with pen support
Fast RAM and SSD combo for smooth operation
RAM is soldered and non-upgradable
Display limited to 60Hz refresh rate
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad 5 2-in-1 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/WUXGA IPS/14 (35.5cm)/Touchscreen 2-in-1/3Mon.Game Pass/Grey/1.6kg), 83KX0059IN Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are satisfied with this 2-in-1 laptop as they call it a solid choice for people seeking high performance and great battery life.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable touchscreen performance and solid specs for everyday productivity needs.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 stands out in the best 2 in 1 laptops lineup for blending performance and durability. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, it handles everyday workloads and creative tasks with ease. The 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen adds flexibility for users who switch between laptop and tablet modes. Add in 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Dolby Audio, and military-grade durability, and you’ve got one of the most reliable touchscreen laptops for work, travel, or hybrid learning setups.
Strong processor with fast RAM and Radeon 780M graphics
Passed MIL-STD 810H tests for added durability
No dedicated GPU for high-end gaming
Glossy screen may reflect under bright light
Lenovo Ideapad 5 2-in-1 AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 14" (35.5cm) WUXGA IPS 300Nits Convertible Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit KB/FPR/FHD Camera/Grey/1.6kg), 83DR003BIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the processor fast and battery long-lasting, but feel the screen size is too small for comfortable use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers solid performance, flexible usage, and robust build at a competitive price.
The Lenovo Yoga 7 is one of the best 2 in 1 laptops for professionals and creators seeking performance, portability, and vibrant visuals. It features a 14-inch OLED WUXGA touchscreen with Dolby Vision, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, and 16GB RAM.
The 360° design adds tablet flexibility, while military-grade durability offers peace of mind. From multitasking to binge-watching, this touchscreen laptop brings the power of Intel Arc Graphics and a premium OLED display to everyday work and entertainment.
Vivid OLED touchscreen with Dolby Vision and DisplayHDR
Military-grade durability and smart IR webcam features
Battery backup could be better for power users
Glossy screen may reflect under sunlight
Lenovo Yoga 7 Intel Evo Core Ultra 5 125H Built in-AI 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA OLED 400Nits 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/100% DCI-P3/3 Mon. Game Pass/Tidal Teal/1.5Kg), 83DJ00AKIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it’s a great choice for college use, though it tends to heat up quickly during regular tasks.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it blends OLED clarity, Evo performance, and flexible design for powerful daily use.
For those who need a powerful and stylish 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Pavilion x360 with Intel Core i7-1355U delivers strong performance for work, study, and everyday streaming. Its 14-inch FHD touchscreen folds 360° for tablet use, while 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking.
Whether it’s video calls, projects, or binge sessions, this HP touchscreen laptop offers a reliable balance of speed, flexibility, and portability, all packed into a sleek Rose Gold chassis under 1.5kg.
Solid performance for multitasking and creative tasks
Convertible form factor with touchscreen adds flexibility
Brightness could be higher for outdoor use
No stylus included in the box
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), Touchscreen,IPS, 14''(35.6cm) FHD,Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office Home 24, Rose gold,1.5kg,Iris Xe, Backlit, 5MP Camera, ek1152TU
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the smooth touch, foldable design, tablet mode, and solid performance. Battery is decent, overall, a good purchase.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers fast performance, a versatile touchscreen design, and HP’s dependable build quality.
The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407SA) is an AI-powered, 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop featuring Intel’s Ultra 5 Series 2 processor with a built-in AI Boost NPU delivering up to 40 TOPS. It boasts a vivid 14” WUXGA OLED display with 500 nits peak HDR brightness and a flexible 360° hinge for tablet mode.
With 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, Intel Arc graphics, and Wi-Fi 7, this stylish device is built for creators, coders, and power users who demand speed, clarity, and smart AI features.
Brilliant OLED touchscreen with HDR and 16:10 aspect ratio
Future-ready with Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4
Limited availability of Series 2 support resources
Slightly higher price point for its category
ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Copilot+ AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/40TOPS/16GB/512GB/FHD+ Touch screen/14/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Gray/1.57 kg) TP3407SA-QL024WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers recommend it for the latest specs and stylus support. Display is good, but speaker quality is a known issue.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this laptop for its cutting-edge AI features, vivid OLED display, and premium build packed into a sleek 1.57kg convertible design.
A 2-in-1 laptop is a hybrid device that combines the features of a laptop and a tablet. It has a touchscreen and can be folded or detached to switch between typing and touch-based modes. Unlike traditional laptops, 2-in-1s offer flexibility, ideal for drawing, streaming, or note-taking. You get the power of a laptop and the convenience of a tablet in one device, making it useful for students, designers, or multitaskers on the go.
Yes, 2-in-1 laptops are great for students and professionals. They’re lightweight, portable, and offer touch and pen input, which is perfect for taking notes, sketching, or giving presentations. The keyboard lets you do typical work tasks, while tablet mode is ideal for reading or entertainment. They're especially useful in hybrid learning or remote work setups, where switching between formats improves productivity and comfort. Many models also come with stylus support for added creativity and control.
Some high-performance 2-in-1 laptops can handle light gaming and basic video editing, especially those with powerful processors, ample RAM, and integrated or entry-level dedicated GPUs. However, they’re not designed to replace gaming rigs or high-end editing stations. For casual gaming, multitasking, or occasional content creation, they work well. If you need advanced graphic performance, go for models with stronger specs like Intel Core i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7 and a dedicated GPU.
Top 3 features of the best 2 in 1 laptops
Best 2-in-1 laptops
Processor
Display
RAM
|HP Pavilion x360 (i5)
|Intel Core i5-1335U
|14" FHD IPS Touch, 250 nits
|16GB DDR4
|Dell Inspiron 7430
|Intel Core i3-1315U
|14" FHD+ Touch, 16:10 ratio, 250 nits
|8GB LPDDR5
|HP Pavilion (Ultra 7)
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155U
|16" WUXGA IPS, Anti-glare, 16:10
|16GB LPDDR5x
|HP 15 (Ultra 5)
|Intel Core Ultra 5-125H
|15.6" FHD IPS, 300 nits
|16GB DDR5
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (i5)
|Intel Core i5-13420H
|14" WUXGA IPS Touch, 300 nits
|16GB LPDDR5x
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (Ryzen 7)
|AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
|14" WUXGA IPS Touch, 300 nits
|16GB LPDDR5x
|Lenovo Yoga 7 (Ultra 5)
|Intel Core Ultra 5-125H
|14" WUXGA OLED Touch, 400 nits, Dolby Vision
|16GB LPDDR5x
|HP Pavilion x360 (i7)
|Intel Core i7-1355U
|14" FHD IPS Touch, 250 nits
|16GB DDR4
|ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (Ultra 5 Series 2)
|Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
|14" WUXGA OLED Touch, 500 nits
|16GB LPDDR5X
FAQs
Who should buy a 2-in-1 laptop?
They’re ideal for students, professionals, artists, and travellers who need flexibility—whether for typing, drawing, presentations, or watching content on the go.
Are 2-in-1 laptops good for gaming?
Some high-end 2-in-1s with dedicated GPUs can handle casual or mid-level gaming, but they’re not primarily built for hardcore gaming.
Do 2-in-1 laptops support stylus input?
Yes, most 2-in-1 laptops support active stylus pens, making them great for note-taking, sketching, or creative work. Always check for compatibility.
Is a detachable 2-in-1 better than a convertible one?
It depends on usage. Detachables are more portable and tablet-like, while convertibles offer better typing and performance due to fixed keyboards.