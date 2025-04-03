Best 2 ton split AC in April 2025 with powerful cooling and low noise for large rooms and offices

Kanika Budhiraja
Published3 Apr 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Best 2 ton split ACs in April 2025 for fast cooling and energy efficient performance.
Our Picks

A 2 ton split AC is ideal for cooling large rooms, keeping temperatures comfortable even during peak summer. Inverter technology helps adjust cooling levels based on the heat load, reducing unnecessary energy use. Turbo mode quickly cools the space, while multi stage filtration removes dust and allergens, ensuring cleaner air.

Many models also come with humidity control, preventing excess moisture buildup that can make the air feel heavy. Stabiliser free operation allows them to handle voltage fluctuations without extra equipment.

Smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control let users adjust settings remotely for added convenience. Advanced sensors detect temperature shifts and modify cooling accordingly, reducing the need for constant manual adjustments.

Suitable for both homes and offices, these air conditioners provide consistent cooling for a comfortable indoor experience all year round. Let's explore the best 2 ton split ACs in April 2025 for powerful cooling all summer.

LG 2 ton 3 star Dual Inverter Split AC delivers strong cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 mode, adjusting power based on usage. Diet Mode Plus helps control energy consumption, while the 4 way swing spreads air evenly.

The HD filter with anti virus protection ensures cleaner air. Ideal for large rooms, this is one of the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025 for cooling and comfort. A reliable air conditioner for those seeking smart cooling with power savings.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Sleep mode
Annual Energy Consumption
1218.49 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Wattage
2220 Watts

Reason to buy

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Diet Mode+ for less power use

Reason to avoid

3 Star rating, not 5 Star

Requires stabiliser in voltage fluctuations

Click here to buy

LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its cooling speed and smart power-saving features.

Why choose this product?

It balances strong cooling with intelligent energy control, making it a great choice for home use.

Struggling with rising temperatures? The Blue Star 2 ton 3 star Inverter Split AC keeps your space cool with its 5-in-1 convertible cooling. The inverter technology ensures stable cooling, while blue fins protect the coils for longer durability. Auto defrost prevents ice buildup, and dust filters keep the air fresh.

With a 60 month warranty on the compressor, this is one of the best 2 ton split ACs in April 2025 for powerful and reliable cooling for your home and office use.

Specifications

Special Feature
Dust Filter
Annual Energy Consumption
‎1261.37 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Noise Level
‎38 dB
Wattage
2025 Watts

Reason to buy

5-in-1 convertible cooling

Auto defrost for better maintenance

Reason to avoid

3-star rating may consume more power

Indoor unit design is basic

Click here to buy

Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IE324YNU, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong cooling and long compressor warranty but mention that the indoor unit design is simple.

Why choose this product?

Choose this split AC for its adaptable cooling modes, durable components, and fresh air filtration, ensuring steady and comfortable cooling.

The Carrier 2 ton 5 star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC brings powerful cooling with its convertible 6-in-1 mode, adapting to different needs. The smart energy display helps track power usage, while the HD and PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air.

Built with copper components for durability, it offers stable cooling even in peak summers. Looking for the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025? This model is a strong contender with advanced cooling and smart control features.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Air Purification Filter, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling
Cooling Power
6000 Kilowatts
Annual Energy Consumption
‎920.55 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Noise Level
46 dB

Reason to buy

Convertible 6-in-1 cooling modes

Wi-Fi-enabled smart control

Reason to avoid

Higher initial cost

Requires stable Wi-Fi for app control

Click here to buy

Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI24EE5R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong cooling, smart features, and air filtration, making it suitable for large spaces.

Why choose this product?

This split AC offers flexible cooling options, smart energy monitoring, and advanced filtration, ensuring comfort and clean air.

The Whirlpool 2.0 ton 3 star Supreme Cool Inverter Split AC provides strong cooling with its convertible 4-in-1 mode, adapting to different needs. The HD Filter ensures fresher air, while the copper condenser enhances durability. Even in peak summer, it keeps rooms comfortable.

