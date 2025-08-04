Best 27 inch monitors from Samsung, Dell, LG and more for productivity, creators and gamers

When it comes to upgrading your workstation or gaming setup, a 27 inch monitor hits the sweet spot. It offers ample screen space without dominating your desk, while giving you better clarity for multitasking, media, and immersive gaming.
Best overallAcer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,BlackView Details
₹13,999
Dell S2721HNM 27"/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display ManagerView Details
₹9,799
Smart monitorSamsung 27" (68.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode||Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS27D300GAWXXL|BlackView Details
₹9,399
LG 27 Inch (68.6cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931),Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 27MR400(Black)View Details
₹9,149
Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, Smart Display Customization Artery, 2X HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA, Tilt, Cloud Grey, L27i-4AView Details
₹10,299
Whether you want vibrant colors for content creation, buttery smooth refresh rates for competitive games, or a budget pick for everyday use, this list has something for you. From 4K displays to 144Hz panels, we’ve rounded up the best 27 inch monitors you can buy in 2025.
The Acer Nitro VG271U M3 provides WQHD (2560x1440) resolution on a 27-inch IPS panel, delivering crisp visuals and remarkable 95% DCI-P3 color coverage. Its standout 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time ensure ultra-smooth gameplay, while HDR10 enhances dynamic contrast.
Users enjoy stereo speakers, eye care modes, AMD FreeSync, and robust connectivity with two HDMI and one DisplayPort. Some experience IPS glow and backlight bleeding, but value the rich color, smoothness, and rapid setup for gaming.
Exceptional smoothness for gaming
Wide color gamut and HDR support
IPS glow, backlight bleed for some
Speaker volume is modest
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise visual clarity, value, and gaming smoothness, but mixed feelings on brightness, speaker power, and some IPS artifacts.
Why choose this product?
For QHD gaming with fast refresh, rich color, and flexible features in a value package.
Dell’s S2721HNM offers a 27-inch FHD display with 75Hz refresh, 99% sRGB accuracy, and ultra-thin bezels for clutter-free productivity. Its dual HDMI ports let you switch easily between work and play.
Eye comfort tech reduces blue light, and tilt adjustment gives ergonomic flexibility. While some love the crispness and colors, others wish it were sharper. The monitor has no built-in speakers, but overall build and comfort earn high marks.
Modern design, comfortable viewing
Two HDMI for multi-device convenience
No built-in speakers
Mixed feedback on FHD sharpness at 27"
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Loved for crispness and dual HDMI, but some desire higher resolution or speakers.
Why choose this product?
Strong for home/office users needing easy device switching and a wide workspace at a good price.
Samsung’s S3 27-inch monitor boasts a super-slim, borderless matte display with FHD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The IPS panel provides vibrant color and wide angles, while Game and Eye Saver modes add comfort.
Customers appreciate premium appearance and deep blacks, but the lack of built-in speakers and occasional brightness or build quality concerns are noted. It blends gaming readiness with style for affordable budgets.
Affordable, vibrant display
Sleek borderless design
No speakers
Mixed brightness/build quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for design and color, seen as value buy; some want more brightness and sturdier feel.
Why choose this product?
For those seeking strong visuals, smoothness, and compact looks for work or play.
LG’s 27MR400 delivers a 27" borderless IPS display with 100Hz refresh and AMD FreeSync for tear-free visuals. 99% sRGB provides accurate color, and Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, and Black Stabilizer offer eye comfort for productivity and gaming.
The 3-side virtually borderless design is modern, though speaker quality is average. Some buyers find it bright and vibrant, others want stronger construction but praise its visual value.
Bright, color-rich display
Sleek, near-bezelless look
Built speakers underwhelming
Build quality varies
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Enjoy its display and color; mixed reviews on build and speaker power.
Why choose this product?
A strong choice for modern, stylish offices and homes wanting vibrancy and smoothness.
The Lenovo L-Series 27" boasts crisp FHD IPS visuals, 100Hz refresh, 1ms response, and AMD FreeSync for fluid, stutter-free graphics. A 99% sRGB rating and anti-glare finish add vibrant, comfortable color for media and work.
Dual HDMI, VGA, and integrated 3W speakers make it versatile. Customers like the vivid display and sound, but speak of mixed build qualities and the occasional panel concern.
Fast, color-rich, flexible for home/office
Useful built-in speakers
Some units with build/screen issues
Sound quality only adequate
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Applaud sharp color and sound at good value; mixed build opinions.
Why choose this product?
Good for all-in-one media and productivity, with responsive performance.
