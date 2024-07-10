Best phones under ₹15,000 in July 2024: CMF Phone 1, Tecno Spark 20 Pro and more
Best phones under ₹15,000 in July 2024: CMF Phone 1, Tecno Spark 20 Pro, Motorola G64, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, and Vivo T3x are the top picks under ₹15,000, offering a range of features like powerful processors, high-quality cameras, and large battery capacities.
With a plethora of new launches every week, it can become a daunting tasks to figure out the best device in your budget. But fear not! We have got you covered with a list of top 5 smartphones one can buy under the ₹15,000 price bracket in July 2024. Some of them are new lauches like the CMF Phone 1 and Tecno Spark 20 Pro while others have been here for a while the Samsung Galaxy F15 and Vivo T3x.