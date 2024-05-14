Hello User
Best 32 inch smart LED TVs in India: Choose from top 9 options

Best 32 inch smart LED TVs in India: Choose from top 9 options

Affiliate Desk

Looking for a 32 inch smart LED TV? Check out our list of the top 10 options available in India, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you decide which one is right for you.

32-inch smart LED TVs are budget friendly and ideal for small spaces.

When it comes to buying a 32 inch smart LED TV, there are plenty of options available in the market. From budget-friendly to high-end models, each TV offers unique features and specifications. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 32 inch smart LED TVs available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a TV with the best value for money or the one with the best overall features, we've got you covered!

1. MI 32 inch Ready Android TV

The MI 32 inch Ready Android TV offers stunning picture quality, seamless connectivity, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like Google Voice Search and built-in Chromecast, this TV is perfect for those who want a smart entertainment experience.

Specifications of MI 32 inch Ready Android TV

HD Ready Display

Google Voice Search

Chromecast Built-in

20W Speaker Output

PatchWall 3.0 with Android TV 9.0

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning picture qualityLimited app store options
Seamless connectivity
Access to a wide range of apps and content

2. Visio World 32 inch Smart TV

The Visio World 32 inch Smart TV features a sleek design, vibrant display, and advanced connectivity options. With access to popular streaming services and a user-friendly interface, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium viewing experience.

Specifications of Visio World 32 inch Smart TV

HD Ready Display

Android-based OS

20W Speaker Output

Built-in Wi-Fi

Motion Rate 60Hz

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designLimited app support
Vibrant display
Advanced connectivity options

3. VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV

The VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV offers an immersive viewing experience, sleek design, and advanced features. With a frameless display and built-in Linux OS, this TV is perfect for those who want a modern and stylish entertainment setup.

Specifications of VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV

HD Ready Frameless Display

Linux-based OS

20W Speaker Output

Screen Mirroring

Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive viewing experienceLimited app support
Sleek design
Advanced features

4. Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV

The Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV features a glossy design, vivid display, and smart connectivity options. With features like Screen Mirroring and Live Cast, this TV is perfect for those who want a seamless and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV

HD Ready Display

Tizen OS

20W Speaker Output

Screen Mirroring

Live Cast

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Glossy designLimited app support
Vivid display
Smart connectivity options

5. Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV

The Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV offers a sleek design, high-quality display, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like PatchWall and Chromecast built-in, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium smart TV experience.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV

HD Ready Display

PatchWall with Android TV 9.0

20W Speaker Output

Dolby Audio

Chromecast Built-in

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designLimited app store options
High-quality display
Access to a wide range of apps and content

6. KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV

The KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV offers a bezel-less display, advanced connectivity options, and immersive audio experience. With features like Android-based OS and Screen Mirroring, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium entertainment setup.

Specifications of KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV

HD Ready Bezel-less Display

Android-based OS

24W Speaker Output

Screen Mirroring

Dolby Digital Plus

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Bezel-less displayLimited app store options
Advanced connectivity options
Immersive audio experience

7. VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV

The VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and advanced features. With features like Android-based OS and Voice Remote, this TV is perfect for those who want a modern and stylish entertainment setup.

Specifications of VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV

HD Ready Frameless Display

Android-based OS

20W Speaker Output

Voice Remote

Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designLimited app support
Vibrant display
Advanced features

8. LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV

The LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV features a slim design, advanced connectivity options, and access to popular streaming services. With features like WebOS and Magic Remote, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium entertainment experience.

Specifications of LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV

HD Ready Display

WebOS

20W Speaker Output

Built-in Wi-Fi

Magic Remote

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Slim designLimited app support
Advanced connectivity options
Access to popular streaming services

9. Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV

The Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, this TV is perfect for those who want a smart entertainment experience.

Specifications of Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV

HD Ready Display

Google Assistant

20W Speaker Output

Chromecast Built-in

Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designLimited app store options
Vibrant display
Access to a wide range of apps and content

32 inch smart LED TV top features comparison:

Product NameHD Ready DisplayOSSpeaker OutputConnectivitySpecial Features
MI 32 inch Ready Android TVHD ReadyAndroid TV 9.020WGoogle Voice Search, Chromecast Built-inPatchWall 3.0
Visio World 32 inch Smart TVHD ReadyAndroid-based OS20WBuilt-in Wi-FiMotion Rate 60Hz
VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TVHD ReadyLinux-based OS20WScreen MirroringDolby Audio
Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TVHD ReadyTizen OS20WScreen Mirroring, Live Cast-
Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TVHD ReadyAndroid TV 9.020WDolby Audio, Chromecast Built-inPatchWall
KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TVHD ReadyAndroid-based OS24WScreen MirroringDolby Digital Plus
VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TVHD ReadyAndroid-based OS20WVoice RemoteDolby Audio
LG 32 inch Ready Smart TVHD ReadyWebOS20WBuilt-in Wi-FiMagic Remote
Acer 32 inch Ready Google TVHD ReadyGoogle Assistant20WChromecast Built-inDolby Audio
TCL 32 inch Bezel-Less Android TVHD ReadyAndroid-based OS20WVoice SearchDolby Audio

Best value for money 32 inch smart LED TV:

Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV

The Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV offers the best value for money with its sleek design, high-quality display, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like PatchWall and Chromecast built-in, this TV provides a premium smart TV experience at an affordable price.

Best overall 32 inch smart LED TV:

MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

The MI 32 inch Ready Android TV stands out as the best overall product, offering seamless integration with Android's ecosystem, crystal-clear visuals, and a user-friendly interface. Its affordable pricing and feature-rich platform make it an exceptional choice for enhancing your home entertainment experience.

How to find the perfect 32 inch smart LED TV:

When choosing a 32-inch smart LED TV, consider the features that matter most to you, such as display quality, connectivity options, and smart features. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product, and compare them to your needs and preferences to find the perfect TV for your home entertainment setup.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of 32 inch smart LED TVs?

Ans : The price range of 32 inch smart LED TVs varies from budget-friendly options to high-end models, generally ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a 32 inch smart LED TV?

Ans : Key features to look for in a 32 inch smart LED TV include display quality, OS, connectivity options, audio output, and smart features like voice control and built-in apps.

Question : Are there any new releases in the 32 inch smart LED TV category?

Ans : Yes, there are new releases in the 32 inch smart LED TV category, with brands continuously launching updated models with advanced features and improved performance.

Question : What are the most popular streaming services compatible with 32 inch smart LED TVs?

Ans : Popular streaming services compatible with 32 inch smart LED TVs include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and more, providing access to a wide range of content.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

