Best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025 deals on Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 65% off on Samsung, LG, Sony and more TV brands

Our Picks Best 43 inch 4K TV Best value for money Highest discount FAQs

Hunting for the best 43 inch 4K TV in May 2025? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the ultimate deal zone you’ve been waiting for. From Samsung and Sony to LG, this sale brings unmissable Amazon deals on 43 inch TVs with 65% off—plus extra bank discounts to sweeten the pot.

These 4K TVs are packed with features like ultra HD resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, surround sound and app-packed smart OS platforms like WebOS and Google TV. You’ll get lifelike clarity, vibrant colours, and lag-free performance for your movies, sports, and gaming.

If you want top tech at bottom prices, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is where it’s all happening.

Enjoy these bank offers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 HDFC Bank : Up to ₹ 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI

: Up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI OneCard : Up to ₹ 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI

: Up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card : 5% unlimited cashback

: 5% unlimited cashback SBI Credit Card : 10% instant discount on credit card & EMI

: 10% instant discount on credit card & EMI RBL Bank : 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI

: 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options Bumper deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on the best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025

If you're serious about movie nights or game time, this TV nails it. With a 42% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV one of the best 43 inch 4K TVs on May 2025 to grab. The colours feel lifelike, and switching between work, binge, or cricket is effortless.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart Features PC Mode, Voice Assistants, Tizen OS, Universal Guide Sound Output 20W with Dolby Digital Plus & Q Symphony Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Panel Tech HDR10+, Crystal Processor 4K, UHD Dimming Reasons to buy Smooth multitasking between streaming and screen mirroring Reliable performance from a trusted brand Reason to avoid Refresh rate limited to 50Hz No Dolby Vision support Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the 4K clarity, sound, and features like Samsung Dex, but report mixed performance, installation, and durability issues.

Why choose this product?

It balances smart features and solid display quality, making everyday entertainment feel richer without spending a fortune.

Looking for a fuss-free smart TV that understands what you watch and adjusts accordingly? With a solid 40% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025, this LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV stands out in the list of best 43 inch 4K TVs on May 2025. It adapts brightness, boosts sound intelligently, and puts all your OTT apps in one place.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart Features WebOS 23, AI ThinQ, Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimiser Sound Output 20W with AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, eARC Display Tech 4K Upscaler, HDR10, HLG, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 Reasons to buy Personalised profiles and easy-to-use WebOS Handles gaming and streaming without lag Reason to avoid No support for Dolby Vision Slightly bulky for wall mounting Click Here to Buy LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's 4K clarity, sound quality, and value for money but report mixed speed, installation, and functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

It gets the basics right and then some, making daily TV time smarter, simpler, and far more enjoyable.

For an immersive viewing experience with premium features, the Sony BRAVIA K-43S20B is hard to beat. On offer during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, this 4K TV delivers crystal-clear visuals, rich colours, and a seamless smart TV experience. Featuring Google TV, Dolby Audio, and HDR10, it elevates your entertainment with Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound 20W Output, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speakers Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, Alexa Display Technology 4K LED with X-Reality PRO, MotionFlow XR 100 Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Seamless integration with Google Assistant and Alexa Great for gaming with ALLM and HDMI 2.1 support Reason to avoid Only 1 USB port Average sound quality without a soundbar Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the TV's picture, sound quality, easy installation, fast performance, and good value for money.

Why choose this product?

It offers superior performance for the price, perfect for streaming, gaming, and enjoying rich 4K content.

The MI Xiaomi L43MA-AUIN 4K Smart TV is available at an attractive 47% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. With Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Vivid Picture Engine, this TV delivers stunning visuals, whether you're watching movies, shows, or gaming. The integration of Google TV, Google Assistant, and seamless app support ensures a smooth smart experience.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound 30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, Built-in WiFi Display Technology 4K HDR with Dolby Vision & Reality Flow MEMC Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to buy Smooth smart features and seamless app integration Powerful sound with Dolby and DTS-X audio Reason to avoid The sound quality might require an external speaker for enhanced performance No built-in voice control on the remote Click Here to Buy MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's design, picture, and HDR performance but report mixed feedback on sound, speed, and installation.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a smart, feature-rich 4K TV with top-notch visuals and sound at an affordable price, this model is an excellent choice.

