A 360-degree car camera provides a comprehensive view of your surroundings, helping you navigate tight spaces, park with ease, and remain alert to potential hazards on the road. In this guide, we've curated the top 360-degree cameras for cars, ensuring you have the best options available to choose from.

Whether you're a seasoned driver looking to upgrade your vehicle's safety features or a new driver seeking peace of mind, these cameras are designed to meet your needs. With a 360-degree view, you can capture every angle around your car, eliminating blind spots and ensuring you're always aware of your surroundings.

The 360-degree camera monitors your car when parked, recording video footage of any vandalism, theft, or hit-and-runs. This recording can act as proof for the insurance company. These cameras also feature motion detection and proximity sensors, which can notify you of any break-in attempts.

Our selection includes cameras with advanced features such as night vision, motion detection, and high-resolution recording, ensuring you get the best possible view in any driving conditions. We've also considered factors like ease of installation, durability, and value for money, so you can find the perfect camera to suit your needs and budget.

The REDTIGER F5 WiFi Dash Cam is a compact and smart device for cars, providing 1080P Full HD video quality. It features a 360-degree rotating lens to reduce blind spots and ensure a safer driving experience. With built-in WiFi, it’s easier to control the camera and manage the recordings ony our smartphone. It includes parking mode, collision sensing, and time-lapse recording for enhanced security. The dash cam supports loop recording to overwrite old footage, ensuring continuous recording. It is easily installable using the self adhesive tape available at the back of the camera, also makes it easier to attach it to any place in the car.

Specifications of REDTIGER F5 WiFi Dash Cam

Video Resolution: 1080P Full HD

Lens Aperture: F2.0

Connectivity: WiFi, RedTiger App Control

Rotation: 360-degree lens rotation

Features: Parking Monitor, Collision Sensing, Time-Lapse Recording

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality 1080P video resolution Parking monitoring requires a separate hardwire kit Easy control via smartphone app WiFi connection range is limited to 3-5 meters

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the image quality of this product even in the low light conditions. Buyers also praised the ease of installation and overall quality of this camera.

Why choose this product?

Choose this camera for its build quality, overall image quality and ease of installation.

The Vantrue N5 4 Channel WiFi 360 Dash Cam offers comprehensive 360 degree coverage with four cameras recording in 2.7K and 1080P resolutions. Equipped with Sony’s Stravis 2 for better night vision, it ensures a crisp and clear footage even in low light conditions. The dash cam features smart voice control, GPS, and a 24-hour buffered parking mode for continuous monitoring. It supports up to 512GB storage and offers easy sharing through its WiFi connectivity. This makes it an excellent choice for various vehicle types, providing safety features like loop recording, incident detection, and a robust build for extreme temperatures.

Specifications of Vantrue N5 4 Channel WiFi 360 Dash Cam

Resolution: 2.7K front, 1080P rear, inside, and sides

Night Vision: Sony Stravis 2 IR night vision

Storage: Supports up to 512GB microSD

Connectivity: 5G WiFi, GPS, OTA updates

Control Method: Voice control (multiple languages)

Display: 3.19-inch screen

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid all-sides coverage with four cameras Higher price compared to basic dash cams Excellent night vision Complex setup for first-time users

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the camera features and image quality. Buyers found this camera interface to be user friendly and the setup process is easier to understand.

Why choose this product?

You should pick this camera for its superior image quality, ease of installation and user-friendliness.

The Conbre Blackbox 2MP Wide Angle Full HD Dash Camera is designed for off road vehicles, offering a 360-degree rotatable lens and superior image quality with 1080p+ resolution. It features a super capacitor for reliable performance, Wi-Fi connectivity for easy access, and emergency recording to secure important footage. You can store up to 256GB of data on the SD card. You can also record videos over and over again. Its smart parking mode ensures continuous recording even when parked. The camera is temperature resistant, making it ideal for extreme weather conditions, and the user-friendly app supports both iOS and Android systems.

