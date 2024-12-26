A 43-inch smart TV can transform your home entertainment experience, offering a balance of compact size and advanced features. The market is brimming with options that cater to various preferences, from stunning 4K resolution and vibrant colours to seamless smart functionality for effortless streaming. Whether you’re upgrading your current setup or buying your first smart TV, knowing which models stand out in terms of quality, performance, and value is key.

In this guide, we’ll explore the top 43-inch smart TVs, highlighting their standout features, innovative technologies, and affordability. We’ve reviewed models suitable for every budget, ensuring you’ll find the right TV for your living room, bedroom, or office. With so many choices available, our expert recommendations will simplify your decision, helping you pick a TV that delivers immersive visuals and user-friendly features. Read on to discover the best 43-inch smart TVs.

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV delivers excellent picture and sound quality. With Full HD resolution (1920x1080) and a refresh rate of 50Hz, it provides a clear and smooth viewing experience. It features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB ports, and Wi-Fi for easy access to external devices and streaming. The TV also offers advanced sound with Dolby Digital Plus and a 20W output. Smart features such as web browsing, SmartThings app support, and game mode add extra convenience. With vibrant visuals thanks to its Hyper Real Picture Engine, it's an ideal choice for modern entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV

Specifications Display Full HD (1920x1080) Sound Output 20 Watts Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Web Browser, SmartThings App, Game Mode Resolution 50 Hz Refresh Rate Storage 1.5 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM Reasons to buy Full HD resolution with HDR for better picture quality Smart TV features including web browser and apps Reasons to avoid Limited USB ports (only 1 USB-A port) Only 50Hz refresh rate, not ideal for fast action

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the television's quality, picture, sound, and value for money, but some faced issues with functionality and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its excellent picture quality, sound, and great value for money.

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Smart Google TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. Its Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Vivid Picture Engine enhance picture quality, while Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X ensure powerful sound. With Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi, and multiple app support, it offers smart features like screen mirroring and Google Assistant. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 5.0, and Ethernet. Its sleek design and advanced tech make it perfect for entertainment and gaming.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Smart Google TV

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 30 Watts with Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual: X Smart Features Google TV, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Screen Mirroring Connectivity Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0 Display Technology Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Reality Flow MEMC Reasons to buy 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision Google TV with extensive app support Reasons to avoid Limited internal storage (8GB ROM) May require external speakers for enhanced audio

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the television's sturdy build, excellent picture quality, and great value for money, though some noted concerns with sound, speed, and ease of installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its impressive display, solid construction, and overall value, offering a good balance of quality at an affordable price.

The Toshiba V Series 43V35MP is a 43-inch Full HD Smart Android LED TV designed for an immersive viewing experience. With a bezel-less design and advanced picture technologies, it offers vivid visuals and wide viewing angles. The TV boasts smart features, including Android TV 11 OS, Chromecast, and access to popular apps. It provides robust connectivity options and impressive sound quality with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X. This TV is ideal for entertainment with its high-performance features and sleek design.

Specifications of Toshiba V Series 43V35MP

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Ports 2 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth Sound 20W Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X Smart Features Android TV 11, Chromecast, Miracast, 5000+ apps Display A+ Grade LED, REGZA Engine, High Contrast, Ultra Bright Reasons to buy Bezel-less design with vivid visuals Excellent audio with Dolby and DTS Reasons to avoid Limited internal storage (8GB) Only 1GB RAM limits multitasking

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the television's picture quality, value for money, and good sound. Many appreciated the features, though some experienced lag and had mixed opinions on functionality and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its excellent screen resolution, vibrant colours, good brightness, and great sound quality, all at an affordable price.

The LG 43UR7500PSC is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV designed for immersive viewing and entertainment. With sharp visuals, advanced audio features, and smart capabilities, it supports a wide range of streaming services and gaming optimisation. The slim design and advanced AI processor enhance both functionality and aesthetics. Connectivity options are versatile, making it compatible with modern devices.

Specifications of 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, Optical, ALLM, eARC Sound 20W output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), Bluetooth Surround Ready Smart Features WebOS, AI ThinQ, Game Optimiser, Apple AirPlay 2 & Homekit Display Slim 4K LED, HDR 10, 4K Upscaler Processor α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 Reasons to buy Sharp 4K resolution and HDR 10 Wide range of OTT app support Reasons to avoid Limited storage (8 GB) No Dolby Vision support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the TV’s good quality, clear picture, and sound. However, opinions on performance, magic remote, installation, and functionality were mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its excellent picture quality, sound, and great value for money.

