Best 50 inch LED TVs in India: Price, features, and more compared

Looking for the best 50 inch LED TV in India? With so many options available, it can be challenging to find the perfect one for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 50 inch LED TVs available on Amazon India. We have compared their prices, features, and specifications to make it easier for you to choose the best one for your home entertainment needs. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the best overall features, we have got you covered.

1. Xiaomi 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Xiaomi 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV offers stunning picture quality with its 4K resolution. With Google Voice Search, you can easily find your favorite content. The TV also comes with a powerful 20W speaker system for an immersive audio experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

4K Ultra HD resolution

Google Voice Search

20W speaker system

Bluetooth remote control

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Limited app selection Powerful speaker system

2. Xiaomi 125.7 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Xiaomi 125.7 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV offers a large screen with 4K resolution, perfect for movie nights. With built-in Chromecast, you can easily stream your favorite content from your phone or tablet.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125.7 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

4K Ultra HD resolution

Chromecast built-in

20W speaker system

PatchWall 3.0 with Android TV 9.0

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 50 inch screen PatchWall UI can be overwhelming Built-in Chromecast

3. Samsung 50 Inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 50 Inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV offers crystal clear picture quality with its 4K resolution and HDR technology. With a sleek design and multiple voice assistants, this TV is perfect for any home.

Specifications of Samsung 50 Inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV

Crystal 4K UHD resolution

HDR technology

Multiple voice assistants

AirSlim design

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crystal clear picture quality Limited app store Sleek design

4. LG 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers vibrant colors and sharp details with its 4K resolution and Quad Core Processor. With webOS, you can easily access your favorite apps and streaming services.

Specifications of LG 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

4K Ultra HD resolution

Quad Core Processor

WebOS smart platform

Magic Remote

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colors Magic remote can be finicky Smooth performance

5. Acer 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Acer 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a high-quality viewing experience with its 4K resolution and HDR technology. With Google Assistant built-in, you can control your TV and smart home devices with your voice.

Specifications of Acer 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR technology

Google Assistant built-in

Dolby Audio

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality viewing experience Limited app support Voice control with Google Assistant

Also read: Find 65 inch TV price in India with top notch features

6. Hisense 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Hisense 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with its 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. With a sleek design and multiple voice assistants, this TV is perfect for any home.

Specifications of Hisense 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision HDR

Multiple voice assistants

Ultra Slim Design

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning visuals Limited app selection Sleek design

7. Hisense 50 Inches 4K Tornado Smart LED TV

The Hisense 50 Inches 4K Tornado Smart LED TV offers a powerful sound experience with its Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X technology. With a sleek design and multiple voice assistants, this TV is perfect for any home.

Specifications of Hisense 50 Inches 4K Tornado Smart LED TV

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Atmos

DTS Virtual: X technology

Multiple voice assistants

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound experience Limited app store Sleek design

8. TCL 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The TCL 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning picture quality with its 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. With a metallic bezel-less design, this TV is perfect for a modern living room setup.

Specifications of TCL 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision HDR

Metallic bezel-less design

Google Assistant built-in

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Limited app support Sleek design

Also read: Best TVs to transport you to a world of endless entertainment; top 8 picks

9. Blaupunkt 50 Inches 4K Quantam Smart LED TV

The Blaupunkt 50 Inches 4K Quantam Smart LED TV offers a high-quality viewing experience with its 4K resolution and Quantum Dot technology. With Google Assistant built-in, you can control your TV and smart home devices with your voice.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 50 Inches 4K Quantam Smart LED TV

4K Ultra HD resolution

Quantum Dot technology

Google Assistant built-in

Dolby Audio

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality viewing experience Limited app support Voice control with Google Assistant

50 inch LED TV price Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Resolution Voice Assistant Design Xiaomi 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Google Voice Search Bluetooth remote control Xiaomi 125.7 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Google Voice Search PatchWall 3.0 with Android TV 9.0 Samsung 50 Inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV Crystal 4K UHD Multiple voice assistants AirSlim design LG 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD WebOS smart platform Magic Remote Acer 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Google Assistant built-in Dolby Audio Hisense 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Multiple voice assistants Ultra Slim Design Hisense 50 Inches 4K Tornado Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Multiple voice assistants Powerful sound experience TCL 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Google Assistant built-in Metallic bezel-less design Blaupunkt 50 Inches 4K Quantam Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Google Assistant built-in Dolby Audio Blaupunkt 50 Inches 4K Cyber Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Multiple voice assistants Ultra Slim Design

Also read: Top Xiaomi smart TV options to change your everyday entertainment experience

Best value for money:

Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

The Xiaomi 125.7 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV offers the best value for money with its large 4K screen, built-in Chromecast, and PatchWall 3.0 with Android TV 9.0. It is perfect for those looking for an affordable yet high-quality TV.

Best overall product:

Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall product in its category, offering stunning 4K resolution that brings incredible clarity and detail to your viewing experience. Powered by Android TV, it provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, ensuring endless entertainment options. With its sleek design and smart features, it is an excellent choice for any modern home.

Also read: Mi LED TVs offer numerous features and value: Top 10 options for you

How to find the perfect 50 inch LED TV price:

When choosing the perfect 50 inch LED TV, consider the resolution, voice assistant capabilities, and design. Look for a TV that offers the best value for money and has the features that matter most to you. Whether you prioritize picture quality, sound experience, or smart features, there is a perfect TV for every need.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of 50 inch LED TVs?

Ans : The price range of 50 inch LED TVs varies, with options available for every budget. You can find TVs ranging from affordable to premium prices.

Question : Do these TVs support streaming services?

Ans : Yes, most of the TVs mentioned support popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Question : Are these TVs suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, many of these TVs offer features like low input lag and high refresh rates, making them suitable for gaming.

Question : Do these TVs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the TVs mentioned come with a manufacturer's warranty, providing peace of mind for your investment.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!