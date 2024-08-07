Are you searching for a new 32-inch 4K TV? With so many choices available, selecting the right one can be overwhelming. To simplify your decision, we’ve compiled a list of the top six 32-inch 4K TVs. This guide will help you navigate the options and find the best fit for your needs.

Whether you need a compact 4K TV for a small space, the finest 32-inch Ultra HD TV for your home theatre, or an affordable model that offers great value without breaking the bank, our list has you covered. We provide detailed insights into each TV’s features, performance, and price, ensuring you can make an informed choice. Read on to discover the ideal 32-inch 4K TV that matches your preferences and enhances your viewing experience.

1) LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 32LM563BPTC is a sleek and modern 32 inch 4K TV with vibrant colors and impressive clarity. With built-in smart features, you can easily access your favorite streaming services and apps. The slim design and metallic finish make it a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray):

32 inch 4K display

Smart TV capabilities

Slim design

Vibrant colors

Metallic finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited app selection Smart TV features Sound quality could be better Sleek design

2. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

The Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL is a glossy 32 inch 4K TV with crystal clear picture quality and immersive sound. It comes with a range of smart features and voice assistant compatibility for convenient control. The slim bezel-less design enhances the viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

32 inch 4K display

Glossy finish

Smart TV capabilities

Voice assistant compatibility

Immersive sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crystal clear picture Limited app store Immersive sound Glossy finish prone to fingerprints Voice control

Also Read: Samsung 43-inch Smart TVs: Top 5 options for smart features and superior picture quality

3) Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi L32MA-FVIN is a budget-friendly 32 inch 4K TV with impressive picture quality and built-in smart features. The sleek design and narrow bezels provide a modern look, while the high dynamic range delivers vibrant colors and sharp contrast.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

32 inch 4K display

Budget-friendly

Sleek design

High dynamic range

Smart TV capabilities

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Limited app selection Sleek design Sound quality could be improved Vibrant colors

Also Read: 50-inch LED TVs ensure high quality entertainment, vibrant colours and clear sound output

4) TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black)

The TCL 32S5500 is a metallic bezel-less 32 inch 4K TV with stunning picture quality and a range of smart features. The slim design and metallic finish make it a stylish addition to any room. With built-in voice control, you can easily navigate your favorite content.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

32 inch 4K display

Metallic bezel-less design

Smart TV capabilities

Voice control

Stunning picture quality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Limited app selection Voice control Sound quality could be better Sleek design

Also Read: Best Samsung 43 inch 4K smart TVs for crystal clear home entertainment: Top 6 picks

5) Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD (Black)

The Acer AR32GR2841VQD is a 32 inch 4K TV with Google Assistant built-in, allowing for seamless voice control and access to a wide range of apps. The display delivers crisp and clear images, while the sleek design and metallic finish add a touch of elegance to any space.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV:

32 inch 4K display

Google Assistant built-in

Sleek design

Crisp and clear images

Wide app selection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google Assistant built-in Limited voice control functions Crisp images Sound quality could be improved Wide app selection

Also Read: Best TVs: Top 8 budget friendly options to binge watch trending movies and TV shows

6) Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Matrix Series QLED Android Google TV 32MT5077 (Black)

The Matrix 32MT5077 is an Android TV with Google Assistant and a range of smart features. The sleek design and metallic finish make it a stylish addition to any room. With built-in voice control, you can easily navigate your favorite content.

Specifications of Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Matrix Series QLED Android Google TV:

32 inch 4K display

Android TV with Google Assistant

Sleek design

Voice control

Smart features

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart features Limited app selection Voice control Sound quality could be better Sleek design

Also Read: Best television for every budget: Top 10 picks with smart features, vibrant picture quality and more

Top 3 features of best 32-inch 4K TVs:

Best 32-inch 4K TVs Display Smart Features Sound Quality LG 32LM563BPTC Vibrant colours Smart TV capabilities Good Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL Crystal clear Smart TV capabilities Immersive Redmi L32MA-FVIN Vibrant colours Smart TV capabilities Good TCL 32S5500 Stunning picture quality Smart TV capabilities Good Acer AR32GR2841VQD Crisp and clear images Wide app selection Good Matrix 32MT5077 Smart features Voice control Good

Best value for money 32 inch 4K TV:

The Redmi L32MA-FVIN stands out as the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, sleek design, and vibrant colors. It offers impressive picture quality and smart TV capabilities at an affordable price.

Also Read: Best 43-inch 4K TVs for an ultimate viewing experience: Top 8 picks for stunning visuals, advanced features

Best overall 32 inch 4K TV:

The Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL takes the lead as the best overall product with its crystal clear picture, immersive sound, and smart TV capabilities. It offers a premium viewing experience with a sleek design and voice control compatibility.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 32 inch 4K TVs:

Resolution: Ensure the TV has true 4K resolution for sharp and clear image quality.

Display quality: Look for high brightness, contrast ratios, and HDR support to enhance picture clarity.

Smart features: Consider models with user-friendly interfaces, streaming app access, and voice control.

Connectivity: Check for multiple HDMI and USB ports to connect various devices seamlessly.

Sound quality: Evaluate built-in speaker quality or compatibility with external sound systems for better audio.

Size and space: Ensure the 32-inch size fits well in your intended space without compromising viewing experience.

Price: Balance your budget with the features and quality offered to find the best value.

Similar articles for you

Best television for every budget: Top 10 picks with smart features, vibrant picture quality and more

Best TVs: Top 8 picks with seamless quality and connectivity for ultimate home entertainment

Best TVs: Top 8 budget friendly options to binge watch trending movies and TV shows

Best 43-inch 4K TVs for an ultimate viewing experience: Top 8 picks for stunning visuals, advanced features

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for 32 inch 4K TVs?

Ans : 32 inch 4K TVs range from affordable budget options to premium models, with prices starting from ₹15,000 and going up to ₹40,000.

Question : Do 32 inch 4K TVs have smart features?

Ans : Yes, most 32 inch 4K TVs come with built-in smart features, allowing you to access streaming services, apps, and voice control.

Question : What is the difference between Ultra HD and 4K resolution?

Ans : Ultra HD and 4K resolution are often used interchangeably, referring to the same high-quality display with 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Question : Are narrow bezels important for a 32 inch 4K TV?

Ans : Narrow bezels provide a more immersive viewing experience and a sleek, modern design for the TV.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!