Best 3 star side by side refrigerator for energy-efficient cooling and more space: Top 7 picks for modern Indian kitchen

A 3 star side by side refrigerator offers more space, better storage and energy savings. Explore the best side by side refrigerators perfect for modern Indian households.

Iqbal
Published8 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Upgrade your kitchen with the best 3 star side by side refrigerators
Upgrade your kitchen with the best 3 star side by side refrigerators

A regular fridge may be enough for some, but if you are running out of space or want a more organised setup, then a 3 star side by side refrigerator could be the answer. These refrigerators are designed for families who need larger storage and better access to daily essentials. With a vertical two-door layout, you can find things faster and keep your fridge more organised. 

Our Picks

The best side by side refrigerators also offer features like energy-saving inverter compressors, smart controls, and multi-airflow systems that keep food fresh for longer. The 3 star rating adds a bonus by keeping your power bills in check. The best side by side refrigerator in India is now more accessible than ever with many options that suit different budgets. In this guide, we will help you choose the right model that offers both function and energy efficiency.

This Samsung 653 L refrigerator stands out with its AI-enabled smart features, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Convertible 5-in-1 functionality, making it adaptable to your family’s changing needs. It offers five flexible modes such as Normal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, Seasonal and Home Alone, thus allowing you to save energy or increase fridge capacity as needed. The Twin Cooling Plus keeps humidity and freshness balanced, while its sleek silver finish and refined inox design add modern charm to your kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
653 litres
Dimensions
71.6D x 91.2W x 178H cm
Modes
Convertible 5-in-1
Compressor
Digital Inverter with 20 years warranty

Reason to buy

SmartThings AI compatibility

Energy-efficient digital inverter

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

Click here to buy

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its modern features, excellent cooling, and spacious design ideal for large families.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its smart connectivity, versatile cooling modes, and stylish side-by-side finish.

Haier brings a well-balanced solution for modern households with this 596 L frost-free refrigerator. It features 100% convertible fridge space and allows temperature adjustments from -24°C to 5°C. Its Expert Inverter technology ensures efficient and quiet operation, ideal for Indian power conditions. The shiny steel finish blends effortlessly with various kitchen decors while maintaining functionality through adjustable compartments and stabilizer-free operation.

Specifications

Capacity
596 litres
Dimensions
69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm
Compressor
Expert Inverter with 10 years warranty
Convertible Fridge
Yes

Reason to buy

Total fridge convertibility

Wide temperature range

Reason to avoid

Lower freezer space compared to capacity

Click here to buy

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the quiet performance, adjustable storage options, and spacious compartments for daily family use.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a convertible fridge space with solid inverter efficiency and no digital complexity.

This matte black Samsung 653 L refrigerator combines smart AI technology with premium design. With 5-in-1 convertible modes and AI-powered cooling, it adjusts as per your needs and usage habits. Features like Power Freeze, Power Cool, and Wi-Fi connectivity make it ultra-modern. Fingerprint-resistant surfaces, stabilizer-free operation, and built-in aesthetics complete this all-in-one fridge ideal for tech-savvy users.

Specifications

Capacity
653 litres
Dimensions
71.6D x 91.2W x 178H cm
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + SmartThings App
Compressor
Digital Inverter with 20 years warranty

Reason to buy

Elegant matte black design

Packed with smart features

Reason to avoid

Higher initial cost

Click here to buy

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by the aesthetics, quick cooling, and AI-powered convenience that suits modern households.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its sleek black design, smart controls, and highly adaptive cooling features.

This 602 L Haier refrigerator offers practicality and innovation with its 100% convertible fridge, Magic Cooling, and Deo Fresh Technology. It adjusts temperatures between -24°C to 5°C, keeping food fresh and odour-free. Its large drawers, external digital controls, and inverter compressor give it a balanced mix of convenience and energy efficiency, ideal for Indian homes.

Specifications

Capacity
602 litres
Dimensions
69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm
Compressor
Expert Inverter with 10 years warranty
Freezer capacity
204 litres
Click here to buy

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the convertible modes, ease of use, and overall space management in everyday settings.

Why choose this product?

Select this for its convertible function, excellent storage design, and clean, fresh cooling technology.

Haier 598 L refrigerator stands out with its 83% convertible fridge space and expert inverter technology. The sleek graphite black body and powerful cooling options like Deo Fresh, Magic Convertible Zone, and stabiliser-free operation make it a smart fit for medium to large homes. The display panel lets you customise settings easily, while its quiet performance adds to comfort.