Specifications of Conbre Blackbox 2MP Wide Angle Full HD Dash Camera

Brand: Conbre

Model Name: Blackbox

Orientation: Drivers Side

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi

Video Capture Resolution: 1080p, 1296p

Mounting Type: Adhesive Mount

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality 1296P resolution for clear videos Requires additional hard wire kit for smart parking mode Supports up to 256GB SD card for ample storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the overall build quality of this camera, its design, the ease of installation and the feature of recording both rear and front video at the same time.

Why choose this product?

Choose this camera for its design, build quality, ease of installation and overall value.

The REXING 4 Channel 360 Dash Camera is designed to provide comprehensive monitoring for your car. It features four cameras that cover all angles and leaves no blind spot. The 12-inch IPS touch mirror screen offers clear, real-time images with enhanced night vision for low-light conditions. The rear camera assists with parking by displaying high-resolution video and park assist lines. It includes a G-sensor to record emergency videos during collisions and loop recording to ensure continuous footage. The motion detection feature captures video of any movement in front of the car.

Specifications of REXING 4 Channel 360 Dash Camera

Screen Size: 12 inches

Display Technology: LCD

Optical Sensor Technology: CMOS

Lens Type: Wide Angle

Real Angle of View: 360 Degrees

Voltage: 12 Volts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 360 monitoring Motion detection may cause intermittent recording during normal use Enhanced night vision for low-light conditions Can be complex to install without professional help

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Many buyers praise the camera's clear and sharp video quality, especially in low light conditions. The touchscreen interface and parking assistance features are also well-received.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its image quality in both day and low light conditions and also for its user friendly interface.

Also Read: 10 best dash cam options for your car

The NEXDIGITRON NEO Car Dash Camera is a versatile and reliable option for all vehicle types. Made in India, it features Full HD 1080p recording with a 2MP CMOS sensor and a 140 degree wide-angle lens. The camera is designed to handle blistering temperatures with its super-capacitor, making it perfect for hot summers and cold winters. The 360 degree rotatable and modular design allows for easy installation and removal. It supports up to 128GB of storage and offers Wi-Fi connectivity for easy control and manage via the proprietary app. Additional features include night vision, WDR technology, and optional 24-hour parking mode.

Specifications of NEXDIGITRON NEO Car Dash Camera

Resolution: Full HD 1080p

Lens: 140 degree wide-angle 5G lens

Sensor: 2MP CMOS

Temperature Range: -25 to 85 degrees

Storage: Supports up to 128GB Micro SD card

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and app

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Handles extreme temperatures No built-in display Easy installation and removal Limited to 1080p resolution

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the image quality of this camera and a lot of buyers praised the compact design and the ease of usage. While the reviews are mixed on readability and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Pick this camera for its compact design, image quality and ease of use.

The RED WOLF Reverse Backup Camera offers a versatile solution for enhancing your car's parking and reversing safety. It can be mounted on the front, rear, or the side of your car, providing a 360-degree view with a 170-degree wide-angle lens. The camera delivers a clear 480p resolution image thanks to its CCD sensors, ensuring you can see all blind spots. Built with durable, waterproof materials, it withstands various weather conditions. Installation is straightforward, making it compatible with most vehicles, including SUVs, trucks, and vans. This backup camera is a practical addition for improved parking assistance and driving safety.

Specifications of RED WOLF Reverse Backup Camera

Brand: RED WOLF

Lux rating: 0.1 Lux

Compatible Devices: Car Console

Installation Type: Surface Mount

Video Capture Resolution: 480p

Voltage: 12 Volts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 360-degree view for comprehensive coverage Only 480p resolution Durable and waterproof Requires proper wiring for installation

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the image quality and wide angle view of this camera, while few users found the image quality in low light not to be satisfactory. Users also praised the durable construction of the camera.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its build quality and wide angle image and overall value.

