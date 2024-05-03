Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best 27 inch monitors: Top 9 high resolution options to upgrade your professional work setup

Best 27 inch monitors: Top 9 high resolution options to upgrade your professional work setup

Affiliate Desk

Looking for a high-quality 27 inch monitor for your PC? Check out our list of the top 10 monitors and find the perfect one for your needs.

Upgrade your work desk with top 27 inch monitors

When it comes to choosing the right monitor for your PC, size matters. A 27-inch monitor offers a large display area, making it ideal for gaming, design work, and everyday use. With a wide range of options available, it can be difficult to determine which monitor is best suited for your needs. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 27-inch monitors available on the market, comparing their features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

The BenQ GW2790 27 inch monitor offers a bezel-less design and brightness intelligence technology, providing a stunning visual experience. With a 1080p resolution and a slim profile, this monitor is perfect for both work and play.

1. BenQ GW2790 27 inch Bezel-less Monitor

Specifications of BenQ GW2790 27 inch Bezel-less Monitor

  • 27 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • Bezel-less design
  • Brightness Intelligence technology
  • HDMI and VGA connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Bezel-less design for immersive viewingLimited connectivity options
Brightness Intelligence technology reduces eye strain

2. LG 27MP89HM 27 inch Borderless Monitor

The LG 27MP89HM 27 inch monitor features a borderless design and FreeSync technology, delivering smooth and seamless visuals. With on-screen control and a sleek stand, this monitor is perfect for multitasking and entertainment.

Specifications of LG 27MP89HM 27 inch Borderless Monitor

  • 27 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • Borderless design
  • FreeSync technology
  • On-screen control

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Borderless design for a sleek lookLimited adjustability options
FreeSync technology for smooth visuals

3. Dell Professional P2719H 27 inch Full HD Monitor

The Dell Professional P2719H 27 inch monitor offers a full HD display with a slim bezel design, making it perfect for professional use. With a wide viewing angle and versatile connectivity options, this monitor is ideal for productivity and creativity.

Specifications of Dell Professional P2719H 27 inch Full HD Monitor

  • 27 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • Slim bezel design
  • Wide viewing angle
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Slim bezel design for a modern lookSlightly limited color accuracy
Wide viewing angle for flexible positioning

Also Read: Experience unparalleled visual effects and quality with the top 6 picks for Acer monitors that will blow your mind

4. ASUS VP279QGL 27 inch Full HD Monitor

The ASUS VP279QGL 27 inch monitor features a slim and frameless design, offering a stunning visual experience for gaming and entertainment. With ASUS Eye Care technology and extensive connectivity options, this monitor provides a comfortable and versatile viewing experience.

Specifications of ASUS VP279QGL 27 inch Full HD Monitor

  • 27 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • Frameless design
  • ASUS Eye Care technology
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Frameless design for immersive gamingLimited adjustability options
ASUS Eye Care technology for reduced eye strain

5. Samsung LS27C310EAWXXL 27 inch FreeSync Monitor

The Samsung LS27C310EAWXXL 27 inch monitor offers FreeSync technology and a slim profile, providing a seamless and responsive gaming experience. With a high refresh rate and game mode options, this monitor is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Samsung LS27C310EAWXXL 27 inch FreeSync Monitor

  • 27 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • FreeSync technology
  • High refresh rate
  • Game mode options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

FreeSync technology for smooth gamingLimited connectivity options
High refresh rate for responsive gameplay

Also Read: Best 4K monitors: Top 10 options with cutting edge features for gamers and content creators

6. HP M27f 27 inch Micro-Edge FHD Monitor

The HP M27f 27 inch monitor features a micro-edge display and full HD resolution, offering a sleek and immersive visual experience. With AMD FreeSync technology and a modern design, this monitor is perfect for work and entertainment.

Specifications of HP M27f 27 inch Micro-Edge FHD Monitor

  • 27 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • Micro-edge display
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • HDMI and VGA connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Micro-edge display for a modern lookLimited adjustability options
AMD FreeSync technology for smooth visuals

7. LG 27SR50F 27 inch Gaming Monitor

The LG 27SR50F 27 inch monitor offers a gaming dashboard and Bluetooth connectivity, providing an immersive and customizable gaming experience. With a sleek design and advanced gaming features, this monitor is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of LG 27SR50F 27 inch Gaming Monitor

  • 27 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • Gaming dashboard
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Gaming dashboard for customizable settingsLimited adjustability options
Bluetooth connectivity for seamless audio

Also Read: Best 27-inch monitor to enhance your system further: 8 options to upgrade with

8. LG 27QN600-B 27 inch QHD Monitor

The LG 27QN600-B 27 inch monitor features a QHD display and a borderless design, offering stunning visuals for work and entertainment. With HDR10 support and extensive connectivity options, this monitor provides a premium visual experience.

Specifications of LG 27QN600-B 27 inch QHD Monitor

  • 27 inch display size
  • QHD resolution
  • Borderless design
  • HDR10 support
  • HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

QHD resolution for crisp visualsSlightly limited refresh rate
HDR10 support for enhanced colors

9. Acer KB272HL 27 inch Full HD Monitor

The Acer KB272HL 27 inch monitor offers a full HD display with BlueLightShield technology, providing a comfortable viewing experience. With built-in speakers and HDMI connectivity, this monitor is perfect for everyday use and multimedia entertainment.

Specifications of Acer KB272HL 27 inch Full HD Monitor

  • 27 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • BlueLightShield technology
  • Built-in speakers
  • HDMI and VGA connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

BlueLightShield technology for reduced eye strainLimited adjustability options
Built-in speakers for multimedia enjoyment

Also Read: Best 27 inch monitors: Unlock visual brilliance with top 10 options

Best 27 inch monitor Top Features Comparison:

Best 27 inch monitorDisplay SizeResolutionDesign
BenQ GW279027 inchFull HDBezel-less
LG 27MP89HM27 inchFull HDBorderless
Dell Professional P2719H27 inchFull HDSlim Bezel
ASUS VP279QGL27 inchFull HDFrameless
Samsung LS27C310EAWXXL27 inchFull HDSlim
HP M27f27 inchFull HDMicro-edge
LG 27SR50F27 inchFull HDGaming
LG 27QN600-B27 inchQHDBorderless
Acer KB272HL27 inchFull HDBlueLightShield

Best value for money 27 inch monitor

Acer KB272HL

The Acer KB272HL 27 inch Full HD Monitor offers BlueLightShield technology and built-in speakers, making it a great value for everyday use and multimedia enjoyment.

Best overall 27 inch monitor

BenQ GW2790

The BenQ GW2790 27 inch QHD Monitor stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its QHD resolution, borderless design, and HDR10 support, providing a premium visual experience for work and entertainment.

How to find the perfect 27 inch monitor?

When choosing the perfect 27 inch monitor for your needs, consider the resolution, design, and connectivity options. Look for features such as FreeSync technology, BlueLightShield, and slim bezel designs to enhance your viewing experience. Additionally, consider your specific use case, whether it's gaming, professional work, or multimedia entertainment, to find the best fit for your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price of a 27 inch monitor?

Ans : The average price of a 27 inch monitor ranges from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the brand and features.

Question : Do all 27 inch monitors have FreeSync technology?

Ans : Not all 27 inch monitors have FreeSync technology. It's important to check the specifications of each monitor to determine if it offers FreeSync for smooth and seamless visuals.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a 27 inch monitor for gaming?

Ans : When choosing a 27 inch monitor for gaming, look for features such as high refresh rates, low response times, and adaptive sync technologies like FreeSync or G-Sync for a smooth gaming experience.

Question : Are 27 inch monitors suitable for professional work?

Ans : Yes, 27 inch monitors are suitable for professional work, offering a large display area for multitasking and creative tasks. Look for features such as wide viewing angles and color accuracy for professional use.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.