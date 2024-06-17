Best phones to buy under ₹10,000 in June 2024: Samsung F14, Moto G24 Power and more
Budget-friendly smartphones under ₹10,000 for June 2024 like Moto G24 Power, Realme C53, Poco M6 Pro, Redmi 13C, and Samsung Galaxy F14 offer diverse options with advanced technology and camera capabilities.
With a barrage of phones in the sub- ₹10k price segment, it can become a tedious task to help finalize the device that meets your specific needs. In order to solve that problem, we have compiled a comprehensive list of top smartphones one can buy under ₹10,000 in the month of June.