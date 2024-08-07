Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best 32-inch 4K TVs to buy in 2024: Top 6 picks where compact size meets stunning picture quality for any space

Best 32-inch 4K TVs to buy in 2024: Top 6 picks where compact size meets stunning picture quality for any space

Affiliate Desk

Looking for a 32-inch 4K TV? Check out our list of the top 6 options, including small 4K TVs, the best 32-inch Ultra HD TV, and affordable 32-inch 4K TVs.

Stunning 32-inch 4K TV: Get crystal-clear details in a compact size.

Are you searching for a new 32-inch 4K TV? With so many choices available, selecting the right one can be overwhelming. To simplify your decision, we’ve compiled a list of the top six 32-inch 4K TVs. This guide will help you navigate the options and find the best fit for your needs.

Whether you need a compact 4K TV for a small space, the finest 32-inch Ultra HD TV for your home theatre, or an affordable model that offers great value without breaking the bank, our list has you covered. We provide detailed insights into each TV’s features, performance, and price, ensuring you can make an informed choice. Read on to discover the ideal 32-inch 4K TV that matches your preferences and enhances your viewing experience.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Read More

1) LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 32LM563BPTC is a sleek and modern 32 inch 4K TV with vibrant colors and impressive clarity. With built-in smart features, you can easily access your favorite streaming services and apps. The slim design and metallic finish make it a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray):

  • 32 inch 4K display
  • Smart TV capabilities
  • Slim design
  • Vibrant colors
  • Metallic finish

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Vibrant displayLimited app selection
Smart TV featuresSound quality could be better
Sleek design

2. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

The Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL is a glossy 32 inch 4K TV with crystal clear picture quality and immersive sound. It comes with a range of smart features and voice assistant compatibility for convenient control. The slim bezel-less design enhances the viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

  • 32 inch 4K display
  • Glossy finish
  • Smart TV capabilities
  • Voice assistant compatibility
  • Immersive sound

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Crystal clear pictureLimited app store
Immersive soundGlossy finish prone to fingerprints
Voice control

Also Read: Samsung 43-inch Smart TVs: Top 5 options for smart features and superior picture quality

3) Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi L32MA-FVIN is a budget-friendly 32 inch 4K TV with impressive picture quality and built-in smart features. The sleek design and narrow bezels provide a modern look, while the high dynamic range delivers vibrant colors and sharp contrast.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

  • 32 inch 4K display
  • Budget-friendly
  • Sleek design
  • High dynamic range
  • Smart TV capabilities

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable priceLimited app selection
Sleek designSound quality could be improved
Vibrant colors

Also Read: 50-inch LED TVs ensure high quality entertainment, vibrant colours and clear sound output

4) TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black)

The TCL 32S5500 is a metallic bezel-less 32 inch 4K TV with stunning picture quality and a range of smart features. The slim design and metallic finish make it a stylish addition to any room. With built-in voice control, you can easily navigate your favorite content.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

  • 32 inch 4K display
  • Metallic bezel-less design
  • Smart TV capabilities
  • Voice control
  • Stunning picture quality

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning picture qualityLimited app selection
Voice controlSound quality could be better
Sleek design

Also Read: Best Samsung 43 inch 4K smart TVs for crystal clear home entertainment: Top 6 picks

5) Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD (Black)

The Acer AR32GR2841VQD is a 32 inch 4K TV with Google Assistant built-in, allowing for seamless voice control and access to a wide range of apps. The display delivers crisp and clear images, while the sleek design and metallic finish add a touch of elegance to any space.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV:

  • 32 inch 4K display
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Sleek design
  • Crisp and clear images
  • Wide app selection

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Google Assistant built-inLimited voice control functions
Crisp imagesSound quality could be improved
Wide app selection

Also Read: Best TVs: Top 8 budget friendly options to binge watch trending movies and TV shows

6) Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Matrix Series QLED Android Google TV 32MT5077 (Black)

The Matrix 32MT5077 is an Android TV with Google Assistant and a range of smart features. The sleek design and metallic finish make it a stylish addition to any room. With built-in voice control, you can easily navigate your favorite content.

Specifications of Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Matrix Series QLED Android Google TV:

  • 32 inch 4K display
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • Sleek design
  • Voice control
  • Smart features

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smart featuresLimited app selection
Voice controlSound quality could be better
Sleek design

Also Read: Best television for every budget: Top 10 picks with smart features, vibrant picture quality and more

Top 3 features of best 32-inch 4K TVs:

Best 32-inch 4K TVsDisplaySmart FeaturesSound Quality
LG 32LM563BPTCVibrant coloursSmart TV capabilitiesGood
Samsung UA32T4380AKXXLCrystal clearSmart TV capabilitiesImmersive
Redmi L32MA-FVINVibrant coloursSmart TV capabilitiesGood
TCL 32S5500Stunning picture qualitySmart TV capabilitiesGood
Acer AR32GR2841VQDCrisp and clear imagesWide app selectionGood
Matrix 32MT5077Smart featuresVoice controlGood

Best value for money 32 inch 4K TV:

The Redmi L32MA-FVIN stands out as the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, sleek design, and vibrant colors. It offers impressive picture quality and smart TV capabilities at an affordable price.

Also Read: Best 43-inch 4K TVs for an ultimate viewing experience: Top 8 picks for stunning visuals, advanced features

Best overall 32 inch 4K TV:

The Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL takes the lead as the best overall product with its crystal clear picture, immersive sound, and smart TV capabilities. It offers a premium viewing experience with a sleek design and voice control compatibility.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 32 inch 4K TVs:

Resolution: Ensure the TV has true 4K resolution for sharp and clear image quality.

Display quality: Look for high brightness, contrast ratios, and HDR support to enhance picture clarity.

Smart features: Consider models with user-friendly interfaces, streaming app access, and voice control.

Connectivity: Check for multiple HDMI and USB ports to connect various devices seamlessly.

Sound quality: Evaluate built-in speaker quality or compatibility with external sound systems for better audio.

Size and space: Ensure the 32-inch size fits well in your intended space without compromising viewing experience.

Price: Balance your budget with the features and quality offered to find the best value.

Similar articles for you

Best television for every budget: Top 10 picks with smart features, vibrant picture quality and more

Best TVs: Top 8 picks with seamless quality and connectivity for ultimate home entertainment

Best TVs: Top 8 budget friendly options to binge watch trending movies and TV shows

Best 43-inch 4K TVs for an ultimate viewing experience: Top 8 picks for stunning visuals, advanced features

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for 32 inch 4K TVs?

Ans : 32 inch 4K TVs range from affordable budget options to premium models, with prices starting from ₹15,000 and going up to ₹40,000.

Question : Do 32 inch 4K TVs have smart features?

Ans : Yes, most 32 inch 4K TVs come with built-in smart features, allowing you to access streaming services, apps, and voice control.

Question : What is the difference between Ultra HD and 4K resolution?

Ans : Ultra HD and 4K resolution are often used interchangeably, referring to the same high-quality display with 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Question : Are narrow bezels important for a 32 inch 4K TV?

Ans : Narrow bezels provide a more immersive viewing experience and a sleek, modern design for the TV.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Drop everything and dive into in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Grab amazing offers and unbelievable deals on laptops, home appliances, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives and more. This is your best chance to secure preferred products at deep discounts.

Catch all theBusiness News, Technology News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.