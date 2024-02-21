Best 27-inch monitor to enhance your system further: 8 options to upgrade with

Selecting the perfect 27-inch monitor can significantly improve your computing setup, offering a sweet spot between ample screen real estate and desk-friendly dimensions. This guide introduces eight top-notch options to consider for your next upgrade, catering to a variety of needs, from professional graphic design to high-octane gaming. These monitors are chosen for their superior display quality, advanced features, and ability to provide a visually immersive environment without dominating your workspace.
With advancements in technology, these models feature sharper resolutions, higher refresh rates, and better colour accuracy, ensuring that every detail is vivid and lifelike. Whether you're looking for a monitor that excels in delivering stunning visuals for multimedia projects, provides the smoothest gaming performance with minimal input lag, or simply enhances daily productivity, this selection has something for everyone.
Each recommendation is backed by thorough research and comparisons, focusing on performance, value, and user feedback to guide you through finding a monitor that not only meets but exceeds your expectations. Dive into this curated list to discover how upgrading to a 27-inch monitor can transform your digital interaction and content creation.
1. HP M27f FHD Monitor
The HP M27f FHD Monitor is a visually stunning 27-inch display that enhances any workspace with its crisp Full HD resolution and eye-safe certification. Designed for comfort and extended viewing sessions, it features an IPS anti-glare panel that offers wide viewing angles and brilliant colours. The incorporation of HP Eye Ease technology, with an always-on blue light filter, ensures eye comfort without compromising colour accuracy. Its sustainable design, utilizing recycled materials, alongside efficient cable management, underscores HP's commitment to environmental responsibility. This monitor, with its blend of aesthetic appeal, performance, and eco-friendly design, is a compelling choice for both work and leisure.
Specifications of HP M27f FHD Monitor
Display: 27-inch Full HD IPS Anti-Glare, 300 nits, 75Hz
Eye Care: HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe Certification
Design: 85% recycled materials, 5% recycled ocean-bound plastics
Connectivity:1 VGA, 2 HDMI 1.4 ports
Additional Features: AMD FreeSync, Low blue light mode, Anti-glare
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Eye-safe certification for comfort
|Some users may prefer refresh rate higher than 75Hz
|Sustainable design choices
2. LG Electronics 27ML600 Monitor
The LG 27ML600 is a versatile 27-inch Full HD monitor that combines aesthetic appeal with high functionality. Its colour-calibrated IPS display ensures accurate colours from any viewing angle, while the inbuilt dual-channel speaker with Maxx Audio delivers rich sound quality. The monitor's 3-side virtually borderless design not only adds to its sleek look but also enhances viewing experiences, making it ideal for multitasking and entertainment. With features like 1ms MBR and Radeon FreeSync, it caters well to gamers, providing smooth gameplay. Its comprehensive connectivity options, including dual HDMI and VGA ports, offer flexibility in setup, making it a great all-rounder for both office and home use.
Specifications of LG Electronics 27ML600 Monitor
Display: 27-inch Full HD IPS, Color Calibrated
Speakers: Inbuilt 5W Dual Channel with Maxx Audio
Connectivity: Dual HDMI, VGA, Headphone Out, Audio In
Features: 1ms MBR, 75Hz, Radeon FreeSync
Design: 3-Side Virtually Borderless
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|High-quality built-in speakers
|Base refresh rate at 60Hz
|Borderless design enhances aesthetics
3. BenQ GW2780 Monitor
The BenQ GW2780 27-inch monitor is a standout choice for those who prioritize eye comfort and sleek design. Its Full HD IPS panel offers vivid visuals with ultraslim bezels for a modern look. The Brightness Intelligence technology automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient light, reducing eye strain. Integrated speakers and comprehensive connectivity, including HDMI and DisplayPort, provide a seamless user experience. Its low blue light and flicker-free technologies further ensure comfortable long-term use, making it ideal for both office work and leisure.