Looking for the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025? This model delivers powerful cooling, long lasting components, and better air quality, making it a reliable air conditioner for large spaces.

Specifications

Special Feature
Auto Clean
Annual Energy Consumption
‎1197.2 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Wattage
730 Watts

Reason to buy

Convertible 4-in-1 cooling

HD filter for cleaner air

Reason to avoid

3-star energy rating

No Wi-Fi smart control

Click here to buy

Whirlpool 2.0 Ton 3 Star, Supremecool Inverter Split AC (SUPREMECOOL 20T 3S INV EXP S5N3PB0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its cooling strength and air purification, making it useful for bigger rooms.

Why choose this product?

This AC keeps your room cool even in peak summer, filters out dust for fresher air, and has a sturdy copper condenser for lasting use.

The Panasonic 2 ton 3 star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is designed to keep rooms cool even in peak summers. With 7-in-1 convertible cooling, it adjusts power based on your needs.

The True AI feature maintains the right temperature, while the PM 0.1 filter helps improve indoor air quality. Its 4 way swing ensures better airflow, and the copper condenser adds durability. If you're looking for the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025, this one offers smart cooling.

Specifications

Special Features
7-in-1 Convertible + True AI, India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Wi-Fi Smart & Voice Controlled (Works with Alexa & Google Home), 55 Deg. C Operation & Higher Airflow, 4 Way Swing
Annual Energy Consumption
‎1200.23 Kilowatt Hours
Noise Level
36 dB

Reason to buy

AI temperature control

PM 0.1 filter for clean air

Reason to avoid

3-star rating consumes more power

Higher price range

Click here to buy

Panasonic 2.0 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU24AKY3W, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling speed and smart connectivity, though some mention installation costs.

Why choose this product?

This 2 ton split AC provides reliable cooling with advanced filters and AI based temperature adjustments, making it a good option for home comfort.

This Blue Star 2 ton split AC provides strong cooling with a 5-star rating, helping manage electricity bills. It comes with an inverter compressor for smooth operation and adaptable cooling settings.

The copper condenser ensures lasting durability, while the dust filters keep the air clean. Its 4-way swing spreads cool air across the room. Stay cool this summer with the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025, built for powerful and consistent cooling.

Specifications

Cooling Power
6.1 British Thermal Units
Special Feature
Dust Filter
Product Dimensions
21.5D x 110W x 33.5H Centimetres
Wattage
6100 Watts

Reason to buy

5-star energy rating

4-way swing for better airflow

Reason to avoid

May be expensive for some

Indoor unit may be bulky

Click here to buy

Blue Star Air Conditioner|2 Ton 5 Star|Inverter Split AC|IA524DNU|2022|White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling strength and lower power consumption, though some mention installation costs.

Why choose this product?

This 2 ton split AC offers reliable cooling, energy savings, and fresh air filtration, making it suitable for homes and offices.

Godrej 2 ton 3 star Inverter Split AC offers cooling suited for different needs with its 5-in-1 convertible mode. Built with a copper condenser, it ensures durability and steady cooling. I-Sense technology adjusts cooling based on room conditions, providing comfort throughout the day.

The 5 year comprehensive warranty covers essential components for long term use. If you are looking for the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025, this model is a strong air conditioner for maintaining a cool and pleasant indoor environment.

Specifications

Cooling Power
6.1 Kilowatts
Special Features
5 in 1 Convertible, I-sense technology, Anti freeze, Self clean
Product Dimensions
23D x 100W x 29.5H Centimetres
Wattage
1955 Watts

Reason to buy

5-in-1 convertible cooling for flexibility

Copper condenser for long-lasting cooling

Reason to avoid

Installation charges may be high

Remote lacks backlight

Click here to buy

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the steady cooling and smart adjustments but mention that installation costs can vary.

