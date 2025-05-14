Best 5 star washing machine in India 2025 for power saving and deep cleaning: Top 10 energy efficient washers to buy

When searching for a washing machine, you want something that gets the job done well, saves energy, and lasts. The best 5 star washing machines in 2025 provide all of that, making laundry easier than ever.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published 14 May 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Save energy and get spotless laundry with the best 5 star washing machine this year.
Save energy and get spotless laundry with the best 5 star washing machine this year.

Choosing a washing machine for your home often comes down to one simple thing: how well it does the job without racking up your electricity bill. With so many models claiming to be the best, narrowing it down can feel like more work than laundry itself. That is where a best 5 star washing machine really helps. Less power used, more laundry done.

In this list, we are focusing on the best 5 star washing machine options available in India in 2025. These are machines people actually like using. Quiet, steady, and built to last. If you are someone who wants your clothes cleaned right without second guessing the power metre, these options make a lot of sense.

Top 10 best 5 star washing machines:

If you're looking for one of the best 5 star washing machines, this LG model fits well into a home where clean laundry matters without fuss. It's simple to use, quiet while running, and doesn’t throw surprises on your electricity bill.

What it really does well is take care of your clothes the way you’d want, gently but thoroughly. It's just the kind of machine you forget to worry about.

Specifications

Cycle Options
Active Steam, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen
Voltage
230 Volts
Maximum Rotational Speed
1200 RPM
Wattage
2100 Watts

Reasons to buy

...

Uses less power for each wash

...

Gentle on different types of fabrics

Reason to avoid

...

Not everyone may need smart features

...

Needs a stable water connection

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers like how silent and smooth it runs. Many mention how clean their clothes feel after each wash.

Why choose this product?

It’s reliable, doesn’t overcomplicate things, and actually helps with day-to-day laundry needs.

This best 5 star washing machine, Samsung 8 kg, offers a smart, easy laundry solution. It’s simple to use, makes minimal noise, and helps keep your clothes fresh without straining your power usage.

The 5 star rating speaks for itself in saving you money while delivering solid results. With a modern design, it works quietly and smoothly, giving you one less thing to worry about when it comes to laundry day.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter, Water Level 5.00
Cycle Options
Tub Clean, Delicates, Quick Wash, Jeans, Normal
Maximum Rotational Speed
700 RPM
Wattage
1290 Watts

Reasons to buy

...

Saves on electricity bills

...

Quiet and smooth operation

Reason to avoid

...

May not fit in smaller spaces

...

No specific steam options

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers recommend it for its quiet operation and energy savings.

Why choose this product?

It’s the best 5 star washing machine for saving power while still delivering solid results.

The Whirlpool 8 kg 5 star Stainwash Royal Plus is a great pick for anyone looking for a washing machine that balances energy savings with impressive cleaning ability. Its 5 star rating ensures lower electricity costs while still giving your clothes a thorough clean.

If you need an easy-to-use machine that gets the job done every time, this is one of the best 5 star washing machines for your home.

Specifications

Special Feature
Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Active Steam
Maximum Rotational Speed
740 RPM
Annual Energy Consumption
‎0.01 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reasons to buy

...

Offers great stain removal

...

Saves energy on every load

Reason to avoid

...

May not be suitable for very small spaces

...

Larger loads may take longer

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Cleans well and easy to use. That’s what most buyers say.

Why choose this product?

If you want a 5 star washing machine that delivers great cleaning and saves on power, this one’s a win.

Looking for something that just gets laundry right? This washing machine from Panasonic is a good pick among the best 5 star washing machines. It runs quietly, handles daily clothes with care, and doesn’t leave you checking your power bill twice.

The wash quality is consistent, and it’s easy enough for anyone to use. It’s a machine you can count on without fuss or noise.

Specifications

Wattage
‎2000 Watts
Special Features
Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Fully automatic, LED Display, Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Speed Dry, Delicates, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Bulky
Maximum Rotational Speed
1400 RPM

Reasons to buy

...

Washes clothes well without being loud

...

Saves electricity over time

Reason to avoid

...

Longer wash time for heavy loads

...

Takes more floor space than slim models

Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Built-In Heater (NA-147MH2L01, Dark Silver, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Gets the job done quietly and washes well every time.

Why choose this product?

It stands out among the best 5 star washing machines for how smoothly it fits into daily life.

