Best 32 inch monitors to boost productivity: Top 10 options to consider

A 32-inch monitor offers a generous screen size that strikes a balance between immersion and productivity, making it ideal for a wide range of uses. From crisp, detailed images to smooth gaming performance, these monitors can deliver a stunning visual experience. Whether you're editing photos and videos, designing graphics or simply enjoying your favourite games and movies, a 32-inch monitor can bring your content to life like never before.

Welcome to our comprehensive guide to the best 32-inch monitors on the market. Whether you're a creative professional, a serious gamer, or simply looking to enhance your productivity, a high-quality monitor can make a world of difference. In this guide, we'll explore the key features and specifications to consider when choosing a 32-inch monitor, including resolution, panel type, refresh rate and connectivity options. We'll also highlight some of the best value-for-money options and the top overall picks in this size category.

1. ViewSonic Omni 32 Inch 165Hz IPS QHD 2K 2560 x 1440 Pixels Gaming LED Monitor, 0.4ms, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium,137% sRGB, Eye Care, Wall Mount, Tilt, 2 x HDMI, 1 x Display Port,- VX3219-2K-PRO-2

The ViewSonic Omni VX3219-2K-PRO-2 is a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It features SuperClear IPS panel technology for vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The monitor also supports HDR10 for enhanced dynamic range, and AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing. With a <0.5ms response time, it minimizes motion blur, making it ideal for fast-paced games. The VX3219-2K-PRO-2 offers versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs.

Specifications of ViewSonic Omni VX3219-2K-PRO-2:

Brand: ViewSonic

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels

Display type: IPS

Features: 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colours No built-in speakers Smooth gameplay Tilt-only adjustment

2. BenQ EW3270U 32 inch LED 3840 x 2160 Pixels Premium HDR 4K Bezel-Less Monitor

The BenQ EW3270U is a 32-inch 4K Premium HDR Bezel-Less Monitor with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It features 300 nits brightness, 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10 for stunning image clarity and brightness control. The monitor offers wide viewing angles for clear visuals from any viewpoint. It includes Eye Care features like Anti-Glare, Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free and e-paper mode.

Specifications of BenQ EW3270U:

Brand: BenQ

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Display type: LED

Features: Premium HDR, Bezel-Less design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium HDR The refresh rate is limited to 60Hz Bezel-Less design

3. ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz monitor

Upgrade your viewing with the Zebronics AC32FHD LED Curved Monitor, offering 1920x1080 FHD resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. This 32-inch monitor boasts a wide range of colours for vibrant visuals and supports HDMI and VGA inputs for versatile connectivity. Enjoy a smooth viewing experience with a 75Hz refresh rate, while the 250 Nits brightness and 500000:1 dynamic contrast ratio ensure vivid contrasts.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz monitor:

Brand: Zebronics

Resolution: 1920x1080 FHD

Display type: LED Curved

Features: 75Hz refresh rate, HDMI + VGA dual input

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Curved display for immersive viewing Limited brightness Widescreen and FHD resolution

4. LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD Monitor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate for smooth gameplay May be pricey for some users Good colour accuracy and HDR support Limited to HDMI 2.0

5. ViewSonic 32 Inch Full HD Monitor (VA3209-MH)

The ViewSonic 32-inch Full HD monitor offers excellent screen performance and comfortable viewing. With a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and adaptive sync technology, it delivers smooth visuals without tearing or stuttering. The monitor features a three-sided borderless design, dual speakers and various ViewMode presets for optimal viewing experience. Connectivity options include VGA and HDMI ports. It also includes eye-care technology with a flicker-free screen and blue light filter for reduced eye strain.

Specifications of ViewSonic 32 Inch Full HD Monitor (VA3209-MH):

Brand: ViewSonic

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Display type: IPS

Features: Adaptive sync, Eye-care technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth, tear-free visuals with adaptive sync Limited to 75Hz refresh rate Comfortable viewing with eye-care technology

6. LG 32Qn600 32-inch monitor

The LG 32Qn600 is a 32-inch monitor with a QHD resolution, providing sharp images and vibrant colours. It features an IPS display with HDR 10 support for enhanced contrast and colour accuracy. With a brightness of 350 nits and support for 1 billion colours, it delivers a stunning visual experience. The monitor also includes gaming features like AMD FreeSync, Black Stabilizer and a 75Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. Additionally, it offers versatile connectivity options and VESA mount compatibility.

