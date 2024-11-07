Discover the top 7 50-inch smart TVs available in the market today, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

When it comes to choosing the best 50-inch Smart TV, there are a plethora of options available in the market. From Xiaomi to Samsung, LG, Toshiba, ONIDA, and Vu, each brand offers its own unique set of features and specifications. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 7 50-inch Smart TVs, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the best overall features, this article has got you covered.

Read Less Read More 1. Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 50-inch Smart TV offers a stunning display with vibrant colors and sharp contrast. With a built-in Google Assistant and sleek design, it's a perfect addition to any living room or entertainment space.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV: 4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio

Smart LED display

Multiple connectivity options

Voice remote control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD display Limited app store options Built-in Google Assistant for voice control Sleek design

2. Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD TV boasts a crystal-clear display with vivid colors and a wide viewing angle. It also features a built-in voice assistant and seamless connectivity options.

Specifications of Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Crystal UHD display

Voice assistant

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

SmartThings app compatibility

HDR support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crystal-clear display with vivid colors Limited app selection Built-in voice assistant for hands-free control Seamless connectivity options

3. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its Ultra HD display and AI ThinQ technology. It also comes with a magic remote for easy navigation.

Specifications of LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Ultra HD resolution

AI ThinQ technology

Magic remote

WebOS smart platform

Bluetooth connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive Ultra HD display Limited app support AI ThinQ technology for smart functionality Magic remote for easy navigation

The TOSHIBA 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV features a sleek design and stunning display with Dolby Vision and HDR support. It also comes with a voice remote for hands-free control.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision and HDR support

Voice remote control

Multiple connectivity options

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning display with Dolby Vision and HDR support Limited app availability Voice remote for hands-free control Sleek and modern design

5. ONIDA 125 cm (50 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

The ONIDA 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV offers a vibrant display and immersive sound experience. It also features a built-in Google Assistant for voice control and smart functionality.

Specifications of ONIDA 125 cm (50 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV: Ultra HD resolution

Immersive sound experience

Built-in Google Assistant

Smart connectivity options

Slim design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display with immersive sound Limited app selection Built-in Google Assistant for voice control Slim and modern design

The Toshiba 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV offers a sleek and slim design with stunning picture quality and Dolby Audio support. It also comes with a voice remote for easy control.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV: Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio support

Voice remote control

Smart connectivity options

Sleek and slim design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality with Dolby Audio support Limited app support Voice remote for easy control Sleek and slim design

7. Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV

The Vu 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its Ultra HD display and Dolby Audio support. It also features a sleek design and multiple connectivity options.

Specifications of Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV: Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio support

Smart connectivity options

Sleek design

HDR support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive viewing experience with Ultra HD display Limited app selection Dolby Audio support for enhanced sound Sleek design with multiple connectivity options

Top 3 features of the best 50 inch TVs:

Best 50 inch TVs Display Sound Quality Smart Features Xiaomi 50-inch Smart TV 4K Ultra HD Dolby Audio Built-in Google Assistant Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD TV Crystal-clear display Immersive sound Built-in voice assistant LG 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV Immersive Ultra HD AI ThinQ technology Magic remote TOSHIBA 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV Stunning display Dolby Vision and HDR support Voice remote control ONIDA 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV Vibrant display Immersive sound Built-in Google Assistant Toshiba 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV Stunning picture quality Dolby Audio support Voice remote control Vu 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV Immersive viewing experience Dolby Audio support Smart connectivity options

Best value for money 50 inch TV: For the best value for money, the TOSHIBA 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV stands out with its sleek design, stunning display, and voice remote control for hands-free operation.

Best overall 50 inch TV: The Xiaomi 50-inch X Series 4K LED Smart TV offers vibrant 4K HDR visuals with Dolby Vision, smooth 60Hz refresh, Dolby Audio for rich sound, and Google TV integration, providing excellent value overall.

How to find the best 50 inch TV: When choosing the perfect 50-inch Smart TV, consider the display quality, sound experience, and smart features each product offers. Assess the pros and cons to make an informed decision that aligns with your preferences and needs.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of 50-inch Smart TVs? Ans : The price range of 50-inch Smart TVs varies based on the brand, features, and specifications, ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 80,000. Question : What are the key features to look for in a 50-inch Smart TV? Ans : Key features to look for include Ultra HD display, immersive sound experience, built-in voice assistant, smart connectivity options, and sleek design. Question : Are there any new releases in the 50-inch Smart TV category this year? Ans : Yes, there are several new releases in the 50-inch Smart TV category this year, offering advanced features and enhanced viewing experiences. Question : Which brand offers the best overall quality in 50-inch Smart TVs? Ans : LG stands out as a brand offering the best overall quality in 50-inch Smart TVs, with its immersive display, smart features, and sleek design.