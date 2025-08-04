Best 27 inch monitors from Samsung, Dell, LG and more for productivity, creators and gamers

When it comes to upgrading your workstation or gaming setup, a 27 inch monitor hits the sweet spot. It offers ample screen space without dominating your desk, while giving you better clarity for multitasking, media, and immersive gaming.

Whether you want vibrant colors for content creation, buttery smooth refresh rates for competitive games, or a budget pick for everyday use, this list has something for you. From 4K displays to 144Hz panels, we’ve rounded up the best 27 inch monitors you can buy in 2025.

BEST OVERALL

The Acer Nitro VG271U M3 provides WQHD (2560x1440) resolution on a 27-inch IPS panel, delivering crisp visuals and remarkable 95% DCI-P3 color coverage. Its standout 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time ensure ultra-smooth gameplay, while HDR10 enhances dynamic contrast.

Users enjoy stereo speakers, eye care modes, AMD FreeSync, and robust connectivity with two HDMI and one DisplayPort. Some experience IPS glow and backlight bleeding, but value the rich color, smoothness, and rapid setup for gaming.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 2560x1440, 180Hz, 0.5ms Colours 95% DCI-P3, HDR10 Ports 2x HDMI, 1x DP Speakers Stereo speakers Features FreeSync, Eye care Reason to buy Exceptional smoothness for gaming Wide color gamut and HDR support Reason to avoid IPS glow, backlight bleed for some Speaker volume is modest

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise visual clarity, value, and gaming smoothness, but mixed feelings on brightness, speaker power, and some IPS artifacts.

Why choose this product?

For QHD gaming with fast refresh, rich color, and flexible features in a value package.

Dell’s S2721HNM offers a 27-inch FHD display with 75Hz refresh, 99% sRGB accuracy, and ultra-thin bezels for clutter-free productivity. Its dual HDMI ports let you switch easily between work and play.

Eye comfort tech reduces blue light, and tilt adjustment gives ergonomic flexibility. While some love the crispness and colors, others wish it were sharper. The monitor has no built-in speakers, but overall build and comfort earn high marks.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 1920x1080, 75Hz, 4ms Colours 99% sRGB, Low blue light Ports 2x HDMI Build Tilt adjust Features 3-sided bezel-less Reason to buy Modern design, comfortable viewing Two HDMI for multi-device convenience Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Mixed feedback on FHD sharpness at 27"

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Loved for crispness and dual HDMI, but some desire higher resolution or speakers.

Why choose this product?

Strong for home/office users needing easy device switching and a wide workspace at a good price.

SMART MONITOR

Samsung’s S3 27-inch monitor boasts a super-slim, borderless matte display with FHD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The IPS panel provides vibrant color and wide angles, while Game and Eye Saver modes add comfort.

Customers appreciate premium appearance and deep blacks, but the lack of built-in speakers and occasional brightness or build quality concerns are noted. It blends gaming readiness with style for affordable budgets.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 1920x1080, 100Hz, 5ms View angle 178 degrees Ports HDMI, VGA Features Eye Saver, Game Mode, Wall-mountable Reason to buy Affordable, vibrant display Sleek borderless design Reason to avoid No speakers Mixed brightness/build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for design and color, seen as value buy; some want more brightness and sturdier feel.

Why choose this product?

For those seeking strong visuals, smoothness, and compact looks for work or play.

LG’s 27MR400 delivers a 27" borderless IPS display with 100Hz refresh and AMD FreeSync for tear-free visuals. 99% sRGB provides accurate color, and Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, and Black Stabilizer offer eye comfort for productivity and gaming.

The 3-side virtually borderless design is modern, though speaker quality is average. Some buyers find it bright and vibrant, others want stronger construction but praise its visual value.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 1920x1080, 100Hz Olours 99% sRGB, FreeSync Features Flicker Safe, Reader Mode Ports HDMI, VGA, borderless design Reason to buy Bright, color-rich display Sleek, near-bezelless look Reason to avoid Built speakers underwhelming Build quality varies

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Enjoy its display and color; mixed reviews on build and speaker power.

Why choose this product?

A strong choice for modern, stylish offices and homes wanting vibrancy and smoothness.

The Lenovo L-Series 27" boasts crisp FHD IPS visuals, 100Hz refresh, 1ms response, and AMD FreeSync for fluid, stutter-free graphics. A 99% sRGB rating and anti-glare finish add vibrant, comfortable color for media and work.

Dual HDMI, VGA, and integrated 3W speakers make it versatile. Customers like the vivid display and sound, but speak of mixed build qualities and the occasional panel concern.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 1920x1080, 100Hz, 1ms Colours 99% sRGB Ports 2x HDMI, 1x VGA Speakers 2x 3W speakers Features FreeSync, Smart Artery Reason to buy Fast, color-rich, flexible for home/office Useful built-in speakers Reason to avoid Some units with build/screen issues Sound quality only adequate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Applaud sharp color and sound at good value; mixed build opinions.

Why choose this product?

Good for all-in-one media and productivity, with responsive performance.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The LG Ultragear 27GS65F focuses on smooth gaming, providing 180Hz refresh, 1ms response, HDR10, and NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync. Full HD IPS and sRGB 99% ensure smooth and accurate visuals, while a 3-side slim bezel and full ergonomic adjustability enhance comfort.

Buyers praise its vibrant, sturdy display for competitive gaming, though some report backlight bleed or pixelation in certain settings.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 1920x1080, 180Hz, 1ms Features HDR10, G-Sync, FreeSync Colours sRGB 99% Adjustable Tilt/height/pivot Ports DisplayPort, HDMI Reason to buy Superb speed for gaming Strong color and ergonomic adjust Reason to avoid FHD at this size may limit sharpness Some backlight bleed or missing cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Gaming fans love the response and adjustability; others cite bleeding or missed HDMI in some boxes.

Why choose this product?

Excellent for FPS and esports gamers needing speed and flexibility.

GAMING MONITOR

The Odyssey G5 sports a QHD (2560x1440) VA panel, 165Hz refresh, and 1ms response for ultra-immersive gaming. HDR10 and Height/Tilt/Pivot stand round out the premium specs.

Buyers praise the crystal-clear, color-rich panel, but some report it runs only at 144Hz or miss an included cable. Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free help with longer sessions.

Specifications Display 27" VA, 2560x1440, 165Hz, 1ms Features HDR10, FreeSync Premium Adjust Height/tilt/pivot Ports HDMI x2, DP Warranty 3 Years Reason to buy 2K sharpness and high refresh Fully adjustable stand Reason to avoid Reported 144Hz hardware limit in cases Not always packaged with cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Lauded for immersive gaming; minor issues with cables and refresh rate reported.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gaming enthusiasts who want a sharp, buttery-smooth, and versatile screen.

BenQ’s GW2790Q delivers impeccable color with 2K QHD and 99% sRGB. With intelligent Eye-Care/Brightness Tech, 100Hz refresh, and Mediasync, content appears crisp and easy on the eyes.

Dual HDMI/DP and built-in speakers round out the package. Users tout beautiful color and smart brightness, but find build and speaker strength variable; coding mode is a productivity bonus.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 2560x1440, 100Hz Colours 99% sRGB, 1500:1 CR Ports HDMI x2, DP, Speakers Features Eye-care, Mediasync Adjust VESA Mount Reason to buy Great colors and eye comfort tech Flexible connections and wall-mounting Reason to avoid Speaker and build quality mixed Not a high-refresh gaming monitor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Loved for colors and eyestrain relief; some wish for stronger speaker and sturdier build.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for long work sessions, media editing, or reading with visual comfort.

The AOC 27G4E features a fast 27" FHD IPS display with a blazing 180Hz refresh, HDR10, Adaptive Sync, and 128% sRGB for wide color. Its 0.5ms response and 178° view make it ideal for eSports and immersive play.

Customers enjoy its brightness and vividness, calling it a value performer in gaming; design and connectivity please those expanding their desk setup.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 1920x1080, 180Hz, 0.5ms Colours 128% sRGB, HDR10 Ports HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4 Features Adaptive Sync, Wide viewing angle Reason to buy Very fast refresh and clarity Strong color and connectivity Reason to avoid FHD at 27" not as sharp as QHD No speakers included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for gaming power and brightness; value and connections shine. Some wish for QHD resolution.

Why choose this product?

Best for gamers focusing on speed and color without breaking the bank.

The Acer KA270 P6 delivers full HD color clarity with a 144Hz refresh on a stabilizing stand, 1ms VRB, and ZeroFrame design. Integrated 2W stereo speakers and versatile tilt support comfort for both work and play.

EyeCare tech minimizes strain for long sessions, while AMD FreeSync keeps graphics butter-smooth. Buyers like the price, visuals, and crispness, finding it a versatile value pick for all-round use.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 1920x1080, 144Hz, 1ms Colours 99% sRGB, ZeroFrame Ports HDMI, VGA, Audio in/out Features Speakers, 5-degree to 25-degree tilt Reason to buy Great value, flexible use Integrated speakers and FreeSync Reason to avoid FHD not as sharp as 2K Sound output modest

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Valued for visuals, smoothness, and pricing; wish for better speaker power at times.

Why choose this product?

Versatile all-purpose screen for gaming, media, or office that won’t break the bank.

Factors to consider when buying a 27 inch monitor Resolution : Choose Full HD for budget use, Quad HD for better clarity, or 4K for sharp detail, especially for creators.

: Choose Full HD for budget use, Quad HD for better clarity, or 4K for sharp detail, especially for creators. Refresh rate : Go for 75Hz or above for smoother visuals; 144Hz or higher is ideal for gamers.

: Go for 75Hz or above for smoother visuals; 144Hz or higher is ideal for gamers. Panel type : IPS offers best color accuracy; VA gives better contrast; TN is good for low latency but has poor angles.

: IPS offers best color accuracy; VA gives better contrast; TN is good for low latency but has poor angles. Connectivity : Ensure it has HDMI, DisplayPort or USB-C based on your laptop or PC needs.

: Ensure it has HDMI, DisplayPort or USB-C based on your laptop or PC needs. Ergonomics and features: Look for adjustable stands, VESA mounting, blue light filters and built-in speakers. What makes a 27 inch monitor better than a 24 inch one? A 27 inch monitor offers more screen real estate, making multitasking easier and visuals more immersive. It’s a sweet spot between size and desk space, especially for productivity and gaming.

Is a curved 27 inch monitor better than a flat one? Curved monitors can enhance immersion in gaming and reduce edge distortion. But for creative work and general productivity, flat panels offer more accurate lines and colors.

Should I choose a 27 inch monitor with built-in speakers? Built-in speakers are convenient for basic audio use, but they're usually not very powerful. If sound quality matters, consider external speakers or headphones.

Top 3 features of best 27 inch monitor

