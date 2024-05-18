Everyone deserves comfort during the peak summer season. With temperatures rising on a daily basis, it’s important to stay cool with our picks of 3-star window air conditioners. We’ve picked out 3-star window AC units that promise efficient cooling, energy savings, and a seamless installation process - making them a great addition to your home, especially if you’re a renter or frequently moving homes.

This list includes a diverse range of options, including the robust Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star to the budget-friendly Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star, there’s a perfect match for every home. Welcome the summer season with confidence this year, all thanks to our collection of 3-star ACs that can turn your space into a cool sanctuary even as temperatures touch record numbers outside.

1. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Model: 183 Vectra Pearl, White) is a testament to the power of cooling excellence and energy efficiency in one package. This AC unit comes with a copper condenser coil and turbo mode, allowing it to manage rapid temperature drop while maintaining durability. With an ISEER value of 3.10, its annual energy consumption stands at 4750 units. Important features of this air conditioner include auto swing, glow light button, and anti-rust coating, making it a prudent choice for medium-sized rooms for low maintenance and uninterrupted cooling.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton - Ideal for medium-sized rooms

Energy Rating: 3 Star - Provides a balance between energy efficiency and performance

Key Features: Turbo Mode - Ensures rapid cooling for instant comfort

Build: Copper Condenser - Enhances durability and efficient cooling performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbo Mode: Ensures rapid cooling Fixed Speed: Less efficient than inverter models Copper Condenser: Durable and efficient Energy Rating: 3 Star, not the highest efficiency

2. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC is a worthy option if you’re after modern cooling technology. This AC features a Dual inverter compressor for efficient and quiet operation, along with Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 4-in-1 convertible cooling system for personalised comfort. In addition, its 4 way air swing means all corners of your room get to experience cooling, all while its HD filter purifies the air. If you’re looking for an AC unit for your medium-sized room, this product is the ultimate fusion of performance and convenience.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium rooms

Energy Rating: 3 Star, balances efficiency and performance

Key Features: Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter for smart cooling

Additional Features: Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter: Smart cooling capability Energy Rating: 3 Star, could be more efficient Additional Features: Convertible cooling, Air Swing, HD Filter Price: May be higher due to advanced features

3.Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is built for power. This AC unit is a blend of style and substance and comes with a copper condenser for exceptional long-term cooling and durability. What else? You get a silver deco strip that adds a touch of elegance and with an ISEER value of 3.15, this air conditioner promises energy savings. For user convenience, the Lloyd AC comes with an LED display and remote control. Tired of never-ending maintenance? This AC comes with a self-diagnosis function and is designed to cool even at 48 degree Celsius, making it a great choice for Indian summers.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton - Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Energy Rating: 3 Star - Balances efficiency and performance

Key Feature: Fixed Speed - Consistent cooling with no variation

Build: Copper Condenser - Enhances durability and efficient cooling performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper Condenser: Enhanced durability Fixed Speed: Limited control over cooling Energy Rating: 3 Star, balances efficiency Lack of Advanced Features: Limited functionalities compared to some models

4. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a recent model that’s engineered for efficient cooling with a copper condenser. What is the bonus of buying this AC? It comes in a slim design featuring a white body with a silver deco strip. Users rate it well for its performance and value and overall, it’s considered a worthy purchase within its price range for those who want a reliable air conditioner. Go ahead and bring home a new AC today with this Lloyd unit.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.0 Ton - Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

Energy Rating: 3 Star - Balances efficiency and performance

Key Feature: Fixed Speed - Provides consistent cooling

Build: Copper Condenser - Enhances durability and efficient cooling performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper Condenser: Enhanced durability Fixed Speed: Limited control over cooling Energy Rating: 3 Star, balances efficiency Limited Cooling Capacity: May not be sufficient for larger rooms

5. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD312L, White)

Are you ready for unmatched cooling? The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is designed for small rooms up to 110 sq.ft. and features a copper condenser, turbo cool, and various fan modes for personalised comfort. In addition, you also get hydrophilic blue fins and dust filters to improve overall durability of the product while maintaining good air quality indoors. Self-diagnosis means that troubleshooting is now easy. With a power consumption of only 990 Watts, this AC is a practical choice.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1 Ton, ideal for small rooms

Energy Rating: 3 Star, balances efficiency and performance

Key Feature: Turbo Cool for rapid cooling

Additional Features: Fan Modes, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbo Cool: Rapid cooling when needed Fixed Speed: Limited control over cooling Additional Features: Versatility, Air Quality Enhancement May Not Be Sufficient: Cooling capacity may not suit larger rooms

6. Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a compact air conditioner that’s designed for efficient cooling and dust filtration. This unit features a copper condenser, high-density dust filter, and 2-way air directional control, making it an ideal choice for small spaces. With this AC, you get a comfortable environment with user-friendly functions so that even kids in your family can operate it easily. Carrier is a well-known name in the domain of air conditioners and is known for its after-sales service and affordable AC units.

