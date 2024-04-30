Discover the top 4K monitors for gamers and content creators. Our guide reviews and compares the best options, helping you find the perfect display for your needs.

Welcome to our comprehensive guide to the best 4K monitors for gaming and content creation. As technology advances, the demand for high-resolution displays has grown and 4K monitors are now more popular than ever. Whether you're a professional content creator looking for precise colour accuracy and sharp details, or a gamer seeking immersive visuals and smooth gameplay, a 4K monitor can significantly enhance your experience.

In this guide, we've carefully selected and reviewed the top 4K monitors available in the market today. We've considered factors like display quality, refresh rate, response time, connectivity options, and overall value for money to help you make an informed decision.

Each monitor on our list offers stunning 4K resolution, providing four times the detail of a full HD display. This means sharper images, more vibrant colours, and greater clarity for both work and play. Whether you're editing photos and videos, designing graphics, or diving into the latest AAA games, a 4K monitor can take your visual experience to the next level.

The LG 27UL500 is a 27-inch 4K UHD monitor designed for video editing and graphic design. It features HDR 10 support, providing vivid colours and crisp images. The IPS panel offers wide viewing angles and accurate colour reproduction, making it ideal for professional work. With AMD Freesync technology, it ensures smooth gaming performance. For connectivity, you get multiple options including two HDMI ports, a display port and a headphone out. The monitor is VESA mount compatible, allowing for versatile placement. LG offers a 3-year warranty for parts and service, providing peace of mind.

Specifications of LG 27UL500 27-inch 4K UHD monitor: Brand: LG Screen Size: 27 Inches Resolution: 4K UHD 2160p Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Screen Surface Description: Flat Panel Type: IPS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HDR 10 support for vivid colours Limited connectivity options Wide viewing angles

2. BenQ EW3270U bezel-less monitor

The BenQ EW3270U is a 32-inch premium HDR 4K monitor with a bezel-less design, offering a stunning viewing experience. With a 3840 x 2160 resolution and DCI-P3 colour gamut, it delivers crisp, vibrant images. This monitor features Brightness Intelligence Plus technology, which adjusts brightness based on ambient lighting, reducing eye strain. It also includes AMD FreeSync for smooth gaming and multimedia playback. The monitor comes with built-in speakers, multiple connectivity options, and a VESA wall mount for flexible placement. Overall, the BenQ EW3270U is a top choice for those looking to create a multiple monitor setup.

Specifications of BenQ EW3270U bezel-less monitor: Brand: BenQ Screen Size: 32 Inches Resolution: 4K UHD 2160p Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Screen Surface Description: Flat Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium HDR with 4K resolution Higher power consumption (76Watt) Bezel-less design for immersive viewing Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

The Samsung 32-inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor is a versatile display with a sharp resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It functions as a smart TV with access to various apps and features like TV Plus, Apple Airplay, and Dex. The monitor also serves as a hub for IoT devices through SmartThings, turning your home into a connected ecosystem. With HDR 10 support, it delivers stunning colour accuracy and detail, enhancing your viewing experience. The Game Mode optimises settings for different game genres, ensuring an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of Samsung 32-inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor: Brand: Samsung Screen Size: 32 Inches Resolution: 4K UHD 2160p Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Screen Surface Description: Flat Features: Smart TV apps, TV Plus, Office 365, Apple Airplay, Dex, Bluetooth, IOT, Speakers, Remote

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sharp 4K UHD resolution Not suitable for small spaces due to size Smart TV functionality with various apps May be pricey for some budgets

The ViewSonic 27-inch SuperClear IPS 4K UHD Monitor offers stunning clarity and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. With its single cable solution, including audiovisual and 65W power transfer, it simplifies your work setup. The monitor features HDR10 support for superior colour and contrast, along with ViewMode presets for optimal performance. Its SuperClear IPS panel provides wide-angle viewing without compromising colour accuracy. The monitor also includes built-in dual speakers for an enhanced audio experience.

Specifications of ViewSonic 27 Inch SuperClear IPS 4K UHD Monitor: Brand: ViewSonic Screen Size: 27 Inches Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Screen Surface Description: Glossy Connectivity: DisplayPort, USB-C, HDMI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Single Cable Solution for audiovisual and power transfer Glossy screen surfaces may be prone to glare Eye ProTech technology for comfortable viewing Some users may prefer a larger screen size

The ViewSonic 32-inch 4K UHD monitor offers stunning visual clarity and ergonomic design, making it ideal for graphic designers and professionals. With a single cable solution for audiovisual and 65W power transfer, this monitor simplifies your workflow and eliminates the need for dongles. The IPS panel with 3840x2160 resolution and wide sRGB coverage ensures colour accuracy and crisp details. Its bezel-less design and eye-care technology enhance viewing comfort, while the VESA-compatible mount allows for easy installation. With HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C connectivity, this monitor provides versatile connectivity options for various devices.

