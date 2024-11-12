Best 5G mobiles under ₹10,000 in November 2024: iQOO Z9 Lite, Infinix Hot 50 and more
November 2024 sees a selection of 5G smartphones priced under ₹10,000, such as iQOO Z9 Lite and Redmi 13C. These devices feature strong processors, high refresh rate displays, ample RAM, and impressive camera systems, transforming the budget smartphone market.
Best 5G mobiles under ₹10,000 in November 2024: Not long ago, budget phones were often not very usable. However, this has changed significantly with the advent of 5G-powered phones that offer great value at a nominal price range. So we decided to compile a list of top 5 smartphones one can consider while buying a device under ₹10k.