Also Read: Best dash cam for 2024: You can now stay secure on the road with our top picks

The 70mai Omni Dashcam is a top-notch choice for drivers seeking comprehensive surveillance. It features a patented 360 degree rotatable design, providing a full view around the vehicle. With 24-hour AI motion detection and parking surveillance, it ensures continuous monitoring. The inbuilt GPS logger, HDR night vision, and expanded ADAS enhance safety and convenience. Voice control and 60 FPS video capture offer hands-free operation and smooth video recording. Its advanced F1.5 aperture and PureCelPlus-S HDR technology deliver excellent performance even in low light. This dashcam is ideal for those who prioritize safety and high-quality video footage.

Specifications of 70mai Omni Dashcam

Brand: 70mai

Model Name: Omni

Video Capture Resolution: 1080p

Special Features: Night Vision, Voice Control, Built-In GPS

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi

Mounting Type: Adhesive Mount

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Built-in GPS logger Higher price compared to basic dashcams Advanced night vision for clear footage in low light Requires professional installation for optimal setup

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the build quality, image quality and the ease of installation of this camera. A few users pointed out the hassle needed to extract the footage from it.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its superior video quality, ease of installation and the overall value.

How to find the best 360 degree camera for car?

To find the best 360-degree camera for your car, consider the following factors:

Resolution: Look for cameras with at least 1080P Full HD resolution for clear and detailed video footage, ensuring you can get more details.

Features: Consider cameras with advanced features like parking monitoring, collision sensing, and time-lapse recording for enhanced security and convenience.

Connectivity: Choose a camera with WiFi connectivity for easy access and manage recordings via a smartphone app.

Storage: Ensure the camera supports a sufficient storage capacity, such as a 256GB SD card, to store recordings. And the looping feature overwrites the previous footage to record the new ones to manage the storage efficiently.

User Reviews: Read reviews from other users to gauge the camera's performance, reliability, and ease of use. Pay attention to feedback on image quality, night vision, and installation process.

Also Read: Car dash cams are important for everyday safety of our cars: Choose from top 10

How is 360 degree camera for car different from dash camera?

A 360-degree camera for a car differs from a regular dash cam primarily in its field of view. While a dash cam typically records the view through the front wind shield, a 360-degree camera provides a full panoramic view around the vehicle. This comprehensive coverage eliminates blind spots and provides a more complete picture of the surroundings. Additionally, 360-degree cameras often offer advanced features like parking monitoring, collision sensing, and time-lapse recording, which may not be standard in all dash cams. Overall, a 360-degree camera offers a more immersive and detailed recording of driving events and surroundings compared to a traditional dash cam.

Are 360 degree cameras for car legal in India?

In India, the legality of 360-degree cameras for cars depends on how they are used and installed. Generally, using a 360-degree camera for personal use or to enhance your driving experience is legal. However, there are restrictions on using such cameras for recording or broadcasting without consent, as this may violate privacy laws. Additionally, it's essential to ensure that the camera does not obstruct the driver's view or violate any local vehicle regulations. It's advisable to check with local authorities or legal experts to ensure compliance with the law when using 360-degree cameras in your car in India.

Also Read: Record your journeys with best dash cams for added safety: Top 10 picks

Do 360-degree cameras for cars require professional installation?

Most 360-degree cameras for cars are designed for easy installation and can be installed by the vehicle owner. They typically come with adhesive mounts or clips that allow for straightforward attachment to the vehicle's interior or exterior. However, some cameras, especially those with advanced features like multiple cameras or complex wiring, may require professional installation to ensure proper setup and functionality. It's always recommended to carefully follow the manufacturer's instructions or seek professional help if you're unsure about installing the camera yourself.