Laundry doesn't need to be a task you dread. This Bosch 9 kg washing machine earns its place as one of the best 5 star washing machines because it simply makes life easier.

It handles tough loads, treats your clothes with care, and does it all quietly and smoothly. You press a button and it just works, no drama and no noise.

Specifications

Special Features
Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse
Maximum Rotational Speed
1400 RPM
Controls Type
Remote

Reasons to buy

...

Washes well even with tough stains

...

Simple controls and daily use feels smooth

...

Power saving with consistent results

Reason to avoid

...

Takes time to complete full wash cycles

...

Needs regular drum cleaning to stay fresh

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers say it washes well and makes no noise while washing.

Why choose this product?

For a quieter wash and fresh clothes, this is the machine that gets it right every time.

IFB 9 kg 5 star front load washing machine makes laundry feel less like a task. It cleans effectively without being noisy or using up too much energy. It’s truly one of the best 5 star washing machines for effortless cleaning.

With a user friendly setup, it takes care of your clothes and keeps things simple. Just set it, forget it, and let it do the work. If it's your daily laundry or a large load, it handles it all with ease.

Specifications

Special Features
Steam Refresh, Powered by AI, Eco Inverter
Annual Energy Consumption
389 Kilowatt Hours
Maximum Rotational Speed
1400 RPM

Reasons to buy

...

Works quietly while cleaning effectively

...

Ideal for big laundry loads

Reason to avoid

...

Some users may find setup complex

...

Might be too large for smaller spaces

IFB 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Executive SXN 9014K, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Rich Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are in favour of this machine for its gentle yet effective cleaning.

Why choose this product?

The best 5 star washing machine for easy, energy-saving laundry days.

The Samsung 9 kg, 5 star washing machine makes laundry simpler. It's designed to clean your clothes well without causing any disruption. With its large capacity, it's ideal for big families or larger loads.

This washer is user friendly, and with every wash, it handles your clothes with care. The simple interface means anyone can use it without a trouble, and it does the job consistently, making laundry day less of a chore.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter, Water Level 10.00
Cycle Options
Delicates, Tub Clean, Baby Wear, Quick Wash, Jeans
Maximum Rotational Speed
700 RPM
Voltage
220 Volts

Reasons to buy

...

Best 5 star washing machine for big loads

...

Easy to operate with a user-friendly design

Reason to avoid

...

Takes up more space in small rooms

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with how effectively it cleans large loads without taking up too much time.

Why choose this product?

This is one of the best 5 star washing machines for those who want a dependable, no-nonsense laundry experience at home.

This LG 8 kg 5 star washing machine is one of the best 5 star washing machines, made for households looking to balance performance and energy savings. With its easy to navigate settings, it delivers a thorough clean while keeping running costs low. 

Its spacious capacity is best for families, offering a smooth laundry experience without overwhelming your energy bills.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter, Protective Rat Mesh, Child Lock, Punch + 3 Pulsator, Turbo drum
Cycle Options
Prewash, Tub Clean, Gentle, Quick Wash, Jeans, Wool, Normal, Rinse, Strong
Voltage
230 Volts
Maximum Rotational Speed
700 RPM
Finish Type
‎Glazed

Reasons to buy

...

Perfect for families with big laundry loads

...

Helps cut down on energy consumption

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly slower wash cycles for heavy fabrics

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z, Smart Diagnosis, Digital Display, Middle Free Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to use and cleans well. Buyers are happy from this washing machine.

Why choose this product?

A smart pick among the best 5 star washing machines for simple, daily use.

If your laundry pile keeps growing, this washer is ready for the job. It fits right into your daily rhythm with no fuss, no need to stand around. 

It's one of the best 5 star washing machines for people who want strong cleaning without standing over buttons. Handles regular or rough loads without making a scene. So, consider it if looking for a new 5 star washing machine on Amazon.

Specifications

Annual Energy Consumption
‎342 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Special Features
‎Inverter, Steam Wash Technology, Ozone Air Refresh Technology, Baby Care Cycle, 6th Sense Soft Move Technology, Inbuilt Heater
Option Cycles
15
Maximum Rotational Speed
1200 RPM

Reasons to buy

...

Strong wash for heavy laundry

...

Doesn’t need constant checking

Reason to avoid

...

Might take time with quick loads

...

