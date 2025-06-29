Best 5G phone under ₹10,000 in June 2025: Lava Storm Play, Samsung M06 and more

With a plethora of new phones launching every month, it can become a daunting task to look for the right device that matches your specific use case. In order to make the buying choice easier we have compiled the list of top phones one can consider around the ₹10,000 price point that covers all the latest launches.

Best phones under ₹ 10,000 in India in June 2025: Lava Storm Play: Lava Storm Play features a 6.75 inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refres rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor ad is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage with support for expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

It comes with a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary shooter and a 2MP secondary sensor. There is also an 8MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W of wired fast charging.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: iQOOO Z10 Lite featues a 6.74 inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh reate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There is support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage with option of 1TB of external storage via the microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W of wired fast charging.

On the optics front, the Z10 Lite comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 5MP front facing shooter for slfies and video calls.

Samsung M06 5G: Samsung M06 5G features a 6.7 inch HD+ LCD display with 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and is paired with Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It is paired with 4/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

There is a side mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a single bottom firing speaker. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging (no charger inside the box).

Infinix Hot 50 5G: Infinix Hot 50 5G features a 6.7 inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by the MediaTek Dimesity 6300 processor with support for Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for up to 1TB of external storate via the microSD card slot.