Specifications of LG 32Qn600:

Brand: LG

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels

Display type: IPS

Features: HDR 10, 99 percent sRGB support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sharp QHD resolution No high refresh rate Wide color coverage (99% sRGB)

7. Samsung 32-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor

The Samsung 32-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor offers a versatile display with smart TV capabilities. It features mouse and keyboard control, support for Smart TV apps, and connectivity options like IOT Hub, Apple Airplay and Dex. The monitor comes with built-in speakers, a remote, and Bluetooth connectivity. With a 16:9 aspect ratio and 178-degree viewing angles, it provides a comfortable viewing experience. The Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology reduce eye strain.

Specifications of Samsung 32-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor:

Brand: Samsung

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display Type: LCD

Features: Smart TV apps, Eye Saver Mode

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile display with smart TV capabilities Limited refresh rate Eye Saver Mode

8. Dell S3221QS 32 Inch (81.28 cm) LED 3840 x 2160 Pixels Curved 4K UHD, VA Ultra-Thin Bezel Monitor

The Dell S3221QS is a 32-inch curved monitor with a 4K UHD resolution, providing immersive viewing with ultra-thin bezels. Its 1800R curved screen enhances the viewing experience, and features like AMD FreeSync and built-in speakers add to its appeal. The monitor is TÜV-certified for flicker-free viewing and reduced blue light emissions, and its adjustable stand allows for a comfortable setup.

Specifications of Dell S3221QS 32 Inch (81.28 cm) LED 3840 x 2160 Pixels Curved 4K UHD, VA Ultra-Thin Bezel Monitor:

Brand: Dell

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Display type: VA

Features: Ultra-Thin Bezel, AMD FreeSync

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-thin bezels Limited ergonomic adjustments 4K UHD resolution

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Resolution Display type Features ViewSonic Omni VX3219-2K-PRO-2 2560 x 1440 pixels IPS 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium BenQ EW3270U 3840 x 2160 pixels LED Premium HDR, Bezel-Less design ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz monitor 1920x1080 FHD LED Curved 75Hz refresh rate, HDMI + VGA dual input LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD Monitor 2560 x 1440 (QHD) VA Panel 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time ViewSonic 32 Inch Full HD Monitor (VA3209-MH) 1920 x 1080 (FHD) IPS Adaptive sync, Eye-care technology LG 32Qn600 2560 x 1440 pixels IPS HDR 10, 99 percent sRGB support Samsung 32-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor Full HD (1920 x 1080) LCD Smart TV apps, Eye Saver Mode Dell S3221QS 32 Inch (81.28 cm) LED 3840 x 2160 Pixels Curved 4K UHD, VA Ultra-Thin Bezel Monitor 3840 x 2160 pixels VA Ultra-Thin Bezel, AMD FreeSync

Best value for money

The Zebronics AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz monitor offers an excellent balance of features and price. With a Full HD resolution, LED curved display, and a 75Hz refresh rate, it provides a good viewing experience for work and entertainment. The HDMI + VGA dual input allows for versatile connectivity, and it's affordable price makes it a great value for those looking for a curved monitor without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD Monitor stands out as the best overall 32 inch monitor due to its exceptional performance and features. With a QHD resolution, VA Panel display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, it delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay. The monitor also features AMD FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming. Its sleek design and sturdy build quality further enhance its appeal, making it a top choice for gamers and professionals alike.

How to find the best monitor?

To find the best monitor for your needs, consider your usage requirements, budget, and desired features. Determine the resolution and display size based on your work or gaming needs. Look for additional features like HDR support, high refresh rates, and ergonomic designs for added comfort. Research different brands and read reviews to compare performance and reliability. Consider factors such as connectivity options, panel type, and colour accuracy for professional use. Lastly, prioritize your needs and preferences to find the best monitor that offers the right balance of features, performance, and value for money.

FAQs

Question : Can I use a 4K monitor with a non-4K device?

Ans : Yes, you can use a 4K monitor with a non-4K device, but the content will be displayed at the maximum resolution supported by the device.

Question : What is the difference between LED and LCD monitors?

Ans : LED monitors use light-emitting diodes to illuminate the screen, offering better energy efficiency and thinner designs compared to LCD monitors, which use cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFLs).

Question : Do higher refresh rates matter for non-gamers?

Ans : Higher refresh rates can improve the overall smoothness of motion on the screen, so they can benefit non-gamers who watch videos or work with motion graphics.

Question : How important is colour accuracy for a monitor?

Ans : Color accuracy is important for tasks like photo editing, graphic design, and video production, where accurate representation of colours is crucial.

Question : What is the difference between IPS and VA panel displays?

Ans : IPS (In-Plane Switching) panels offer better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles compared to VA (Vertical Alignment) panels, which typically have higher contrast ratios and better black levels.

