Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overall productTCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)View Details
Most trusted brandSamsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)View Details
Value for moneyVW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F2 (Black)View Details
₹12,499
Reliable choiceacer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)View Details
Stylish choiceRedmi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVINView Details
A 40-inch television offers a versatile screen size suitable for various living spaces. However, performance varies significantly across models. Consumers should prioritise picture clarity, smooth motion for gaming, and seamless streaming capabilities. Selecting a television that delivers optimal value and visual fidelity is essential for an enjoyable viewing experience. This guide aims to assist in identifying a 40-inch television that meets individual entertainment needs.
Want a smart TV that fits your space? The TCL 40L4B, a strong contender among best 40 inch TVs, offers Full HD clarity and seamless streaming. Enjoy crisp visuals with HDR 10 and Dolby Audio. Connect devices easily with HDMI and USB. Access Netflix, Prime Video, and more. It's proper entertainment, without the clutter.
Good picture and sound quality for its price.
Easy access to streaming apps.
1GB RAM may limit performance with multiple apps.
Limited built in storage.
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the clear picture and easy smart features, finding it good value for the price.
Why choose this product?
The TCL 40L4B provides a good smart TV experience with solid picture and sound at an affordable price.
Want a proper viewing experience? The Samsung UA43T5450AKXXL, a reliable pick among best 40 inch TVs, gives you Full HD with vibrant PurColor. Connect all your devices easily with HDMI and USB. Dolby Digital Plus sound fills the room. Smart features like screen mirroring make sharing a breeze. It's proper entertainment, without the fuss.
Vibrant picture with PurColor technology.
Good connectivity options.
50Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for fast-paced gaming.
1.5 GB RAM is a bit low.
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users like the picture quality and easy smart features, finding it a good reliable TV for general viewing.
Why choose this product?
The Samsung UA43T5450AKXXL offers a solid viewing experience with good picture and sound, backed by a trusted brand.
Imagine a screen that stretches right to the edge, no thick borders to distract you. That’s the VW40F2. It fills your room with colour and sound, so films feel bigger, games more alive. You get all the smart bits – streaming, mirroring, the lot – without paying a fortune. It’s about getting a decent telly, one that looks good and does what you want, without any fuss. Simple as that.
Frameless design and good sound output.
Affordable price with smart features.
Picture quality might not match premium brands.
Software experience can vary.
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F2 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the frameless design and sound quality, finding it a good value option for streaming.
Why choose this product?
The VW40F2 offers a good smart TV experience with a modern design and decent sound at a budget-friendly price.
Want a properly smart TV? The Acer AR40FDIGU2841AT, a solid contender among best 40 inch TVs, runs Google TV with Android 14. Enjoy clear Full HD with HDR10. Connect devices easily with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. 30W Dolby Audio fills the room. It’s proper entertainment, with voice control and loads of apps.
Latest Google TV experience with voice control.
Good sound output and connectivity options.
1.5GB RAM might limit multitasking.
Picture quality may not match premium brands.
acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the Google TV interface and voice control, finding it a good smart TV for streaming.
Why choose this product?
The Acer AR40FDIGU2841AT offers a modern smart TV experience with Google TV and good sound at a reasonable price.
Fancy 4K without emptying your wallet? The Redmi TV delivers. It's not just about sharp pictures; it's about getting all your streaming sorted in one place. Fire TV built-in means everything's at your fingertips, and Alexa makes finding shows a breeze. Sound fills the room, too. It's about getting a proper home cinema experience, without needing a massive budget. If you want 4K and smart features without the premium price tag, this is a good shout.
4K resolution at an affordable price.
Fire TV integration with voice control.
2GB RAM and 8GB storage might limit performance.
Picture quality might vary compared to premium brands.
Redmi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the 4K resolution and Fire TV experience, finding it a good value for streaming.
Why choose this product?
The Redmi L43MA-FVIN offers 4K resolution and Fire TV smarts at a budget-friendly price, ideal for streaming enthusiasts.
Want a smart TV with proper sound? The SKYWALL 40SWFHS, a budget-friendly pick among best 40 inch TVs, offers Full HD with Dolby Audio and Atmos. Connect devices easily with HDMI and USB. Google Assistant makes streaming simple. It's proper entertainment, with solid sound and smart features.
Good sound output with Dolby Atmos.
Affordable price with smart features.
Android 9.0 is an older operating system.
Picture quality may not match premium brands.
SKYWALL 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40SWFHS (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the sound quality and Google Assistant, finding it a good value for streaming and general viewing.
Why choose this product?
The SKYWALL 40SWFHS offers solid sound and smart features at a budget-friendly price, ideal for those prioritising audio.
Want a TV with proper sound and smarts? The Blaupunkt 40CSG7112, a sound-focused pick among best 40 inch TVs, offers Full HD with 48W Dolby Digital Plus. Google TV makes streaming simple with voice control. Connect devices easily with HDMI and USB. It's proper entertainment, with solid audio and smart features.
Excellent sound output for its price range.
Google TV with hands-free voice control.
Picture quality might not match premium brands.
Android 11 is slightly older.
Blaupunkt 101 cm (40 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series Full HD LED Google TV 40CSG7112 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the sound quality and Google TV experience, finding it a good value for streaming and audio.
Why choose this product?
The Blaupunkt 40CSG7112 offers excellent sound and smart Google TV features at a budget-friendly price, ideal for audio enthusiasts.
