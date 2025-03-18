Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹29,990
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹30,970
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)View Details
₹57,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P655View Details
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)View Details
₹37,999
The best 4K TV delivers exceptional picture quality, vivid colours, and sharp details for an immersive viewing experience. With OLED, QLED, and Mini LED options, modern TVs offer deep contrast, high brightness, and smooth motion, making them ideal for movies, gaming, and sports.
Smart features like voice assistants, multiple connectivity options, and high refresh rates enhance usability and performance. Leading brands integrate advanced display technology with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and AI-driven picture enhancement to optimise visuals.
Choosing the best TV means considering factors like panel type, refresh rate, and audio quality. A well-designed 4K TV transforms entertainment with ultra-clear visuals and dynamic sound. From high-speed gaming to cinematic experiences, the latest models provide superior performance, making them a great addition to any home.
The Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV brings an immersive viewing experience with its Crystal Processor 4K, HDR 10+ support, and PurColor technology. The 50Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while Motion Xcelerator enhances fast-moving scenes. Enjoy clear and rich sound with 20W speakers, Q-Symphony, and Object Tracking Sound. Smart features like Bixby Voice, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings Hub add convenience. With 3 HDMI ports, USB connectivity, and built-in Wi-Fi, it offers seamless entertainment.
4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp and vibrant visuals
Smart features like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby Voice
50Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for gamers
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the TV’s picture quality, display, and sleek design. However, opinions vary on sound, installation, performance, and overall functionality.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this Samsung Smart LED TV for its stunning 4K visuals, immersive sound, and smart connectivity, making it perfect for home entertainment.
The LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers sharp and vibrant visuals with its α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and HDR 10 support. Its AI Sound with Virtual Surround 5.1 and Bluetooth Surround Ready provide an immersive audio experience. Running on WebOS, it supports AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, HomeKit, and Game Optimizer for a smart and smooth user experience. The 60Hz refresh rate enhances motion clarity, while Filmmaker Mode brings a cinematic touch. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and eARC, connectivity is seamless.
AI Sound & Acoustic Tuning for immersive audio
Wide OTT app support for endless entertainment
Limited 1.5GB RAM may affect multitasking
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TV’s build, picture, and sound quality. They like Tru Motion but have mixed opinions on the magic remote and value.
Why choose this product?
Pick this LG Smart TV for its AI-powered features, smooth performance, and immersive sound, making it ideal for entertainment lovers.
The Sony BRAVIA 2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with its 4K Processor X1, Live Color, and 4K X-Reality PRO. The MotionFlow XR 100 enhances fast-moving scenes, making it perfect for action-packed movies and gaming. Equipped with Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, and Alexa compatibility, it ensures a smooth smart TV experience. The Open Baffle Speaker with Dolby Audio delivers clear and immersive sound. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connecting external devices is hassle-free.
MotionFlow XR 100 reduces motion blur
4K X-Reality PRO enhances picture clarity
Standard 20W speakers could be better
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV’s crisp display, smooth installation, and good service. They find it worth the price with great features.
Why choose this product?
Select this Sony BRAVIA 2 Smart TV for its advanced 4K processing, smooth motion handling, and seamless smart features.
This 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV by TCL boasts of UHD 4K LED panel, HDR 10, and Dynamic Color Enhancement. The 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures a great view from any spot in the room. Powered by a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, it runs smoothly. Dolby Audio with 24W output provides clear and rich sound. Smart features include Google TV, built-in Google Assistant, and multiple OTT apps for endless entertainment.
Bezel-less metallic design for a premium look
Limited USB port
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P655
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the TV a good value with clear video and sound, though some dislike the wall mount and installation process.
Why choose this product?
Opt for the TCL 55P655 if you want an affordable 4K Google TV with a sleek design, vibrant display.
The Xiaomi X Pro 55-inch Smart Google TV brings a 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and a Wide Colour Gamut for stunning clarity and vibrant colours. Its 40W Dolby Atmos speakers with DTS-X create an immersive audio experience. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and multiple ports provide excellent connectivity.
Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ for lifelike visuals
Hands-free voice control with Google Assistant
No HDMI 2.1 for high-end gaming
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the TV’s sound, value, and 4K content but have mixed opinions on picture quality, lag, and response times.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Xiaomi X Pro 55-inch for its brilliant 4K display, powerful sound, and smart features.
The Hisense E68N 43-inch 4K QLED TV offers Quantum Dot Technology with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a Wide Colour Gamut for a vibrant viewing experience. 24W Dolby Atmos speakers ensure rich, immersive audio. Running on Google TV, it supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Far Field Voice Control, VRR, ALLM, and MEMC enhance usability and gaming performance.
VRR and ALLM for smooth gaming
Quantum Dot QLED for stunning colours
Limited 24W audio output
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N (Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers prefer the TV’s sharp display, vibrant visuals, and smooth performance. They find it easy to install, though colour opinions vary.
Why choose this product?
Opt for the Hisense E68N 43-inch QLED TV if you want a feature-packed 4K smart TV with great visuals.
Featuring Quantum Dot Technology, the Vu Vibe Series 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV offers HDR10+ and HLG for improved colour fidelity and brightness. It is equipped with an 88W integrated soundbar that enhances your audio experience. Google TV allows you to enjoy apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, while HDMI 2.1 with eARC support ensures smooth gaming and connectivity.
88W soundbar for powerful audio output
Quantum Dot QLED panel with HDR10+ support
Limited to a 60Hz refresh rate
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the TV’s vivid display, premium build, and user-friendly features, considering it a great value with an immersive experience.
Why choose this product?
Pick the Vu Vibe Series 55-inch QLED TV if you want a high-quality display, powerful in-built soundbar, and Google TV features at a competitive price.
The Toshiba 43C350NP 4K Smart Google TV brings your entertainment to life with Dolby Vision and HDR10 for stunning visuals. Its 24W speakers, enhanced by Dolby Atmos, deliver exceptional sound quality. With Google TV, you can effortlessly access content using Chromecast, AirPlay, and voice commands. The TV also features multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and WiFi, making it adaptable for different devices.
Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced picture quality
Google TV with Chromecast and AirPlay support
No premium soundbar integration
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV’s 4K Ultra HD display, Dolby Atmos sound, and smooth performance, praising its clarity, colour, and ease of use.
Why choose this product?
Opt for the Toshiba C350NP 43-inch 4K Google TV if you want a feature-packed smart TV with Dolby Vision, Atmos, and smooth connectivity at an affordable price.
The Acer I Pro Series 43-inch 4K Smart Google TV is designed with HDR10, HLG, and Ai Picture Optimization to enhance visual clarity. It boasts Dolby Audio and 30W high-fidelity speakers, ensuring a rich sound experience. The Google TV interface, utilizing Android 14, facilitates effortless content browsing, while features such as built-in Chromecast, individual user profiles, and customized content suggestions elevate the overall user experience.
Google TV with Android 14 for an advanced smart TV experience
Dolby Audio with 30W speakers for clear sound
Limited USB 3.0 port
acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDIGU2875AT (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the TV’s picture and sound impressive, with easy setup, though some report minor lag and functionality concerns.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Acer I Pro Series 43-inch 4K TV for a feature-rich smart TV with video calling, gaming support, and Dolby-enhanced sound.
The VW Pro Series 55-inch 4K QLED Smart Google TV comes with Full Array Local Dimming and a 10-bit panel, ensuring deeper blacks and vibrant colours. The 30W 2.1 Channel audio system with a subwoofer enhances sound quality, while Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital provide immersive audio. Running on Google TV with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, it offers Google Assistant, Chromecast, and personalised profiles for a seamless viewing experience.
QLED display with 1 billion colour for vivid visuals
Full Array Local Dimming for improved contrast
Refresh rate limited to 60Hz
VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant colours, smooth performance, and excellent sound, calling it a great value choice for daily viewing.
Why choose this product?
Select the VW 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV if you want a bezel-less 4K smart TV with local dimming, a subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos at an affordable price.
OLED provides deep blacks and superior contrast, perfect for dark rooms. QLED excels in brightness and vivid colours, ideal for bright spaces. Choosing the best 4K TV depends on your lighting conditions and budget.
Not all 4K TVs are ideal for gaming. The best 4K TV for gaming includes a high refresh rate (120Hz), low input lag, and HDMI 2.1 for smooth gameplay. Look for VRR and ALLM support for the best experience
Yes, budget 4K TVs offer great value with smart features, decent picture quality, and HDR support. The best smart TV in a budget range ensures smooth streaming and essential features without breaking the bank.
Display Technology: Choose between OLED for deep blacks and QLED for higher brightness and vivid colours.
Screen Size: Select an appropriate size based on your room and viewing distance for an immersive experience.
Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates, such as 120Hz, ensure smoother motion for gaming and sports.
HDR Support: Look for HDR10+ or Dolby Vision for enhanced contrast and realistic colours.
Smart Features: The best smart TV should have a user-friendly interface, voice assistants, and app compatibility.
Connectivity: Ensure multiple HDMI and USB ports for seamless connectivity with gaming consoles and streaming devices.
Audio Quality: Dolby Atmos and powerful speakers improve the overall viewing experience.
|Best 4K TV
|Screen Size
|Display Technology
|Special Features
|Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|43 inches
|UHD
|Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator
|LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|43 inches
|LED
|WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer
|Sony BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|55 inches
|LED
|Watchlist, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built In
|TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google T
|55 inches
|LED
|64-bit Quad Core Processor, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Multiple Eye Care
|Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV
|55 inches
|LED
|Google TV, HDR10+, HDR 10, HLG, Wide Color Gamut
|Hisense E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV
|43 inches
|QLED
|Dolby Vision, 4K AI Upscaler, Direct Full Array, Pixel Tuning
|Vu Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV
|55 inches
|QLED
|4K Quantum Dot Technology, Integrated Soundbar
|TOSHIBA C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|43 inches
|LED
|Dolby Digital, Google Assistant, Screen mirroring
|acer I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV
|43 inches
|LED
|Frameless Design, Google TV Android 14
|VW Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|55 inches
|QLED
|Remote With Voice Assistant, Google TV, HDR-10, Wide Color Gamut
