Which is the best TV, you ask? Well, it's the one that ticks all the right boxes, suits your requirements and is easy on your wallet. When it comes to upgrading your home entertainment system, a 55-inch TV is the perfect balance of size, performance, and value. The best 55-inch TVs are designed to enhance every entertainment session, offering vibrant picture quality, immersive audio, and intuitive smart features for movie lovers, gamers, and streaming fans alike.

With advanced technologies like 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and QLED, these TVs bring vibrant colours, sharp details, and smooth motion to life. Additionally, smart TV platforms such as Google TV and voice control through Google Assistant make navigation effortless. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 55-inch TVs that combine top-tier performance with affordability, helping you find the best option for your needs.

1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L offers a stunning 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, delivering vibrant, sharp visuals with its X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR features. Enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology, complemented by a 20W output. Smart TV features include Google TV, voice search, Chromecast, and built-in apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple Airplay. It also supports Google Assistant and Alexa for hands-free control, making it a perfect choice for a seamless entertainment experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart features with voice search and Google TV 60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for gamers Excellent picture quality with 4K HDR and X1 Processor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the television's quality, visual clarity, and sound performance. The performance, ease of use, and quality of service also receive positive feedback from users.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its impressive picture quality, reliable smart features, and compatibility with a wide range of apps, making it perfect for entertainment enthusiasts.

2. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung D Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, delivering lifelike colours with Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support. With UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator, it ensures smooth action and improved contrast. This TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI ports for seamless connectivity to gaming consoles and streaming devices. It also supports voice control via Bixby, making it easy to navigate and control your entertainment with ease.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 6D x 123.4W x 71.1H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear, vibrant visuals with Crystal Processor 4K Slightly lower refresh rate Easy voice control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality, image clarity, and overall value of the television. However, some are dissatisfied with certain functionalities and hold varying views on the sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its top-notch image processing, smooth performance, and user-friendly smart features, offering great value for a 4K viewing experience.

3. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV is all about stunning visual clarity and deep, vibrant colours. Powered by the α5 AI Processor Gen 6, it optimises content with 4K upscaling and AI-enhanced sound. Featuring WebOS 23, it offers personalised profiles and access to a vast range of OTT apps. Game enthusiasts will appreciate the Game Optimiser with ALLM and HDR10 support for an enhanced gaming experience. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Dimensions: 23D x 123.5W x 78H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced picture and sound quality with AI processing Some users may take time to adapt to the functionality Excellent gaming features with HDR and Game Optimiser

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The television has garnered positive feedback from buyers regarding its quality, image clarity, and sound performance. However, there are varied opinions among customers concerning the remote, along with issues related to its performance, installation, and usability.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for its AI-powered features, excellent visual quality, and seamless smart integration, ideal for streaming, gaming, and daily use.

4. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

The TCL 55V6B is a 55-inch 4K UHD Google TV, featuring a sleek bezel-less design for a modern aesthetic. Equipped with a 64-bit Quad Core Processor, this TV ensures fast and smooth performance. It boasts a wide range of smart features like Google Assistant, screen mirroring, and built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. With 24W sound output and Dolby Audio, it offers clear and immersive audio for a complete home entertainment experience.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 25.5D x 122.6W x 75H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design with bezel-less aesthetics Audio output may not be enough for certain users Sleek design with bezel-less aesthetics

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the television's quality, picture clarity, and value for money. However, some customers express mixed feelings about the device's speed, installation quality, and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Go for this TV for its premium design, impressive smart features, and exceptional performance. It is perfect for streaming, gaming, and everyday use.

5. Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Panasonic TH-55MX660DX brings a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, backed by Hexa Chroma Drive for vivid and true-to-life colours. This TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with Dolby Digital sound and built-in home theatre functionality. Its Google TV integration allows seamless access to your favourite apps and content, while the wide viewing angle ensures quality visuals from any seat. With 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, this TV is perfect for smooth app performance and streaming.

