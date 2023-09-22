Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best 32 inches smart TVs this September 2023 from Samsung, OnePlus, LG and more

Best 32 inches smart TVs this September 2023 from Samsung, OnePlus, LG and more

1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:22 PM IST Livemint

Top rated smart TVs on Amazon under 15,000: OnePlus Y Series, Redmi Android 11 Series, Toshiba V Series, Samsung Wondertainment Series, LG HD Ready Smart LED TV.

For representation purposes

In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, smart televisions stand out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with HD resolution, video streaming capabilities, and AI features, making them more advanced than ever.

In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated smart TVs on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under 15,000. If you are on the hunt for a new smart TV, look no further than our list.

TOSHIBA V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP

This smart TV is currently priced at 12,499 on Amazon. It offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate, two HDMI ports, two USB ports and supports Dolby audio. Moreover, it runs on Android TV 11 OS and can stream multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL

It is up for grabs at 14,990. The smart TV from Samsung offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate and two HDMI ports. Moreover, it runs multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more.

LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC

This smart TV from LG is currently priced at 13,490. It offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate and two HDMI ports. Moreover, it runs multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Zee5 and more.

OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1

It is up for grabs at 12,499. The smart TV from OnePlus offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate, 20 Watts of audio output along with Dolby audio and two HDMI ports. Moreover, it runs on Android TV9. The television can also run multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more.

Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA

This smart TV from Redmi is priced at 11,999. It offers up to 60 Hz of refresh rate, 20 Watts of audio output along with Dolby audio and two HDMI ports. Moreover, it runs on Android TV9. The television can also run multimedia from OTTs like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 07:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.