With a constant influx of devices in the sub- ₹20,000 price range, it can become a daunting task to actually choose the one that might be right for you. To cut through all the noise surrounding these devices, we have compiled a list of 5 phones to choose from in this segment, with our personal picks at the end.

Best phones under ₹ 20,000 in March 2025: 1) OnePlus Nord CE 4: OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 4 comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

2) Poco X6 Pro: Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC coupled with a Mali-G615 GPU to handle demanding graphics tasks.

For photography, the X6 Pro is equipped with a 64MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

This device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It operates on the latest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay and comes with an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

3) iQOO Z9: iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for sharp selfies. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and media.

The 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and the phone runs on Android v14. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards.

4) Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display, offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the device itself carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification for enhanced durability. Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers elevate the multimedia experience.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users also benefit from a virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, enhanced by AI optimization. The device runs on Android 14 and Motorola has committed to providing five years of software and security updates.

For photography enthusiasts, the Moto Edge 50 Neo comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The front houses a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies.

5) Infinix Note 40 Pro: Infinix Note 40 Pro features a large 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset based on 6nm process.

Camera-wise, users can expect a 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MPdepth camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

Infinix Note 40 Pro offers a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It also comes with support for 20W Wireless MagCharge. Additional features comprises an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers powered by JBL, IR sensor and an IP53 rating.

Which phone is best for you under ₹ 20,000? While there is no definite answer for a better for all individuals at a price point, OnePlus Nord CE 4 with the latest price cut has probably come closest to being the definite buy in this range due to its balance of good cameras, big battery, AMOLED 120Hz display and latest Android software.

For gamers, Poco X6 Pro also continues to be a very good option owing to its MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor but the 5,000mAh battery is getting a little outdated even at this price point.