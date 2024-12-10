With a number of new options launching every month it can become hard to find the device that matches one's specific needs. In order to help you sort out the clutter, we have compiled the list of top smartphones that one can buy under ₹10,000 with phones from brands like Motorola, Vivo , Infinix and more

Best 5G mobile phones under ₹ 10,000 in December 2024:

1) Moto G35 5G:

Moto G35 5G features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a UNISOC T760 processor based on a 6nm process and is paired with a Mali-G57 MC4 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone is paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Moto G35 5G runs on Motorola's custom skin based on Android 14 and the Lenovo sub-brand promises 2 years of security patches. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. There is an IP52 rating to protect the phone from water splashes and light rain.

2) Infinix Hot 50 5G:

Infinix Hot 50 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

Optically, the phone comes with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor and a depth sensor with dual LED flash. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens for taking selfies and making video calls.

The Hot 50 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging. It runs on XOS 14.5, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. There is also an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance with support for wet touch resistance feature.

3) Realme C63:

Realme C63 features a 6.67-inch HD+ screen (1604 x 720 pixels) with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 625 nits.

It is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor and is paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. The Realme C63 come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 2TB memory expansion via the microSD card slot.

Realme C63 is equipped with a 5000mAh (typical) battery supporting 10W quick charge. It runs on Android 14 on top of Realme UI 5.0 and the Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of OS updates.

4) Vivo T3 Lite:

Vivo T3 Lite 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 840 nits. The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on 6nm process and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. There is support for up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage. Moreover, users can also expand the storage further by using an up to 1TB microSD card slot.

Camera-wise, the T3 Lite 5G comes with a dual shooter setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

