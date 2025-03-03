Best 5G mobile phones under ₹ 10,000 in March 2025: We listed the top options for March 2025, including Infinix Hot 50, Realme C63, Vivo T3 Lite, Moto G45, and Samsung M06, highlighting their features and specifications.

With a plethora of phones launching every month, it is hard to find the devices that may be a right fit for you. In order to help you choose the right device, we have compiled a list of top 5G phones you can pick when looking for a device under ₹10,000 with brands ranging from Samsung, Motorola, Infinix and Vivo.

Top 5G phones under ₹ 10,000 in March 2025: 1) Infinix Hot 50 5G: Infinix Hot 50 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

Optically, the phone comes with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor and a depth sensor with dual LED flash. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens for taking selfies and making video calls.

The Hot 50 5G is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging. It runs on XOS 14.5, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. There is also an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance with support for wet touch resistance feature.

2) Realme C63: Realme C63 features a 6.67-inch HD+ screen (1604 x 720 pixels) with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 625 nits.

It is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor and is paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. The Realme C63 come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 2TB memory expansion via the microSD card slot.

Realme C63 is equipped with a 5000mAh (typical) battery supporting 10W quick charge. It runs on Android 14 on top of Realme UI 5.0 and the Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of OS updates.

3) Vivo T3 Lite: Vivo T3 Lite 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 840 nits. The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on 6nm process and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. There is support for up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage. Moreover, users can also expand the storage further by using an up to 1TB microSD card slot.

Camera-wise, the T3 Lite 5G comes with a dual shooter setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

4) Moto G45 5G: Moto G45 5G boasts a 6.45-inch HD+ display, offering a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It can reach a peak brightness of 500 nits and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, utilizing a 6nm process, coupled with an Adreno 619 GPU for demanding graphic tasks. It supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Moto G45 5G is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It ships with Android 14 on board, topped with Motorola's UX skin.. Motorola has promised 1 year of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

5) Samsung M06 5G: Samsung M06 5G features a 6.7 inch HD+ LCD display with 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and is paired with Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It is paired with 4/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.