The Acer 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV offers high-quality viewing with a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and 60Hz refresh rate. It features advanced connectivity options like dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple HDMI ports. The TV provides great sound with Dolby Audio and 30W output, and runs on Google TV with Android 14, offering access to apps like Netflix and YouTube. With 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and AI-based picture optimisation, it's a versatile choice for both entertainment and smart home integration.

Specifications of Acer 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display 43 inches, 4K HDR, VRR, HDR10 Sound Output 30 Watts, Dolby Audio Connectivity Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2 Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage Smart Features Google TV, Voice Remote, Google Assistant Reasons to buy 4K Ultra HD and HDR support Google TV with popular apps Reasons to avoid Limited storage (16GB) No high-end gaming features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the television's quality, picture, sound, and value for money. The user-friendly interface is appreciated, though some mention mixed opinions on speed, functionality, and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its excellent picture and sound quality, good value for money, and easy-to-use interface. Some concerns on speed and installation, but overall a solid choice.

The Hisense E68N 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV combines stunning visuals and immersive sound with smart features. Its Quantum Dot technology delivers vibrant colours and sharp images, while Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ enhance viewing quality. Equipped with multiple connectivity options, it supports all popular streaming apps. The Google TV interface provides a user-friendly experience with voice control for convenience. Ideal for movies, gaming, and sports, this TV offers an affordable entry into premium QLED technology.

Specifications of Hisense E68N 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Quantum Dot Technology Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, multiple audio/video ports Sound 24W Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Multiple sound modes Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control, Chromecast, Miracast, AirPlay Picture Modes Dynamic, Standard, Cinema, FILMMAKER MODE, and more Reasons to buy Vibrant colours with Quantum Dot tech Extensive smart features and apps Reasons to avoid Limited refresh rate (60 Hz) No HDMI 2.1 for advanced gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the TV's picture quality, sound, and performance, with a clear 4K HDR display, but some had mixed opinions on colour reproduction.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for excellent value, great 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision, and solid performance at an affordable price.

The Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 Series 43-inch Full HD Smart Android TV (2023 Edition) delivers high-quality visuals with its 1920x1080 resolution and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Android 11, it offers access to popular streaming apps, screen mirroring, and hands-free voice control through Google Assistant. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures fast connectivity, while three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Ethernet provide versatile options for external devices. The 48W Dolby Digital Plus sound enhances audio experience, making it perfect for home entertainment. It also includes a 1-year warranty on the TV and 6 months on accessories.

Specifications of Blaupunkt CyberSound G2

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 48 Watts | Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet Smart Features Android 11, Voice Control, Supported Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube) Warranty 1 year (TV), 6 months (accessories) Reasons to buy Excellent Full HD display Powerful 48W sound output Reasons to avoid No 4K resolution available Limited warranty on accessories

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the TV’s build quality, clear picture, and 60W sound, praising its sharp resolution, HDR support, and easy installation. Voice control opinions, however, are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for excellent value, sharp resolution, HDR support, good sound, and easy setup, all at a reasonable price.

The TCL 43V6B is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV with a sleek metallic bezel-less design. It delivers stunning visuals with HDR10 and dynamic colour enhancement. The TV includes smart features like Google Assistant, screen mirroring, and support for popular streaming apps. It offers powerful 24-watt Dolby Audio sound and multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Its quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage ensure smooth performance. Eye-care technology enhances viewing comfort.

Specifications of TCL 43V6B 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hertz Sound Output 24 Watts, Dolby Audio MS12Y Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Display HDR 10, Dynamic Colour Enhancement, 178° Wide Viewing Angle Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM Reasons to buy Sleek metallic bezel-less design Wide range of streaming options Reasons to avoid Limited to 24W audio output Only one USB port available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the picture and sound quality, with many considering it a great value for money. The sound is praised as crystal clear, though opinions vary on functionality and speed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its solid picture, superb sound, and good value for money, offering clear visuals and audio with decent overall performance.

The VW 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV combines sleek design with advanced features. It delivers crisp visuals with Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, supported by an A+ grade panel for vibrant colours. This TV includes multiple connectivity options like HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi for seamless multimedia experiences. It supports popular apps like Prime Video and YouTube, powered by a Linux OS with a quad-core processor. With 20W stereo surround sound and multiple sound modes, it enhances audio quality. Its frameless design and 178° viewing angle make it a stylish and practical addition to any room.