The LG Ultragear 27GS65F focuses on smooth gaming, providing 180Hz refresh, 1ms response, HDR10, and NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync. Full HD IPS and sRGB 99% ensure smooth and accurate visuals, while a 3-side slim bezel and full ergonomic adjustability enhance comfort.
Buyers praise its vibrant, sturdy display for competitive gaming, though some report backlight bleed or pixelation in certain settings.
Superb speed for gaming
Strong color and ergonomic adjust
FHD at this size may limit sharpness
Some backlight bleed or missing cable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Gaming fans love the response and adjustability; others cite bleeding or missed HDMI in some boxes.
Why choose this product?
Excellent for FPS and esports gamers needing speed and flexibility.
The Odyssey G5 sports a QHD (2560x1440) VA panel, 165Hz refresh, and 1ms response for ultra-immersive gaming. HDR10 and Height/Tilt/Pivot stand round out the premium specs.
Buyers praise the crystal-clear, color-rich panel, but some report it runs only at 144Hz or miss an included cable. Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free help with longer sessions.
2K sharpness and high refresh
Fully adjustable stand
Reported 144Hz hardware limit in cases
Not always packaged with cable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Lauded for immersive gaming; minor issues with cables and refresh rate reported.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for gaming enthusiasts who want a sharp, buttery-smooth, and versatile screen.
BenQ’s GW2790Q delivers impeccable color with 2K QHD and 99% sRGB. With intelligent Eye-Care/Brightness Tech, 100Hz refresh, and Mediasync, content appears crisp and easy on the eyes.
Dual HDMI/DP and built-in speakers round out the package. Users tout beautiful color and smart brightness, but find build and speaker strength variable; coding mode is a productivity bonus.
Great colors and eye comfort tech
Flexible connections and wall-mounting
Speaker and build quality mixed
Not a high-refresh gaming monitor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Loved for colors and eyestrain relief; some wish for stronger speaker and sturdier build.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for long work sessions, media editing, or reading with visual comfort.
The AOC 27G4E features a fast 27" FHD IPS display with a blazing 180Hz refresh, HDR10, Adaptive Sync, and 128% sRGB for wide color. Its 0.5ms response and 178° view make it ideal for eSports and immersive play.
Customers enjoy its brightness and vividness, calling it a value performer in gaming; design and connectivity please those expanding their desk setup.
Very fast refresh and clarity
Strong color and connectivity
FHD at 27" not as sharp as QHD
No speakers included
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for gaming power and brightness; value and connections shine. Some wish for QHD resolution.
Why choose this product?
Best for gamers focusing on speed and color without breaking the bank.
The Acer KA270 P6 delivers full HD color clarity with a 144Hz refresh on a stabilizing stand, 1ms VRB, and ZeroFrame design. Integrated 2W stereo speakers and versatile tilt support comfort for both work and play.
EyeCare tech minimizes strain for long sessions, while AMD FreeSync keeps graphics butter-smooth. Buyers like the price, visuals, and crispness, finding it a versatile value pick for all-round use.
Great value, flexible use
Integrated speakers and FreeSync
FHD not as sharp as 2K
Sound output modest
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Valued for visuals, smoothness, and pricing; wish for better speaker power at times.
Why choose this product?
Versatile all-purpose screen for gaming, media, or office that won’t break the bank.
A 27 inch monitor offers more screen real estate, making multitasking easier and visuals more immersive. It’s a sweet spot between size and desk space, especially for productivity and gaming.
Curved monitors can enhance immersion in gaming and reduce edge distortion. But for creative work and general productivity, flat panels offer more accurate lines and colors.
Built-in speakers are convenient for basic audio use, but they're usually not very powerful. If sound quality matters, consider external speakers or headphones.
|27 inch monitor
|Panel/Res
|Refresh
|Ports
|Acer Nitro VG271U
|IPS/QHD 2K
|180Hz
|2HDMI, 1DP
|Dell S2721HNM
|IPS/FHD
|75Hz
|2HDMI
|Samsung S3 27
|IPS/FHD
|100Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|LG 27MR400
|IPS/FHD
|100Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|Lenovo L27i-4A
|IPS/FHD
|100Hz
|2HDMI, VGA
|LG 27GS65F UG
|IPS/FHD
|180Hz
|HDMI, DP
|Samsung Odyssey G5
|VA/QHD 2K
|165Hz
|2HDMI, 1DP
|BenQ GW2790Q
|IPS/QHD 2K
|100Hz
|2HDMI, 1DP
|AOC 27G4E
|IPS/FHD
|180Hz
|HDMI2.0, DP1.4
|Acer KA270 P6
|IPS/FHD
|144Hz
|HDMI, VGA