Specifications of ViewSonic 32-inch 4K UHD monitor: Brand: ViewSonic Screen Size: 31.5 inches Resolution: 4K UHD 2160p Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Screen Surface Description: Matte Connectivity: HDMI 1.4 x 1, DisplayPort x 1, 3.5mm Audio Out x 1, USB Type-C x 1 (for single cable solution)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K UHD resolution for crisp visuals Matte screen surface may reduce vibrancy Single cable solution for audiovisual and power Lack of height adjustment may not suit all users

The Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor offers stunning visuals with a 3840 x 2160 resolution and 1.07 billion colours, perfect for immersive entertainment or detailed work. Its USB-C connectivity with 65W power delivery simplifies connections and reduces cable clutter. Dual HDMI ports enable seamless switching between devices, while dual 3W integrated speakers enhance your audio experience. The IPS panel ensures vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. Dell Easy Arrange and Picture-by-Picture feature enhance productivity, allowing you to multitask efficiently. This monitor combines performance and convenience, making it a great choice for various needs.

Specifications of Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor: Display Type: LED-backlit LCD monitor / TFT active matrix Diagonal Size: 27 inches Adaptive-Sync Technology: AMD FreeSync Built-in Devices: USB-C hub Panel Type: IPS Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution and 1.07 billion colours Slightly slower response time (8ms grey-to-grey) USB-C connectivity with 65W power delivery Limited adaptive-sync technology (AMD FreeSync) support

The Dell S3221QS is a 32-inch curved monitor with a 4K UHD resolution, offering an immersive viewing experience with ultra-thin bezels. It features AMD FreeSync technology for smooth gaming, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, built-in speakers, and VESA certification for versatile mounting options. The monitor's flicker-free screen with ComfortView reduces blue light emissions for comfortable viewing. With a 3000:1 contrast ratio and 300 cd/m² brightness, it delivers vibrant visuals. Its 1800R curved screen enhances immersion, while adjustable tilt, swivel, and height settings cater to ergonomic needs.

Specifications of Dell S3221QS is a 32-inch curved monitor: Brand: Dell Screen Size: 32 Inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixels Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Screen Surface Description: Glossy Brightness: 300 cd/m²

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 4K UHD curved display A glossy screen may cause glare AMD FreeSync for smooth gaming Limited ergonomic adjustments

The Dell Ultrasharp U2723Qe is a 27-inch 4K monitor with a USB-C hub, ideal for professionals and enthusiasts seeking crisp, detailed visuals. Its IPS panel offers vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The monitor features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz, providing sharp images for multimedia and productivity tasks. The built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2/USB-C hub enhances connectivity, simplifying cable management. With a brightness of 400 cd/m² and support for 1.07 billion colours, this monitor delivers stunning picture quality for a range of applications.

Specifications of Dell Ultrasharp U2723Qe 27-inch 4K monitor: Brand: Dell Screen Size: 27 inches Resolution: 4K UHD 2160p Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Screen Surface Description: Flat Panel Technology: IPS Black Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp 4K resolution for detailed visuals Response time could be better for gaming USB-C hub for enhanced connectivity Limited adjustability in stand

Experience immersive viewing with the Samsung 32-inch 4K UHD Curved Monitor. Its 1500R curvature ensures complete immersion, while 1 billion colours and a 2500:1 contrast ratio deliver vibrant visuals and deeper blacks. The monitor features UHD upscaling technology for enhanced picture quality from SD, HD, and Full HD content. With Picture-by-Picture (PBP) functionality, you can connect and view input from two devices simultaneously. The monitor's sleek, bezel-less design adds a touch of style to your workspace. Enjoy a 3-year product warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Samsung 32-inch 4K UHD Curved Monitor: Brand: Samsung Screen Size: 31.5 Inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixels (4K UHD) Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Screen Surface Description: Curved Warranty: 3 years from the manufacturer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 1500R curved display May be too large for some desks Vibrant 1 billion colours and deep blacks Requires careful handling due to the curved screen

The Lenovo 28-inch 4K UHD monitor offers a vibrant visual experience with 1.07 billion colours and a sRGB colour gamut. It features a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 1000:1 contrast ratio for crisp, detailed images. With a brightness of 300 nits and AMD Radeon Freesync technology, it delivers smooth visuals. The monitor is equipped with eye care technology certified by TUV Rheinland to reduce eye strain. It comes with a fully ergonomic stand and built-in speakers and is wall-mountable. Backed by Lenovo's 3-year onsite warranty, this monitor is a reliable choice for immersive viewing experiences.