Take your entertainment experience to the next level with the Hisense 43E6N 4K Smart TV. With Dolby Vision, HDR10, and AI-powered upscaling, this TV ensures vibrant, crystal-clear visuals in every frame. The is one of the best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025 available at an incredible 51% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound 24W Output, DTS Virtual X, Dolby Digital Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, Dual-Band WiFi Display Technology 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, AI Upscaler, MEMC Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.3 Warranty 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty Reasons to buy AI-powered upscaling for clearer, more vibrant images Great sound performance with Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual X Reason to avoid Sound could be enhanced with an external speaker for richer audio No built-in voice control on the remote Click Here to Buy Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV reliable with clear 4K resolution, smooth app performance, and great sound, though installation experiences vary.

Why choose this product?

For a smart TV that delivers exceptional visuals and sound at an unbeatable price, the Hisense 43E6N is perfect. Whether for watching movies or gaming, it offers great value with impressive features.

More Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on the best 43 inch 4K TVs in 2025

The Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV brings advanced features at a great price, making it a standout in the Amazon Sale 2025. With Crystal 4K UHD, HDR, and Motion Xcelerator, this TV provides exceptional clarity and smooth visuals. Thanks to a 40% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, it’s an incredible value for anyone seeking top-notch 4K performance.

Specifications Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Sound 20W Output with Q-Symphony Smart Features Bixby, Web Browser, Apple AirPlay Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Warranty 1-Year Standard Warranty + 1-Year Additional Panel Warranty Reasons to buy Crystal clear 4K UHD resolution Smooth motion with Motion Xcelerator for gaming and sports Reason to avoid Refresh rate at 50Hz may not suit fast-paced gaming Sound output could use additional speakers for richer audio Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's 4K display and vibrant colours but report mixed sound quality, installation issues, and remote functionality problems.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers unbeatable 4K performance and smart features at an attractive price during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

The Acer 43-inch Super Series QLED Smart TV offers cutting-edge 4K resolution and advanced AI technology for superior performance at a fantastic price during the Amazon Sale. With 51% savings, this TV gives you all the features you need for a smarter entertainment experience, like Google TV, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. Grab this best 43 inch 4K TV in May 2025 while the offer lasts!

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound 80W Output, Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV with Android 14, Google Assistant Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Warranty 1 Year Comprehensive Reasons to buy Powerful sound system with high fidelity speakers Wide viewing angle (178°) for any room setup Reason to avoid Refresh rate at 60Hz may not be ideal for fast-paced gaming Storage of 16GB may feel limited for heavy app users Click Here to Buy Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDXGU2875AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture, sound quality, and value for money but report mixed performance, remote issues, and occasional connectivity problems.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines advanced technology, stunning visuals, and excellent sound at an unbeatable price.

One of the best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025, the Redmi 43-inch F Series 4K Smart LED TV brings you an immersive viewing experience with stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution at an unbeatable price during the Great Summer Sale. Featuring Fire OS 7, this TV offers seamless access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, and integrates easily with your DTH set-top box.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound 24W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X Smart Features Fire TV Built-In, Voice Remote with Alexa, Display Mirroring (AirPlay, Miracast) Connectivity Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0 Warranty 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty Reasons to buy Metal bezel-less screen for a sleek design Fire OS 7 provides access to 12,000+ apps and voice control Reason to avoid Sound output of 24W may not be powerful for large rooms Refresh rate at 60Hz may not be ideal for fast-moving content Click Here to Buy Redmi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's vivid picture, fast performance, and Alexa features but report slow installation and mixed remote control functionality.

Why choose this product?

This TV is perfect for those seeking a budget-friendly 4K smart TV with all the latest features like voice control, access to a variety of apps, and easy DTH integration, offering great value for money.

