In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, smart televisions stand out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with HD resolution, video streaming capabilities, and AI features, making them more advanced than ever.

In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated smart TVs on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under ₹15,000. If you are on the hunt for a new smart TV, look no further than our list.

TOSHIBA V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP

This smart TV is currently priced at ₹12,499 on Amazon. It offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate, two HDMI ports, two USB ports and supports Dolby audio. Moreover, it runs on Android TV 11 OS and can stream multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL

It is up for grabs at ₹14,990. The smart TV from Samsung offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate and two HDMI ports. Moreover, it runs multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more.

LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC

This smart TV from LG is currently priced at ₹13,490. It offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate and two HDMI ports. Moreover, it runs multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Zee5 and more.

OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1

It is up for grabs at ₹12,499. The smart TV from OnePlus offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate, 20 Watts of audio output along with Dolby audio and two HDMI ports. Moreover, it runs on Android TV9. The television can also run multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more.

Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA

This smart TV from Redmi is priced at ₹11,999. It offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate, 20 Watts of audio output along with Dolby audio and two HDMI ports. Moreover, it runs on Android TV9. The television can also run multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!