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1 Ton - Suitable for small-sized rooms

Energy Rating: 3 Star - Balances efficiency and performance

Filter Type: High Density Filter for effective dust filtration

Air Directional Control: 2-Way control for customised airflow

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Dust Filtration: High Density Filter Fixed Speed: Limited control over cooling Customized Airflow: 2-Way Air Directional Control May Not Suit Larger Spaces: Capacity may be insufficient for bigger rooms

7. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is known for its turbo mode and anti-corrosive blue fin technology. This formidable AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and is known for its energy efficiency and quiet operation. Users really enjoy this AC for its cooling and durability, while also appreciating its copper condenser. Godrej is a well-known player in India for air conditioners and you can purchase a product without having to worry about after-sales service and durability in the long run.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton - Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Energy Rating: 3 Star - Balances efficiency and performance

Special Mode: Turbo Mode for quick cooling

Additional Feature: Anti Corrosive Blue Fin for enhanced durability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbo Mode: Rapid Cooling Fixed Speed: Limited Cooling Control Anti Corrosive Blue Fin: Enhanced Durability May Not Suit Smaller Rooms: Capacity may be excessive

8. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD318L, White)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is the latest model from the company in the window AC segment and is known for its high cooling performance and energy efficiency.With this AC, you get a copper condenser with turbo cool technology and multiple fan modes, including Auto, High, Medium, and Low. Think that’s all? You also get hydrophilic blue fins that considerably improve its durability against corrosion, while the dust filters ensure clean air circulation. The self-diagnosis function of this AC aids in easy troubleshooting, making it a great choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton - Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Energy Rating: 3 Star - Balances efficiency and performance

Special Feature: Turbo Cool for rapid cooling

Additional Features: Fan Modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis for convenience and air quality maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbo Cool: Rapid Cooling Fixed Speed: Limited Cooling Control Additional Features: Versatile Fan Modes, Self-Diagnosis May Not Suit Smaller Rooms: Capacity may be excessive

Top 3 features of best 3-star window ACs

Best 3-star window ACs Cooling Features AC Type Special Features Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC Copper, 183 Vectra Pearl LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Window AC Copper, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Copper, Silver Deco Strip Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Copper, Silver Deco Strip Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Turbo Cool, Fan Modes Window AC Copper, Hydrophilic Blue Fins Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star High Density Filter Window AC Copper, 2Way Air Directional Control Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Cool, Fan Modes Window AC Copper, Hydrophilic Blue Fins

Best value for money 3-star window AC

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC is a value for money choice. Wondering why we say that? With this AC, users can enjoy efficient cooling with convertible 4-in-1 cooling, customisable airflow with 4 way air swing, and improved air quality with the HD filter. You also get Wi-Fi connectivity and energy-efficient Dual Inverter technology, making it a smart choice for any home.

Best overall 3-star window AC

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC stands out as the best overall product with its powerful cooling capabilities. This AC unit is equipped with Turbo Mode and a durable copper condenser, which means that you always get rapid and efficient cooling. In addition, its sleek design, combined with the 183 Vectra Pearl finish, adds a hint of elegance to any space, making it a reliable cooling partner for you.

How to find the best 3-star window AC

In order to find the best 3-star window AC, you must consider key factors such as capacity suitable for your room size, energy efficiency, special features like turbo mode for rapid cooling, and durable materials like copper condensers. Also, it’s a good choice to read user reviews, compare brands, and prioritize reliable manufacturers. Make sure to check for additional features like air swing modes and advanced filters for enhanced comfort and air quality.

FAQs

Question : What does a 3-star rating signify for window ACs?

Ans : A 3-star rating indicates a moderate level of energy efficiency. These ACs consume less power compared to lower-rated models while still providing decent cooling performance.

Question : Are 3-star window ACs suitable for all room sizes?

Ans : Yes, but it's essential to match the AC's capacity to your room size. While a 3-star AC can work for various room sizes, it's crucial to consider factors like insulation and room orientation.

Question : Do 3-star window ACs have special features like turbo mode or sleep mode?

Ans : Yes, many 3-star window ACs come with additional features like turbo mode for quick cooling and sleep mode for energy-saving operation during the night.

Question : How do I maintain a 3-star window AC for optimal performance?

Ans : Regular maintenance is crucial. Clean or replace filters as recommended, ensure proper airflow around the unit, and schedule professional servicing annually to keep the AC running efficiently.

Question : Can I use a stabiliser with a 3-star window AC?

Ans : While most modern ACs come with built-in voltage stabilisers, using an external stabiliser is advisable if you experience frequent voltage fluctuations in your area to protect the AC from damage.

