Are you searching for a new 4-burner gas stove crafted from stainless steel? Look no further! We have assembled a list of the top 7 best options available on Amazon India to help you make an informed choice. Whether you require a spacious gas stove for a commercial kitchen or a multi-burner model for your home, our selection caters to a variety of needs.

From efficient cooking performance to stylish designs that complement your kitchen decor, these 4-burner gas stoves offer a range of features to enhance your culinary experience. Explore our curated list to find the ideal gas stove that meets your cooking requirements and fits seamlessly into your kitchen’s aesthetic. Read on to discover the perfect option for your home or commercial kitchen.

The Sunshine Falcon Ultra Burner is a stylish and efficient 4 burner gas stove made of stainless steel. It features high-quality burners and a sturdy design, making it a perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Sunshine Falcon Ultra Slim 4 Burner Gas Stove:

4 high-quality burners

Sturdy stainless steel construction

Easy-to-clean design

Anti-skid feet for stability

Ergonomic knobs for easy control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design May be on the pricier side Efficient and durable burners Easy to clean and maintain

2. Glen 4 Burner Toughened Glass Top | LPG Gas Stoves | Brass Burners | Black | ISI Certified | 1043 GT BB BL (Manual)

The Toughened Efficient Certified Stainless Steel Gas Stove is a sleek and efficient option for your kitchen. With toughened glass top and anti-skid feet, this stove offers both style and stability.

Specifications of Glen 4 Burner Toughened Glass Top | LPG Gas Stoves:

4 toughened burners for durability

Sleek and modern design

Certified stainless steel construction

Anti-skid feet for stability

Ergonomic knobs for easy control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design May not be suitable for heavy-duty cooking Certified stainless steel construction Easy to clean and maintain

3. Prestige Royale Quadra 3 Burner Glasstop Glass Stove|Superior Toughened Glass with 5-Year Warranty| 3-Way Nozzle Design|Tri-Pin Jumbo Burner |Uniquely Designed Pan Support |Elegantly Designed Knobs

The Prestige Quadra Glasstop Toughened Gas Stove is an elegantly designed 4 burner gas stove. With a toughened glass top and efficient burners, this stove is a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Prestige Royale Quadra 3 Burner Glasstop Glass Stove:

4 efficient burners for quick cooking

Toughened glass top for durability

Elegant and modern design

Anti-skid feet for stability

Ergonomic knobs for easy control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant and modern design Glass top may be prone to scratches Efficient burners for quick cooking Easy to clean and maintain

Also Read: Best Prestige 4-burner gas stoves for spacious and durable cooking: Top 7 models for efficient cooking

4. Glen 4 High Flame Brass Burners | LPG Gas Stoves | Stainless Steel Top | Manual Ignition | ISI Certified| Drip Trays | Ergonomic Knobs | Revolving Nozzle | 2 Year Warranty | 1045 SS HF BB

The Stainless Certified Anti-Skid Gas Stove is a durable and efficient 4 burner gas stove made of stainless steel. With an anti-skid base and ergonomic knobs, this stove is perfect for everyday cooking.

Specifications of Glen 4 High Flame Brass Burners | LPG Gas Stoves:

4 durable burners for everyday cooking

Sturdy stainless steel construction

Anti-skid feet for stability

Ergonomic knobs for easy control

Efficient and even flame distribution

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and efficient burners May require frequent maintenance Sturdy stainless steel construction Even flame distribution for uniform cooking

Also Read: Best Prestige gas stoves in India: Top 6 models for efficient cooking, durability and modern design

5. Vidiem Tusker Ss 4 Burner Zz Gas Stove (Gs S4 238 A) - Stainless Steel

The Tusker Burner GS-S4-238 is a large and efficient 4 burner gas stove, perfect for commercial kitchens. With a sturdy design and efficient burners, this stove is built to handle heavy-duty cooking.

