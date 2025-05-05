Best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025 deals on Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 65% off on Samsung, LG, Sony and more TV brands

Look for a high resolution 43 inch 4K TV for your space? Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 makes it the best time to grab top TV models from the best TV brands at discounts up to 65% off with additional bank offers to double your savings. Here are the best TV deals on Amazon Sale.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published 5 May 2025
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on the best 43 inch 4K TVs.
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on the best 43 inch 4K TVs.

Hunting for the best 43 inch 4K TV in May 2025? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the ultimate deal zone you’ve been waiting for. From Samsung and Sony to LG, this sale brings unmissable Amazon deals on 43 inch TVs with 65% off—plus extra bank discounts to sweeten the pot.

These 4K TVs are packed with features like ultra HD resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, surround sound and app-packed smart OS platforms like WebOS and Google TV. You’ll get lifelike clarity, vibrant colours, and lag-free performance for your movies, sports, and gaming.

If you want top tech at bottom prices, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is where it’s all happening.

Enjoy these bank offers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • HDFC Bank: Up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • OneCard: Up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: 5% unlimited cashback
  • SBI Credit Card: 10% instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Bumper deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on the best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025

If you're serious about movie nights or game time, this TV nails it. With a 42% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV one of the best 43 inch 4K TVs on May 2025 to grab. The colours feel lifelike, and switching between work, binge, or cricket is effortless.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Smart Features
PC Mode, Voice Assistants, Tizen OS, Universal Guide
Sound Output
20W with Dolby Digital Plus & Q Symphony
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Panel Tech
HDR10+, Crystal Processor 4K, UHD Dimming

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth multitasking between streaming and screen mirroring

...

Reliable performance from a trusted brand

Reason to avoid

...

Refresh rate limited to 50Hz

...

No Dolby Vision support

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the 4K clarity, sound, and features like Samsung Dex, but report mixed performance, installation, and durability issues.

Why choose this product?

It balances smart features and solid display quality, making everyday entertainment feel richer without spending a fortune.

Looking for a fuss-free smart TV that understands what you watch and adjusts accordingly? With a solid 40% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025, this LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV stands out in the list of best 43 inch 4K TVs on May 2025. It adapts brightness, boosts sound intelligently, and puts all your OTT apps in one place.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Smart Features
WebOS 23, AI ThinQ, Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimiser
Sound Output
20W with AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, eARC
Display Tech
4K Upscaler, HDR10, HLG, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Reasons to buy

...

Personalised profiles and easy-to-use WebOS

...

Handles gaming and streaming without lag

Reason to avoid

...

No support for Dolby Vision

...

Slightly bulky for wall mounting

Click Here to Buy

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's 4K clarity, sound quality, and value for money but report mixed speed, installation, and functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

It gets the basics right and then some, making daily TV time smarter, simpler, and far more enjoyable.

For an immersive viewing experience with premium features, the Sony BRAVIA K-43S20B is hard to beat. On offer during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, this 4K TV delivers crystal-clear visuals, rich colours, and a seamless smart TV experience. Featuring Google TV, Dolby Audio, and HDR10, it elevates your entertainment with Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Sound
20W Output, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speakers
Smart Features
Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, Alexa
Display Technology
4K LED with X-Reality PRO, MotionFlow XR 100
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

...

Seamless integration with Google Assistant and Alexa

...

Great for gaming with ALLM and HDMI 2.1 support

Reason to avoid

...

Only 1 USB port

...

Average sound quality without a soundbar

Click Here to Buy

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the TV's picture, sound quality, easy installation, fast performance, and good value for money.

Why choose this product?

It offers superior performance for the price, perfect for streaming, gaming, and enjoying rich 4K content.

The MI Xiaomi L43MA-AUIN 4K Smart TV is available at an attractive 47% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. With Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Vivid Picture Engine, this TV delivers stunning visuals, whether you're watching movies, shows, or gaming. The integration of Google TV, Google Assistant, and seamless app support ensures a smooth smart experience.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Sound
30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, Built-in WiFi
Display Technology
4K HDR with Dolby Vision & Reality Flow MEMC
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth smart features and seamless app integration

...

Powerful sound with Dolby and DTS-X audio

Reason to avoid

...

The sound quality might require an external speaker for enhanced performance

...

No built-in voice control on the remote

Click Here to Buy

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's design, picture, and HDR performance but report mixed feedback on sound, speed, and installation.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a smart, feature-rich 4K TV with top-notch visuals and sound at an affordable price, this model is an excellent choice.

Take your entertainment experience to the next level with the Hisense 43E6N 4K Smart TV. With Dolby Vision, HDR10, and AI-powered upscaling, this TV ensures vibrant, crystal-clear visuals in every frame. The is one of the best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025 available at an incredible 51% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Sound
24W Output, DTS Virtual X, Dolby Digital
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, Dual-Band WiFi
Display Technology
4K HDR, Dolby Vision, AI Upscaler, MEMC
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.3
Warranty
1 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Reasons to buy

...

AI-powered upscaling for clearer, more vibrant images

...

Great sound performance with Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual X

Reason to avoid

...

Sound could be enhanced with an external speaker for richer audio

...

No built-in voice control on the remote

Click Here to Buy

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV reliable with clear 4K resolution, smooth app performance, and great sound, though installation experiences vary.

Why choose this product?

For a smart TV that delivers exceptional visuals and sound at an unbeatable price, the Hisense 43E6N is perfect. Whether for watching movies or gaming, it offers great value with impressive features.

More Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on the best 43 inch 4K TVs in 2025

The Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV brings advanced features at a great price, making it a standout in the Amazon Sale 2025. With Crystal 4K UHD, HDR, and Motion Xcelerator, this TV provides exceptional clarity and smooth visuals. Thanks to a 40% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, it’s an incredible value for anyone seeking top-notch 4K performance.

Specifications

Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Sound
20W Output with Q-Symphony
Smart Features
Bixby, Web Browser, Apple AirPlay
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Warranty
1-Year Standard Warranty + 1-Year Additional Panel Warranty

Reasons to buy

...

Crystal clear 4K UHD resolution

...

Smooth motion with Motion Xcelerator for gaming and sports

Reason to avoid

...

Refresh rate at 50Hz may not suit fast-paced gaming

...

Sound output could use additional speakers for richer audio

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's 4K display and vibrant colours but report mixed sound quality, installation issues, and remote functionality problems.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers unbeatable 4K performance and smart features at an attractive price during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

The Acer 43-inch Super Series QLED Smart TV offers cutting-edge 4K resolution and advanced AI technology for superior performance at a fantastic price during the Amazon Sale. With 51% savings, this TV gives you all the features you need for a smarter entertainment experience, like Google TV, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. Grab this best 43 inch 4K TV in May 2025 while the offer lasts!

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Sound
80W Output, Dolby Atmos
Smart Features
Google TV with Android 14, Google Assistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB
Warranty
1 Year Comprehensive

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful sound system with high fidelity speakers

...

Wide viewing angle (178°) for any room setup

Reason to avoid

...

Refresh rate at 60Hz may not be ideal for fast-paced gaming

...

Storage of 16GB may feel limited for heavy app users

Click Here to Buy

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDXGU2875AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture, sound quality, and value for money but report mixed performance, remote issues, and occasional connectivity problems.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines advanced technology, stunning visuals, and excellent sound at an unbeatable price.

One of the best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025, the Redmi 43-inch F Series 4K Smart LED TV brings you an immersive viewing experience with stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution at an unbeatable price during the Great Summer Sale. Featuring Fire OS 7, this TV offers seamless access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, and integrates easily with your DTH set-top box.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Sound
24W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X
Smart Features
Fire TV Built-In, Voice Remote with Alexa, Display Mirroring (AirPlay, Miracast)
Connectivity
Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0
Warranty
2 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Reasons to buy

...

Metal bezel-less screen for a sleek design

...

Fire OS 7 provides access to 12,000+ apps and voice control

Reason to avoid

...

Sound output of 24W may not be powerful for large rooms

...

Refresh rate at 60Hz may not be ideal for fast-moving content

Click Here to Buy

Redmi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's vivid picture, fast performance, and Alexa features but report slow installation and mixed remote control functionality.

Why choose this product?

This TV is perfect for those seeking a budget-friendly 4K smart TV with all the latest features like voice control, access to a variety of apps, and easy DTH integration, offering great value for money.

