Best 24 inch monitors: Top 10 options for your home office setup

When it comes to setting up a home office, having the right monitor can make all the difference. Whether you're working on spreadsheets, editing photos, or streaming movies, a high-quality 24 inch monitor can enhance your productivity and overall experience. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 24 inch monitors available on the market. We'll explore their key features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which monitor is best suited for your needs.

1. BenQ Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor

The BenQ Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor offers a sleek and adjustable design, along with anti-glare technology and brightness intelligence. This monitor is perfect for those who value a crisp and clear display for their work or entertainment needs.

Specifications of BenQ Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor

23.8 inch display

1920 x 1080 resolution

Flicker-free technology

HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connectivity

Slim bezel design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and slim design Limited connectivity options Adjustable stand for optimal viewing angle

2. BenQ GW2480 Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor

The BenQ GW2480 Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor boasts an ultra-slim bezel design and anti-glare technology for comfortable viewing. With Full HD resolution and eye-care technology, this monitor is a great choice for long hours of work or entertainment.

Specifications of BenQ GW2480 Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor

23.8 inch display

1920 x 1080 resolution

Brightness Intelligence Technology

Low Blue Light and Flicker-free

Cable management system

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-slim bezel design Limited ergonomic adjustments Eye-care technology for reduced eye strain

3. Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL

The Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL features AMD FreeSync technology for smooth and responsive gameplay, along with a slim design and wide viewing angles. This monitor is ideal for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts.

Specifications of Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL

23.6 inch display

1920 x 1080 resolution

AMD FreeSync technology

5ms response time

178-degree wide viewing angle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AMD FreeSync for gaming Limited connectivity options Wide viewing angles for immersive experience

4. Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C310EAWXXL

The Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C310EAWXXL offers a 60.96cm screen with AMD FreeSync technology, along with a slim design and a tilt-adjustable stand. This monitor is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option with a focus on gaming performance.

Specifications of Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C310EAWXXL

23.6 inch display

1920 x 1080 resolution

AMD FreeSync technology

Mega DCR contrast ratio

Tilt-adjustable stand

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly gaming monitor Basic design and features Tilt-adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort

5. MSI PRO MP241X 24 inch Professional Monitor

The MSI PRO MP241X 24 inch Professional Monitor offers anti-flicker technology and a frameless design for seamless multi-monitor setups. With 178-degree wide viewing angles and a low blue light mode, this monitor is great for professionals and creative enthusiasts.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP241X 24 inch Professional Monitor

23.8 inch display

1920 x 1080 resolution

Anti-flicker technology

178-degree wide viewing angles

Frameless design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Frameless design for multi-monitor setups Limited connectivity options Low blue light mode for reduced eye strain

6. LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync

The LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync features a borderless design and Radeon FreeSync technology for smooth and tear-free gaming. With a 75Hz refresh rate and dynamic action sync, this monitor is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync

23.8 inch display

1920 x 1080 resolution

Radeon FreeSync technology

75Hz refresh rate

Dynamic action sync

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Borderless design for immersive experience Limited ergonomic adjustments Smooth and tear-free gaming with FreeSync

7. LG 24MP60G Free-sync Display Monitor

The LG 24MP60G Free-sync Display Monitor offers a sleek and slim design with Radeon FreeSync technology for seamless gaming performance. With on-screen control and wall-mountable options, this monitor is perfect for those looking for flexibility and style.

Specifications of LG 24MP60G Free-sync Display Monitor

23.8 inch display

1920 x 1080 resolution

Radeon FreeSync technology

On-screen control

Wall-mountable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and slim design Limited connectivity options Flexible mounting options

8. ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Speakers

The ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Speakers features built-in speakers and a slim design for a complete multimedia experience. With HDMI and VGA connectivity, this monitor is perfect for those who value both audio and visual quality.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Speakers

23.6 inch display

1920 x 1080 resolution

Built-in speakers

HDMI and VGA connectivity

Slim design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in speakers for audio convenience Limited ergonomic adjustments Slim design for space-saving setup

9. Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync

The Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync offers a sleek design and built-in speakers, along with customizable color settings for a personalized viewing experience. With low blue light certification, this monitor is perfect for those who prioritize eye comfort.

Specifications of Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync

23.8 inch display

1920 x 1080 resolution

Built-in speakers

Customizable color settings

Low blue light certification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design with built-in speakers Limited connectivity options Customizable color settings for personalized experience

24 inch monitor Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Resolution FreeSync Technology Connectivity Options Design BenQ Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor 1920 x 1080 No HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA Adjustable, Anti-glare BenQ GW2480 Ultra Slim 24 inch Monitor 1920 x 1080 No HDMI, VGA, DVI Ultra-slim bezel, Anti-glare Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL 1920 x 1080 AMD FreeSync VGA, HDMI Slim, Wide viewing angles Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C310EAWXXL 1920 x 1080 AMD FreeSync VGA, HDMI Slim, Tilt-adjustable MSI PRO MP241X 24 inch Professional Monitor 1920 x 1080 No HDMI, VGA Frameless, Anti-flicker LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync 1920 x 1080 Radeon FreeSync HDMI, DisplayPort Borderless, Dynamic action sync LG 24MP60G Free-sync Display Monitor 1920 x 1080 Radeon FreeSync HDMI, VGA Sleek, Wall-mountable ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Speakers 1920 x 1080 No HDMI, VGA Built-in speakers, Slim design Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync 1920 x 1080 Radeon FreeSync HDMI, VGA Built-in speakers, Customizable color settings

Best value for money:

The Samsung 24 inch Monitor LS24C360EAWXXL offers the best value for money with its AMD FreeSync technology, wide viewing angles, and slim design. It provides a great balance of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts.

Best overall product:

The LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync stands out as the best overall product in the category, thanks to its borderless design, Radeon FreeSync technology, and dynamic action sync. It offers a seamless and immersive gaming experience, making it a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect 24 inch monitor:

When choosing the perfect 24 inch monitor from our list, consider your specific needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize gaming performance, visual quality, or ergonomic design, there's a monitor that suits your requirements. Take into account the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision that aligns with your usage.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price of a 24 inch monitor?

Ans : The average price of a 24 inch monitor ranges from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 20,000, depending on the brand, features, and technology.

Question : Do all 24 inch monitors support Full HD resolution?

Ans : Most 24 inch monitors offer Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), providing crisp and clear visuals for work, gaming, and entertainment.

Question : Are FreeSync and G-Sync technologies important for gaming monitors?

Ans : Yes, FreeSync and G-Sync technologies help reduce screen tearing and stuttering during gaming, providing a smoother and more immersive gameplay experience.

Question : What are the key factors to consider when choosing a 24 inch monitor?

Ans : When choosing a 24 inch monitor, consider factors such as resolution, refresh rate, response time, connectivity options, and ergonomic design to ensure it meets your specific needs.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!