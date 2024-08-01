When it comes to keeping your home clean, having the right vacuum cleaner can make all the difference. 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners are a popular choice due to their versatility, combining both upright and handheld functions into one device. This dual functionality makes them ideal for cleaning various surfaces, from floors and carpets to upholstery and even your car. Their adaptability ensures that you can tackle a wide range of cleaning tasks efficiently.

In this article, we will examine some of the best 2-in-1 upright and handheld vacuum cleaners available on the market. We will compare their features, including suction power, battery life, and additional attachments, to help you find the perfect model for your cleaning needs. By exploring these options, you’ll be equipped to make an informed decision and choose a vacuum cleaner that best suits your home’s requirements.

1. AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-In-1, Handheld & Stick, Dry Vacuuming, For Home Use, 800 Watts, 6.5 kPa Suction power, Bagless, Black

The AGARO Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile 2 in 1 vacuum that offers powerful suction for both upright and handheld cleaning. With a bagless design and multiple attachments, it's perfect for pet owners and allergy sufferers. The 2200mAh battery provides long-lasting performance, and the lightweight, cordless design makes it easy to maneuver around your home.

Specifications of AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-In-1:

Bagless design

2200mAh battery

Lightweight and cordless

Multiple attachments

Ideal for pet owners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction May require frequent emptying Long-lasting battery Versatile attachments

Also Read: Best vacuum cleaners for sofa in 2024: Top 8 powerful and compact options for a spotless home

2. Woscherr 578 2in1 Portable Air Compressor Tyre Inflator with Car Vacuum Cleaner, DC12V,120 Watts High Power 5500PA Handheld Car Vacuum w/LED Light, 12FT Power Cord, for Wet/Dry Use, Tyre Inflator

The Woscher 578 Vacuum Cleaner is a multifunctional 2 in 1 vacuum with a built-in inflator and compressor. It offers powerful suction for both upright and handheld cleaning, making it ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks. The bagless design and rechargeable battery add to its convenience, while the included attachments provide added versatility.

Specifications of Woscherr 578 2in1 Portable Air Compressor Tyre Inflator with Car Vacuum Cleaner:

Multifunctional design

Built-in inflator and compressor

Rechargeable battery

Bagless operation

Versatile attachments

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in inflator and compressor May be heavier than other models Convenient rechargeable battery Versatile attachments

Also Read: Best vacuum cleaners for home: Choose from top 9 options to ensure a spotless and germ free home

3. Eureka Forbes 2 in1 NXT Handheld & Upright Vacuum Cleaner (Red & Black) 4 liter HEPA Filter 4 pieces

The Eureka Forbes Handheld Upright Cleaner is a compact and lightweight 2 in 1 vacuum that's perfect for quick cleanups. It features a bagless design and a powerful motor for effective cleaning. The cordless operation and ergonomic design make it easy to use, while the pet hair removal tool is great for pet owners.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes 2 in1 NXT Handheld & Upright Vacuum Cleaner:

Compact and lightweight

Bagless design

Powerful motor

Cordless operation

Pet hair removal tool

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight Smaller dust capacity Powerful motor Pet hair removal tool

Also Read: Best vacuum cleaners: Top 9 options for easy and efficient cleaning at home and office

4. GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable 2 in 1 Wet & Dry Cleaner for Car with High Suction Power 4500PA - Multipurpose 12V Power Corded with Nozzle Straw & HEPA Filter (Neutron 4500, Black)

The GoMechanic 4500 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and efficient 2 in 1 vacuum that offers both upright and handheld cleaning. With a bagless design and a rechargeable battery, it's perfect for tackling dirt, dust, and pet hair. The lightweight and portable design make it easy to use, and the included accessories add to its versatility.

Specifications of GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable 2 in 1:

Powerful and efficient

Bagless design

Rechargeable battery

Lightweight and portable

Versatile accessories

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction May have limited battery life Convenient rechargeable battery Versatile accessories

Also Read: Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners: Top 8 options for cleaner and healthier home

5. VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Wireless Home Car USB Rechargeable Hand Cart, Moving Box Recycled Material (2 in 1 vacuum)

The VENO Portable Professional Vacuum Cleaner is a compact and rechargeable 2 in 1 vacuum that's perfect for quick cleanups. With a bagless design and a powerful motor, it's ideal for removing dirt and pet hair. The lightweight and cordless design make it easy to use, and the large dust capacity ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner:

Compact and rechargeable

Bagless design

Powerful motor

Cordless operation

Large dust capacity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and rechargeable May have limited battery life Powerful motor Large dust capacity

Also Read: Best mini vacuum cleaners for quick and easy cleaning: Top 7 compact and efficient options

6. Contemporary Vacuum Car Cleaner Air Duster Wireless Rechargeable with Powerful Cyclonic, Portable USB Vacuum Cleaner with LED Light for Home (2 in 1 Vaccum Cleaner 120w)(Black), HEPA Filter

The Contemporary Vacuum Cleaner is a wireless and rechargeable 2 in 1 vacuum that offers powerful suction for both upright and handheld cleaning. With a bagless design and a variety of attachments, it's perfect for cleaning floors, carpets, and upholstery. The lightweight and portable design make it easy to use, and the long-lasting battery ensures extended cleaning time.

Specifications of Contemporary Vacuum Car Cleaner:

Wireless and rechargeable

Bagless design

Powerful suction

Variety of attachments

Long-lasting battery

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless and rechargeable May have limited battery life Powerful suction Variety of attachments

Also Read: Best cordless vacuum cleaners for powerful suction and long battery life: Clean any corner of your home, top 7 picks

7. Artyct 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner, portable, High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, Home Car Dual USB Rechargeable (2 in 1 vacuum cleaner) (Black)

The Artyct Portable High-Power Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile 2 in 1 vacuum that offers high-power suction for both upright and handheld cleaning. With a bagless design and a rechargeable battery, it's perfect for removing dirt, dust, and pet hair. The ergonomic design and included accessories add to its convenience and versatility.

Specifications of Artyct 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner, portable:

High-power suction

Bagless design

Rechargeable battery

Ergonomic design

Versatile accessories

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-power suction May have limited battery life Convenient rechargeable battery Versatile accessories

Top 5 features of best 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners:

Best 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaners Bagless Design Rechargeable Battery Powerful Suction Versatile Attachments Long-lasting Battery AGARO Upright Vacuum Cleaner Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Woscher 578 Vacuum Cleaner Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Eureka Forbes Handheld Upright Cleaner Yes No Yes No No GoMechanic 4500 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Yes Yes Yes Yes No VENO Portable Professional Vacuum Cleaner Yes Yes Yes Yes No Contemporary Vacuum Cleaner Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Artyct Portable High-Power Vacuum Cleaner Yes Yes Yes Yes No

Best value for money 2-in-1 upright and handheld vacuum cleaner:

The AGARO Upright Vacuum Cleaner offers the best value for money, with its powerful suction, long-lasting battery, and versatile attachments, making it a great investment for all your cleaning needs.

Best overall 2-in-1 upright and handheld vacuum cleaner:

The Contemporary Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its wireless and rechargeable design, powerful suction, variety of attachments, and long-lasting battery, making it the top choice for versatile cleaning.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners:

Suction power: Ensure the vacuum offers strong suction for effective cleaning across different surfaces.

Battery life: Opt for a model with long battery life if you need cordless operation for extended cleaning sessions.

Weight and manoeuvrability: Choose a lightweight vacuum that is easy to manoeuvre, especially in handheld mode.

Attachments and accessories: Look for a vacuum with useful attachments, such as crevice tools and upholstery brushes, for versatile cleaning.

Ease of maintenance: Consider models with easy-to-clean filters and dustbins to simplify upkeep.

Similar articles for you

Best cordless vacuum cleaners for powerful suction and long battery life: Clean any corner of your home, top 7 picks

Best vacuum cleaners for home: Choose from top 9 options to ensure a spotless and germ free home

Best vacuum cleaners: Top 9 options for easy and efficient cleaning at home and office

Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners: Top 8 options for cleaner and healthier home

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these vacuum cleaners?

Ans : The price range of these vacuum cleaners varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 10000, depending on the brand and features.

Question : Do these vacuum cleaners work well for pet hair?

Ans : Yes, all of these vacuum cleaners are designed to effectively remove pet hair, making them ideal for pet owners.

Question : Are these vacuum cleaners easy to use?

Ans : Yes, these vacuum cleaners are designed for ease of use, with lightweight and cordless options available for added convenience.

Question : Do these vacuum cleaners come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these vacuum cleaners come with a warranty, ranging from 1 to 2 years, depending on the brand.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!