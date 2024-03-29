Active Stocks
Best 5 star refrigerators in India: Top 10 options to ensure energy efficiency and lower bills
Best 5 star refrigerators in India: Top 10 options to ensure energy efficiency and lower bills

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 10 5 star refrigerators in India that offer energy-efficient cooling, with a detailed comparison of their features, pros, and cons.

5 star refrigerators are do not compromise on features for energy efficiency.

When it comes to refrigerators, energy efficiency is a crucial factor to consider. In this article, we will explore the top 10 5 star refrigerators available in India, highlighting their energy-efficient features, cooling capabilities, and overall value for money. Whether you're looking for a spacious refrigerator for your family or a compact one for a small kitchen, this list has something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect 5 star refrigerator that meets your cooling needs while saving energy and reducing your electricity bill.

1. Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY

The Whirlpool 230 IMPRO ROY refrigerator is designed to provide efficient cooling and ample storage space. It features advanced cooling technology and customizable shelves for flexible storage options.

Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY

  • Capacity: 215 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Intellisense Inverter Technology
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient coolingLimited color options
Ample storage space
Customizable shelves

2. LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D201ABPU

The LG GL-D201ABPU refrigerator offers efficient and silent cooling with its smart inverter compressor. It comes with a large vegetable box and toughened glass shelves for organized storage.

Specifications of LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D201ABPU

  • Capacity: 190 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Silent and efficient coolingLimited capacity for large families
Large vegetable box
Organized storage options

3. Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E THF

The Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF refrigerator features intelligent defrosting and energy-efficient cooling. It comes with a large vegetable tray and a built-in air purifier for fresh and hygienic storage.

Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E THF

  • Capacity: 190 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Intelligent Defrosting
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Intelligent defrostingLimited color options
Built-in air purifier
Large vegetable tray

4. Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z

The Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z refrigerator offers advanced cooling technology and a sleek design. It comes with intelligent sensors for efficient cooling and moisture retention in vegetables.

Specifications of Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z

  • Capacity: 200 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Intellisense Inverter Technology
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Advanced cooling technologyLimited capacity for large families
Sleek design
Efficient moisture retention

5. Haier Direct Cool Refrigerator HRD-2203BS Brushline

The Haier HRD-2203BS Brushline refrigerator offers direct cooling and a 5 star energy rating. It comes with a large freezer capacity and a sleek, brushline design for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Haier Direct Cool Refrigerator HRD-2203BS Brushline

  • Capacity: 220 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Direct Cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: No

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

5 star energy ratingNo frost-free feature
Large freezer capacity
Sleek design

6. Panasonic Frost Free Refrigerator NR-BS60VKX1 Stainless

The Panasonic NR-BS60VKX1 refrigerator features frost-free cooling and energy-efficient operation. It comes with intelligent sensors for precise temperature control and efficient cooling.

Specifications of Panasonic Frost Free Refrigerator NR-BS60VKX1 Stainless

  • Capacity: 584 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Frost Free
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Frost-free coolingLarge size may not fit in compact kitchens
Energy-efficient operation
Intelligent temperature control

7. Haier 5 Star Direct Refrigerator HED-205RG P

The Haier HED-205RG P refrigerator offers 5 star energy-efficient cooling with a sleek and compact design. It features a large vegetable box and toughened glass shelves for organized storage.

Specifications of Haier 5 Star Direct Refrigerator HED-205RG P

  • Capacity: 195 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Direct Cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: No

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

5 star energy ratingNo frost-free feature
Sleek and compact design
Large vegetable box

8. Samsung Digi Touch Refrigerator RR23C2F35DX HL

The Samsung RR23C2F35DX HL refrigerator features digital touch controls and energy-efficient cooling. It comes with a convertible freezer and a sleek, digital display for easy temperature management.

Specifications of Samsung Digi Touch Refrigerator RR23C2F35DX HL

  • Capacity: 230 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Digital Inverter Compressor
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Digital touch controlsLimited color options
Convertible freezer
Sleek digital display

9. Godrej Refrigerator RD-210E TDI

The Godrej RD-210E TDI refrigerator features intelligent defrosting and energy-efficient cooling. It comes with a large vegetable tray and a built-in air purifier for fresh and hygienic storage.

Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator RD-210E TDI

  • Capacity: 190 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Intelligent Defrosting
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Intelligent defrostingLimited color options
Built-in air purifier
Large vegetable tray

10. LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D211HBCZ

The LG GL-D211HBCZ refrigerator offers efficient and silent cooling with its smart inverter compressor. It comes with a large vegetable box and toughened glass shelves for organized storage.

Specifications of LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D211HBCZ

  • Capacity: 190 liters
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Cooling Technology: Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
  • Frost Free: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Silent and efficient coolingLimited capacity for large families
Large vegetable box
Organized storage options

5 star refrigerator Top Features Comparison:

Product NameCapacityCooling TechnologyShelf TypeFrost Free
Whirlpool 230 IMPRO ROY215 litersIntellisense Inverter TechnologyToughened GlassYes
LG GL-D201ABPU190 litersSmart Inverter CompressorToughened GlassYes
Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF190 litersIntelligent DefrostingToughened GlassYes
Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z200 litersIntellisense Inverter TechnologyToughened GlassYes
Haier HRD-2203BS Brushline220 litersDirect CoolToughened GlassNo
Panasonic NR-BS60VKX1 Stainless584 litersFrost FreeToughened GlassYes
Haier HED-205RG P195 litersDirect CoolToughened GlassNo
Samsung RR23C2F35DX HL230 litersDigital Inverter CompressorToughened GlassYes
Godrej RD-210E TDI190 litersIntelligent DefrostingToughened GlassYes
LG GL-D211HBCZ190 litersSmart Inverter CompressorToughened GlassYes

Best value for money:

The Haier HRD-2203BS Brushline refrigerator offers the best value for money with its 5 star energy rating, large freezer capacity, and sleek design. It provides efficient cooling and organized storage options at an affordable price, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Panasonic NR-BS60VKX1 Stainless refrigerator stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large capacity, frost-free cooling, and intelligent temperature control. It offers spacious storage and energy-efficient operation, making it ideal for larger families and modern kitchens.

How to find the perfect 5 star refrigerator:

When choosing the perfect 5 star refrigerator from the options listed above, consider your specific cooling needs, available kitchen space, and budget. Look for features such as energy efficiency, cooling technology, and storage capacity to find the ideal refrigerator that meets your requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of 5 star refrigerators?

Ans : The price range of 5 star refrigerators in India varies from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending on the brand, capacity, and additional features.

Question : Do 5 star refrigerators consume less electricity?

Ans : Yes, 5 star refrigerators are designed to consume less electricity compared to lower star-rated models, resulting in lower energy bills and reduced environmental impact.

Question : Are 5 star refrigerators suitable for small kitchens?

Ans : Yes, many 5 star refrigerators come in compact sizes and sleek designs, making them suitable for small kitchens with limited space.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a 5 star refrigerator?

Ans : When choosing a 5 star refrigerator, consider features such as energy efficiency, cooling technology, storage capacity, and additional functions like frost-free cooling and intelligent temperature control.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Published: 29 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST
