A 43-inch smart TV can transform your home entertainment experience, offering a balance of compact size and advanced features. The market is brimming with options that cater to various preferences, from stunning 4K resolution and vibrant colours to seamless smart functionality for effortless streaming. Whether you’re upgrading your current setup or buying your first smart TV, knowing which models stand out in terms of quality, performance, and value is key.
In this guide, we’ll explore the top 43-inch smart TVs, highlighting their standout features, innovative technologies, and affordability. We’ve reviewed models suitable for every budget, ensuring you’ll find the right TV for your living room, bedroom, or office. With so many choices available, our expert recommendations will simplify your decision, helping you pick a TV that delivers immersive visuals and user-friendly features. Read on to discover the best 43-inch smart TVs.
The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV delivers excellent picture and sound quality. With Full HD resolution (1920x1080) and a refresh rate of 50Hz, it provides a clear and smooth viewing experience. It features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB ports, and Wi-Fi for easy access to external devices and streaming. The TV also offers advanced sound with Dolby Digital Plus and a 20W output. Smart features such as web browsing, SmartThings app support, and game mode add extra convenience. With vibrant visuals thanks to its Hyper Real Picture Engine, it's an ideal choice for modern entertainment.
Full HD resolution with HDR for better picture quality
Smart TV features including web browser and apps
Limited USB ports (only 1 USB-A port)
Only 50Hz refresh rate, not ideal for fast action
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the television's quality, picture, sound, and value for money, but some faced issues with functionality and installation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this television for its excellent picture quality, sound, and great value for money.
The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Smart Google TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. Its Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Vivid Picture Engine enhance picture quality, while Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X ensure powerful sound. With Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi, and multiple app support, it offers smart features like screen mirroring and Google Assistant. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 5.0, and Ethernet. Its sleek design and advanced tech make it perfect for entertainment and gaming.
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the television's sturdy build, excellent picture quality, and great value for money, though some noted concerns with sound, speed, and ease of installation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this television for its impressive display, solid construction, and overall value, offering a good balance of quality at an affordable price.
The Toshiba V Series 43V35MP is a 43-inch Full HD Smart Android LED TV designed for an immersive viewing experience. With a bezel-less design and advanced picture technologies, it offers vivid visuals and wide viewing angles. The TV boasts smart features, including Android TV 11 OS, Chromecast, and access to popular apps. It provides robust connectivity options and impressive sound quality with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X. This TV is ideal for entertainment with its high-performance features and sleek design.
Bezel-less design with vivid visuals
Excellent audio with Dolby and DTS
Limited internal storage (8GB)
Only 1GB RAM limits multitasking
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the television's picture quality, value for money, and good sound. Many appreciated the features, though some experienced lag and had mixed opinions on functionality and installation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this television for its excellent screen resolution, vibrant colours, good brightness, and great sound quality, all at an affordable price.
Also read: Best smart TVs in India for November 2024: Top 10 options with exceptional picture quality from Samsung, Sony and more
The LG 43UR7500PSC is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV designed for immersive viewing and entertainment. With sharp visuals, advanced audio features, and smart capabilities, it supports a wide range of streaming services and gaming optimisation. The slim design and advanced AI processor enhance both functionality and aesthetics. Connectivity options are versatile, making it compatible with modern devices.
Sharp 4K resolution and HDR 10
Wide range of OTT app support
Limited storage (8 GB)
No Dolby Vision support
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the TV’s good quality, clear picture, and sound. However, opinions on performance, magic remote, installation, and functionality were mixed.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its excellent picture quality, sound, and great value for money.
The Acer 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV offers high-quality viewing with a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and 60Hz refresh rate. It features advanced connectivity options like dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple HDMI ports. The TV provides great sound with Dolby Audio and 30W output, and runs on Google TV with Android 14, offering access to apps like Netflix and YouTube. With 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and AI-based picture optimisation, it's a versatile choice for both entertainment and smart home integration.
