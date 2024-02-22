Best 3-litre geysers for your bathroom: Top 7 picks to consider

Are you looking to upgrade your home heating system? Geysers are a fantastic option, offering efficient and reliable performance to keep you warm during the chilly months. With a variety of models and features available, finding the perfect geyser can be overwhelming. That's where this guide comes in, we've handpicked the best 3 litre geysers that offer a perfect blend of performance, energy efficiency and value for money.

Our selections are based on thorough research and expert analysis, ensuring that you get the best options available on the market. We'll dive into the key features of each geyser, including heating capacity, energy efficiency ratings and special features that set them apart from the competition. So, if you're ready to upgrade your home heating system and stay warm and cosy all winter long, read on to discover the best geysers for your needs.

1. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

The AO Smith EWS-3 is a 3-liter, 3KW instant water heater with a compact size suitable for high-rise buildings. It features a Blue Diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance and an ABS outer body. The geyser comes with a glass-coated heating element to prevent scale formation and a long-lasting anode rod for protection in hard water conditions. It has a high-pressure rating of 8 bars and comes with a 5-year warranty on the inner tank.

Specifications of AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

Brand: AO Smith

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Tank material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank

Features: Compact Size, High Pressure Rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size Performance issues High pressure rating

2. Crompton's InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater

Crompton's InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater offers fast heating with 3000W wattage and a 3L capacity. It boasts a 4-level safety system including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and fusible plug. The geyser features a rust-free ABS body and a weldless tank design for enhanced corrosion resistance and durability. It comes with a 5-year warranty on the tank, a 2-year warranty on the element and a 2-year warranty on the product.

Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater

Brand: Crompton

Wattage: 3000W

Tank material: Stainless Steel tank

Features: Fast heating, 4-level safety

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast heating Leakage issues 4-level safety features

3. ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser

The ACTIVA Instant Geyser offers powerful instant heating with a 3000-watt copper heating element, ensuring hot water anytime. It boasts 4-way protection with features like an automatic thermostat and thermal cutout, ensuring safety and longevity. The 304L SS tank provides a jointless, leak-resistant design. The geyser's outer body is rust and shock-proof, with ABS top and bottom. It comes with an LED indicator for water readiness and a magnesium anode for anti-rust protection.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser

Brand: ACTIVA

Wattage: 3000 watts

Tank material: 304L Stainless Steel

Features: Powerful instant heating element, 4-way protection safety features

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast heating None 4-way protection

4. Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

The Bajaj Splendora 3-litre instant water heater features an ABS outer body with an SS tank and a copper heating element for longer life. It is suitable for 6 bar pressure which is perfect for any household. It boasts a unique weld-free joint in the outer metal body, a fire retardant cable and a neon indicator for heating.

Specifications of Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

Brand: Bajaj

Wattage: 3KW

Tank material: Stainless steel

Features: ABS outer body, Copper heating element

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable stainless steel tank Higher wattage may lead to higher electricity consumption Efficient copper heating element

5. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser

The Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser offers a blend of safety, efficiency, and durability. It features colour-changing LEDs to indicate water temperature, a rust-proof ABS outer body, and a stainless steel inner tank. With a 0.65 MPa bar pressure rating, it's suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications. It's ISI marked and comes with a 2-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the condenser.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser

Brand: Havells

Wattage: 3000 watts

Tank material: Stainless steel

Features: LED Indicator, Rust and shockproof ABS outer body

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid LED indicator for water temperature Leakage and performance issues Rust and shockproof ABS outer body

6. V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser

The V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser offers powerful instant heating with its 3 kW heating element, ensuring quick heat transfer. Its advanced safety features include a pressure release valve, ISI-marked thermostat, overheating protection, and anti-siphon protection, ensuring safe operation. The geyser is highly durable, with a robust inner tank made of 304 stainless steel and a rust-proof engineering polymer outer body.

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser

Brand: V-Guard

Wattage: 3000 W

Tank material: 304 Stainless Steel

Features: Powerful 3 kW heating element, Advanced 4-layer safety

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful heating element for quick heat transfer Quality issues Advanced safety features for safe operation

7. Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

The Racold Pronto Pro water geysers offer fast heating suitable for high-rise buildings. With Italian design and three levels of safety, it's convenient for both kitchen and bathroom applications. It features PUF insulation for energy efficiency, an auto cut-off for temperature control and an anti-syphoning system to prevent dry heating. Additionally, it has high-pressure resistance, making it suitable for various settings.

Specifications of Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater

Brand: Racold

Wattage: 3KW

Tank material: Not specified

Features: Faster Heating, High Pressure Resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Faster heating Not durable High pressure resistance

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Wattage Tank material Features AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) 3000W Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank Compact Size, High Pressure Rating Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater 3000W Stainless Steel tank Fast heating, 4-level safety ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser 3000W 304L Stainless Steel Powerful instant heating element, 4-way protection safety features Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser) 3KW Stainless steel ABS outer body, Copper heating element Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser 3000W Stainless steel LED Indicator, Rust and shockproof ABS outer body V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser 3000W 304 Stainless Steel Powerful 3 kW heating element, Advanced 4-layer safety Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater 3KW Not specified Faster Heating, High Pressure Resistance

Best value for money

The Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser offers a compelling mix of features and affordability. With a 3000W heating element and stainless steel tank, it ensures quick heating and durability. The LED indicator and rust-resistant ABS body add convenience and longevity. Priced competitively, it provides excellent value for your money.

Best overall product

The ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA stands out as the best overall product. Its 304L stainless steel tank and powerful instant heating element ensure quick and efficient heating. The geyser's full ABS body and special anti-rust coated tank enhance durability. With advanced safety features and a compact design, it offers superior performance and reliability.

How to find the best 3-litre geysers?

To find the best 3-litre geysers, consider key factors like wattage, tank material and features. Look for geysers with high wattage for faster heating, durable tank materials like stainless steel or glass lining and features like safety mechanisms and energy efficiency. More wattage means higher power consumption so make sure to choose the one with less wattage if you prefer low electricity bills. Read reviews and compare prices to find the best balance of performance and affordability.

FAQs

Question : How long does it take for a 3-litre geyser to heat water?

Ans : The heating time for a 3-litre geyser can vary based on the wattage and insulation. On average, it takes around 10-15 minutes to heat water to the desired temperature.

Question : Can I install a 3-litre geyser in my bathroom?

Ans : Yes, most 3-litre geysers are suitable for bathroom installation. Ensure proper ventilation and follow the manufacturer's installation instructions.

Question : Are 3-litre geysers energy-efficient?

Ans : 3-litre geysers can be energy-efficient if they have features like thermostat control and insulation. Look for BEE star ratings to gauge their energy efficiency.

Question : What is the ideal water pressure for a 3-litre geyser?

Ans : The ideal water pressure for a 3-litre geyser is typically between 0.3 MPa (3 bar) and 0.6 MPa (6 bar) for optimal performance.

Question : How long do 3-litre geysers last?

Ans : The lifespan of a 3-litre geyser depends on usage and maintenance. With proper care, they can last for 5-10 years or more.