Needs proper setup during installation

Whirlpool 9 Kg Ozone Technology 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XO9012BYM52E, Midnight Grey, 100+ Tough Stains, 1200 RPM)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it handles daily messes with ease and doesn't ask for attention.

Why choose this product?

A quiet workhorse among the best 5 star washing machines, so just load it and move on.

This Samsung 12 kg washing machine is built for busy homes that deal with big laundry loads. You don’t have to pause your day for washing—just set it up and let it take care of things. 

If you’re looking for one of the best 5 star washing machines that handles heavy clothes and saves time too, this one fits right in without adding to the daily mess.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Smart Connectivity, Super Speed
Maximum Rotational Speed
‎1400 RPM
Voltage
‎230 Volts
Control Console
Knob

Reasons to buy

...

Good pick for daily home use

...

Doesn’t need frequent checking

Reason to avoid

...

Needs more room to set up

...

Can take time on deep wash cycles

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers like how it deals with big loads without needing babysitting.

Why choose this product?

It’s among the best 5 star washing machines for busy homes needing help with laundry that won’t slow you down.

Which is the best 5 star washing machine for daily use?

The best 5 star washing machine for daily use is one that handles regular loads well, saves electricity, and runs without too much noise. It keeps things simple while getting the job done right.

How does a 5 star washing machine help lower your electricity bill?

A best 5 star washing machine uses less power during each wash cycle, which adds up over time. You end up spending less on electricity without compromising on wash quality.

Are all best 5 star washing machines good for large families?

Not all. Check the drum size. The best 5 star washing machine for families usually comes with higher capacity and better wash cycle options for varied clothes.

Do top load or front load machines make better 5 star washing machines?

Both types have 5 star models. If ease of loading is your priority, go for top load. For deeper cleaning and water savings, front load is usually better.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best 5 star washing machine:

  • Pick the right capacity: Think about your laundry load, not just the number on the box. A family of four won’t survive on a 6 kg machine.
  • Front load or top load?: Go front load for deeper cleaning, top load for ease if you don’t want to bend.
  • Check wash programs: Choose what fits your clothes, not just what sounds fancy.
  • Noise matters: A washing machine shouldn’t sound like it’s ready for takeoff.
  • Easy to use and clean: Controls should feel like second nature, not a tech manual.
  • Energy savings that show: A 5sstar rating is great, but it should actually cut down your bills too.
  • Built to last: You want it washing strong a few years down the line, not just looking shiny on day one.

Top 3 features of the best 5 star washing machine:

Best 5 Star Washing MachinesMax Rotational Speed (RPM)Technology UsedKey Features
LG 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine1400AI Direct DriveSmart diagnosis, auto restart, 6 Motion DD
Samsung 8 Kg Top Load Washing Machine700Eco Bubble TechnologySoft closing lid, Diamond Drum, Digital Inverter
Whirlpool 8 Kg Top Load Washing Machine7406th Sense, ZPF TechnologyStainwash feature, Express Wash, Hard Water Wash
Panasonic 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine680Stain Master Plus TechnologyOne Touch Wash, Aquabeat Wash, Magic Filter
Bosch 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine1400Eco Silence DriveAnti-vibration design, VarioDrum
IFB 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine1400Aqua Energie, 3D WashCradle Wash, Ball Valve, Time Delay
Samsung 9 Kg Top Load Washing Machine700Eco Bubble, Digital InverterRear control panel, Magic Filter, Child Lock
LG 8 Kg Top Load Washing Machine780Smart Inverter, TurboDrumSmart diagnosis, Stainless Steel Drum, Auto Pre-wash
Whirlpool 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine1200Ozone Technology, Inverter Motor100+ Stain Removal, Intellisense Inverter, Inbuilt Heater
Samsung 12 Kg Front Load Washing Machine1400AI EcoBubble, Hygiene SteamSuper Speed Cycle, Wi-Fi Enabled, AI Wash

FAQs
A 5 star washing machine earns that tag for saving power without compromising on how well it cleans.
Yes, the best 5 star washing machine helps lower electricity bills and handles daily laundry with ease.
With regular use and care, it can run smoothly for 8 to 10 years or more.
Many do, especially models designed for deeper cleaning cycles and high-speed spin.
Most don’t need one, but it’s always safer if voltage fluctuations are common where you live.

