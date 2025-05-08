Subscribe

Best 4K projectors in 2025 for immersive picture quality: Top 5 suggestions backed my buyer review and rating

Want to enjoy your favourite shows and movies on a bigger screen? See our recommendations of the best 4K projector. We have shortlisted models based on buyer reviews and ratings to ensure you get the best 4K projector for your home.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published8 May 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Choose the best 4K projector based on our recommendations.
Our PicksBest overallLatest launchReliable performance

Our Picks

Do you always yearn for more while watching your favourite content on an already big TV screen? How far can you go to seek the perfect viewing experience? Well, our experience says that you do not have to go very far. A good 4K projector will get you sorted and give you an unmatched content viewing experience. But how does one choose the best 4K projector? We have picked up the most popular models from Amazon and created this list as a one-stop solution for your viewing needs. 

WZATCO Yuva Go stands out as one of the best 4K projector options in its price range. With excellent resolution, especially in low-light environments, it delivers big-screen entertainment with ease. The auto keystone feature and rotatable design add to its usability. Connectivity is seamless via WiFi 6 and Bluetooth. A solid choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking quality visuals.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 720p, supports 1080p & 4K
Operating System
Android 13.0
Connectivity
WiFi 6, Bluetooth
Keystone Correction
Auto & 4D Keystone
Streaming Support
Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube

Reason to buy

Great value for money

Sharp display in dark rooms

Seamless connectivity and screen mirroring

Rotatable and compact design

Multiple in-built streaming apps

Reason to avoid

Built-in speaker could be better

Not ideal for bright-room usage

Click here to buy

WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 3X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the resolution and ease of use. They find the design user-friendly, especially for streaming. Sound quality divides opinion.

Why choose this product?

An affordable, user-friendly projector with top-tier streaming and great visuals for home entertainment.

The LG CineBeam Q offers premium performance, making it one of the best 4K projector options in the smart projector market. Backed by LG’s display legacy, it features a 3-channel RGB laser for stunning colour depth and a 120-inch screen size. Designed for convenience, it includes auto screen adjustment, AirPlay, and a stylish 360° handle.

Specifications

Resolution
4K UHD (3840x2160)
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
Projection Size
Up to 120”
Light Source
3-Channel RGB Laser

Reason to buy

Premium picture quality

Trusted LG brand

Sleek, portable design

Automatic screen adjustment

Excellent contrast ratio

Reason to avoid

High price point

No user reviews yet

Click here to buy

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120" Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Auto Screen Adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

No reviews yet, but expectations are high due to LG’s reputation and strong specs.

Why choose this product?

For a premium home-theatre experience backed by LG’s reliability and cutting-edge laser tech.

BenQ GP100 earns a spot among the best 4K projector alternatives for those replacing traditional TVs. It projects a 1080p display with vibrant colour thanks to 97% REC709 coverage and includes Android TV. Users love its high brightness, strong speakers, and ease of use, making it ideal for OTT streaming and daily entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Full HD, 4K support
Brightness
1000 ANSI Lumens
Audio
20W built-in speakers
OS
Certified Android TV
Projection Size
Up to 120”

Reason to buy

Excellent colour accuracy

Loud and clear audio

Preloaded streaming apps

Auto keystone correction

Great for wall projection

Reason to avoid

A bit bulky for portability

Not ideal under bright light

Click here to buy

BenQ GP100 4K Support 1080p LED Portable Smart Projector,Brightness 1000 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 97% REC709,Upto 120"Screen Size,Auto 2D keystone,20W Speakers,Certified Android TV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its visuals, sound quality, and built-in Fire TV for smooth streaming. Described as a great value product.

Why choose this product?

It’s an all-in-one projector with great visuals, good sound, and reliable Android TV performance.

Crossbeats Lumex offers true 1080p clarity and Android 13, making it one of the best 4K projector contenders in its price bracket. Its compact, portable design and solid brightness make it suitable even in semi-lit rooms. With easy setup, decent audio, and built-in streaming apps, it’s ideal for bedroom or small-room entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
720p native, supports up to 4K
Brightness
Up to 14,000 lumens
OS
Android 13
Projection Size
Up to 300”
Streaming
Built-in Netflix, Prime, YouTube

Reason to buy

Crisp and vivid picture quality

Good value for money

Portable and stylish

Reason to avoid

Prime Video app can be slow

Audio is decent but not immersive

Click here to buy

Crossbeats Lumex Smart Projector 4k Ultra HD| Mini Projector for Room Support 1080P |Upto 14000 Lumens Android 13 Built-in Netflix, Prime, YouTube Portable Design 720P, Speaker WiFi 300" Wide Display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the image quality and ease of setup. Some mention minor app slowdowns but rate overall performance as excellent.

Why choose this product?

Great for casual users wanting a stylish, high-performing projector with native app support.

Zebronics Pixaplay 18 is a feature-packed, affordable projector considered one of the best 4K projector contenders for beginners. It supports 1080p natively and up to 4K content. The projector includes Bluetooth, app support, and Dolby Audio, although some users report inconsistent app performance. Ideal for occasional use and entry-level entertainment setups.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p, supports 4K
Brightness
7200 lumens
Audio
Dolby Audio support
Projection Size
Up to 200”
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, WiFi

Reason to buy

Budget-friendly

Easy to install

Supports multiple formats

Reason to avoid

App issues, especially with Netflix

Average build and UI

Click here to buy

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18, Smart Vertical Projector, 7200 Lumens, 4K Support, Dolby Audio, 200 inch Screen Size, HDMI, USB, WiFi, Supports Bluetooth, 1080p Native, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight its value for money and decent picture quality. However, app issues (especially Netflix) are common.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for beginners or those seeking an affordable projector for basic movie nights.

Is native resolution more important than 4K support?

Yes, native resolution affects actual picture clarity. A 1080p native projector generally offers better sharpness than a 720p native model with 4K support.

Should I prioritize brightness or smart features?

If you’ll use the projector in bright rooms, choose higher lumens. For dark rooms, smart features like Android TV and app support matter more for a seamless experience.

Do built-in speakers eliminate the need for external audio?

Not always. Built-in speakers work fine for casual use, but for cinematic or immersive viewing, external speakers offer richer and louder audio quality.

Is brand legacy important when buying a projector?

Yes, trusted brands like LG or BenQ often ensure better build quality, after-sales support, and firmware updates, making them a safer long-term investment.

Top 3 features of the best 4K projectors

 

Best 4k projectorNative ResolutionMax Display SizeBrightnessSmart FeaturesSpecial Features
WZATCO Yuva Go720p2X Brighter (Not Specified)Android 13, Netflix, Prime, Wi-Fi 6, BluetoothRotatable design, Auto & 4D keystone, ARC support
LG CineBeam Q HU710PB4K (3840x2160)120"AirPlay, Screen Share3-Channel RGB Laser, Auto screen adjust, 360° handle
BenQ GP1001080p120"1000 ANSI LumensCertified Android TV, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB-C97% Rec.709 Color Accuracy, 20W speakers, Auto 2D keystone
Crossbeats Lumex720p (Supports 1080p)300"Up to 14,000 LumensAndroid 13, Netflix, Prime, YouTubeUltra HD support, Portable design, Built-in speaker
ZEBRONICS Pixaplay 181080p200"7200 LumensSmart Vertical OS, Wi-Fi, App support, MiracastDolby Audio, Electronic focus, Bluetooth