Specifications of Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Dimensions: 28.6 x 123.6 x 78.4 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid In-built home theatre sound experience Limited internal storage for heavy users Google TV integration for easy access to apps

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find great value in the television, noting its superb picture and sound quality. However, there are differing opinions on the performance of the operating system.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this model for its vivid colours, immersive sound, and smooth smart TV experience, ideal for movie lovers and streaming enthusiasts.

6. Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV

The Vu 55VIBE24 features a 55-inch 4K QLED display, enhancing picture quality with Quantum Dot technology for vivid colours and deep contrast. It comes with an integrated soundbar, providing a full 88W of sound for an immersive audio experience. With 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, the TV delivers smooth performance. It also includes gaming-friendly features like Game Mode and ALLM. Google TV offers seamless navigation, with support for popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, perfect for all your entertainment needs.

Specifications of Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 26.7D x 122.6W x 77.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture quality with QLED and Quantum Dot tech Might be a little complex for users looking for basic features Gaming-friendly features and seamless app support

7. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550MP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550MP (Black)

This 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV by Toshiba brings a stunning 55-inch display with exceptional picture quality, thanks to its QLED panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Full Array Local Dimming. Enjoy immersive sound from the 49W 2.1 channel speakers with Dolby Atmos. With Google TV and Google Assistant, easily access content and control your TV. Plus, seamless connectivity, VRR, ALLM support, and a 60Hz refresh rate ensure top-tier entertainment for movies and gaming alike.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550MP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 7.6D x 123W x 71.7H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi for flexible connectivity The sound output with a subwoofer might not deliver the desired sound clarity at high volumes. Supports VRR and ALLM for smooth gaming performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the television for its high-quality picture, sound performance, and overall value for money. However, some individuals have expressed mixed reviews about the lag, the installation service, and the picture quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its brilliant picture quality, immersive sound, and seamless smart features.

8. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV

Experience exceptional picture quality with the Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV, which utilises QLED and Dolby Vision technology. The 24W sound system, enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Digital audio, delivers a rich audio experience. Running on Google TV, it allows for voice control through Google Assistant. The TV is equipped with AI Game Mode Plus, Sports Mode, and a 120Hz refresh rate to optimise visuals for gaming and sports, while VRR and ALLM boost performance.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 8D x 111.9W x 64.9H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Game Mode Plus and AI Sports Mode The 24W speakers might not deliver the punch needed for larger rooms QLED technology combined with Dolby Vision and HDR10+

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the television for its quality, image, and value. However, opinions vary regarding the colour quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Hisense 55E68N if you want a smart QLED TV with top-tier visuals, excellent sound, and a smooth gaming experience.

9. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

With features like MEMC, UHD upscaling, and a wide colour gamut, this TV ensures vibrant visuals and smooth motion. The TV also includes 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and multiple HDMI/USB ports for a seamless experience. This Acer 55 inch TV boasts of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV and offers an enhanced viewing experience with its 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. With 36W high-fidelity speakers and Dolby Atmos, it produces a rich and immersive sound.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Dimensions: 9.1D x 123.4W x 71.4H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dolby Vision ensure crisp, vivid visuals Limited storage for heavy app users Slim and modern look

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The television has received positive remarks concerning its build quality, picture quality, and value for money. There are varying views on its functionality, speed, and installation process.

Why choose this product?

Go for the Acer AR55GR2851UDFL for its excellent picture and sound quality, combined with Google TV for seamless content browsing.

10. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi L55MA-SIN 55-inch QLED TV is here to elevate your viewing experience with its vibrant 4K HDR capabilities and QLED display technology. Expect stunning visuals with Dolby Vision and HDR10, plus a powerful 30W sound system that includes Dolby Audio and DTS-X for an immersive audio experience. Navigating through apps is a cinch with Google TV and Google Assistant, and you’ll appreciate the smooth gaming and high-quality sound thanks to ALLM and eARC.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 8.2D x 122.6W x 71.5Hcm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dolby Audio and DTS-X enhance the sound experience Connecting multiple devices might require extra adapters 32GB storage for storing apps and content

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers commend the TV for its picture quality, good value, and functionality. Some reviews, however, reflect different perspectives on aspects like sound quality, screen size, and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Xiaomi L55MA-SIN for its stunning picture quality, sleek design, and versatile smart features.

