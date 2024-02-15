Best 27 inch monitors: Unlock visual brilliance with top 10 options

If you are looking for a good monitor for your work or study PC setup then choosing the right size can be a confusing task. Among the myriad options available, the 27-inch monitor stands out as a versatile choice, offering a blend of size, performance and affordability that caters to a wide range of users. Whether you're a creative professional, a hardcore gamer, or a casual user, a 27-inch monitor can transform your computing setup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this guide, we'll explore the key factors to consider when choosing a 27-inch monitor, including resolution, panel technology, refresh rate, connectivity options and ergonomic features. We'll also highlight some of the best 27-inch monitors on the market, ranging from budget-friendly options to high-end models with cutting-edge features. Whether you're a professional in need of color accuracy and high resolution, a gamer seeking smooth gameplay and fast response times or a casual user looking for a versatile monitor for everyday use, this guide has you covered.

1. Philips 276B1/94 (27 inch) Monitor

The Philips 276B1/94 27-inch Monitor offers a crisp QHD display with IPS technology for wide viewing angles. It features a USB Type-C port for easy connectivity, along with a built-in speaker, height adjustment, and various user-friendly features like SmartImage and PowerSensor. The environmentally friendly monitor has EnergyStar 8.0, EPEAT, and TCO Certified Edge compliance. It also boasts a range of regulatory approvals and a sleek black design.

Specifications of Philips 276B1/94 27 inch Monitor:

Brand: Philips

Display: 27-inch IPS panel with W-LED backlight

Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Features: USB Type-C, Built-in Speaker, Height Adjustable, SmartImage, PowerSensor, LightSensor, USB Hub

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid QHD resolution No high refresh rate USB Type-C connectivity No G-Sync or FreeSync support Built-in speakers No HDR support

2. ViewSonic VA2732-MH

The ViewSonic VA2732-MH is a 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor suitable for both home and office use. It offers a variety of view modes for different tasks and features like Flicker-Free technology and a Blue Light Filter for comfortable viewing. The monitor has multiple connectivity options including VGA and HDMI, and comes with dual integrated speakers for immersive sound. Its three-sided frameless design provides a seamless viewing experience. Overall, the VA2732-MH delivers clear and detailed images, making it ideal for work, gaming, or entertainment.

Specifications of ViewSonic VA2732-MH:

Brand: ViewSonic

Display: 27-inch Full HD IPS

Refresh rate: 75Hz

Features: AMD FreeSync, Dual Speaker, Wall Mount, Bezelless, Eye-Care, Flicker-Free, Srgb105%, HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD IPS display Limited to 75Hz refresh rate Flexible connectivity options No DisplayPort Eye-care technology Basic design without height adjustment

3. Acer SA272E

The Acer SA272E is a 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor with an ultra-slim design, offering a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms Visual Response Boost for smooth gaming. It features a zero-frame design, 250 nits brightness, and AMD FreeSync for tear-free visuals. Connectivity options include HDMI and VGA ports, and it includes stereo speakers. Eye care features like Blue Light Shield and Flickerless technology are included for a comfortable viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer SA272E

Brand: Acer

Display: 27-inch Full HD IPS

Refresh rate: 100Hz

Features: Zero frame design, 1ms VRB, AMD FreeSync, 250 nits brightness, Blue Light Shield, Flickerless technology, stereo speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Blazing fast 100Hz refresh rate Limited ergonomic adjustments 1ms Visual Response Boost for clear visuals Basic connectivity options Eye care features for comfortable viewing

4. BenQ GW2780

The BenQ GW2780 is a 27-inch Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel IPS Monitor that offers a high-quality display with various eye-care technologies. Its 1920 x 1080 resolution and 250 nits brightness provide clear visuals, while the 16:9 aspect ratio and wide viewing angles ensure clarity from any viewpoint. The monitor includes Anti-Glare technology, Proprietary Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light, and Flicker-free technology to reduce eye strain. It offers multiple connectivity options including VGA, HDMI, and Display Port, along with built-in speakers. The monitor is VESA Wall Mountable and features a tilt stand for ergonomic adjustments.