Specifications of BenQ GW2780 Monitor
Display: 27-inch Full HD IPS Ultra-Slim Bezel
Eye Care: Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light
Connectivity: VGA, HDMI 1.4, Display Port 1.2
Speakers: 2W x 2
Design: VESA Wall Mountable
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Eye care technologies for comfort
|Lower brightness at 250 nits
|Ultra-slim bezel design
4. ViewSonic VA2732-MH Monitor
The ViewSonic VA2732-MH is a 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor that combines performance with eye-care technology. Its 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync ensure smooth visuals, ideal for both work and casual gaming. The monitor's flicker-free technology and blue light filter minimize eye strain during extended use. Its frameless design and dual integrated speakers make it a stylish and functional addition to any setup. The sRGB105% colour coverage ensures accurate and vibrant colours, making it suitable for photo editing and content viewing.
Specifications of ViewSonic VA2732-MH Monitor
Display: 27-inch FHD IPS, 75Hz, sRGB105%
Eye Care: Flicker-Free, Blue Light Filter
Connectivity: VGA, HDMI
Speakers: 2W x 2 Stereo Speakers
Design: Three-sided Frameless
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|High refresh rate and AMD FreeSync
|Basic design lacks USB ports
|Integrated stereo speakers
5. Acer SA272E Monitor Review
The Acer SA272E stands out with its ultraslim profile and 27-inch Full HD IPS display. Boasting a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB, it offers blur-free visuals and smooth gameplay. The monitor's Zero Frame design maximizes viewing area and enhances multi-monitor setups. Eye care technologies like Blue Light Shield and Flickerless support prolonged use without discomfort. Its connectivity options, including HDMI and VGA, along with integrated stereo speakers, provide versatility and convenience for all users.
Specifications of Acer SA272E Monitor
Display: 27 Inch Full HD IPS Ultra Slim, 100Hz
Eye Care: Blue Light Shield, Flickerless
Connectivity: 1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI
Speakers: Integrated Stereo Speakers
Design: Zero Frame, 1 MS VRB
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|High refresh rate for smooth visuals
|Might require external speakers for better audio
|Ultra-slim and Zero Frame design
6. Lenovo L-Series L27i-30 Monitor
The Lenovo L-Series L27i-30 monitor combines sleek design with impressive functionality, making it a standout choice for both office and home use. With its 27-inch FHD IPS display, it delivers stunning visuals at a 100Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. The monitor's 99% sRGB colour gamut and 300 nits brightness ensure accurate colours and excellent visibility. AMD FreeSync technology reduces image tearing, enhancing gaming sessions. Its ultraslim profile and modern look, complemented by built-in speakers, make it a stylish addition to any setup. The Lenovo Smart Artery software offers customized experiences, adjusting the display to your usage patterns.
Specifications of Lenovo L-Series L27i-30 Monitor
Display: 27-inch FHD IPS, 100Hz, 99% sRGB
Eye Care: Natural low blue light
Connectivity: 2x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA
Speakers: 2x3W
Design: Ultraslim, Tilt Stand
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|High refresh rate and color accuracy
|Limited advanced connectivity options
|Built-in speakers for multimedia
7. Acer Nitro QG271 Monitor
The Acer Nitro QG271 monitor is designed for gamers, offering a 27-inch Full HD VA panel that combines vibrant visuals with a blistering 100Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gaming action. Its 1ms Visual Response Boost ensures clear, blur-free images during fast-paced scenes. AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing, providing gamers with seamless, immersive gameplay. The monitor also prioritizes eye health with Acer VisionCare technologies, including Flicker-less and BlueLightShield. With its robust stand and VESA mount compatibility, it's versatile for any gaming setup.
Specifications of Acer Nitro QG271 Monitor
Display: 27 Inch Full HD VA, 100Hz
Eye Care: Acer VisionCare (Flicker-less, BlueLightShield)
Connectivity: 1 x VGA, 2 x HDMI
Design: VESA Wall Mount, Tilt-able Stand
Features: 1ms VRB, AMD FreeSync Premium
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|High refresh rate for gaming
|VA panel may have narrower viewing angles compared to IPS
|AMD FreeSync Premium technology
8. BenQ GW2785TC Monitor
The BenQ GW2785TC monitor is an ideal choice for professionals seeking a balance between performance and eye comfort. This 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor delivers crisp, clear visuals with a 75Hz refresh rate, suitable for both work and leisure. It stands out with its ergonomic design, offering height adjustment, tilt, pivot, and swivel to ensure the best viewing angle. The monitor's Brightness Intelligence technology and low blue light plus mode protect against eye strain during long hours of use. With USB-C connectivity that supports PD 60W, it simplifies cable management and allows for efficient workspace setup. The inclusion of a noise cancellation microphone and speakers makes it perfect for video conferencing.
