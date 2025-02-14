With ample of options available in the sub ₹20,000 price segment, it can become become a little overwhelming to choose the device that matches with user requirements. In order to make the buying chocie easier, we have compiled the list of top smartphones you can buy in this range featuring devices from brands like Poco, Realme, Motorola, OnePlus and more.

Best phones under ₹ 20,000 in February 2025: 1) Poco X7: Poco X7 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display that features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. The screen offers a resolution of 1.5K, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring visibility even under bright conditions. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, providing smoother interactions, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz sampling rate specifically for gaming.

Under the hood, the Poco X7 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, with a clock speed reaching up to 2.8GHz. The device is paired with LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage, allowing for efficient performance and faster data access.

The phone is powered by a 5500mAh battery, which supports 45W TurboCharge, capable of fully charging the device in approximately 47 minutes, claimed to ensure quick power-ups for extended usage.

In terms of photography, the Poco X7 5G boasts a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.59 aperture, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, and a 20MP front camera for selfies. Video recording is supported up to 4K at 30fps.

The device operates on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, based on Android 14, with a commitment to providing three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. For build durability, the phone holds multiple IP ratings including IP66, IP68, and IP69* for water and dust resistance, alongside TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology.

Connectivity features of the Poco X7 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C. For audio, it is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.

2) Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display, offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the device itself carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification for enhanced durability. Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers elevate the multimedia experience.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users also benefit from a virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, enhanced by AI optimization. The device runs on Android 14 and Motorola has committed to providing five years of software and security updates.

For photography enthusiasts, the Moto Edge 50 Neo comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The front houses a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's 5,500mAh battery supports 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

4) iQOO Z9: iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for sharp selfies. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and the phone runs on Android v14. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards.

5) Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Realme Narzo 70 Turbo features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.