Specifications of Vidiem Tusker Ss 4 Burner Zz Gas Stove:

4 large and efficient burners

Sturdy stainless steel construction

Anti-skid feet for stability

Ergonomic knobs for easy control

Suitable for heavy-duty cooking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large and efficient burners May be too large for home kitchens Sturdy stainless steel construction Suitable for heavy-duty cooking

Also Read: Best Butterfly gas stoves for your kitchen in 2024: Top 8 picks that combine elegant design and superior performance

6. Faber high efficiency 4 Brass Burner gas stove

The Faber Efficiency Stainless Certified Gas Stove is a comprehensive 4 burner gas stove made of stainless steel. With efficient burners and a sleek design, this stove is perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Faber high efficiency 4 Brass Burner gas stove:

4 efficient burners for quick cooking

Sleek and modern design

Certified stainless steel construction

Anti-skid feet for stability

Ergonomic knobs for easy control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient burners for quick cooking May not be suitable for heavy-duty cooking Sleek and modern design Certified stainless steel construction

Also Read: Best gas stove: Top 7 options suited for your kitchen needs

7. Sunshine CT900 Cover Sleek 4-Burner Gas Stove

7. Sunshine CT900 Cover Sleek 4-Burner Gas Stove with Manual Ignition, Stainless Steel Body, ISI Certification, and Silver Elegance for Elevated Cooking Experience

The Sunshine Burner with Ignition is a stylish and efficient 4 burner gas stove made of stainless steel. With an auto-ignition feature and durable burners, this stove is perfect for hassle-free cooking.

Specifications of Sunshine CT900 Cover Sleek 4-Burner Gas Stove:

4 durable burners for everyday cooking

Sturdy stainless steel construction

Auto-ignition feature for hassle-free cooking

Anti-skid feet for stability

Ergonomic knobs for easy control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design May require professional installation Auto-ignition feature for hassle-free cooking Durable burners for everyday cooking

Top 3 features of best 4-burner gas stoves stainless steel:

Best 4-burner Gas Stoves Stainless Steel Efficiency Design Sturdiness Auto-Ignition Sunshine Falcon Ultra Burner High Modern Sturdy No Toughened Efficient Certified Stainless Steel Gas Stove Efficient Sleek Durable No Prestige Quadra Glasstop Toughened Gas Stove Efficient Elegant Durable No Stainless Certified Anti-Skid Gas Stove Efficient Durable Sturdy No Tusker Burner GS-S4-238 Efficient Sturdy Durable No Faber Efficiency Stainless Certified Gas Stove Efficient Sleek Durable No Sunshine Burner with Ignition Durable Modern Sturdy Yes

Best value for money 4-burner gas stove:

The Tusker Burner GS-S4-238 is our top pick for the best value for money. With its large and efficient burners, sturdy construction, and anti-skid feet, this stove offers the best bang for your buck.

Best overall 4-burner gas stove:

The Sunshine Burner with Ignition takes the crown for the best overall product in this category. With its stylish and modern design, durable burners, and convenient auto-ignition feature, this stove is perfect for hassle-free cooking.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 4 burner gas stoves stainless steel:

Material quality: Choose high-grade stainless steel for durability, rust resistance, and easy maintenance. Ensure the material is thick enough to withstand regular use.

Burner efficiency: Look for burners with high-efficiency ratings for even heat distribution and reduced cooking time. Consider models with different burner sizes for varied cooking needs.

Safety features: Opt for stoves with built-in safety features such as flame failure devices to prevent gas leaks and ensure safe operation.

Ease of cleaning: Select a model with smooth surfaces and removable burner parts for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Design and size: Choose a design that complements your kitchen decor and ensure the stove fits your available space.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for these 4 burner gas stoves?

Ans : The price range for these gas stoves is between INR 8,000 to INR 15,000.

Question : Do these stoves come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all of these stoves come with a standard manufacturer's warranty.

Question : Are these stoves suitable for heavy-duty cooking?

Ans : Some of these stoves, such as the Tusker Burner GS-S4-238, are suitable for heavy-duty cooking.

Question : Do these stoves require professional installation?

Ans : Some stoves, like the Sunshine Burner with Ignition, may require professional installation due to the auto-ignition feature.

