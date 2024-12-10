Best 5G mobile phones under ₹10,000: Moto G35, Infinix Hot 50, Vivo T3 Lite and more
Best 5G mobile phones under ₹10,000: Some of the top options under ₹10k includes Moto G35 5G, Infinix Hot 50 5G, Realme C63 and Vivo T3 Lite.
With a number of new options launching every month it can become hard to find the device that matches one's specific needs. In order to help you sort out the clutter, we have compiled the list of top smartphones that one can buy under ₹10,000 with phones from brands like Motorola, Vivo, Infinix and more