Best 5 star inverter AC to keep you cool and cut down energy bills: Top 10 picks from Samsung, LG, Lloyd and more

Discover the top 10 best 5-star inverter ACs of 2025, offering superior cooling efficiency and energy savings. This list features high-performance models, ensuring comfort and cost-effectiveness for your home or office during the hottest months.

Amit Rahi
Published28 Apr 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Experience unbeatable cooling and energy efficiency with these top 5-star inverter ACs.
Our PicksBest overallSmart ACBudget friendlyHigh capacity

Our Picks

When the heat is on, a reliable air conditioner is your best friend, but not just any AC will do. You need something that cools efficiently and doesn't skyrocket your electricity bill. Enter the 5-star inverter ACs, the champions of energy efficiency and performance. 

These modern machines adapt to your needs, offering a perfect balance between power and savings. In this list, we’ve rounded up the top 10 5-star inverter ACs of 2025, each one designed to keep you cool without compromising on energy usage. Let’s dive into the best of the best for ultimate comfort!

Experience intelligent cooling with Samsung's WindFree AI Inverter AC. It features 5-step convertible cooling, Wi-Fi and voice control, AI energy saving, and a digital inverter compressor. The WindFree technology ensures a gentle, even airflow without direct cold drafts. SmartThings app compatibility and a copper anti-bacterial filter make it a premium, energy-efficient choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Display
Hidden Digital Display
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Cooling Power
5 kW
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER 5.15
Special Feature
Wi-Fi, Voice Control with Alexa, Google & Bixby

Reason to buy

Exceptional energy savings with AI Mode

Smart connected features for remote control

Reason to avoid

Exceptional energy savings with AI Mode

Smart connected features for remote control

Click here to buy

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Windfree AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR60F19D1ZWNNA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buuyers praise its fast cooling, smart features, and energy efficiency. Installation and noise levels receive mixed feedback, with some reporting delays and vibration.

Why choose this product?

It cools rooms quickly, saves energy, and offers smart features, though installation delays and occasional noise during compressor use might occur.

LG's DUAL Inverter Split AC combines powerful cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 flexibility. Its VIRAAT Mode offers fast, efficient cooling even in extreme heat. Equipped with HD anti-virus protection, Ocean Black Protection on copper coils, and a stabiliser-free operation, this AC ensures reliable performance, energy savings, and durability, making it ideal for all Indian climates.

Specifications

Display
Magic LED Display
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Cooling Power
5 kW
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER 5.20
Special Feature
VIRAAT Mode, 4-Way Swing

Reason to buy

Excellent cooling at high ambient temperatures

Advanced filtration with anti-virus protection

Reason to avoid

Slightly noisy on Turbo mode

App control not included

Click here to buy

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its silent operation and energy savings but report mixed cooling performance, installation issues, AC malfunctions, and water leakage problems.

Why choose this product?

It offers silent, energy-efficient cooling and good value, but potential issues with installation, cooling speed, and water leakage should be considered.

Lloyd’s 5-star inverter AC features 5-in-1 convertible cooling to adjust performance according to your needs. It delivers excellent cooling even at 52°C with Turbo Cool and Smart 4-Way Swing. With 100% copper construction, PM 2.5 air filtration, and anti-corrosion coating, it ensures enhanced durability, efficient performance, and healthier air inside your room.

Specifications

Display
Hidden LED Display
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Cooling Power
4.8 kW
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER 5.2
Special Feature
Turbo Cool, PM 2.5 Filter

Reason to buy

Great cooling even at 52°C ambient

Easy maintenance with clean filter indicator

Reason to avoid

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Indoor unit design is quite basic

Click here to buy

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s strong cooling, four-way air distribution, and energy efficiency, though they report mixed experiences with installation and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

It offers impressive cooling, low electricity consumption, and good value for money, but potential installation and noise concerns should be kept in mind.

The Carrier Flexicool AC brings 6-in-1 convertible cooling and Wi-Fi smart features for modern living. It offers robust cooling with its powerful 5000W capacity, supported by HD and PM 2.5 filters for cleaner air. With Smart Energy Display, Hydro Blue Fin Coating, and voice assistant compatibility, this AC offers seamless, energy-efficient cooling.

Specifications

Display
Hidden Display
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Cooling Power
5000 Watt
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER 5.13
Special Feature
Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1

Reason to buy

Wi-Fi smart control for convenience

Fast cooling even at high ambient temperatures

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulky indoor unit

Smart functions need strong Wi-Fi signal

Click here to buy

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fast cooling and smooth operation, but report mixed experiences with installation, noise levels, and functionality, with some units stopping after installation.