Specifications

Capacity
598 litres
Compressor
Expert Inverter with 10 years warranty
Dimensions
69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm
Temperature Range
-18°C to 5°C

Reason to buy

Energy-efficient inverter

Convenient external display

Reason to avoid

Freezer not fully convertible

Click here to buy

Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the fridge’s quietness, fast cooling, and modern black finish that matches most kitchens.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a stylish fridge with strong cooling, inverter efficiency, and hassle-free use.

The 600 L Godrej refrigerator pairs Indian reliability with AI-driven freshness. Its convertible compartments adjust from -3°C to 5°C, perfect for drinks, veggies, or leftovers. The inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quieter performance. Stylishly finished in Opera Black with toughened glass shelves, it’s built for convenience and elegance, making it a smart and spacious addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
600 litres
Compressor
Advanced Inverter with 10 years warranty
Dimensions
73D x 91W x 177H cm
Convertible Zones
-3°C to 5°C

Reason to buy

Convertible chilling zones

AI freshness sensor

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulkier build

Click here to buy

Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the smart cooling zones and durability, praising its advanced inverter and strong Indian brand value.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for Indian adaptability, flexible cooling zones, and intelligent freshness preservation.

With 83% convertible space, the Haier 598 litres 3 star side by side refrigerator is a versatile fridge suited for changing storage needs. Features like Deo Fresh cooling, Expert Inverter, and a wide voltage range operation make it practical and efficient. The Inox Steel finish looks premium, while convenient additions such as a jumbo ice maker and fruit boxes make everyday use more functional.

Specifications

Capacity
598 litres
Dimensions
69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm
Convertible Range
-18°C to 5°C
Compressor
Expert Inverter with 10 years warranty

Reason to buy

External control panel

Comes with Jumbo ice maker

Reason to avoid

Limited AI or smart features

Click here to buy

Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683IS, Inox Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its quiet performance, spacious design, and effective inverter cooling for regular household use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for sleek steel looks, efficient inverter cooling, and handy adjustable compartments.

What makes a 3 star side by side refrigerator a good choice for Indian homes?

A 3 star side by side refrigerator balances energy efficiency and performance, which is ideal for Indian households facing rising electricity costs. It offers larger storage, quick cooling, and multi-zone compartments—perfect for families that store diverse food items while keeping power bills under control.

What storage benefits do side by side refrigerators offer over other types?

Side by side refrigerators provide easy access to frozen and fresh food without bending or shuffling. You get large, clearly divided sections that suit Indian cooking needs—from storing leftovers to keeping bulk veggies, dairy, or drinks neatly organised in wide trays and door shelves.

Can I find budget-friendly 3 star side by side refrigerators in India?

Yes, many brands now offer affordable 3 star side by side refrigerators with solid features like toughened glass shelves, inverter compressors, and smart diagnostics. Options from brands like Samsung, Godrej, and Haier cater to mid-range budgets without compromising on quality or performance.

Top 3 features 3 star side by side refrigerator:

Best 3 star side by side refrigerator ColourWeight                Special Features
Samsung 653 L, 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart RefrigeratorSilver                     100 Kg             Smart Things AI Energy Mode                               
Haier 596 L, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side RefrigeratorShiny Silver94 KgExpert Inverter technology 
Samsung 653 L, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart RefrigeratorBlack Matt100 KgDoor Alarm, Easy Clean Back 
Haier 602 L, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side RefrigeratorBlack Steel 94 KgStabilizer Free Operation
Haier 598 L, 3 Star,Frost Free, Side by Side RefrigeratorGraphite Black97 KgLED Light, Auto Connect to Home Inverter
Godrej 600 L, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side RefrigeratorOpera Black57.4 KgSmart convertible zones
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Side by Side RefrigeratorInox Steel97 Kg2  Sets of Freezer Box, Big Bottle Guard

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 

 
FAQs

Is a side-by-side refrigerator suitable for large families?

Yes, it has more storage space and separate sections for better organisation.

Are 3-star side-by-side refrigerators frost-free?

Most of them come with frost-free technology for convenience.

Does a 3-star rating affect cooling performance?

No, the rating is about energy use, not cooling power.

Do side-by-side fridges have convertible zones?

Some models do, allowing more flexible storage.