Specifications of BenQ GW2785TC Monitor
Display: 27-inch Full HD IPS, 75Hz
Eye Care: Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light Plus
Connectivity: USB-C (PD 60W), HDMI, DP
Features: Height Adjustment, Noise Cancellation Microphone
Design: Ultra-Slim Bezel, Ergonomic Stand
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Ergonomic design with height adjustment
|Refresh rate may not suit high-end gaming
|USB-C connectivity with PD 60W
Best 3 features for you
|Product Name
|Display Technology & Resolution
|Refresh Rate & Features
|Eye Care Technologies
|HP M27f FHD Monitor
|27-inch Full HD IPS
|75Hz, AMD FreeSync
|HP Eye Ease, Eyesafe Certification
|LG Electronics 27ML600 Monitor
|27-inch Full HD IPS
|75Hz, Radeon FreeSync
|Flicker Free, Reader Mode
|BenQ GW2780 Monitor
|27-inch Full HD IPS
|60Hz, Brightness Intelligence
|Low Blue Light, Flicker-free
|ViewSonic VA2732-MH Monitor
|27-inch Full HD IPS
|75Hz, AMD Free Sync
|Flicker-Free, Blue Light Filter
|Acer SA272E Monitor
|27-inch Full HD IPS
|100Hz, AMD Free Sync
|Blue Light Shield, Flickerless
|Lenovo L-Series L27i-30 Monitor
|27-inch FHD IPS
|100Hz, 99% sRGB
|Natural low blue light
|Acer Nitro QG271 Monitor
|27-inch Full HD VA
|100Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium
|Acer VisionCare
|BenQ GW2785TC Monitor
|27-inch Full HD IPS
|75Hz, USB-C (PD 60W)
|Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light Plus
Best value for money
The Acer SA272E Monitor offers the best value for money. Its 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB provide smooth and clear visuals at an affordable price point. The ultraslim design and Zero Frame architecture make it an attractive option for any setup, while advanced eye care technologies ensure comfortable viewing during long sessions. This combination of high refresh rate, design, and affordability makes it an excellent choice for both gaming and general use.
Best overall product
The BenQ GW2785TC Monitor is the best overall product among the options. It combines ergonomic design with high-quality display technology, offering height adjustment, pivot, swivel, and tilt for the best viewing angles. The USB-C connectivity with Power Delivery streamlines workspace setup, and integrated noise cancellation microphone enhances online communication. With eye care technologies to protect against strain, it's designed for professional and prolonged use, making it the top choice for versatility and comfort.
How to find the best 27-inch monitor?
Choosing the best 27-inch monitor involves considering display technology and resolution for crisp visuals, refresh rate and additional features for smooth performance, and eye care technologies to ensure comfortable viewing. Look for monitors that match your primary usage, whether it's gaming, professional work, or general multimedia consumption. Reviews and user feedback can provide insights into real-world performance and reliability. Additionally, connectivity options and ergonomic designs can enhance your setup's functionality and comfort. Balancing these factors with your budget will help you select a monitor that fits your needs.
FAQs
Question : Can I use a 27-inch monitor for professional photo and video editing?
Ans : Yes, look for monitors with high color accuracy, IPS panels, and coverage of wider color gamuts like sRGB or Adobe RGB.
Question : Are 27-inch monitors good for gaming?
Ans : Absolutely, especially models with higher refresh rates, low response times, and technologies like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync for smoother gameplay.
Question : Do all 27-inch monitors come with built-in speakers?
Ans : Not all models have built-in speakers. Check the specifications if this feature is important for your setup.
Question : What does 'eye care technology' in monitors mean?
Ans : Eye care technology includes features like blue light filters and flicker-free backlighting to reduce eye strain and discomfort during extended use.
Question : Can I mount a 27-inch monitor on the wall?
Ans : Many 27-inch monitors are VESA mount compatible, allowing for wall mounting. Ensure the model you choose supports this feature if required.
