With a slew of phones being launched every month, it can be a daunting task to figure out the best devices in each price range. To take some of the pressure off the reader, we have compiled a list of the best 5G phones to consider when buying a phone under ₹15,000, with the likes of CMF Phone 1, Poco M7 Pro, Lava Blaze Duo and more in the line-up.

Best 5G mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 in February 2025: 1) Poco M7 Pro: The Poco M7 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits of peak brighness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Powering the Poco M7 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. It runs on Poco's HyperOS, based on Android 14. The company has promised two major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Regarding optics, the rear of the device includes a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera, housed in the hole-punch cutout, has a 20MP resolution for selfies and video calls.

For battery, it is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Poco M7 Pro 5G features a polycarbonate back with a two-tone finish, replacing the glass rear design of its predecessor, the M6 Pro. Other notable features include an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

2) Infinix Note 40: Infinix Note 40 features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor which is paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for handling graphics related tasks.

It comes with up to 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card. The phone runs on Infinix's own XOS 14 skin based on Android 14. The company is promising 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 40 comes with a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter with OIS and two other 2MP macro and depth shooters to make up the numbers. There is also a 32MP shooter on the front for handling selfie and video call-related requirements.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging via the bundled adapter. There is also support for 15W wireless charging.

3) iQOO Z9x: iQOO Z9x features a 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and features 4GB/8GB/12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via the micro-SD card slot.

The devices is fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 44W of fast charging. For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary shooter. On the front is an 8MP selfie shooter.

4) Vivo T3x: Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Boasting 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card, augmenting the ample 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone is packed with a 6000mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. It runs on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box.

5) Lava Blaze Duo: The Lava Blaze Duo has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED display on the back, just like the Lava Agni 3.

Under the hood, the Blaze Duo 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor and paired with the IMG BXM-8-256 graphics processor for graphics-intensive tasks. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.