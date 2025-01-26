Best gaming phones under ₹15,000 in January 2025: With new phones being launched every month, it can be hard to gauge the right choice in each price range. To help make your smartphone buying decision easier, we have compiled a list of the best gaming phones to consider if you are looking for a device under ₹15,000.

Best 5G gaming phones under ₹ 15,000 in January 2025: 1) CMF Phone 1: CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 960Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support.

It CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

2) iQOO Z9x: Boasting the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under its hood, the iQOO Z9x promises swift performance and multitasking. The spotlight shines on its expansive 6.72-inch LCD display, delivering a smooth experience with its 120Hz refresh rate and vibrant visuals, complemented by an impressive peak brightness of up to 1000 nits.

Adding to its allure, the iQOO Z9x 5G arrives with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in various environments. Equipped with 8GB of RAM, users can expect fluid responsiveness, whether gaming, streaming, or tackling productivity tasks. This sleek handset also offers ample storage options, with variants ranging from 4GB to 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to a staggering 1TB via an external microSD card.

Fueling the device is a robust 6,000mAh battery, capable of enduring extensive usage, and supporting 44W fast charging for minimal downtime. Convenience is further enhanced with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for swift and secure biometric authentication. Connectivity options abound, with a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio enthusiasts, and stereo speakers for immersive sound experiences.

3) Poco M7 Pro: The Poco smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits of peak brighness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Powering the Poco M7 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. It runs on Poco’s HyperOS, based on Android 14. The company has promised two major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Regarding optics, the rear of the device includes a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera, housed in the hole-punch cutout, has a 20MP resolution for selfies and video calls.

For battery, it is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Poco M7 Pro 5G features a polycarbonate back with a two-tone finish, replacing the glass rear design of its predecessor, the M6 Pro. Other notable features include an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 5G connectivity.

4) Vivo T3x: Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Boasting 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card, augmenting the ample 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone is packed with a 6000mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. It runs on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box.

5) Realme 14x: Realme 14x sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1604x720 pixels, a peak brightness of 625 nits, and an 89.97 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Realme 14x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device is available in two variants—6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB—with support for up to 10GB of virtual RAM and expandable storage via a microSD card.

The handset runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14. The company has announced two major Android updates. For photography, the Realme 14x is equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