Specifications of Lenovo 28-inch 4K UHD monitor: Screen Size: 28 Inches Resolution: 4K UHD 2160p Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Image Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 Refresh Rate: 60Hz Response Time: 4ms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 4K UHD display The brightness is low Wide color gamut Limited 60 Hz refresh rate

Top 3 features of best 4K monitors:

Best 4K monitors Display Size Refresh Rate Features LG 27UL500 27-inch 4K UHD monitor 27 inches 60 Hz HDR 10 support, Wide viewing angles BenQ EW3270U bezel-less monitor 32 inches 60 Hz Premium HDR with 4K resolution, Bezel-less design Samsung 32-inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor 32 inches 60 Hz Smart TV functionality, HDR 10 support ViewSonic 27 Inch SuperClear IPS 4K UHD Monitor 27 inches 60 Hz Single cable solution, SuperClear IPS panel ViewSonic 32-inch 4K UHD monitor 31.5 inches 60 Hz Stunning 4K UHD resolution, Matte screen surface Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor 27 inches 60 Hz USB-C connectivity, Eye ProTech technology Dell S3221QS is a 32-inch curved monitor 32 inches 60 Hz Immersive 4K UHD curved display, AMD FreeSync Dell Ultrasharp U2723Qe 27-inch 4K monitor 27 inches 60Hz Crisp 4K resolution, USB-C hub Samsung 32-inch 4K UHD Curved Monitor 31.5 inches 60 Hz Immersive 1500R curved display, Vibrant 1 billion colours Lenovo 28-inch 4K UHD monitor 28 inches 60Hz Vibrant 4K UHD display, Wide colour gamut

Best value for money 4K monitor: ViewSonic 32-inch 4K UHD monitor

The ViewSonic 32-inch 4K UHD monitor offers a balance of performance and affordability. With its stunning 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and ergonomic design, it caters to both professional and entertainment needs. The single cable solution simplifies connectivity, while the IPS panel ensures wide viewing angles and accurate colour reproduction. The monitor's bezel-less design adds a modern touch to your workspace. Despite some limitations like a matte screen surface, it provides excellent value for its price range, making it a solid choice for those looking for a high-quality 4K monitor without breaking the bank.

Best overall 4K monitor: LG 27UL500 27-inch 4K UHD monitor

The LG 27UL500 27-inch 4K UHD monitor stands out as the best overall product in its category. With HDR 10 support, it delivers vivid colours and crisp images, ideal for professional work and multimedia consumption. The IPS panel provides wide viewing angles and accurate colour reproduction, ensuring a top-notch viewing experience. The monitor's AMD FreeSync technology guarantees smooth gaming performance, appealing to gamers as well. Its multiple connectivity options, VESA mount compatibility, and 3-year warranty further enhance its value. Overall, the LG 27UL500 offers a perfect blend of features, performance, and reliability, making it the top choice for 4K monitor buyers.

How to find the best 4K monitor? Finding the best 4K monitor requires considering several key factors. First, determine your budget and intended use like gaming and professional work. Look for features like HDR support, high refresh rates for gaming and a wide colour gamut for vibrant visuals. Consider the size and type of panel example, IPS for accurate colours and TN for faster response times. Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C and ergonomic features like adjustable stands are also important. Reading reviews and comparing specs can help narrow down your choices. Finally, ensure the monitor fits your space and offers a warranty for peace of mind.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between 4K and 1080p monitors? Ans : 4K monitors have a higher resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) compared to 1080p monitors (1920 x 1080 pixels), resulting in sharper and more detailed images. Question : Do I need a special graphics card for a 4K monitor? Ans : Yes, you need a graphics card that supports 4K resolution to fully utilize a 4K monitor's capabilities. Question : Can I use a 4K monitor for gaming? Ans : Yes, many 4K monitors are suitable for gaming, especially those with high refresh rates and features like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-SYNC. Question : What is HDR on a 4K monitor? Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances the contrast and colour accuracy of images, providing a more realistic and immersive viewing experience on compatible content. Question : Are 4K monitors worth it for everyday use? Ans : It depends on your needs. For tasks like web browsing and office work, a 4K monitor may offer improved clarity, but it's not essential for everyone.

