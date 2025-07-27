Best 5G phones under ₹10,000 in July 2025: Infinix Hot 60, Samsung M06 and more

With new phones making their debut every month it can become a daunting task to choose a smartphone that matches all the needs of a user. In order to make the buying choice easier, we have compiled the list of top phones one can consider in this price range with options from brands like Samsung, Infinix, Lava and more.

Advertisement

Best phones under ₹ 10,000 in July 2025: 1) Infinix Hot 60: Infinix Hot 60 features a 6.7-inch HD+ punch-hole display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a thickness of 7.8mm and is IP64 rated for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to handle splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion in water.

On the performance end, the Hot 60 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, the same processor seen on the Infinix Note 40 Pro last year. As mentioned earlier, the phone comes in a single 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, with support for up to 2TB of additional storage via the microSD card slot.

The Hot 60 5G+ packs a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP selfie shooter with LED flash support. It runs on the new XOS 15 based on Android 15, and while there is no official Android update commitment, Infinix claims the phone should run lag-free for up to five years.

Advertisement

The device packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging.

2) Lava Storm Play: Lava Storm Play features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with support for expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

It comes with a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary shooter and a 2MP secondary sensor. There is also an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W of wired fast charging.

3) iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: iQOOO Z10 Lite features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and is paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There is support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage with theoption of 1TB of external storage via the microSD card slot.

Advertisement

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W of wired fast charging.

On the optics front, the Z10 Lite comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 5MP front facing shooter for slfies and video calls.

4) Samsung M06 5G: Samsung M06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and paired with the Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It is paired with 4/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Advertisement