Best value for money 360 degree camera for car

Conbre Blackbox 2MP Full HD Dash Camera

The Conbre Blackbox 2MP Wide Angle Full HD Dash Camera offers excellent value for its features. With a high-quality 1296P resolution, it provides clear videos. It supports up to a 256GB SD card, ensuring ample storage for recordings. The camera also features Wi-Fi connectivity for easy access and emergency recording to secure important footage. Its smart parking mode ensures continuous recording even when parked. Additionally, the camera is temperature resistant, making it ideal for extreme weather conditions. Overall, the Conbre Blackbox offers a range of features at an affordable price, making it a great value for money option.

Best overall 360 degree camera for car

REDTIGER F5 WiFi Dash Cam

The REDTIGER F5 WiFi Dash Cam stands out as the best overall 360-degree camera for cars. It offers high-quality 1080P video resolution, ensuring clear and detailed footage. The camera's built-in WiFi and RedTiger App control make it easy to manage recordings directly from your smartphone. Its 360-degree rotating lens reduces blind spots, enhancing safety while driving. The dash cam also includes features such as parking monitoring, collision sensing, and time-lapse recording for added security. With its easy installation and user-friendly interface, the REDTIGER F5 WiFi Dash Cam is a top choice for those looking for a reliable and feature-rich camera.

Similar articles for you

Best dash cam for 2024: You can now stay secure on the road with our top picks

Record your journeys with best dash cams for added safety: Top 10 picks

Car dash cams are important for everyday safety of our cars: Choose from top 10

Top 3 features of best 360 degree camera for car

Best 360 degree camera for car Resolution Connectivity Features REDTIGER F5 WiFi Dash Cam 1080P Full HD WiFi, RedTiger App Control 360-degree lens rotation, Parking Monitor, Collision Sensing, Time-Lapse Recording Vantrue N5 4 Channel WiFi 360 Dash Cam 2.7K front, 1080P rear, inside, and sides 5G WiFi, GPS, OTA updates Four cameras for all-sides coverage, Sony Stravis 2 IR night vision, Voice control (multiple languages) Conbre Blackbox 2MP Wide Angle Full HD Dash Camera 1080p+, 1296p Wi-Fi 360-degree rotatable lens, Super capacitor, Wi-Fi connectivity, Emergency recording REXING 4 Channel 360 Dash Camera 1080P Full HD WiFi, GPS Comprehensive 360 monitoring, Enhanced night vision for low-light conditions, Motion detection, Loop recording NEXDIGITRON NEO Car Dash Camera Full HD 1080p Wi-Fi Handles extreme temperatures, Easy installation and removal, Supports up to 128GB Micro SD card RED WOLF Reverse Backup Camera 480p Wired 360-degree view for comprehensive coverage, Durable and waterproof, Easy to install 70mai Omni Dashcam 1080p Wi-Fi 360-degree rotatable design with no blind spots, Advanced night vision for clear footage in low light, Voice control, Built-In GPS

FAQs

Question : How long can a 360-degree camera record continuously?

Ans : 360-degree cameras for cars typically support loop recording, which allows them to record continuously by overwriting old footage when the storage is full. The recording duration depends on the size of the storage card and the resolution settings.

Question : Are 360-degree cameras easy to install?

Ans : Most 360-degree cameras for cars are designed to be easily installed using adhesive mounts or clips. However, some cameras may require professional installation, especially those with additional features like parking mode or multiple cameras.

Question : Can I view live footage from a 360-degree camera on my smartphone?

Ans : Yes, many 360-degree cameras for cars come with WiFi connectivity and companion apps that allow you to view live footage, control settings, and manage recordings from your smartphone.

Question : Do 360-degree cameras for cars have night vision?

Ans : Some 360-degree cameras for cars are equipped with night vision capabilities, which use infrared (IR) technology to capture clear footage in low-light conditions. However, not all cameras have this feature, so it's essential to check the specifications.

Question : Can I use a 360-degree camera for car security?

Ans : Yes, 360-degree cameras for cars can be used for security purposes, such as monitoring your vehicle when parked. Cameras with parking mode and motion detection can record footage when they detect movement, helping to protect your car from theft or vandalism.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!