Why choose this product?

It offers quick cooling and durability, though installation and potential functionality issues may be a concern for some buyers.

Whirlpool’s Magicool 5-star inverter AC features Intellisense Inverter technology, 4-in-1 convertible modes, and Turbo Cooling. Designed for high ambient temperatures, it ensures efficient cooling even at 52°C. The AC is equipped with 6th Sense Technology, a dust filter, self-clean feature, and stabiliser-free operation, making it an ideal pick for energy-conscious users.

Specifications

Display
Hidden Temperature Display
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Cooling Power
16378 BTU
Energy Rating
5 Star
Special Feature
Turbo Cool, Self Clean

Reason to buy

Smart energy management with 6th sense technology

Stabiliser-free operation enhances convenience

Reason to avoid

Basic remote design

Lacks Wi-Fi smart features

Click here to buy

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 5S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it good value for money but report mixed cooling performance, installation issues, high noise, water leakage, and recurring E5 error code. Functionality concerns include remote and unexpected shutdowns.

Why choose this product?

It offers cost-saving features, though buyers should be aware of potential issues like slow cooling, noise, water leakage, and functionality problems.

This compact Godrej 1 Ton AC is perfect for small rooms, offering 5-in-1 convertible cooling with smart energy savings. It features a copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating and I-Sense technology for personalised comfort. Its silent operation, self-cleaning ability, and environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant make it a smart and durable cooling solution.

Specifications

Display
LED Display
Capacity
1 Ton
Cooling Power
3.4 kW
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER 5.1
Special Feature
i-Sense Technology

Reason to buy

Excellent energy efficiency for small spaces

Silent operation with self-cleaning feature

Reason to avoid

Cooling capacity not ideal for larger rooms

No Wi-Fi control

Click here to buy

Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise efficiency and value for money but report mixed cooling, noise, installation issues, poor quality, and water leakage.

Why choose this product?

It offers good value, though buyers should be cautious about cooling performance, installation costs, noise, and quality issues.

Designed for small rooms, the Voltas 1 Ton Vectra CAW AC offers 4-in-1 adjustable cooling, a copper condenser for durability, and powerful cooling up to 52°C. It boasts an anti-dust filter, antimicrobial protection, and a wide voltage operating range. This energy-efficient model ensures reliable performance and fresh, comfortable indoor air all year round.

Specifications

Display
Digital Temperature Display
Capacity
1 Ton
Cooling Power
Not Specified
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER 5
Special Feature
Anti-Dust Filter, Memory Restart

Reason to buy

High energy efficiency and low running costs

Durable copper condenser for longer life

Reason to avoid

Limited smart features

Slightly noisy at full speed

Click here to buy

Voltas 1 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 125V Vectra CAW, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate quality, energy efficiency, and performance but report mixed cooling, installation issues, and varying noise levels and value for money.

Why choose this product?

It’s reliable and energy-efficient, but cooling performance and installation can vary, and noise levels and value are subjective.

Voltas’ 1.5 Ton Vectra CAR Inverter AC features a 4-in-1 adjustable mode to adapt to your cooling needs efficiently. It uses a 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating for extended durability. The AC ensures high ambient cooling at 52°C and comes equipped with an LED hidden display, turbo mode, and self-diagnosis functions for worry-free usage.

Specifications

Display
Digital Temperature Display
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER 5
Special Feature
4 Step Adjustable Cooling

Reason to buy

Strong and durable copper condenser

Affordable running and maintenance costs

Reason to avoid

Basic design aesthetics

No app-based smart control

Click here to buy

Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise value for money and performance but report mixed cooling speed, installation issues, remote and swing malfunctions, noise, and water leakage concerns.

Why choose this product?

It offers good value and performance, but cooling speed, installation, and functionality may vary, with some reporting noise and water leakage issues.

The Lloyd 1 Ton 5-star inverter AC offers a 5-in-1 convertible feature and Turbo Cooling for rapid comfort. Its 100% copper coils with Golden Fin evaporator technology promise better longevity. With an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter, low gas detection, and stabiliser-free operation, this AC ensures both high performance and healthy indoor air.