The Mi Xiaomi 43-inch X Series 4K Smart Google TV is a top choice for those looking for an affordable yet feature-packed smart TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision, this TV ensures vibrant visuals and sharp clarity for all your favourite content. The built-in Google TV interface offers easy access to streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound 30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual: X Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM Connectivity Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Warranty 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty Reasons to buy Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced picture quality 30W sound output offers a richer audio experience Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for fast-action content like gaming No mention of Dolby Atmos for higher-end sound systems Click Here to Buy Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's design, picture, and HDR performance but report mixed sound quality, speed, functionality, and installation experiences.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a feature-rich, budget-friendly 4K smart TV with great sound and visuals, the Mi Xiaomi X Series is a fantastic option.

Is a 43-inch TV good enough for a living room? Yes, a 43-inch 4K TV is ideal for small to medium-sized living rooms or bedrooms. It offers a sharp viewing experience from 5–8 feet away. If you have limited wall space or want a sleek setup without overwhelming the room, this size works well. For larger spaces, you might consider 50 inches or above for more immersive viewing.

Does the 43 inch 4K TV support HDR formats like Dolby Vision or HDR10? Many 43-inch 4K TVs now support HDR10 and Dolby Vision, which enhance color, brightness, and contrast. HDR10 is common, while Dolby Vision is found in slightly higher-end models. Check the specs if you want vivid visuals during movies and gaming. If you stream from Netflix or Prime Video, Dolby Vision support is a big plus for picture quality.

Which 43 inch 4K smart TV platform is better—Android TV, Google TV, Fire TV, or WebOS? All platforms have their pros. Android TV and Google TV offer vast app support and voice control. Fire TV is Amazon-centric but easy to use. LG’s WebOS and Samsung’s Tizen are smooth, user-friendly, and reliable. Choose based on your preferred ecosystem (Google, Amazon, or brand-specific). For flexibility and custom apps, Android or Google TV is usually preferred.

Factors to consider while buying the best 43 inch 4K TV in May 2025 When buying the best 43-inch 4K TV in May 2025, here are six important factors to consider:

Display Quality : Look for HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision) and wide color gamut for enhanced picture clarity, contrast, and vibrant colors.

: Look for HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision) and wide color gamut for enhanced picture clarity, contrast, and vibrant colors. Smart Features : Ensure the TV has a robust smart platform (like Google TV, Fire OS, or Android TV) with support for popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

: Ensure the TV has a robust smart platform (like Google TV, Fire OS, or Android TV) with support for popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Audio Quality : Consider TVs with Dolby Audio or DTS Virtual: X for immersive sound. If you plan on using external speakers, check for sound system compatibility.

: Consider TVs with Dolby Audio or DTS Virtual: X for immersive sound. If you plan on using external speakers, check for sound system compatibility. Connectivity Options : Ensure it has enough HDMI ports, USB ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity for all your devices (gaming consoles, streaming sticks, external drives).

: Ensure it has enough HDMI ports, USB ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity for all your devices (gaming consoles, streaming sticks, external drives). Refresh Rate : A 60Hz refresh rate is typical, but if you are into gaming or fast-action content, look for models with a higher refresh rate like 120Hz for smoother motion.

: A 60Hz refresh rate is typical, but if you are into gaming or fast-action content, look for models with a higher refresh rate like 120Hz for smoother motion. Warranty and After-Sales Service: Check for warranty duration (at least 1-2 years) and reliable customer service from the brand for peace of mind regarding potential repairs or issues. Top 3 features of the best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025

Best 43 inch 4K TVs in May 2025 Sound Smart features Connectivity Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV Dolby Digital Plus, 20W Output Tizen OS, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Multi View 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Dolby Atmos, 20W Output webOS, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Voice Control 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Dolby Audio, 20W Output Google TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Google Play Store 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV Dolby Audio, 20W Output Google TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Voice Search 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Dolby Audio, 20W Output Google TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV Dolby Digital Plus, 20W Output Tizen OS, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Multi View, Samsung Smart Hub 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Dolby Audio, 20W Output Google TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Redmi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV Dolby Audio, 24W Output Fire OS 7, Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, 12000+ apps, Alexa, Voice Control, DTH Integration 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV Dolby Audio, 30W Output Google TV, Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, Voice 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth