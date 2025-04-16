Best 5 star 1 ton ACs for Indian weather that cool faster, save energy, and are ideal for small to mid-sized homes

Our Picks Best overall 1 ton AC Best smart 1 ton AC Top inverter split AC AI Pro voice command AC Smart Wi-Fi inverter AC FAQs

When shopping for a 1 ton AC for small to mid-size homes or apartments in India, most buyers are focused on three main concerns: fast cooling, power savings, and space saving design. With the scorching Indian heat, it’s all about getting quick relief without worrying about soaring electricity bills, so energy saving features are essential.

Space is another key factor, especially in urban apartments where every inch counts. Finding a space saving AC that delivers powerful performance without taking up too much room is a big priority for many buyers.

Finally, nobody wants to deal with constant repairs or high maintenance costs. Durability is a must, and people are looking for ACs that last longer with minimal upkeep. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best 5 star 1 ton ACs that check all these boxes, offering fast cooling, power savings, and reliability for smaller homes.

Stay cool and comfortable with the LG 1 ton 5 star Dual Inverter Split AC, one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs for smaller homes. Offering rapid cooling and energy savings, this AC comes with AI-powered Convertible 6-in-1 modes, including the powerful VIRAAT mode, that adjust to your needs for quick relief during intense heat.

The copper condenser ensures durability, while the 4-way swing cools every corner of the room. The HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures cleaner, fresher air all around.

Specifications Special Features Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling Voltage 230 Volts Air Flow Efficiency 425 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt Wattage 870 Watts Reasons to buy Fast cooling with VIRAAT mode AI-powered 6-in-1 convertible modes Reason to avoid Might be a bit noisy at higher speeds Professional installation may be required Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast cooling and energy savings, especially the VIRAAT mode for immediate relief.

Why choose this product?

The LG 1 ton split AC is an excellent choice for fast cooling, energy savings, and cleaner air, making it one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs for small homes and apartments.

The Samsung 1 ton 5 tar AI Inverter Smart Split AC offers impressive cooling power with advanced features like WiFi connectivity and voice control. The 5-step convertible modes provide flexibility, while the digital inverter ensures better power control.

With a copper condenser and 4 way swing, it delivers consistent cooling throughout your room. As one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs, it’s designed for both high performance and energy savings, making it an excellent choice for small to mid sized homes.

Specifications Filter Type Antimicrobial Air Filter Air Flow Efficiency 402.59 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt Wattage 3500 Watts Noise Level 49 dB Reasons to buy AI Inverter for precise cooling WiFi & voice control for convenience Reason to avoid Installation requires professional assistance Slightly higher upfront cost Click Here to Buy Samsung 1 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F12D1ZHNNA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the convenience of voice control and Wi-Fi connectivity, praising the Samsung AC for its quick cooling and energy saving features that keep their spaces comfortable.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung 1 ton AC blends smart tech, strong cooling, and energy savings, offering the ideal mix of comfort and innovation for your home.

If you want an AC that cools quietly while keeping the air around you cleaner, this Daikin 1 ton model is worth a closer look. What sets it apart is the PM 2.5 filter which most ACs at this price skip.

It doesn’t just cool your room, it also filters out dust and fine particles you can’t see. Paired with inverter tech and a durable copper condenser, it’s one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs you can bring home this season.

Specifications Special Features Inverter Compressor, Turbo cooling, 3D Airflow, Remote Control, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, Automatic Moisture Adjustment, PM 2.5 Filter, Dust Filter, Adjustable, Dehumidifier Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 30 dB Wattage 940 Watts Reasons to buy PM 2.5 filter improves indoor air quality Runs quietly without temperature swings Reason to avoid Doesn’t come with WiFi or app support Slightly bulkier indoor unit Click Here to Buy Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM35U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers praise how well it cools even in peak summer and how much fresher the air feels — especially helpful for allergy-prone users.

Why choose this product?

It’s a great pick if you want both cooling and cleaner air without extra noise or complexity.

If you're looking for a window AC that works smart without making noise about it, this Voltas 1 ton 5 star model checks the right boxes. Its 2-in-1 adjustable mode lets you tweak cooling based on your needs and weather outside.

With a copper condenser and inverter compressor, it balances cooling and power bills well. This is one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs for buyers who want no-fuss cooling in a neat, sturdy design that just gets the job done.

Specifications Special Features Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 56 dB Wattage 3500 Watts Cooling Power 1.06 Kilowatts Reasons to buy 2-in-1 adjustable cooling mode Inverter tech helps reduce electricity use Reason to avoid Basic remote with limited features Slightly noisy at full power Click Here to Buy Voltas 1 Ton, 5 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model, 125V Vertis Pearl, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers feel it's a great AC for small rooms and appreciate its balance of cooling and savings.

Why choose this product?

This 5 star 1 ton AC keeps things simple and effective with power saving features and flexible cooling at a reasonable price.

This Blue Star 1 ton 5 star AC brings voice control and app-based operation together with features like AI Pro and DigiQ Hepta Sensors that respond smartly to room conditions.

It doesn’t just cool — it adjusts how it cools. The convertible 5-in-1 mode gives you control over power use based on the heat outside. One of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs for tech savvy users who want a smart AC that quietly handles the job without fuss.

Specifications Special Features Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Active Carbon Filter, 4 Way Swing, Fast Cooling Air Flow Efficiency 414 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt Filter Type Active Carbon Filter Noise Level 46 dB Wattage 3517 Watts Reasons to buy AI Pro + Hepta sensors adapt cooling Voice and app control convenience Reason to avoid Needs stable Wi-Fi for smart modes Takes time to get used to features Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, Voice Command, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, ID512ZNURS, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the responsive cooling and smart controls, especially the app and voice command features.

Why choose this product?

It adjusts cooling on its own with smart sensors, so you stay comfortable without lifting a finger.

Panasonic’s 1 ton 5 star Smart AC does more than just cool; it listens, adapts, and purifies. Backed by True AI, it understands your usage patterns and adjusts cooling automatically. The PM 0.1 filter adds peace of mind by trapping ultrafine particles.

With 7 in 1 convertible modes and matter support for smart homes, this AC blends comfort and control. It easily ranks among the best 5 star 1 ton ACs for those who like their tech smart and their air cleaner.

Specifications Noise Level 32 dB Air Flow Efficiency 494 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt Filter Type PM 0.1 Wattage 880 Watts Reasons to buy PM 0.1 filter ensures cleaner air True AI auto-adjusts cooling Reason to avoid Smart features may need setup Not ideal for very large rooms Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.0 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU12AKY5W, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smart adaptability and quieter cooling, with many calling it a reliable pick for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Smart cooling with air purification makes this AC a great choice for homes that value comfort and control.

The Carrier 1 ton 5 star Wi-Fi smart Flexicool inverter Split AC is designed to offer efficient cooling and cleaner air. Its 6-in-1 convertible cooling system adjusts to your needs, while the Smart Energy Display helps you monitor energy consumption.

Equipped with HD and PM 2.5 filters, it ensures the air remains fresh and healthy. Ideal for small to medium sized rooms, this AC is one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs for maintaining comfort and hygiene in your home.

Specifications Special Features Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Air Purification Filter, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling Cooling Power 3500 Kilowatts Air Flow Efficiency 380 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt Wattage 840 Watts Noise Level 40 dB Reasons to buy Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control 6-in-1 convertible cooling for versatile usage Reason to avoid Requires stable Wi-Fi connection May not be ideal for larger rooms Click Here to Buy Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smart features and energy monitoring display, noting its convenience and reliability in cooling. However, some users find the installation process to be a bit challenging.

Why choose this product?

With smart connectivity, air filtration, and customisable cooling modes, the Carrier 1 ton AC stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking comfort and convenience.

The Daikin 1 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC with a copper condenser offers reliable cooling and cleaner air, thanks to its PM 2.5 filter. This 1 ton split AC efficiently controls temperature while improving air quality, making it a good option for bedrooms and small living spaces.

With inverter technology, it delivers steady cooling while minimising energy consumption, making it one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs in the market.

Specifications Special Features Inverter Compressor, Turbo cooling, 3D Airflow, Wi-Fi, Remote Control, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, Automatic Moisture Adjustment Noise Level 30 dB Wattage 940 Watts Filter Type PM 2.5 Reasons to buy Inverter technology for smooth, steady cooling Copper condenser for durability and better cooling Reason to avoid Installation might require professional assistance Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs Click Here to Buy Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTKR35U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Daikin AC for its air filtration and energy efficiency, but some report that it may take longer to cool larger spaces.

Why choose this product?

The Daikin 1 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling, cleaner air, and long lasting durability, making it a great option for smaller spaces.

This Godrej 1 ton 5 star AC handles heat like a pro, even when it touches 52°C outside. The 5-in-1 convertible mode lets you tweak cooling based on the number of people in the room or time of day. It’s powered by a copper condenser and backed by a 5 year comprehensive warranty.

If you're looking for the best 5 star 1 ton ACs with real cooling strength and simple, fuss-free features, this one stands out for doing the job without overcomplicating things.

Specifications Air Flow Efficiency 460 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt Wattage 814 Watts Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 40 dB Reasons to buy Adaptive 5-in-1 cooling modes Durable copper build Reason to avoid No smart/Wi-Fi controls Slight fan noise at full speed Click Here to Buy Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

“Cools like a champ in peak summers; could be quieter,” say many reviews.

