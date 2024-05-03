When it comes to choosing the right monitor for your PC, size matters. A 27-inch monitor offers a large display area, making it ideal for gaming, design work, and everyday use. With a wide range of options available, it can be difficult to determine which monitor is best suited for your needs. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 27-inch monitors available on the market, comparing their features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.
The BenQ GW2790 27 inch monitor offers a bezel-less design and brightness intelligence technology, providing a stunning visual experience. With a 1080p resolution and a slim profile, this monitor is perfect for both work and play.
1. BenQ GW2790 27 inch Bezel-less Monitor
Specifications of BenQ GW2790 27 inch Bezel-less Monitor
- 27 inch display size
- Full HD resolution
- Bezel-less design
- Brightness Intelligence technology
- HDMI and VGA connectivity
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Bezel-less design for immersive viewing
|Limited connectivity options
|Brightness Intelligence technology reduces eye strain
2. LG 27MP89HM 27 inch Borderless Monitor
The LG 27MP89HM 27 inch monitor features a borderless design and FreeSync technology, delivering smooth and seamless visuals. With on-screen control and a sleek stand, this monitor is perfect for multitasking and entertainment.
Specifications of LG 27MP89HM 27 inch Borderless Monitor
- 27 inch display size
- Full HD resolution
- Borderless design
- FreeSync technology
- On-screen control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Borderless design for a sleek look
|Limited adjustability options
|FreeSync technology for smooth visuals
3. Dell Professional P2719H 27 inch Full HD Monitor
The Dell Professional P2719H 27 inch monitor offers a full HD display with a slim bezel design, making it perfect for professional use. With a wide viewing angle and versatile connectivity options, this monitor is ideal for productivity and creativity.
Specifications of Dell Professional P2719H 27 inch Full HD Monitor
- 27 inch display size
- Full HD resolution
- Slim bezel design
- Wide viewing angle
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connectivity
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Slim bezel design for a modern look
|Slightly limited color accuracy
|Wide viewing angle for flexible positioning
Also Read: Experience unparalleled visual effects and quality with the top 6 picks for Acer monitors that will blow your mind
4. ASUS VP279QGL 27 inch Full HD Monitor
The ASUS VP279QGL 27 inch monitor features a slim and frameless design, offering a stunning visual experience for gaming and entertainment. With ASUS Eye Care technology and extensive connectivity options, this monitor provides a comfortable and versatile viewing experience.
Specifications of ASUS VP279QGL 27 inch Full HD Monitor
- 27 inch display size
- Full HD resolution
- Frameless design
- ASUS Eye Care technology
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connectivity
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Frameless design for immersive gaming
|Limited adjustability options
|ASUS Eye Care technology for reduced eye strain
5. Samsung LS27C310EAWXXL 27 inch FreeSync Monitor
The Samsung LS27C310EAWXXL 27 inch monitor offers FreeSync technology and a slim profile, providing a seamless and responsive gaming experience. With a high refresh rate and game mode options, this monitor is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.
Specifications of Samsung LS27C310EAWXXL 27 inch FreeSync Monitor
- 27 inch display size
- Full HD resolution
- FreeSync technology
- High refresh rate
- Game mode options
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|FreeSync technology for smooth gaming
|Limited connectivity options
|High refresh rate for responsive gameplay
Also Read: Best 4K monitors: Top 10 options with cutting edge features for gamers and content creators
6. HP M27f 27 inch Micro-Edge FHD Monitor
The HP M27f 27 inch monitor features a micro-edge display and full HD resolution, offering a sleek and immersive visual experience. With AMD FreeSync technology and a modern design, this monitor is perfect for work and entertainment.
Specifications of HP M27f 27 inch Micro-Edge FHD Monitor
- 27 inch display size
- Full HD resolution
- Micro-edge display
- AMD FreeSync technology
- HDMI and VGA connectivity
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Micro-edge display for a modern look
|Limited adjustability options
|AMD FreeSync technology for smooth visuals
7. LG 27SR50F 27 inch Gaming Monitor
The LG 27SR50F 27 inch monitor offers a gaming dashboard and Bluetooth connectivity, providing an immersive and customizable gaming experience. With a sleek design and advanced gaming features, this monitor is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.