How does QLED differ from OLED in 55-inch TVs?

QLED TVs use Quantum Dots for vibrant colours and are known for brightness, making them ideal in well-lit rooms. OLED TVs, on the other hand, offer deeper blacks and better contrast as each pixel can turn off individually, delivering a highly immersive viewing experience, especially in dim lighting.

Is 4K resolution important in a 55-inch TV?

Yes, 4K resolution significantly enhances clarity and detail on a 55-inch screen, offering four times the resolution of Full HD. This improvement is particularly noticeable with larger screen sizes, making 4K a valuable feature for those seeking sharp, detailed images and more immersive viewing.

How important is a high refresh rate in a 55-inch TV?

A high refresh rate, like 120Hz, reduces motion blur, making it ideal for fast-paced content like sports and gaming. It ensures smoother visuals and enhances the viewing experience by minimising lag and motion judder, particularly valuable for those who watch action-packed content regularly.

Top 3 features of the best 55 inch TVs:

Best 55 inch TV Display technology Refresh rate Special feaures Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 60 Hz

Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED 50 Hz

Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED 60 Hz WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimiser, ALLM, HGIG Mode TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 60 Hz 4K UHD Google TV, 64-bit Quad Core Processor, 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, 4K UHD Google TV Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 60 Hz 4K Color Engine, Wide Viewing Angle, Hexa Chroma Drive, Wide Color Gamut, Dolby Digital, Built In Home Theatre Vu Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV QLED 60 Hz 4K Quantum Dot Technology, Integrated Soundbar, Voice Clarity Soundbar TOSHIBA Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV QLED 60 Hz ‎2.1 Channel Speakers with Bass Woofer, Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA Hisense E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV QLED 60 Hz Dolby Vision, 120 High Refresh Rate, 4K AI Upscaler, Direct Full Array, Pixel Tuning, Depth Enhance Acer Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 60 Hz Google TV, Dolby Vision - Atmos, 36W High Fidelity Speakers Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV QLED 60 Hz Dual Band Wi-Fi , 3 HDMI ports

Best value for money 55 inch TV:

The TCL 55V6B offers fantastic value with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, bezel-less design, and Google TV integration. With vibrant picture quality, smart features, and robust connectivity options, it’s an excellent choice for those seeking a feature-rich TV at an affordable price point.

Best overall 55 inch TV:

Sony’s Bravia KD-55X74L delivers exceptional quality with its 4K Ultra HD display, impressive color accuracy, and sleek design. Powered by Google TV, it provides smooth performance, intuitive navigation, and a top-tier viewing experience, making it a standout choice for overall quality and smart features.

Factors to consider before buying the best 55 inch TV:

Display Technology: Choose between OLED, QLED, and LED based on desired brightness, contrast, and budget. OLED offers deep blacks, while QLED provides high brightness.

Resolution: For optimal clarity, opt for 4K resolution, which is widely available and ideal for a 55-inch size.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (120Hz or above) is better for smooth motion, especially for gaming and sports content.

Smart Features: Look for smart TV options with platforms like Google TV, Android TV, or Tizen, providing access to apps and voice control.

Audio Quality: Check for built-in Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos for immersive sound or plan for external sound systems.

Connectivity: Ensure multiple HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi options to connect all your devices.

FAQs

Question : Do 55-inch TVs support voice control?

Ans : Most smart TVs today, like those with Google TV or Alexa, include voice control for easy navigation.

Question : What audio features should I look for in a 55-inch TV?

Ans : Look for Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos for richer sound, especially if you’re not using external speakers.

Question : Do I need HDMI 2.1 for gaming on a 55-inch TV?

Ans : HDMI 2.1 is recommended for better refresh rates and reduced input lag during gaming.

Question : How much space do I need for a 55-inch TV?

Ans : A 55-inch TV generally needs around 4.5 to 7 feet of viewing distance for an optimal experience.

