With a plethora of new launches every week, it can become a daunting tasks to figure out the best device in your budget. But fear not! We have got you covered with a list of top 5 smartphones one can buy under the ₹15,000 price bracket in July 2024. Some of them are new lauches like the CMF Phone 1 and Tecno Spark 20 Pro while others have been here for a while the Samsung Galaxy F15 and Vivo T3x.

Best phones under ₹ 15,000 in July 2024:

1) CMF Phone 1:

CMF Phone 1 starts at a price of ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, with a ₹1,000 discount during first sale on July 12, the price comes down effectively to ₹14,999.

The first ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on 4nm process and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

2) Tecno Spark 20 Pro:

While the Spark 20 Pro starts at a price of ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Tecno is offering a ₹2,000 cashback on credit, debit cards and UPI payments as part of the Lucky Offers, which takes the effective price of the phone to below ₹15,000.

In terms of specifications, the Spark 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, there is a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. Meanwhile, there is an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

3) Motorola G64:

Motorola's budget smartphone comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage at ₹14,999 and 12GB RAM/256GB storage at ₹16,999.

The G64 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPC LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor and runs on Android 14 operating system with confirmed support for Android 15 OS. Moreover, the smartphone gets a huge 6,000 mAh battery backup with a 33W fast charger bundled inside the box.

4) Samsung Galaxy F15 5G:

Starting at a price of ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate. The budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Galaxy F15 5G also comes with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via microSD card.

5) Vivo T3x:

The Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Boasting 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card, augmenting the ample 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is fueled by a robust 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, running on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box.