Why choose this product?

It’s a no-nonsense cooling beast that handles Indian summers with ease.

The Carrier Indus CXI 1 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC is built for those who want consistent cooling without too much fuss. Its inverter tech adjusts power based on the room's temperature, so you stay cool without unnecessary noise. The copper condenser helps maintain long term durability, and its 5 star rating makes it suitable for daily use.

If you're comparing the best 5 star 1 ton ACs, this one deserves a mention purely for its no nonsense cooling and strong brand backing.

Specifications Noise Level 40 dB Special Features Dust Filter Voltage 1240 Volts Refrigerant R-32 Reasons to buy Reliable cooling with inverter compressor Copper condenser for better durability Reason to avoid No convertible mode Basic air filtration Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.0 Ton 5 Star Indus CXI Inverter Split AC (CAI12IN5R31W1, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention quiet operation and consistent cooling as key positives, especially in smaller rooms.

Why choose this product?

Because it keeps things simple—cool air, less noise, and no flashy gimmicks.

How does AI or smart sensing tech improve cooling? Smart ACs with AI or sensor-based cooling can detect temperature, humidity, and room occupancy. They adjust cooling automatically reducing manual intervention and saving power while maintaining comfort.

Are PM 2.5 or PM 0.1 filters effective in 1 ton ACs? Yes, these filters can trap fine dust and allergens, improving indoor air quality. Models from Daikin, Panasonic, Samsung, and LG offer built-in air purification, which is helpful for urban homes or people with allergies.

How useful is Wi-Fi or voice control in ACs? Wi-Fi ACs allow you to control settings via phone apps or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. You can schedule cooling, track energy use, and operate your AC remotely even before reaching home.

What is convertible cooling in ACs and how does it work? Convertible ACs can change their tonnage output like operating at 40%, 60%, 80%, or full capacity. This saves power when full cooling isn’t needed giving you control over usage and energy bills.

Factors to consider while buying the best 5 star 1 ton ACs from Amazon: Cooling capacity: Ensure the AC provides adequate cooling for your room size.

Ensure the AC provides adequate cooling for your room size. Energy rating: A 5 star rating means higher energy efficiency and lower power bills.

A 5 star rating means higher energy efficiency and lower power bills. Inverter technology: Helps in maintaining stable temperature and saves energy.

Helps in maintaining stable temperature and saves energy. Air purification features: PM 2.5 or PM 0.1 filters are beneficial for better indoor air quality.

PM 2.5 or PM 0.1 filters are beneficial for better indoor air quality. Warranty and after sales service: Look for a comprehensive warranty and reliable customer service.

Look for a comprehensive warranty and reliable customer service. Noise level: Choose models with quieter operation for a peaceful environment.

Choose models with quieter operation for a peaceful environment. Price and offers: Compare prices and check for seasonal discounts or offers on Amazon.

Compare prices and check for seasonal discounts or offers on Amazon. Buyer reviews: Check feedback from other customers for real-life performance insights. Top 3 features of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs:

Best 5 Star 1 ton ACs Filter Type Technology Used Key Features LG 1 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC PM 2.5 Filter Dual Inverter Technology Low noise, fast cooling, energy-saving, Wi-Fi enabled, Dual Inverter for better efficiency. Samsung 1 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC PM 1.0 Filter AI Inverter Technology Smart features, auto-cooling, Wi-Fi connectivity, AI control, energy-efficient. Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC PM 2.5 Filter Inverter Technology Silent cooling, fast cooling, low power consumption, excellent air purification. Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC PM 2.5 Filter Inverter Technology Convertible mode, fast cooling, high cooling capacity, compact design for window installation. Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star AC PM 2.5 Filter Inverter Technology 5-in-1 Convertible, digital display, energy-efficient, wide airflow. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Smart AC PM 2.5 Filter Inverter + Smart Technology AI control, Wi-Fi enabled, high airflow, smart cooling, automatic humidity control. Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC PM 2.5 Filter Flexicool + Wi-Fi Technology 6-in-1 cooling modes, smart energy display, auto climate control, Wi-Fi connectivity. Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC PM 2.5 Filter Inverter Technology Silent operation, powerful cooling, smart features, energy-efficient. Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star AC PM 2.5 Filter Inverter Technology 5-in-1 cooling, higher cooling at 52°C, low noise, eco-friendly refrigerant. Carrier Indus CXI 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC PM 2.5 Filter Inverter Technology Smart cooling, fast cooling, efficient air filtration, easy installation, low power consumption.

Similar stories for you Best AC under ₹30000: Top 10 affordable options with powerful cooling and smart features for every home