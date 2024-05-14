Best 32 inch smart LED TVs in India: Choose from top 9 options

When it comes to buying a 32 inch smart LED TV, there are plenty of options available in the market. From budget-friendly to high-end models, each TV offers unique features and specifications. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 32 inch smart LED TVs available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a TV with the best value for money or the one with the best overall features, we've got you covered!

1. MI 32 inch Ready Android TV

The MI 32 inch Ready Android TV offers stunning picture quality, seamless connectivity, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like Google Voice Search and built-in Chromecast, this TV is perfect for those who want a smart entertainment experience.

Specifications of MI 32 inch Ready Android TV

HD Ready Display

Google Voice Search

Chromecast Built-in

20W Speaker Output

PatchWall 3.0 with Android TV 9.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Limited app store options Seamless connectivity Access to a wide range of apps and content

2. Visio World 32 inch Smart TV

The Visio World 32 inch Smart TV features a sleek design, vibrant display, and advanced connectivity options. With access to popular streaming services and a user-friendly interface, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium viewing experience.

Specifications of Visio World 32 inch Smart TV

HD Ready Display

Android-based OS

20W Speaker Output

Built-in Wi-Fi

Motion Rate 60Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app support Vibrant display Advanced connectivity options

3. VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV

The VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV offers an immersive viewing experience, sleek design, and advanced features. With a frameless display and built-in Linux OS, this TV is perfect for those who want a modern and stylish entertainment setup.

Specifications of VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV

HD Ready Frameless Display

Linux-based OS

20W Speaker Output

Screen Mirroring

Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive viewing experience Limited app support Sleek design Advanced features

Also read: Best LED TV: Experience unrivalled picture quality and non-stop entertainment with top 10 picks from biggest brands

4. Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV

The Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV features a glossy design, vivid display, and smart connectivity options. With features like Screen Mirroring and Live Cast, this TV is perfect for those who want a seamless and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV

HD Ready Display

Tizen OS

20W Speaker Output

Screen Mirroring

Live Cast

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Glossy design Limited app support Vivid display Smart connectivity options

5. Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV

The Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV offers a sleek design, high-quality display, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like PatchWall and Chromecast built-in, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium smart TV experience.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV

HD Ready Display

PatchWall with Android TV 9.0

20W Speaker Output

Dolby Audio

Chromecast Built-in

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app store options High-quality display Access to a wide range of apps and content

6. KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV

The KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV offers a bezel-less display, advanced connectivity options, and immersive audio experience. With features like Android-based OS and Screen Mirroring, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium entertainment setup.

Specifications of KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV

HD Ready Bezel-less Display

Android-based OS

24W Speaker Output

Screen Mirroring

Dolby Digital Plus

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less display Limited app store options Advanced connectivity options Immersive audio experience

Also read: 50-inch LED TVs ensure high quality entertainment, vibrant colours and clear sound output

7. VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV

The VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and advanced features. With features like Android-based OS and Voice Remote, this TV is perfect for those who want a modern and stylish entertainment setup.

Specifications of VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV

HD Ready Frameless Display

Android-based OS

20W Speaker Output

Voice Remote

Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app support Vibrant display Advanced features

8. LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV

The LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV features a slim design, advanced connectivity options, and access to popular streaming services. With features like WebOS and Magic Remote, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium entertainment experience.

Specifications of LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV

HD Ready Display

WebOS

20W Speaker Output

Built-in Wi-Fi

Magic Remote

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim design Limited app support Advanced connectivity options Access to popular streaming services

Also read: Best 50 inch LED TVs in India: Price, features, and more compared

9. Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV

The Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, this TV is perfect for those who want a smart entertainment experience.

Specifications of Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV

HD Ready Display

Google Assistant

20W Speaker Output

Chromecast Built-in

Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app store options Vibrant display Access to a wide range of apps and content

32 inch smart LED TV top features comparison:

Product Name HD Ready Display OS Speaker Output Connectivity Special Features MI 32 inch Ready Android TV HD Ready Android TV 9.0 20W Google Voice Search, Chromecast Built-in PatchWall 3.0 Visio World 32 inch Smart TV HD Ready Android-based OS 20W Built-in Wi-Fi Motion Rate 60Hz VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV HD Ready Linux-based OS 20W Screen Mirroring Dolby Audio Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV HD Ready Tizen OS 20W Screen Mirroring, Live Cast - Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV HD Ready Android TV 9.0 20W Dolby Audio, Chromecast Built-in PatchWall KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV HD Ready Android-based OS 24W Screen Mirroring Dolby Digital Plus VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV HD Ready Android-based OS 20W Voice Remote Dolby Audio LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV HD Ready WebOS 20W Built-in Wi-Fi Magic Remote Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV HD Ready Google Assistant 20W Chromecast Built-in Dolby Audio TCL 32 inch Bezel-Less Android TV HD Ready Android-based OS 20W Voice Search Dolby Audio

Best value for money 32 inch smart LED TV:

Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV

The Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV offers the best value for money with its sleek design, high-quality display, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like PatchWall and Chromecast built-in, this TV provides a premium smart TV experience at an affordable price.

Best overall 32 inch smart LED TV:

MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

The MI 32 inch Ready Android TV stands out as the best overall product, offering seamless integration with Android's ecosystem, crystal-clear visuals, and a user-friendly interface. Its affordable pricing and feature-rich platform make it an exceptional choice for enhancing your home entertainment experience.

Also read: Samsung 55 inch TVs for a stunning viewing experience: Check out top 6 options

How to find the perfect 32 inch smart LED TV:

When choosing a 32-inch smart LED TV, consider the features that matter most to you, such as display quality, connectivity options, and smart features. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product, and compare them to your needs and preferences to find the perfect TV for your home entertainment setup.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of 32 inch smart LED TVs?

Ans : The price range of 32 inch smart LED TVs varies from budget-friendly options to high-end models, generally ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a 32 inch smart LED TV?

Ans : Key features to look for in a 32 inch smart LED TV include display quality, OS, connectivity options, audio output, and smart features like voice control and built-in apps.

Question : Are there any new releases in the 32 inch smart LED TV category?

Ans : Yes, there are new releases in the 32 inch smart LED TV category, with brands continuously launching updated models with advanced features and improved performance.

Question : What are the most popular streaming services compatible with 32 inch smart LED TVs?

Ans : Popular streaming services compatible with 32 inch smart LED TVs include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and more, providing access to a wide range of content.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!