Best 24 inch monitors: Top 10 options for your home office setup

Looking for the best 24 inch monitor for your home office setup? Check out our list of the top 10 monitors that offer great resolution, slim design, and anti-glare technology.

When it comes to setting up a home office, having the right monitor can make all the difference. Whether you're working on spreadsheets, editing photos, or streaming movies, a high-quality 24 inch monitor can enhance your productivity and overall experience. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 24 inch monitors available on the market. We'll explore their key features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which monitor is best suited for your needs.

1. BenQ Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor

The BenQ Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor offers a sleek and adjustable design, along with anti-glare technology and brightness intelligence. This monitor is perfect for those who value a crisp and clear display for their work or entertainment needs.

Specifications of BenQ Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor

  • 23.8 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Flicker-free technology
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connectivity
  • Slim bezel design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and slim designLimited connectivity options
Adjustable stand for optimal viewing angle

2. BenQ GW2480 Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor

The BenQ GW2480 Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor boasts an ultra-slim bezel design and anti-glare technology for comfortable viewing. With Full HD resolution and eye-care technology, this monitor is a great choice for long hours of work or entertainment.

Specifications of BenQ GW2480 Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor

  • 23.8 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Brightness Intelligence Technology
  • Low Blue Light and Flicker-free
  • Cable management system

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ultra-slim bezel designLimited ergonomic adjustments
Eye-care technology for reduced eye strain

3. Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL

The Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL features AMD FreeSync technology for smooth and responsive gameplay, along with a slim design and wide viewing angles. This monitor is ideal for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts.

Specifications of Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL

  • 23.6 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • 5ms response time
  • 178-degree wide viewing angle

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

AMD FreeSync for gamingLimited connectivity options
Wide viewing angles for immersive experience

4. Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C310EAWXXL

The Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C310EAWXXL offers a 60.96cm screen with AMD FreeSync technology, along with a slim design and a tilt-adjustable stand. This monitor is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option with a focus on gaming performance.

Specifications of Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C310EAWXXL

  • 23.6 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • Mega DCR contrast ratio
  • Tilt-adjustable stand

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Budget-friendly gaming monitorBasic design and features
Tilt-adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort

5. MSI PRO MP241X 24 inch Professional Monitor

The MSI PRO MP241X 24 inch Professional Monitor offers anti-flicker technology and a frameless design for seamless multi-monitor setups. With 178-degree wide viewing angles and a low blue light mode, this monitor is great for professionals and creative enthusiasts.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP241X 24 inch Professional Monitor

  • 23.8 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Anti-flicker technology
  • 178-degree wide viewing angles
  • Frameless design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Frameless design for multi-monitor setupsLimited connectivity options
Low blue light mode for reduced eye strain

6. LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync

The LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync features a borderless design and Radeon FreeSync technology for smooth and tear-free gaming. With a 75Hz refresh rate and dynamic action sync, this monitor is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync

  • 23.8 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Radeon FreeSync technology
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • Dynamic action sync

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Borderless design for immersive experienceLimited ergonomic adjustments
Smooth and tear-free gaming with FreeSync

7. LG 24MP60G Free-sync Display Monitor

The LG 24MP60G Free-sync Display Monitor offers a sleek and slim design with Radeon FreeSync technology for seamless gaming performance. With on-screen control and wall-mountable options, this monitor is perfect for those looking for flexibility and style.

Specifications of LG 24MP60G Free-sync Display Monitor

  • 23.8 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Radeon FreeSync technology
  • On-screen control
  • Wall-mountable design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and slim designLimited connectivity options
Flexible mounting options

8. ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Speakers

The ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Speakers features built-in speakers and a slim design for a complete multimedia experience. With HDMI and VGA connectivity, this monitor is perfect for those who value both audio and visual quality.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Speakers

  • 23.6 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Built-in speakers
  • HDMI and VGA connectivity
  • Slim design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Built-in speakers for audio convenienceLimited ergonomic adjustments
Slim design for space-saving setup

9. Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync

The Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync offers a sleek design and built-in speakers, along with customizable color settings for a personalized viewing experience. With low blue light certification, this monitor is perfect for those who prioritize eye comfort.

Specifications of Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync

  • 23.8 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Built-in speakers
  • Customizable color settings
  • Low blue light certification

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek design with built-in speakersLimited connectivity options
Customizable color settings for personalized experience

24 inch monitor Top Features Comparison:

Product NameResolutionFreeSync TechnologyConnectivity OptionsDesign
BenQ Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor1920 x 1080NoHDMI, DisplayPort, VGAAdjustable, Anti-glare
BenQ GW2480 Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor1920 x 1080NoHDMI, VGA, DVIUltra-slim bezel, Anti-glare
Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL1920 x 1080AMD FreeSyncVGA, HDMISlim, Wide viewing angles
Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C310EAWXXL1920 x 1080AMD FreeSyncVGA, HDMISlim, Tilt-adjustable
MSI PRO MP241X 24 inch Professional Monitor1920 x 1080NoHDMI, VGAFrameless, Anti-flicker
LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync1920 x 1080Radeon FreeSyncHDMI, DisplayPortBorderless, Dynamic action sync
LG 24MP60G Free-sync Display Monitor1920 x 1080Radeon FreeSyncHDMI, VGASleek, Wall-mountable
ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Speakers1920 x 1080NoHDMI, VGABuilt-in speakers, Slim design
Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync1920 x 1080Radeon FreeSyncHDMI, VGABuilt-in speakers, Customizable color settings

Best value for money:

The Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL offers the best value for money with its AMD FreeSync technology, wide viewing angles, and slim design. It provides a great balance of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts.

Best overall product:

The LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync stands out as the best overall product in the category, thanks to its borderless design, Radeon FreeSync technology, and dynamic action sync. It offers a seamless and immersive gaming experience, making it a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect 24 inch monitor:

When choosing the perfect 24 inch monitor from our list, consider your specific needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize gaming performance, visual quality, or ergonomic design, there's a monitor that suits your requirements. Take into account the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision that aligns with your usage.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price of a 24 inch monitor?

Ans : The average price of a 24 inch monitor ranges from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 20,000, depending on the brand, features, and technology.

Question : Do all 24 inch monitors support Full HD resolution?

Ans : Most 24 inch monitors offer Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), providing crisp and clear visuals for work, gaming, and entertainment.

Question : Are FreeSync and G-Sync technologies important for gaming monitors?

Ans : Yes, FreeSync and G-Sync technologies help reduce screen tearing and stuttering during gaming, providing a smoother and more immersive gameplay experience.

Question : What are the key factors to consider when choosing a 24 inch monitor?

Ans : When choosing a 24 inch monitor, consider factors such as resolution, refresh rate, response time, connectivity options, and ergonomic design to ensure it meets your specific needs.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint.