The Mi Xiaomi 43-inch X Series 4K Smart Google TV is a top choice for those looking for an affordable yet feature-packed smart TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision, this TV ensures vibrant visuals and sharp clarity for all your favourite content. The built-in Google TV interface offers easy access to streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Sound
30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual: X
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM
Connectivity
Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
Warranty
1 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Reasons to buy

...

Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced picture quality

...

30W sound output offers a richer audio experience

Reason to avoid

...

60Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for fast-action content like gaming

...

No mention of Dolby Atmos for higher-end sound systems

Click Here to Buy

Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's design, picture, and HDR performance but report mixed sound quality, speed, functionality, and installation experiences.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a feature-rich, budget-friendly 4K smart TV with great sound and visuals, the Mi Xiaomi X Series is a fantastic option.

Is a 43-inch TV good enough for a living room?

Yes, a 43-inch 4K TV is ideal for small to medium-sized living rooms or bedrooms. It offers a sharp viewing experience from 5–8 feet away. If you have limited wall space or want a sleek setup without overwhelming the room, this size works well. For larger spaces, you might consider 50 inches or above for more immersive viewing.

Does the 43 inch 4K TV support HDR formats like Dolby Vision or HDR10?

Many 43-inch 4K TVs now support HDR10 and Dolby Vision, which enhance color, brightness, and contrast. HDR10 is common, while Dolby Vision is found in slightly higher-end models. Check the specs if you want vivid visuals during movies and gaming. If you stream from Netflix or Prime Video, Dolby Vision support is a big plus for picture quality.

Which 43 inch 4K smart TV platform is better—Android TV, Google TV, Fire TV, or WebOS?

All platforms have their pros. Android TV and Google TV offer vast app support and voice control. Fire TV is Amazon-centric but easy to use. LG’s WebOS and Samsung’s Tizen are smooth, user-friendly, and reliable. Choose based on your preferred ecosystem (Google, Amazon, or brand-specific). For flexibility and custom apps, Android or Google TV is usually preferred.

Factors to consider while buying the best 43 inch 4K TV in May 2025

When buying the best 43-inch 4K TV in May 2025, here are six important factors to consider:

  • Display Quality: Look for HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision) and wide color gamut for enhanced picture clarity, contrast, and vibrant colors.
  • Smart Features: Ensure the TV has a robust smart platform (like Google TV, Fire OS, or Android TV) with support for popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.
  • Audio Quality: Consider TVs with Dolby Audio or DTS Virtual: X for immersive sound. If you plan on using external speakers, check for sound system compatibility.
  • Connectivity Options: Ensure it has enough HDMI ports, USB ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity for all your devices (gaming consoles, streaming sticks, external drives).
  • Refresh Rate: A 60Hz refresh rate is typical, but if you are into gaming or fast-action content, look for models with a higher refresh rate like 120Hz for smoother motion.
  • Warranty and After-Sales Service: Check for warranty duration (at least 1-2 years) and reliable customer service from the brand for peace of mind regarding potential repairs or issues.

Top 3 features of the best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025

Best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025

Sound

Smart features

Connectivity

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TVDolby Digital Plus, 20W OutputTizen OS, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Multi View3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Dolby Atmos, 20W OutputwebOS, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Voice Control3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Dolby Audio, 20W OutputGoogle TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Google Play Store3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TVDolby Audio, 20W OutputGoogle TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Voice Search3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Dolby Audio, 20W OutputGoogle TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV Dolby Digital Plus, 20W OutputTizen OS, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Multi View, Samsung Smart Hub3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TVDolby Audio, 20W OutputGoogle TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Redmi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV Dolby Audio, 24W OutputFire OS 7, Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, 12000+ apps, Alexa, Voice Control, DTH Integration3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV Dolby Audio, 30W OutputGoogle TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, Voice3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

FAQs
Yes, a 43-inch 4K TV with low latency and fast refresh rates provides a great gaming experience.
Absolutely! Most 43-inch 4K TVs support streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.
Yes, many 43-inch 4K TVs come with built-in smart features like voice control, apps, and streaming capabilities.
Yes, 43 inches is perfect for bedrooms, offering a balance of screen size and space efficiency.
Sound quality varies; some models have built-in enhanced sound systems, but external speakers may be required for better audio.