Specifications of VW 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hertz Sound Output 20 Watts, Stereo Surround Sound Smart Features Miracast, Linux OS, Popular Streaming Apps Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Optical Output, Wi-Fi, LAN Design Frameless, A+ Grade Panel, True Colour Reasons to buy Frameless, stylish design Multiple connectivity options Reasons to avoid Limited app ecosystem (Linux OS) No support for 4K resolution

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the TV's quality, value for money, and excellent sound, praising its 1080p resolution and display clarity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive picture quality, affordability, and sound performance, though some reported issues with functionality and remote reliability.

The MI 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN offers a premium viewing experience with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and enhanced sound quality. It features Google TV for easy navigation, along with Dolby Audio, DTS-X, and 30W sound output. The TV is packed with smart features, including built-in WiFi, Chromecast, and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, connectivity is versatile, while the wide colour gamut and Dolby Vision enhance picture quality. A great choice for smart entertainment.

Specifications of MI 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display 43 inches, Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Connectivity Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Sound Output 30W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X RAM 2GB Reasons to buy Great 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support Wide connectivity options with HDMI and USB ports Reasons to avoid Limited storage (8GB ROM) May not be suitable for very large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the television’s quality, picture, value for money, and sturdy build with a good display, though opinions vary on sound, functionality, and installation ease.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its impressive picture quality, robust construction, and excellent value at its price point.

Are 43-inch smart TVs suitable for small spaces? Yes, a 43-inch smart TV is an ideal choice for smaller rooms like bedrooms, offices, or apartments. Its compact size ensures it fits comfortably in tight spaces while still offering impressive picture quality and smart functionality. The screen size provides an immersive viewing experience without overwhelming the space, making it a perfect option for those who prefer a balance of performance and space efficiency.

How do I choose the best 43-inch smart TV for gaming? For gaming, prioritize a 43-inch smart TV with low input lag, fast refresh rates (at least 60Hz), and support for high dynamic range (HDR) for vivid colours and contrast. Additionally, ensure it has HDMI 2.1 ports for compatibility with the latest gaming consoles and a display resolution of 4K for crisp, detailed graphics.

Factors to consider when buying a 43 inch smart TV Resolution: Choose between Full HD or 4K Ultra HD, depending on your need for clarity and detail in visuals.

Sound Output: Look for features like Dolby Audio or DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio quality.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV supports desired apps, voice assistants, and features like screen mirroring.

Connectivity: Opt for models with multiple HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth options for device compatibility.

Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates (60Hz or more) ensure smoother motion, especially for gaming and sports.

Design and Build: Consider bezel-less or slim designs for aesthetics and wider viewing angles.

Processor and RAM: Faster processors and higher RAM (e.g., 2GB) ensure smooth performance for smart features.

Brand and Support: Choose reputable brands offering reliable after-sales service and warranties.

Best budget friendly 43-Inch Smart TV The VW 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV offers excellent value for its price. With its Full HD resolution, frameless design, and vibrant A+ grade panel, this TV provides a high-quality viewing experience. It includes essential smart features like Miracast and popular streaming apps, making it perfect for budget-conscious buyers seeking entertainment versatility. Its 20W stereo sound output enhances the audio experience, while the multiple connectivity options ensure easy device integration. Although it lacks 4K resolution, it is a reliable choice for those looking for an affordable and functional Full HD smart TV.

Best overall 43-Inch Smart TV The Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall choice due to its superior picture quality, sound output, and smart features. With Full HD resolution, Dolby Digital Plus, and a refresh rate of 50Hz, it offers a clear and smooth viewing experience. The TV supports the SmartThings App, Game Mode, and a web browser, ensuring seamless entertainment. Its Hyper Real Picture Engine delivers vibrant visuals, making it perfect for movies, shows, and gaming. With user-friendly connectivity options and excellent build quality, this TV combines reliability with value for money.

Top 3 features of best 43 inch smart TVs

43 inch smart TVs Resolution Sound Output Features Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV Full HD (1920x1080) 20 Watts SmartThings App, Game Mode Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 30 Watts Dolby Vision, Google TV Toshiba V Series 43V35MP Full HD (1920x1080) 20 Watts Android TV 11, Chromecast LG 43UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 20 Watts AI ThinQ, Game Optimiser Acer 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 30 Watts HDR10, Voice Remote Hisense E68N 43-inch 4K Smart Google QLED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 24 Watts Quantum Dot, Dolby Atmos Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 Full HD (1920x1080) 48 Watts Android 11, Dolby Digital Plus TCL 43V6B 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 24 Watts Google Assistant, Bezel-less Design VW 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV Full HD (1920x1080) 20 Watts Miracast, Frameless Design MI 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 30 Watts Dolby Vision, Chromecast