4K Ultra HD and HDR support
Google TV with popular apps
Limited storage (16GB)
No high-end gaming features
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDIGU2875AT (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the television's quality, picture, sound, and value for money. The user-friendly interface is appreciated, though some mention mixed opinions on speed, functionality, and installation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this television for its excellent picture and sound quality, good value for money, and easy-to-use interface. Some concerns on speed and installation, but overall a solid choice.
Also read: Best TVs for every budget and need: Top 8 models from best TV brands like LG, Samsung and more
The Hisense E68N 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV combines stunning visuals and immersive sound with smart features. Its Quantum Dot technology delivers vibrant colours and sharp images, while Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ enhance viewing quality. Equipped with multiple connectivity options, it supports all popular streaming apps. The Google TV interface provides a user-friendly experience with voice control for convenience. Ideal for movies, gaming, and sports, this TV offers an affordable entry into premium QLED technology.
Vibrant colours with Quantum Dot tech
Extensive smart features and apps
Limited refresh rate (60 Hz)
No HDMI 2.1 for advanced gaming
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N (Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the TV's picture quality, sound, and performance, with a clear 4K HDR display, but some had mixed opinions on colour reproduction.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for excellent value, great 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision, and solid performance at an affordable price.
The Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 Series 43-inch Full HD Smart Android TV (2023 Edition) delivers high-quality visuals with its 1920x1080 resolution and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Android 11, it offers access to popular streaming apps, screen mirroring, and hands-free voice control through Google Assistant. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures fast connectivity, while three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Ethernet provide versatile options for external devices. The 48W Dolby Digital Plus sound enhances audio experience, making it perfect for home entertainment. It also includes a 1-year warranty on the TV and 6 months on accessories.
Excellent Full HD display
Powerful 48W sound output
No 4K resolution available
Limited warranty on accessories
Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV 2023 Edition with Dolby Digital Plus & 48 W Sound Output (43CSG7105)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the TV’s build quality, clear picture, and 60W sound, praising its sharp resolution, HDR support, and easy installation. Voice control opinions, however, are mixed.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for excellent value, sharp resolution, HDR support, good sound, and easy setup, all at a reasonable price.
Also read: Get the best 24 inch TVs with sharp visuals delivering top-notch entertainment ideal for perfect for small rooms
The TCL 43V6B is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV with a sleek metallic bezel-less design. It delivers stunning visuals with HDR10 and dynamic colour enhancement. The TV includes smart features like Google Assistant, screen mirroring, and support for popular streaming apps. It offers powerful 24-watt Dolby Audio sound and multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Its quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage ensure smooth performance. Eye-care technology enhances viewing comfort.
Sleek metallic bezel-less design
Wide range of streaming options
Limited to 24W audio output
Only one USB port available
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the picture and sound quality, with many considering it a great value for money. The sound is praised as crystal clear, though opinions vary on functionality and speed.
Why choose this product?
Choose this television for its solid picture, superb sound, and good value for money, offering clear visuals and audio with decent overall performance.
The VW 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV combines sleek design with advanced features. It delivers crisp visuals with Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, supported by an A+ grade panel for vibrant colours. This TV includes multiple connectivity options like HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi for seamless multimedia experiences. It supports popular apps like Prime Video and YouTube, powered by a Linux OS with a quad-core processor. With 20W stereo surround sound and multiple sound modes, it enhances audio quality. Its frameless design and 178° viewing angle make it a stylish and practical addition to any room.
Frameless, stylish design
Multiple connectivity options
Limited app ecosystem (Linux OS)
No support for 4K resolution
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43S1 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the TV's quality, value for money, and excellent sound, praising its 1080p resolution and display clarity.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its impressive picture quality, affordability, and sound performance, though some reported issues with functionality and remote reliability.
