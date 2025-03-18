Hello User
Best 3 star ACs in 2025 that are budget-friendly, energy-efficient and powerful: Top 10 air conditioners

Best 3 star ACs in 2025 that are budget-friendly, energy-efficient and powerful: Top 10 air conditioners

Aishwarya Faraswal

Explore the top 3-star ACs in 2025 that deliver efficient cooling, save energy, and are easy on your budget. Here are our top 10 picks for the best air conditioners in India from brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd and more.

Find the best 3 star AC in 2025 that suits your needs and budget.
Our Picks Best overall split AC Best value for money Best window AC Lowest power consumption

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall split AC

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, White)

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Energy Saver, Blue Fins, ID318YKU, White)

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

Best value for money

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White)

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Powerful Mode, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3T, White)

Best window AC

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White)

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW)

Lowest power consumption

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFD312L, White)

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White)

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C5XWSEA)

Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 123 Vectra Platina, White)

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC(Copper, Turbo Mode, 2024 Model,183 Vectra Prism, White)

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White)

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFD318P, White)

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Estrella Dx, White)

Looking for a budget-friendly AC that keeps your room cool without high electricity bills? Choosing the right air conditioner can be tricky, especially when you want both performance and savings. A powerful 3-star AC is exactly what your home needs this summer.

They strike the perfect balance between energy efficiency and powerful cooling. In 2025, several brands have launched impressive models that offer great features, smart controls, and reliable cooling without costing a fortune.

To help you pick the best one, we've rounded up the top 10 3-star ACs in India that deliver both value and performance. Read on to find the perfect AC that suits your needs and budget.

Best 3 star split ACs in 2025

Daikin is known for its reliable cooling solutions, and this 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC stands out with its Dew Clean Technology. The Coanda Airflow feature evenly distributes air across the room for better comfort. This is one of the best 3 star ACs in 2025 with Triple Display that shows real-time power consumption, room temperature, and error codes for easy monitoring.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Tons
Cooling Power
17,100 BTU
Special Features
Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter
Noise Level
30 dB
Ambient Operation
Up to 52°C

Reasons to buy

Efficient cooling even in extreme heat

Triple Display for better control and monitoring

Reasons to avoid

Installation charges are extra

May not be ideal for large rooms

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air conditioner's quality, cooling, and value. Opinions vary on installation, performance, noise levels, and service quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers efficient cooling, cleaner air, and reliable performance from a trusted brand.

Panasonic offers one of the best 3 star ACs in 2025 with 1.5 Ton capacity. The 7-in-1 Convertible with True AI Mode adjusts cooling based on room conditions for energy savings. It comes with a PM 0.1 Filter for cleaner air and can be controlled via the Miraie app, Alexa, and Google Assistant. With a durable copper condenser and anti-corrosion shield, this AC ensures long-lasting performance and reliable cooling.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Efficiency
3 Star Rating
Control Features
Wi-Fi-enabled with Miraie app and voice control support
Air Purification
PM 0.1 Filter
Compressor
Twin Cool Inverter Compressor

Reasons to buy

Smart AI mode efficiently adjusts cooling to save energy

Wi-Fi and voice control features for added convenience

Reasons to avoid

Installation charges are higher than standard rates

May not be suitable for larger rooms

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air conditioner's quality, cooling range, and efficiency. Opinions vary on installation ease and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers smart cooling, energy efficiency, and convenient app-based control.

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable choice for medium-sized rooms. Known for its energy efficiency and advanced features, this AC offers a 5-in-1 convertible mode that adjusts cooling capacity based on your comfort needs. It features 100% copper components for durability and enhanced performance. The Turbo Cool mode ensures quick cooling even in extreme heat, while the Eco mode helps reduce power consumption, making it one of the best 3 star ACs in 2025.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Efficiency
3 Star
Cooling Technology
5-in-1 Convertible Cooling
Material
100% Copper for improved durability
Smart Features
Compatible with Blue Star’s Smart App and voice assistants

Reasons to buy

Effective Turbo Cool mode for instant cooling

Energy-saving Eco mode for reduced electricity bills

Reasons to avoid

Smart features require an additional upgrade

Standard installation charges are extra

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Energy Saver, Blue Fins, ID318YKU, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's quality and value but report issues with water leakage, cooling performance, and installation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers flexible cooling, energy savings, and reliable performance for home comfort.

Samsung’s 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is a smart choice for efficient cooling. Equipped with BESPOKE AI technology, it offers 30% additional energy savings while maintaining powerful cooling. The AC’s Wi-Fi and voice control features provide added convenience. Samsung’s trusted durability, with a Digital Inverter Compressor and Copper Condenser Coil, ensures long-term performance, making it one of the best 3 star ACs in 2025.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Efficiency
3 Star BEE Rating
Key Features
BESPOKE AI, 5 Step Convertible, 4 Way Swing, Fast Cooling
Control Options
Wi-Fi, Alexa, Google & Bixby Voice Control
Warranty
5 years comprehensive, 10 years on Digital Inverter Compressor

Reasons to buy

30% additional energy savings with AI Energy Mode

Effective cooling even at 58°C temperatures

Reasons to avoid

Paid installation service required

Slightly heavier outdoor unit

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner affordable and energy efficient but have mixed views on noise, quality, cooling, and installation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and smart connectivity features.

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC is a reliable cooling solution with smart features. Known for its Intellisense inverter compressor, this AC efficiently adjusts power based on heat load. Its 4-in-1 convertible mode offers flexibility for different cooling needs. Whirlpool’s trusted technology ensures fast cooling even at 52°C, while the 100% copper condenser improves durability.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Special Features
6th Sense Technology, Turbo Cool, Auto Clean, Gas Leak Indicator
Noise Level
Indoor unit noise level of 42 dB
Condenser
100% Copper for efficient cooling and low maintenance

Reasons to buy

Intellisense Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency

4-in-1 Convertible Mode for flexible cooling

Reasons to avoid

Only 1-year product warranty

Limited smart connectivity features

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air conditioner's value, noise control, and efficiency but have mixed views on installation, service, and performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and flexible cooling modes for comfort.

More options for the best 3 star split ACs in 2025

Best 3 star window ACs in 2025

Voltas offers this 1.5-ton 3-star window AC, ideal for medium-sized rooms. Known for its reliable performance, it features Turbo Mode for fast cooling, an anti-rust coating for durability, and a copper condenser that ensures better cooling with low maintenance. With a stabiliser-free operation and energy-efficient design, it is one of the best 3 star ACs in 2025.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Tons
Energy Rating
3 Star
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
Special Features
Turbo Mode, Anti-Rust Coating, LED Display
Noise Level
56 dB (Indoor Unit)

Reasons to buy

Fast cooling with Turbo Mode

Durable copper condenser with low maintenance

Reasons to avoid

Slightly noisy operation

Limited smart features

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's cooling and value but report issues with noise, remote quality, and mixed service experiences.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable cooling performance, energy efficiency, and durable build quality.

LG’s 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is designed for energy efficiency and powerful cooling. With a convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode, it adjusts cooling as needed, making it one of the best 3 star ACs in 2025. The 4-way air swing ensures uniform cooling, while the Ocean Black Protection enhances durability. LG’s trusted technology and smart features make this 3 star window AC a reliable choice.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Tons
Energy Rating
3 Star (Annual Energy Consumption: 1115.04 Units)
Compressor Type
DUAL Inverter with 4-in-1 convertible cooling
Special Features
HD Filter, 4-Way Air Swing, Auto Restart
Noise Level
44 dB (Indoor Unit)

Reasons to buy

Efficient cooling with convertible 4-in-1 mode

Durable design with Ocean Black Protection

Reasons to avoid

Limited smart connectivity features

Slightly higher price range

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air conditioner's quality, low noise, and efficiency but have mixed views on cooling, value, and installation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers efficient cooling, durable build quality, and flexible cooling modes.

Enjoy efficient cooling with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC, designed to keep your room comfortable even at 48°C. Equipped with 100% copper tubes and Blue Fin Coils, it ensures better heat exchange, low maintenance, and enhanced durability. Its clean air filter and strong dehumidification feature improve air quality, while the LED display and remote control add convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Tons
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Power
4.8 kW
Special Features
Self-Diagnosis, Auto Restart, Blue Fin Coils, Clean Air Filter
Noise Level
Low

Reasons to buy

Durable copper tubes with corrosion resistance

Effective cooling even in extreme temperatures

Reasons to avoid

Fixed speed compressor may consume more energy than inverter models

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's cooling, value, and energy efficiency but have mixed views on build quality, noise, and remote control.

Why choose this product?

This Lloyd AC offers reliable cooling, durable design, and multiple user-friendly features, making it a solid choice for homes and offices.

Stay cool with the Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star AC, designed for small rooms up to 110 sq. ft. Featuring Turbo Cooling and multiple fan modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), this is one of the best 3 star ACs in 2025 that ensures fast and efficient cooling. With added features like Sleep Mode, Dust Filters, and Self-Diagnosis, this AC offers reliable performance for your comfort.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star (Annual Energy Consumption: 843.78 Units)
Cooling Power
0.99 kW
Special Features
Turbo Cool, Sleep Mode, 2D Swing, Airflow Direction Control
Warranty
80 months on the compressor

Reasons to buy

Efficient cooling with Turbo mode

Durable copper condenser with anti-freeze protection

Reasons to avoid

Suitable only for small-sized rooms

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFD312L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air conditioner's quality, cooling, and premium look but have mixed views on the remote, noise, and installation.

Why choose this product?

This Blue Star AC offers powerful cooling, multiple modes, and essential features like Sleep Mode and Dust Filters, ensuring a comfortable indoor environment throughout the season.

Experience powerful cooling with the Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC, ideal for medium-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft). Equipped with Turbo Mode, this AC ensures fast cooling even during peak summers. The 100% copper condenser with Anti-Corrosive Blue Fin coating enhances durability and improves heat efficiency. With features like R32 refrigerant for eco-friendliness, this AC offers long-term performance and comfort.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star (Annual Energy Consumption: 1571 units)
Cooling Power
4.95 kW
Special Features
Turbo Mode, R32 Green Refrigerant
Warranty
1 year on product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to buy

Strong cooling performance with Turbo Mode

Eco-friendly R32 refrigerant

Reasons to avoid

Slightly higher energy consumption

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air conditioner's value and cooling but have mixed views on its quality, functionality, and noise level.

Why choose this product?

This Godrej Window AC combines durability, eco-friendliness, and effective cooling, making it an excellent choice for keeping your space comfortable during hot summers.

More options for the best 3 star window ACs in 2025

Is a 3-star AC energy efficient enough for regular home use?

Yes, a 3-star AC offers decent energy efficiency for daily home use. While it may consume slightly more power than a 5-star AC, it's still designed to balance cooling performance and energy savings. A 3-star AC is ideal for rooms used for 4-6 hours a day. If you prioritise budget-friendly options and moderate power bills, a 3-star AC can be a smart choice. For frequent or extended use, investing in a 5-star AC may save more in the long run.

Is a 3-star AC suitable for large rooms?

A 3-star AC can effectively cool large rooms if you choose the right capacity. For example, a 1.5-ton AC is suitable for medium rooms (111-150 sq. ft), while a 2-ton model works better for larger spaces. However, for bigger rooms or those with high heat exposure, a 5-star AC may be more energy-efficient in the long run. Ensuring proper room insulation, closing windows, and setting the AC at optimal temperatures can improve cooling efficiency in larger areas.

Is a 3-star AC noisy compared to a 5-star model?

Noise levels in a 3-star AC depend more on the design and brand rather than the star rating itself. Modern 3-star ACs often come with noise reduction features like silent compressor operation, sleep mode, and vibration-free technology. Window AC models may produce slightly more noise than split ACs. To minimise noise, ensure proper installation, regular cleaning of filters, and secure placement of the outdoor unit. Checking user reviews for noise performance can also help you choose a quieter model.

Factors to consider before buying the best 3 star AC in 2025?

  • Room Size: Choose the right capacity based on your room size. A 1-ton AC suits small rooms (up to 110 sq. ft), while a 1.5-ton model is ideal for medium rooms (111-150 sq. ft).
  • Energy Efficiency: Look for a higher ISEER rating within the 3-star category for better power savings.
  • Cooling Features: Prioritise features like Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, and 2D/3D swing for efficient cooling.
  • Compressor Type: Inverter compressors adjust cooling speed, ensuring consistent performance and lower bills.
  • Condenser Coil Material: Copper coils offer better cooling, durability, and easy maintenance.
  • Air Filters: Models with dust filters, PM2.5 filters, or anti-bacterial layers improve indoor air quality.
  • After-Sales Support: Check for brand service quality, warranty coverage, and installation costs for hassle-free maintenance.

Top 3 features of the best 3 star ACs in 2025

Best 3 star ACs in 2025

Capacity

Cooling Power

Special Feature

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC1.5 Tons17,100 BTUDew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC1.5 Tons17230 BTU7-in-1 Convertible, True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Filter, Miraie App Support
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC1.5 Tons5.01 Kilowatts5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Turbo Cool Mode, Eco Mode
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC1.5 Tons4.4 KilowattsWind-Free Cooling, Convertible Mode, AI Energy Mode
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star1.5 Tons4.8 Kilowatts6th Sense Technology, Turbo Cool
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1 Ton0.99 kWTurbo Cool, Sleep Mode, 2D Swing, Airflow Direction Control
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC1.5 Ton4.8 kWSelf-Diagnosis, Auto Restart, Blue Fin Coils, Clean Air Filter
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC1.5 Ton1115.04 BTUHD Filter, 4-Way Air Swing, Auto Restart
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC1.5 Ton4750 BTUTurbo Mode, Anti-Rust Coating, LED Display
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star1.5 Ton4.95 KilowattsR32 green AC, Copper condenser with anticorrosive blue fins

FAQs

Question : Is a 3-star AC good for home use?

Ans : Yes, 3-star ACs provide a balance between cooling performance and energy efficiency, making them ideal for regular home use.

Question : How much electricity does a 3-star AC consume?

Ans : On average, a 1.5-ton 3-star AC consumes around 1.2-1.5 units per hour, depending on usage and room conditions.

Question : Is a 3-star AC better than a 5-star AC?

Ans : A 5-star AC is more energy-efficient but costlier. A 3-star AC offers decent savings at a lower price.

Question : Do 3-star ACs come with inverter technology?

Ans : Yes, many brands offer 3-star ACs with inverter compressors for better efficiency.

Question : What’s the average lifespan of a 3-star AC?

Ans : With proper maintenance, a 3-star AC can last 8-10 years or more.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