Specifications of LG 27SR50F 27 inch Gaming Monitor
- 27 inch display size
- Full HD resolution
- Gaming dashboard
- Bluetooth connectivity
- HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Gaming dashboard for customizable settings
|Limited adjustability options
|Bluetooth connectivity for seamless audio
Also Read: Best 27-inch monitor to enhance your system further: 8 options to upgrade with
8. LG 27QN600-B 27 inch QHD Monitor
The LG 27QN600-B 27 inch monitor features a QHD display and a borderless design, offering stunning visuals for work and entertainment. With HDR10 support and extensive connectivity options, this monitor provides a premium visual experience.
Specifications of LG 27QN600-B 27 inch QHD Monitor
- 27 inch display size
- QHD resolution
- Borderless design
- HDR10 support
- HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|QHD resolution for crisp visuals
|Slightly limited refresh rate
|HDR10 support for enhanced colors
9. Acer KB272HL 27 inch Full HD Monitor
The Acer KB272HL 27 inch monitor offers a full HD display with BlueLightShield technology, providing a comfortable viewing experience. With built-in speakers and HDMI connectivity, this monitor is perfect for everyday use and multimedia entertainment.
Specifications of Acer KB272HL 27 inch Full HD Monitor
- 27 inch display size
- Full HD resolution
- BlueLightShield technology
- Built-in speakers
- HDMI and VGA connectivity
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|BlueLightShield technology for reduced eye strain
|Limited adjustability options
|Built-in speakers for multimedia enjoyment
Also Read: Best 27 inch monitors: Unlock visual brilliance with top 10 options
Best 27 inch monitor Top Features Comparison:
|Best 27 inch monitor
|Display Size
|Resolution
|Design
|BenQ GW2790
|27 inch
|Full HD
|Bezel-less
|LG 27MP89HM
|27 inch
|Full HD
|Borderless
|Dell Professional P2719H
|27 inch
|Full HD
|Slim Bezel
|ASUS VP279QGL
|27 inch
|Full HD
|Frameless
|Samsung LS27C310EAWXXL
|27 inch
|Full HD
|Slim
|HP M27f
|27 inch
|Full HD
|Micro-edge
|LG 27SR50F
|27 inch
|Full HD
|Gaming
|LG 27QN600-B
|27 inch
|QHD
|Borderless
|Acer KB272HL
|27 inch
|Full HD
|BlueLightShield
Best value for money 27 inch monitor
The Acer KB272HL 27 inch Full HD Monitor offers BlueLightShield technology and built-in speakers, making it a great value for everyday use and multimedia enjoyment.
Best overall 27 inch monitor
The BenQ GW2790 27 inch QHD Monitor stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its QHD resolution, borderless design, and HDR10 support, providing a premium visual experience for work and entertainment.
How to find the perfect 27 inch monitor?
When choosing the perfect 27 inch monitor for your needs, consider the resolution, design, and connectivity options. Look for features such as FreeSync technology, BlueLightShield, and slim bezel designs to enhance your viewing experience. Additionally, consider your specific use case, whether it's gaming, professional work, or multimedia entertainment, to find the best fit for your needs.
FAQs
Question : What is the average price of a 27 inch monitor?
Ans : The average price of a 27 inch monitor ranges from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the brand and features.
Question : Do all 27 inch monitors have FreeSync technology?
Ans : Not all 27 inch monitors have FreeSync technology. It's important to check the specifications of each monitor to determine if it offers FreeSync for smooth and seamless visuals.
Question : What are the key features to look for in a 27 inch monitor for gaming?
Ans : When choosing a 27 inch monitor for gaming, look for features such as high refresh rates, low response times, and adaptive sync technologies like FreeSync or G-Sync for a smooth gaming experience.
Question : Are 27 inch monitors suitable for professional work?
Ans : Yes, 27 inch monitors are suitable for professional work, offering a large display area for multitasking and creative tasks. Look for features such as wide viewing angles and color accuracy for professional use.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!