The MI 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN offers a premium viewing experience with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and enhanced sound quality. It features Google TV for easy navigation, along with Dolby Audio, DTS-X, and 30W sound output. The TV is packed with smart features, including built-in WiFi, Chromecast, and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, connectivity is versatile, while the wide colour gamut and Dolby Vision enhance picture quality. A great choice for smart entertainment.
Great 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support
Wide connectivity options with HDMI and USB ports
Limited storage (8GB ROM)
May not be suitable for very large rooms
MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers loved the television’s quality, picture, value for money, and sturdy build with a good display, though opinions vary on sound, functionality, and installation ease.
Why choose this product?
Choose this television for its impressive picture quality, robust construction, and excellent value at its price point.
Yes, a 43-inch smart TV is an ideal choice for smaller rooms like bedrooms, offices, or apartments. Its compact size ensures it fits comfortably in tight spaces while still offering impressive picture quality and smart functionality. The screen size provides an immersive viewing experience without overwhelming the space, making it a perfect option for those who prefer a balance of performance and space efficiency.
For gaming, prioritize a 43-inch smart TV with low input lag, fast refresh rates (at least 60Hz), and support for high dynamic range (HDR) for vivid colours and contrast. Additionally, ensure it has HDMI 2.1 ports for compatibility with the latest gaming consoles and a display resolution of 4K for crisp, detailed graphics.
Resolution: Choose between Full HD or 4K Ultra HD, depending on your need for clarity and detail in visuals.
Sound Output: Look for features like Dolby Audio or DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio quality.
Smart Features: Ensure the TV supports desired apps, voice assistants, and features like screen mirroring.
Connectivity: Opt for models with multiple HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth options for device compatibility.
Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates (60Hz or more) ensure smoother motion, especially for gaming and sports.
Design and Build: Consider bezel-less or slim designs for aesthetics and wider viewing angles.
Processor and RAM: Faster processors and higher RAM (e.g., 2GB) ensure smooth performance for smart features.
Brand and Support: Choose reputable brands offering reliable after-sales service and warranties.
The VW 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV offers excellent value for its price. With its Full HD resolution, frameless design, and vibrant A+ grade panel, this TV provides a high-quality viewing experience. It includes essential smart features like Miracast and popular streaming apps, making it perfect for budget-conscious buyers seeking entertainment versatility. Its 20W stereo sound output enhances the audio experience, while the multiple connectivity options ensure easy device integration. Although it lacks 4K resolution, it is a reliable choice for those looking for an affordable and functional Full HD smart TV.
The Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall choice due to its superior picture quality, sound output, and smart features. With Full HD resolution, Dolby Digital Plus, and a refresh rate of 50Hz, it offers a clear and smooth viewing experience. The TV supports the SmartThings App, Game Mode, and a web browser, ensuring seamless entertainment. Its Hyper Real Picture Engine delivers vibrant visuals, making it perfect for movies, shows, and gaming. With user-friendly connectivity options and excellent build quality, this TV combines reliability with value for money.
43 inch smart TVs
Resolution
Sound Output
Features
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV
|Full HD (1920x1080)
|20 Watts
|SmartThings App, Game Mode
|Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Smart Google TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
|30 Watts
|Dolby Vision, Google TV
|Toshiba V Series 43V35MP
|Full HD (1920x1080)
|20 Watts
|Android TV 11, Chromecast
|LG 43UR7500PSC
|4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
|20 Watts
|AI ThinQ, Game Optimiser
|Acer 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
|30 Watts
|HDR10, Voice Remote
|Hisense E68N 43-inch 4K Smart Google QLED TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
|24 Watts
|Quantum Dot, Dolby Atmos
|Blaupunkt CyberSound G2
|Full HD (1920x1080)
|48 Watts
|Android 11, Dolby Digital Plus
|TCL 43V6B
|4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
|24 Watts
|Google Assistant, Bezel-less Design
|VW 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV
|Full HD (1920x1080)
|20 Watts
|Miracast, Frameless Design
|MI 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
|4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
|30 Watts
|Dolby Vision, Chromecast