Why choose this product?

This 2 ton split AC is built to adapt to different cooling needs while ensuring durability and comfort, making it a good option for home cooling.

Lloyd 2.0 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC provides strong cooling with a 5-in-1 convertible mode that adjusts power based on the room’s needs. The copper condenser ensures durability, while the anti viral + PM 2.5 filter keeps indoor air fresh.

Designed for convenience, it delivers steady cooling even in high temperatures. If you’re searching for the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025 on Amazon then this split AC offers a good mix of cooling performance and clean air.

Specifications

Special Features
Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible; Cools Even @ 52 ˚C, Low Gas Detection; Clean Filter Indication, Smart 4 Way Swing; Rapid Cooling (18°C in 45 seconds)
Voltage
230 Volts
Wattage
‎1630.00

Reason to buy

5-in-1 convertible cooling for different needs

Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter for clean air

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulky indoor unit

Installation charges may vary

Click here to buy

Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLS24I5FWGEV)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the cooling performance and air filtration but mention that installation costs can differ by location.

Why choose this product?

This 2 ton split AC offers adaptable cooling and clean indoor air, making it a strong option for home comfort.

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible mode, adapting to different needs. The I-Sense technology ensures the right temperature based on room conditions, while the copper condenser provides durability.

It delivers consistent cooling even in extreme heat. If you’re looking for the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025, this model is a reliable option with smart cooling features.

Specifications

Cooling Power
6.1 Kilowatts
Special Features
5 in 1 Convertible, I-sense technology, Anti freeze, Self clean
Product Dimensions
23D x 100W x 29.5H Centimetres
Annual Energy Consumption
1183.2 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Noise Level
44 dB

Reason to buy

5-in-1 convertible cooling for flexibility

I-Sense technology for temperature accuracy

Reason to avoid

3-star rating consumes more power

No built-in stabiliser

Click here to buy

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling efficiency and durable build but mention that it consumes slightly more power.

Why choose this product?

This 2 ton split AC adjusts cooling based on room conditions, ensuring comfort with durable components.

Hitachi 2 ton 3 star Inverter Split AC brings advanced cooling with Xpandable Plus technology, ensuring comfort even in extreme heat. The ice Clean feature reduces dust and bacteria, improving air quality.

Its 100% copper condenser ensures lasting durability and efficient cooling. If you are searching for the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025, this model offers reliable cooling with smart features.

Specifications

Cooling Power
6.3 Kilowatts
Special Features
Odour-free air, ice Clean (Frost Wash), Xpandable+, Hexa Sensor, Ambience Light
Product Dimensions
23.5D x 95W x 29.4H Centimetres
Voltage
230 Volts (AC)
Wattage
2235 Watts

Reason to buy

Xpandable+ adjusts cooling in high heat

Ice Clean feature for better air quality

Reason to avoid

3-star rating consumes more power

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Click here to buy

Hitachi 2 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400FXL RAS.G322PCBIBF, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful cooling and air purification but mention power consumption as a concern.

Why choose this product?

It delivers strong cooling with better air quality, making it a dependable choice for summers.

Which 2 ton split AC in April 2025 offers the best air purification technology?

Many 2025 models include PM 0.1 filters, anti viral coatings, and UV sterilisation. These features remove dust, bacteria, and allergens, ensuring cleaner air indoors. Brands like Daikin, Blue Star, and Godrej have strong filtration systems. Choosing an AC with multi-layered filters is ideal for better indoor air quality.

How does AI based cooling improve the efficiency of 2 ton split ACs?

AI based cooling adjusts temperature and fan speed based on room conditions and user preferences. It optimises power consumption, reducing energy bills without compromising cooling. Brands like Panasonic and Lloyd offer True AI technology for intelligent cooling. This feature provides a more comfortable experience with less manual control.

Which 2 ton split AC in April 2025 is best for extreme summer heat?