Think of this Kodak TV as your reliable entertainment hub. It's not about flashy gimmicks; it's about getting a solid picture and sound for your films and shows. Android TV means all your apps are there, and Google Assistant makes things simple. You get proper contrast and bright colours, so everything looks good. Connect your games console, your streaming stick, whatever you fancy. It's about getting a telly that does the job, without costing a fortune.
Good picture quality with HDR and super contrast.
Android 11 with Google Assistant.
1GB RAM and 8GB ROM might limit performance.
Android 11 is slightly older.
Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV 409X5061 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the picture quality and smart features, finding it a good value for streaming and general viewing.
Why choose this product?
The Kodak 409X5061 offers good picture and sound with Android smarts at a budget-friendly price, ideal for everyday viewing.
Want a simple smart TV? The VW40C3, a budget-friendly pick among best 40 inch TVs, offers Full HD with a frameless design. Enjoy vibrant colours and 24W stereo sound. Connect devices easily with HDMI and USB. Access popular streaming apps on Linux OS. It's proper entertainment, without the frills.
Frameless design and good sound output.
Affordable price with key streaming apps.
Linux OS has limited app availability compared to Android.
Software experience can feel basic.
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV VW40C3 (Black) | with 18 Months Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the frameless design and sound quality, finding it a good value option for basic streaming.
Why choose this product?
The VW40C3 offers a simple smart TV experience with a modern design and decent sound at a budget-friendly price, ideal for basic streaming needs.
Want QLED colour with smarts? The JVC LT-40NQ3165C, a colour-rich option among best 40 inch TVs, offers Full HD QLED with HDR. Android TV gives you access to streaming apps and Google Assistant. 48W Dolby Digital Plus sound fills the room. Connect devices easily with HDMI and USB. It's proper entertainment, with vibrant visuals.
QLED display for vibrant colours.
Good sound output and Google TV smarts.
1GB RAM and 8GB ROM might limit performance.
Full HD resolution, not 4K.
JVC 102 cm (40 inches) AI Vision Series QLED Android TV LT-40NQ3165C (Titanium Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the colour vibrancy and Google TV, finding it a good value for streaming and visuals.
Why choose this product?
The JVC LT-40NQ3165C offers QLED colour and smart Google TV features at a budget-friendly price, ideal for visual enthusiasts.
Understood. Here are the 4 SEO-centric decision-making questions and answers about 40-inch TVs in India, under 40 words, in British English, without quotes:
Look for brands offering competitive pricing with good picture and sound quality. User reviews and comparisons help identify models with strong performance within budget.
Ensure compatibility with popular Indian apps like Hotstar, Prime Video, and Netflix. Google TV or Fire TV operating systems provide wide app availability and easy navigation.
Good sound is crucial. Look for TVs with Dolby Audio or DTS. Higher wattage speakers enhance the viewing experience, especially in noisy Indian environments.
Consider brands with established service networks and extended warranties. Samsung, Redmi, and reputable Indian brands provide reliable after-sales support and peace of mind.
Resolution: Full HD or 4K, depending on viewing distance and content.
Smart Features: Check for preferred operating system (Google TV, Fire TV, etc.) and app compatibility.
Sound Quality: Consider speaker wattage and audio technologies like Dolby Audio.
Connectivity: Ensure enough HDMI and USB ports for your devices.
Refresh Rate: Higher rates are better for gaming and fast-paced action.
Warranty and Service: Look for reliable brands with good after-sales support.
|Best 40 inch TVs
|TV Type
|Display Features
|Additional Features
|TCL 40L4B
|Android LED
|FHD, HDR 10, Micro Dimming
|Android TV, Dolby Audio, Built-in Wi-Fi
|Samsung T5450
|Smart LED
|PurColor, HDR, Mega Contrast
|Dolby Digital Plus, Screen Mirroring, SmartThings App
|VW 40F2
|Android LED
|Frameless, A+ Grade, True Colour
|Android TV, Stereo Surround Sound, Playwall
|Acer AR40FDIGU2841AT
|Google TV
|FHD, HDR10, IFSC
|Google TV, Android 14, Dolby Audio, Google Assistant
|Redmi Fire TV
|4K Fire TV
|4K Ultra HD, Vivid Picture Engine
|Fire TV Built-in, Alexa, Dolby Audio, DTS
|Skywall 40SWFHS
|Android LED
|A+ Grade, Multi HDR, Adaptive Dimming
|Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, Android 9.0
|Blaupunkt 40CSG7112
|Google TV
|Full HD
|Google TV, Android 11, Dolby Digital Plus, Voice Control
|Kodak 409X5061
|Android LED
|FHD, HDR, Super Contrast
|Android 11, Google Assistant, Dolby Digital Plus
|VW 40C3 Linux TV
|Linux LED
|Frameless, A+ Grade, True Colour
|Linux OS, Miracast, Stereo Surround Sound
|JVC QLED TV
|QLED Android
|QLED, HDR, HLG
|Google Android TV, Dolby Digital Plus
Similar articles for you
Best 4K TV in 2025: Top 8 picks with crisp visuals, HDR brilliance, and smooth performance for movies, sports and gaming
Best Samsung 4K TVs: Top 10 options for exceptional performance, stunning visuals, and immersive viewing experiences
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 TVs with seamless streaming and vibrant displays for an exceptional viewing experience
Best TVs under ₹25000: Top 10 affordable options with smart features, stunning designs and more from top brands
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.