Specifications of BenQ GW2780:

Brand: BenQ

Display: 27-inch Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel IPS Monitor

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Features: Eye Care (Anti-Glare, Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light, Flicker-free), Speakers, VESA Wall Mountable, Multiple Connectivity Options (VGA, HDMI, Display Port), Tilt Stand

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-slim bezel design Limited refresh rate Eye-care technologies No USB ports Wide viewing angles Basic design

5. Dell S2721Hnm

The Dell S2721Hnm is a 27-inch FHD monitor with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, offering a clear and smooth viewing experience. Its IPS panel provides wide viewing angles of 178°, ensuring accurate colors from any angle. With a brightness of 300 cd/m² and a color gamut of 99% sRGB, this monitor delivers vibrant and lifelike images. It features a minimalistic design and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium technology for tear-free gaming. The monitor also includes a 5-year warranty and Advanced Exchange Service for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Dell S2721Hnm:

Brand: Dell

Display: 27-inch FHD IPS panel

Refresh rate: 75Hz

Features: 99% sRGB color gamut, AMD FreeSync Premium

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate Average response time Wide viewing angles Moderate brightness Accurate color Relatively heavy weight

6. Samsung 27-inch FHD Curved LCD Monitor (LS27C360EAWXXL)

The Samsung 27-inch FHD monitor offers immersive visuals with its 1800R curved display. With a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, it provides smooth gaming and multimedia experiences. The VA panel delivers vibrant colors and wide viewing angles. Its slim design and eye-saving features like Flicker-Free technology make it comfortable for long use. The monitor also includes HDMI and audio ports for connectivity. The Game Mode enhances gaming visuals, making it easier to spot details in dark scenes.

Specifications of Samsung 27-inch FHD Curved LCD Monitor (LS27C360EAWXXL):

Brand: Samsung

Display: 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 1800R curved VA panel

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Features: AMD FreeSync, Flicker-Free technology, Game Mode, HDMI, Audio Port

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive curved display Limited to 75Hz refresh rate AMD FreeSync for smooth gaming

7. Lenovo L-Series 27-inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor

The Lenovo L-Series 27-inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor is designed for home and office use. It features a 100Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB color gamut, and AMD FreeSync technology for smoother gameplay. The monitor offers a comfortable viewing experience with its low blue light feature and adjustable tilt stand. It also comes with built-in speakers and a three-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of Lenovo L-Series 27-inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor:

Brand: Lenovo

Display: 27-inch FHD IPS Panel

Refresh rate: 100Hz

Features: 99 percent sRGB, 4ms response time, AMD FreeSync, 2X HDMI 1.4, VGA, 2x3W Speakers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High refresh rate for smoother visuals No USB ports for connectivity Good color accuracy (99% sRGB) No height adjustment

8. HP M27f 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor

The HP M27f is a 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. It features HP Eye Ease technology for reduced blue light emissions, ensuring comfortable viewing. The monitor is designed with sustainability in mind, using recycled materials in its construction. It offers 300 nits of brightness and a 5ms response time for smooth visuals. With a 1000:1 contrast ratio and wide viewing angles, it delivers crisp images. The monitor includes VGA and HDMI ports for connectivity and its cable management system keeps your workspace tidy.

Specifications of HP M27f Monitor:

Brand: HP

Display: 27-inch Full HD IPS Anti Glare Display

Refresh rate: 75Hz

Features: HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe Certification, Sustainable design, 5ms Response Time

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid IPS display with wide viewing angles Limited to 75Hz refresh rate HP Eye Ease technology for reduced blue light Only offers Full HD resolution Sustainable design using recycled materials Limited connectivity options

9. Samsung 27-inch Monitor LS27AG320NWXXL

The Samsung 27-inch Gaming Monitor is designed for smooth gaming with its high refresh rate of 165Hz and quick response time of 1ms. It features a height-adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort and a 3-sided borderless display for an immersive viewing experience. The monitor also includes AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free gaming. Its Eye-Saver Mode reduces blue light emissions, reducing eye strain during long gaming sessions.

