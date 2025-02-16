Best gaming mobiles under ₹20,000 in February 2025: With an influx of powerful smartphones in the budget segment, it can become hard to find the right device that matches a person's individual needs. In order to make the buying choice easier, we have compiled a list of top smartphones one can buy under ₹20,000 price bracket with options from Poco, Motorola, OnePlus and more.

1) Poco X6 Pro: Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC coupled with a Mali-G615 GPU to handle demanding graphics tasks.

For photography, the X6 Pro is equipped with a 64MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

This device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It operates on the latest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay and comes with an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

2) iQOO Z9: iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for sharp selfies. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and the phone runs on Android v14. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards.

3) Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Realme Narzo 70 Turbo features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Optics-wise, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

4) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

5) Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display, offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the device itself carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification for enhanced durability. Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers elevate the multimedia experience.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users also benefit from a virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, enhanced by AI optimization. The device runs on Android 14 and Motorola has committed to providing five years of software and security updates.