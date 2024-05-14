Best 32 inch smart LED TVs in India: Choose from top 9 options

Looking for a 32 inch smart LED TV? Check out our list of the top 10 options available in India, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you decide which one is right for you.

When it comes to buying a 32 inch smart LED TV, there are plenty of options available in the market. From budget-friendly to high-end models, each TV offers unique features and specifications. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 32 inch smart LED TVs available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a TV with the best value for money or the one with the best overall features, we've got you covered!

The MI 32 inch Ready Android TV offers stunning picture quality, seamless connectivity, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like Google Voice Search and built-in Chromecast, this TV is perfect for those who want a smart entertainment experience.

Specifications of MI 32 inch Ready Android TV HD Ready Display Google Voice Search Chromecast Built-in 20W Speaker Output PatchWall 3.0 with Android TV 9.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Limited app store options Seamless connectivity Access to a wide range of apps and content

The Visio World 32 inch Smart TV features a sleek design, vibrant display, and advanced connectivity options. With access to popular streaming services and a user-friendly interface, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium viewing experience.

Specifications of Visio World 32 inch Smart TV HD Ready Display Android-based OS 20W Speaker Output Built-in Wi-Fi Motion Rate 60Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app support Vibrant display Advanced connectivity options

The VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV offers an immersive viewing experience, sleek design, and advanced features. With a frameless display and built-in Linux OS, this TV is perfect for those who want a modern and stylish entertainment setup.

Specifications of VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV HD Ready Frameless Display Linux-based OS 20W Speaker Output Screen Mirroring Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive viewing experience Limited app support Sleek design Advanced features

The Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV features a glossy design, vivid display, and smart connectivity options. With features like Screen Mirroring and Live Cast, this TV is perfect for those who want a seamless and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV HD Ready Display Tizen OS 20W Speaker Output Screen Mirroring Live Cast

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Glossy design Limited app support Vivid display Smart connectivity options

The Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV offers a sleek design, high-quality display, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like PatchWall and Chromecast built-in, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium smart TV experience.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV HD Ready Display PatchWall with Android TV 9.0 20W Speaker Output Dolby Audio Chromecast Built-in

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app store options High-quality display Access to a wide range of apps and content

The KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV offers a bezel-less display, advanced connectivity options, and immersive audio experience. With features like Android-based OS and Screen Mirroring, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium entertainment setup.

Specifications of KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV HD Ready Bezel-less Display Android-based OS 24W Speaker Output Screen Mirroring Dolby Digital Plus

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less display Limited app store options Advanced connectivity options Immersive audio experience

The VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and advanced features. With features like Android-based OS and Voice Remote, this TV is perfect for those who want a modern and stylish entertainment setup.

Specifications of VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV HD Ready Frameless Display Android-based OS 20W Speaker Output Voice Remote Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app support Vibrant display Advanced features

The LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV features a slim design, advanced connectivity options, and access to popular streaming services. With features like WebOS and Magic Remote, this TV is perfect for those who want a premium entertainment experience.

Specifications of LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV HD Ready Display WebOS 20W Speaker Output Built-in Wi-Fi Magic Remote

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim design Limited app support Advanced connectivity options Access to popular streaming services

The Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, this TV is perfect for those who want a smart entertainment experience.

Specifications of Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV HD Ready Display Google Assistant 20W Speaker Output Chromecast Built-in Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited app store options Vibrant display Access to a wide range of apps and content

32 inch smart LED TV top features comparison:

Product Name HD Ready Display OS Speaker Output Connectivity Special Features MI 32 inch Ready Android TV HD Ready Android TV 9.0 20W Google Voice Search, Chromecast Built-in PatchWall 3.0 Visio World 32 inch Smart TV HD Ready Android-based OS 20W Built-in Wi-Fi Motion Rate 60Hz VW 32 inch Linux Frameless TV HD Ready Linux-based OS 20W Screen Mirroring Dolby Audio Samsung 32 inch Ready Smart TV HD Ready Tizen OS 20W Screen Mirroring, Live Cast - Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV HD Ready Android TV 9.0 20W Dolby Audio, Chromecast Built-in PatchWall KODAK 32 inch Special Edition TV HD Ready Android-based OS 24W Screen Mirroring Dolby Digital Plus VW 32 inch Playwall Frameless Android TV HD Ready Android-based OS 20W Voice Remote Dolby Audio LG 32 inch Ready Smart TV HD Ready WebOS 20W Built-in Wi-Fi Magic Remote Acer 32 inch Ready Google TV HD Ready Google Assistant 20W Chromecast Built-in Dolby Audio TCL 32 inch Bezel-Less Android TV HD Ready Android-based OS 20W Voice Search Dolby Audio

Best value for money 32 inch smart LED TV: Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV

The Redmi 32 inch Ready Smart TV offers the best value for money with its sleek design, high-quality display, and access to a wide range of apps and content. With features like PatchWall and Chromecast built-in, this TV provides a premium smart TV experience at an affordable price.

Best overall 32 inch smart LED TV: MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

The MI 32 inch Ready Android TV stands out as the best overall product, offering seamless integration with Android's ecosystem, crystal-clear visuals, and a user-friendly interface. Its affordable pricing and feature-rich platform make it an exceptional choice for enhancing your home entertainment experience.

How to find the perfect 32 inch smart LED TV: When choosing a 32-inch smart LED TV, consider the features that matter most to you, such as display quality, connectivity options, and smart features. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product, and compare them to your needs and preferences to find the perfect TV for your home entertainment setup.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of 32 inch smart LED TVs? Ans : The price range of 32 inch smart LED TVs varies from budget-friendly options to high-end models, generally ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000. Question : What are the key features to look for in a 32 inch smart LED TV? Ans : Key features to look for in a 32 inch smart LED TV include display quality, OS, connectivity options, audio output, and smart features like voice control and built-in apps. Question : Are there any new releases in the 32 inch smart LED TV category? Ans : Yes, there are new releases in the 32 inch smart LED TV category, with brands continuously launching updated models with advanced features and improved performance. Question : What are the most popular streaming services compatible with 32 inch smart LED TVs? Ans : Popular streaming services compatible with 32 inch smart LED TVs include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and more, providing access to a wide range of content.