Specifications

Display
Hidden LED Display
Capacity
1 Ton
Cooling Power
3.5 kW
Energy Rating
5 Star
Special Feature
Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Reason to buy

Quick and effective cooling with turbo mode

Air purification with advanced filter system

Reason to avoid

No Wi-Fi or smart app control

Limited colour options available

Click here to buy

Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its impressive cooling, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. However, installation experiences and functionality vary, with some reporting malfunctions after use.

Why choose this product?

Offers efficient cooling, energy-saving modes, and quiet operation. However, installation and functionality may be inconsistent, with occasional reports of malfunctions.

This Godrej 1.5 Ton AC brings flexible 5-in-1 convertible cooling to suit different requirements while ensuring energy savings. Built with 100% copper coils and Blue Fin protection, it guarantees long-lasting performance. I-Sense Technology provides personalised comfort, while the self-diagnosis and anti-microbial self-clean features enhance its reliability and air purification abilities.

Specifications

Display
Hidden Display
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
Not Specified
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER 5.1
Special Feature
i-Sense Technology, Self Diagnosis

Reason to buy

Heavy-duty cooling at 52°C ambient temperature

Advanced durability with Blue Fin protection

Reason to avoid

Remote sensor feature needs calibration sometimes

No built-in Wi-Fi connectivity

Click here to buy

Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 1.5T EI 18II5T WZS Split 5S, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its fast cooling and energy efficiency. However, performance and installation are inconsistent, with reports of malfunctioning units and untrained technicians.

Why choose this product?

Offers quick cooling and energy savings, but be aware of mixed feedback on installation, performance, and noise levels. Quality may vary.

Factors to consider when buying a 5 star inverter ac

  • Cooling Capacity: Ensure the AC has the right cooling capacity for your room size to provide effective performance.
  • Energy Efficiency: Look for a model with high energy ratings to reduce electricity consumption.
  • Brand Reliability: Choose trusted brands known for durable and efficient products with good customer support.
  • Noise Level: Opt for an AC with a low noise level for a quieter and more comfortable environment.
  • Additional Features: Features like air purifiers, smart controls, or sleep modes can enhance comfort and convenience.

What makes a 5-star inverter AC more energy-efficient?

A 5-star inverter AC adjusts its compressor speed according to the room temperature, reducing power consumption while providing optimal cooling. This technology prevents the unit from running at full power constantly, significantly lowering energy use and cost.

Are 5-star inverter ACs more expensive than non-inverter models?

Yes, 5-star inverter ACs generally come at a higher upfront cost due to advanced technology and energy efficiency. However, the long-term savings on electricity bills often outweigh the initial price difference, making them a cost-effective investment.

How do I choose the best 5-star inverter AC for my home?

Consider factors like room size, cooling capacity (BTU), brand reliability, and additional features like air purifiers or smart controls. Energy consumption and noise levels are also crucial. Choose a model that meets both your cooling needs and budget.

Top 3 features of best 5 star inverter AC

Best 5 Star Inverter ACCapacityEnergy ConsumptionSpecial Features
Samsung Windfree AI AR60F19D1ZWNNA1.5 Ton751.24 Units/YearWindFree Cooling, BESPOKE AI, Wi-Fi & Voice Control, 5 Step Convertible
LG DUAL Inverter US-Q19YNZE1.5 Ton744.75 Units/YearAI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, HD Anti-Virus Filter, Smart Diagnosis
Lloyd GLS18I5KWGGW1.5 Ton715.07 Units/Year5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, PM 2.5 Filter, Stabiliser-Free
Carrier Flexicool ESTER EDGE FXi1.5 Ton754.05 Units/YearWi-Fi Smart AC, 6-in-1 Cooling, Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter
Whirlpool Magicool S5K2PP01.5 TonNot Clearly Listed4-in-1 Convertible, 6th Sense Technology, Gas Leak Indicator, Turbo Cool
Godrej EI 12IINV5R32-WWR1 Ton516.37 Units/Year5-in-1 Convertible, I-Sense Technology, Silent Operation, Self-Clean
Voltas 125V Vectra CAW1 Ton511.13 Units/Year4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-Dust Filter, Wide Voltage Range
Voltas 185V Vectra CAR1.5 Ton751.28 Units/Year4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, LED Display, Turbo Mode, Anti-Corrosive Coating
Lloyd GLS12I5FWBEV1 TonNot Clearly Listed5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool
Godrej EI 18II5T WZS1.5 Ton728.31 Units/Year5-in-1 Convertible, I-Sense Technology, Self Diagnosis, R32 Refrigerant

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 12:41 PM IST