Models with expandable cooling technology and turbo mode perform best in high temperatures. Hitachi’s Xpandable+ and Whirlpool’s Supreme cool series efficiently handle extreme heat. These ACs quickly cool down large rooms even when the temperature rises above 45°C. Choosing a unit with a copper condenser further improves durability and performance.

What is the advantage of 5-in-1 and 7-in-1 convertible cooling in 2 ton split ACs?

Convertible cooling lets you adjust the AC’s capacity based on the number of people in the room. This feature helps in reducing energy consumption without affecting comfort. Brands like LG, Samsung, and Godrej provide customisable cooling modes. It’s a smart choice for those looking to balance performance and energy savings.

Factors to consider while buying the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025:

  • Cooling power and modes: Pick an AC with inverter technology for steady cooling and energy savings. Features like turbo mode and convertible cooling help adjust settings based on the weather.
  • Electricity usage: A 5 star AC saves more power, keeping electricity bills in check. Inverter models adjust cooling speed, making them more efficient in the long run.
  • Air quality and filtration: Look for ACs with dust and PM 2.5 filters to keep indoor air clean. Some models also have UV sterilization to kill bacteria and allergens.
  • Durability and condenser type: A copper condenser is a better choice as it cools faster, lasts longer, and needs less maintenance compared to aluminum ones.
  • Smart features: Wi-Fi control, voice commands, and AI cooling make using the AC easier. Auto-clean functions prevent dust buildup inside the unit.
  • Brand and warranty: Choose a reliable brand that offers good customer service. A long warranty on the compressor and other parts ensures fewer repair worries.

Top 3 features of the best 2 ton split ACs in April 2025:

Best 2 ton Split ACs in April 2025Best For (Areas in Home)Technology UsedSpecial Features
LG 2 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split ACLiving rooms & master bedroomsDual Inverter Compressor100% Copper, HD Filter, Auto Clean
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACLarge bedrooms & hallwaysInverter TechnologyTurbo Cooling, Anti-Corrosive Coating
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split ACSmart homes & connected spacesFlexicool InverterWi-Fi, 6-in-1 Convertible, Auto Restart
Whirlpool 2.0 Ton 3 Star Supreme Cool Inverter Split ACMid-sized bedrooms & study roomsIntellisense Inverter4-in-1 Convertible, HD Filter
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split ACSmart homes & automation setupsTrue AI InverterWi-Fi, Matter-Enabled, PM 0.1 Filter
Blue Star 2 Ton 5 Star Split ACEnergy-conscious householdsPrecision Cooling Technology5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Dust Filter
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACGuest rooms & mid-sized hallsI-Sense Inverter5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Bacterial Filter
Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACBedrooms & enclosed balconiesInverter CompressorPM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Viral Protection
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACSmall to mid-sized roomsInverter TechnologyI-Sense, Copper Condenser
Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACHumid & dust-prone areasXpandable+ InverterIce Clean, 100% Copper, Dust Filter

FAQs

Which is the best 2 ton split AC in April 2025?

The best choice depends on features like inverter technology, cooling modes, and energy ratings, with brands like LG, Daikin, and Hitachi leading the market.

What is the power consumption of a 2 ton split AC?

A 2 ton 5-star inverter AC typically consumes 1.5 to 1.8 units per hour, while a 3-star model may use slightly more power.

Is a 2 ton split AC suitable for large rooms?

Yes, a 2 ton AC is ideal for rooms between 200 to 300 sq. ft., ensuring consistent cooling even in high temperatures.

Which condenser coil is better for a 2 ton split AC?

Copper coils are the best choice as they offer better cooling, durability, and require less maintenance compared to aluminum.

Do 2 ton split ACs come with smart features?

Many models now include Wi-Fi, AI cooling, voice control, and air purification to enhance convenience and air quality.

First Published:3 Apr 2025, 06:45 PM IST