Specifications of Samsung 27-inch Gaming Monitor:

Brand: Samsung

Display: 27-inch (68.4cm) FHD

Refresh rate: 165Hz

Features: 1ms response time, Height Adjustable Stand, 3-Sided Borderless Display, AMD FreeSync Premium, Eye-Saver Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate No HDR support Quick response time Limited connectivity

10. ZEBRONICS A27FHD LED Monitor

The ZEBRONICS A27FHD LED Monitor is a 27-inch display with a slim design, FHD resolution, and a refresh rate of 75Hz. It features a 1080p resolution, 250 nits brightness, and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The monitor is wall-mountable and comes with VGA and HDMI inputs, built-in speakers, an ultra-slim bezel, and a metal stand. It provides a widescreen experience and is suitable for various multimedia uses.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS A27FHD LED Monitor:

Brand: Zebronics

Display: 27-inch FHD (1920x1080)

Refresh rate: 75Hz

Features: Slim design, Ultra Slim Bezel, Wall Mountable, VGA, HDMI, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim design and ultra-slim bezel Limited to 75Hz refresh rate FHD resolution and wide viewing angles 250 nits brightness

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Refresh Rate Features Philips 276B1/94 27 inch Monitor 27-inch IPS panel with W-LED backlight 75 Hz USB Type-C, Built-in Speaker ViewSonic VA2732-MH 27-inch Full HD IPS 75 Hz AMD FreeSync, Dual Speaker, Wall Mount Acer SA272E 27-inch Full HD IPS 100 Hz Zero frame design, 1ms VRB BenQ GW2780 27-inch Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel IPS Monitor 60 Hz Anti-Glare, Brightness Intelligence Dell S2721Hnm 27-inch FHD IPS panel 75 Hz 99% sRGB color gamut, AMD FreeSync Premium Samsung 27-inch FHD Curved LCD Monitor (LS27C360EAWXXL) 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 1800R curved VA panel 75 Hz AMD FreeSync, Flicker-Free technology, Lenovo L-Series 27-inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor 27-inch FHD IPS Panel 100 Hz 99 percent sRGB, 4ms response time HP M27f 27-inch Full HD IPS Anti Glare Display 75 Hz HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe Certification Samsung 27-inch Gaming Monitor 27-inch (68.4cm) FHD 165 Hz 1ms response time, Height Adjustable Stand ZEBRONICS A27FHD LED Monitor 27-inch FHD (1920x1080) 75 Hz Slim design, Ultra Slim Bezel

Best value for money The Acer SA272E offers exceptional value for money with its combination of high refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and a range of features such as Blue Light Shield and Flickerless technology. Its zero-frame design and stereo speakers further enhance its appeal. This monitor provides a great viewing experience for gaming and multimedia consumption, making it a solid choice for those looking for a balance between performance and affordability.

Best overall product The Samsung 27-inch Gaming Monitor stands out as the best overall product with its impressive 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium support. Its Height Adjustable Stand, 3-Sided Borderless Display, and Eye-Saver Mode add to its appeal. Whether for gaming, multimedia, or productivity, this monitor offers exceptional performance and features, making it a top choice for those seeking a high-quality 27-inch monitor.

How to Find the Best 27-inch Monitor To find the best 27-inch monitor, consider your specific needs and preferences. Look for features like resolution (Full HD or higher), refresh rate (at least 75Hz for smooth performance), panel type (IPS for better colour accuracy and viewing angles), and connectivity options (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C). Consider additional features like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync for gaming, and ergonomic options like adjustable stands for comfort. Read reviews and compare specifications to find the right balance of features and price. Popular brands like Samsung, Dell, and Acer offer a range of options to suit different budgets and requirements. Ultimately, the best monitor will depend on your intended use, whether it's gaming, productivity, or multimedia consumption.

FAQs Question : Are 27-inch monitors good for gaming? Ans : Yes, 27-inch monitors are a popular choice for gaming due to their larger screen size, which can provide a more immersive experience. Look for features like high refresh rates (e.g., 144Hz or higher) and adaptive sync technologies (e.g., AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync) for smoother gameplay. Question : What is the difference between IPS and VA panels? Ans : IPS (In-Plane Switching) panels offer better color accuracy and viewing angles compared to VA (Vertical Alignment) panels. VA panels, on the other hand, typically offer higher contrast ratios, which can result in deeper blacks. Question : Can I connect a 27-inch monitor to a laptop? Ans : Yes, most 27-inch monitors come with HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C connectivity options, making them compatible with laptops. Make sure your laptop has the necessary ports to connect to the monitor. Question : Do 27-inch monitors support 4K resolution? Ans : Some 27-inch monitors do support 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), but not all. Check the specifications of the monitor to see if it supports 4K resolution if that is a requirement for you. Question : Are bezel-less monitors better? Ans : Bezel-less monitors can provide a more immersive viewing experience, especially when using multiple monitors in a multi-display setup. However, the bezel size does not directly impact the monitor's performance or image quality. Choose based on your preference for aesthetics and intended use.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

